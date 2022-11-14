Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jerry's Restaurant

No reviews yet

4129 Lexington Rd.

Paris, KY 40361

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Cheese Fries

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.09+

Bag of Ice

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.69+
Coffee

Coffee

$2.09
Diet Mt Dew

Diet Mt Dew

$2.59
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.59
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Gallon Iced Tea

$4.79

Gallon Lemonade

$5.49

Hot Chocolate

$1.59

Hot Tea

$1.69
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.59

Milk

$2.09+
Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.09+
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.59
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Tea

$2.59

Water

Omelettes

Country Omelette

Country Omelette

$8.99

This omelette is filled with diced sausage, grilled hash browns and onions, then topped with country gravy.

Three Cheese Omelette

$7.99

This Omelette is filled with American, Swiss, and cheddar cheese.

Jerry's Special Omelette

$8.99

Our tasty omelette is stuffed with real bacon pieces, fresh green onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese.

Western Omelette

$8.99

This omelette is filled with green peppers, green onions, diced tomatoes, ham and cheddar cheese.

Veggie Omelette

$7.99

This omelette is filled with green peppers, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, green onions and cheddar cheese.

Ham & Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$7.99

Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$7.99

On the Side

Bacon (1pc)

$1.00

Bacon Strips (3 pc)

$2.99

Baked Apples

$2.69

Biscuits & Jellly

$1.20+

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.69

Country Gravy

$1.49+

Diced Breakfast Potatoes

$2.69

Extra Egg

$0.99

French Toast (1 Slice)

$3.59

Grilled City Ham

$2.99

Hash Brown Potatoes

$2.69

Oatmeal

$3.49

Pancake (1)

$3.79

Sausage (1pc)

$1.50

Sausage (2pc)

$2.99

Sausage Links

$1.50+

Sliced Tomato

$2.69

Southern Style Grits

$2.29

Toast & Jelly

$1.00+

Seniors

Senior Breakfast

$4.99
Two Pancakes

Two Pancakes

$4.79
Two Slices of French Toast

Two Slices of French Toast

$4.79

Breakfast Favorites

The Ultimate Breakfast

The Ultimate Breakfast

$10.79

Two eggs, three bacon strips, two sausage patties, hash browns and two buttermilk pancakes.

Country Breakfast

$7.99

Two eggs, two biscuits, flavorful country gravy and choice of bacon or sausage.

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.29

Two biscuits served with large bowl of country gravy.

Farmer's Breakfast

Farmer's Breakfast

$11.29

Three eggs, two sausage patties, three strips of bacon, hash browns, two biscuits and country gravy.

The Husky

The Husky

$8.49

Choice of two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of French toast served with maple syrup, two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage.

Sampler Breakfast

$8.99

Two eggs, two bacon strips, one sausage patty, grilled ham, hash browns and toast.

Jerry's Breakfast Bowl

$8.99

A hearty portion of hash browns topped with diced sausage, two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and country gravy. Served with one biscuit.

Sunrise Breakfast

$7.19

Two eggs, two bacon strips, one sausage patty, one biscuit and small country gravy.

From the Griddle

Stack of Three Pancakes

Stack of Three Pancakes

$6.99
French Toast (3 pc)

French Toast (3 pc)

$6.99
Cinnamon French Toast (3pc)

Cinnamon French Toast (3pc)

$7.29

$7.29

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage & Egg Croissant

$5.99

Bacon & Egg Croissant

$5.99

Ham & Egg Croissant

$5.99

Sausage Biscuit

$2.39

Bacon Biscuit

$2.39

Egg Sandwich

$2.69

Eggs & More

Eggs & More

Eggs & More

Kids Breakfast

Kids Meat & Egg

$2.69

Kids Pancake

$2.99

Kids French Toast Sticks

$2.79

Appetizers

Appetizer Combo

Appetizer Combo

$10.79

Choose any four of the following: Three mozzarella sticks, two chicken strips, two potato skins, three onion rings, or two buffalo chicken strips. Substitute small cheese fries for $2.00 additional.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.69+

Our tasty French fries topped with bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheeses. Served with ranch dressing .

Fried Banana Peppers

Fried Banana Peppers

$7.99

$7.99

Loaded Chips

$5.69+

Our tasty French fries topped with bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheeses. Served with ranch dressing .

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

$6.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29+
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.99

Burgers

Our 1/3 lb. gourmet burgers are served on a baked brioche bun. Make it a plate by adding coleslaw and choice of french fries, tater tots, or potato chips to any sandwich for $3.79. Substitute onion rings for $1.00 or side salad for .50

1/2 Pound Burger

$7.79

Beer Cheese Bacon Burger

$8.49

This flavorful burger is topped with beer cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$6.99

This delicious burger is topped with your choice of American, Swiss or pepper jack with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Double Cheeseburger

$6.19
Double J-Boy

Double J-Boy

$8.69

America's favorite double decker burger with cheese, lettuce, pickles and special sauce.

J-Boy

J-Boy

$5.20

America's favorite double decker burger with cheese, lettuce, pickles and special sauce.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$5.99

Our hearty burger topped with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread.

Rajun Cajun Burger

Rajun Cajun Burger

$7.99

This zesty burger is topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato and onion.

Texas-Style Burger

$8.49

This flavorful burger is topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce.

Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$10.49

Tender boneless chicken breast lightly breaded and deep fried then topped with country gravy.

Chicken Strips (4 pc.)

Chicken Strips (4 pc.)

$9.49

A hearty portion of crisp strips of breaded chicken breast.

Buffalo Chicken Strips (4 pc)

Buffalo Chicken Strips (4 pc)

$9.99

Golden fried chicken strips tossed in a spicy buffalo wing sauce and served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Plain or topped with BBQ sauce or honey mustard.

Smothered Chicken

$11.49

Swiss and cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, green peppers and mushrooms.

Philly Style Chicken

$11.29

Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers.

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$10.99

Marinated boneless breast of chicken seasoned with lemon pepper spices and flame broiled for full flavor, served on top of seasoned rice.

Southwest BBQ

$11.29

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$4.49

Cobbler

$3.99

Coconut Meringue Pie

$3.49

Hand-Dipped Milkshake

$4.29

Hot Fudge Cake

$3.99+

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.29

Ice Cream Cone

$1.99

Kids Hot Fudge Cake

$2.99

Kids Ice Cream Cone

$1.49

Kids Sundae

$2.29

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Pumpkin Pie

$3.49

Strawberry Pie

$4.29Out of stock

Family Meals

Family Size Spaghetti

$38.99

Family Size Chicken Strips

$38.99

Family Size Pork Tenderloin

$39.99

Italian Specialties

Generous portion of spaghetti with savory meatballs and marinara sauce. Served with a side salad and grilled French bread.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.79

Chicken Parmesan

$11.79

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, marinara sauce and served with spaghetti and a side salad with grilled French bread.

Italian-Style Spaghetti

$9.49

Served with a side salad and grilled French bread.

Kid Drinks

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.39

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.39

Kids Diet Mt. Dew

$1.39

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.39

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.39

Kids Lemonade

$1.39

Kids Mt. Dew

$1.39

Kids Pepsi

$1.39

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.39

Kids Sm. Apple Juice

$1.39

Kids Sm. Milk

$1.39

Kids Sm. Orange Juice

$1.39

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.39

Kids Water

Kids Menu

Kid Sides

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.29
Kids Chicken Strips (2 pc)

Kids Chicken Strips (2 pc)

$3.69
Kids Fish

Kids Fish

$3.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Kids Hamburger

$2.99

Kids Hamburger Steak

$3.99

Kids Hot Ham & Cheese on a Bun

$3.29
Kids Popcorn Shrimp

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$3.29

$3.29

Kids Spaghetti

$3.59

Kids Vegetable Plate

$3.29

Local Favorites

Chicken Livers

$8.99

Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.49

Chicken Stir-Fry

$11.99

Tender pieces of char-grilled chicken stir fried with onions, green peppers and mushrooms served with seasoned rice.

Chicken Veggie Bowl

$10.49
Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Tender steak lightly breaded and seasoned just right, topped with country gravy.

Fried Pork Chop

Fried Pork Chop

$9.69

Tender steak lightly breaded and seasoned just right, topped with country gravy.

Homestyle Pot Roast

$11.29

Tender pot roast with potatoes and carrots covered in rich brown gravy.

Liver and Onions

Liver and Onions

$8.99

Grilled beef liver smothered with sweet onions.

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$9.29

A hearty portion of homemade meatloaf topped with sweet tomato sauce.

Open-Faced Pot Roast

$11.29

Tender pot roast served open faced on sliced bread with gravy and choice of two sides.

Open-Faced Turkey

Open-Faced Turkey

$10.29

A generous portion of all-natural, deep fried turkey breast served over bread and topped with delicious roasted turkey gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.

Pork Tenderloin

$10.49

Two slices of grilled pork tenderloin.

Turkey and Dressing

Turkey and Dressing

$10.79

A generous portion of all-natural, deep fried turkey breast served over stuffing and topped with roasted turkey gravy.

Vegetable Platter

$9.99

Choice of four vegetables.

Salads and More

Jerry's Julienne

$5.99+

The classic chef's salad with ham, cheese, egg, and tomato.

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

A fried tortilla topped with salad, tomato, egg, cheese, and fried chicken pieces.

Mexican Salad

$9.99

A crisp, fried tortilla topped with shredded lettuce, chili, cheddar cheese, green onions and diced tomatoes, served with sour cream.

Lite Eater

$8.99

Choice of a beef patty, chicken strips or breaded fish served with cottage cheese, peach, pineapple and sliced tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Our Salad topped with tomato, egg, cheese and grilled chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.49

Our Salad topped with tomato, egg, cheese and fried chicken pieces tossed in a spicy buffalo wing sauce.

Classic Club Salad

$9.99

Jerry's House Salad

$5.99

Bacon, cheese, egg and tomato served on our salad.

Chicken Salad Delight

$8.79

Chicken Salad served on lettuce with tomato slices, peach, pineapple and your choice of dressing.

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Brown Beans and Cornbread

$3.99+

Scoop Of Chicken Salad

$5.29

Cottage Cheese w/ Fruit

$3.59

B.L.T Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

B-L-T Sandwich

$5.70

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toast .

B.L.T. Club

$7.49
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.49

Dipped in Buffalo wing sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.49

Golden fried chicken strips tossed in a spicy buffalo wing sauce and served in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing.

Chicken Melt

$6.49

Breaded chicken breast, American cheese, bacon, tomato and honey mustard on grilled sourdough bread.

Chicken Salad Club

$7.79

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99
Classic Club

Classic Club

$7.49

Sliced turkey breast and bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast.

Club Grille

$6.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$6.29

Croissant Sandwich

$6.49
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$6.79

Lightly breaded fish with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Topped with mayo and shredded lettuce.

Grilled Cheese

$4.19

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.19

Steak with green peppers, onions and Swiss cheese.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$6.49

Topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

The Champ

The Champ

$6.49

Thinly sliced ham grilled with Swiss cheese, tomato , lettuce and special sauce on a bun.

The Ultimate Club

The Ultimate Club

$8.49

Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss & American cheeses, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on toast.

Turkey Melt

$6.49

Thinly sliced turkey with Swiss cheese, bacon and tomato slices on grilled sourdough bread.

Turkey Sandwich

$5.49

Seafood

Grilled Tilapia

$9.99

Seasoned with choice of lemon pepper, garlic and herb or blackened with cajun spices.

Hand-Breaded Catfish

$10.99

Delicious hand-breaded Catfish.

Hand-Breaded Cod

Hand-Breaded Cod

$11.49

Delicious hand-breaded Cod fish.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.99

A platter of golden fried popcorn shrimp.

Seniors

Sr Buffalo Chicken Strips

$8.29

Sr Chicken Strips (3 pc,)

$7.99

Golden fried chicken strips

Sr Hamburger Steak

$7.99

1/3 lb. of choice ground beef charbroiled and delicious.

Sr Hand-Breaded Catfish

$8.29
Sr Hand-Breaded Cod

Sr Hand-Breaded Cod

$8.29

Deep-fried breaded fish.

Sr Popcorn Shrimp

Sr Popcorn Shrimp

$6.79

Lightly breaded golden fried shrimp.

Sr Pork Tenderloin

$7.99

One slice of grilled pork tenderloin.

Sr Spaghetti Dinner

Sr Spaghetti Dinner

$7.79

A smaller portion of spaghetti with meat sauce, served with a side salad and grilled French bread,

Sides/Ala Carte

Applesauce

$2.59

Baked Apples

$2.59

Baked Potato

$2.79

Broccoli Casserole

$2.59

Brown Beans

$2.59

Buttered Broccoli

$2.59

Buttered Carrots

$2.59

Buttered Corn

$2.59

Cole Slaw

$2.59

Corn Pudding

$2.59

Cottage Cheese

$2.59

French Fries

$2.59

Green Beans

$2.59

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.59

Mashed Potatoes

$2.59

Rice

$2.59

Scalloped Potatoes

$2.59

Side Salad

$3.79

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.59

Steak Fries

$2.79

Stewed Tomatoes

$2.59

Stuffing

$2.59

Tater Tots

$2.59

Steaks

Chopped Steak

Half pound of choice ground beef.

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$11.99+
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Restaurant

Website

Location

4129 Lexington Rd., Paris, KY 40361

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

