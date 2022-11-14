Jerry's Restaurant
4129 Lexington Rd.
Paris, KY 40361
Popular Items
Omelettes
Country Omelette
This omelette is filled with diced sausage, grilled hash browns and onions, then topped with country gravy.
Three Cheese Omelette
This Omelette is filled with American, Swiss, and cheddar cheese.
Jerry's Special Omelette
Our tasty omelette is stuffed with real bacon pieces, fresh green onions, mushrooms, diced tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
Western Omelette
This omelette is filled with green peppers, green onions, diced tomatoes, ham and cheddar cheese.
Veggie Omelette
This omelette is filled with green peppers, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, green onions and cheddar cheese.
Ham & Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Omelette
Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Omelette
On the Side
Bacon (1pc)
Bacon Strips (3 pc)
Baked Apples
Biscuits & Jellly
Breakfast Potatoes
Country Gravy
Diced Breakfast Potatoes
Extra Egg
French Toast (1 Slice)
Grilled City Ham
Hash Brown Potatoes
Oatmeal
Pancake (1)
Sausage (1pc)
Sausage (2pc)
Sausage Links
Sliced Tomato
Southern Style Grits
Toast & Jelly
Breakfast Favorites
The Ultimate Breakfast
Two eggs, three bacon strips, two sausage patties, hash browns and two buttermilk pancakes.
Country Breakfast
Two eggs, two biscuits, flavorful country gravy and choice of bacon or sausage.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits served with large bowl of country gravy.
Farmer's Breakfast
Three eggs, two sausage patties, three strips of bacon, hash browns, two biscuits and country gravy.
The Husky
Choice of two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of French toast served with maple syrup, two eggs and choice of bacon or sausage.
Sampler Breakfast
Two eggs, two bacon strips, one sausage patty, grilled ham, hash browns and toast.
Jerry's Breakfast Bowl
A hearty portion of hash browns topped with diced sausage, two scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and country gravy. Served with one biscuit.
Sunrise Breakfast
Two eggs, two bacon strips, one sausage patty, one biscuit and small country gravy.
From the Griddle
Breakfast Sandwiches
Eggs & More
Appetizers
Appetizer Combo
Choose any four of the following: Three mozzarella sticks, two chicken strips, two potato skins, three onion rings, or two buffalo chicken strips. Substitute small cheese fries for $2.00 additional.
Cheese Fries
Our tasty French fries topped with bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheeses. Served with ranch dressing .
Fried Banana Peppers
Loaded Chips
Our tasty French fries topped with bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheeses. Served with ranch dressing .
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Onion Rings
Potato Skins
Burgers
1/2 Pound Burger
Beer Cheese Bacon Burger
This flavorful burger is topped with beer cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Classic Hamburger
This delicious burger is topped with your choice of American, Swiss or pepper jack with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Double Cheeseburger
Double J-Boy
America's favorite double decker burger with cheese, lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
J-Boy
America's favorite double decker burger with cheese, lettuce, pickles and special sauce.
Patty Melt
Our hearty burger topped with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread.
Rajun Cajun Burger
This zesty burger is topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers, chipotle mayo and lettuce, tomato and onion.
Texas-Style Burger
This flavorful burger is topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce.
Chicken
Country Fried Chicken
Tender boneless chicken breast lightly breaded and deep fried then topped with country gravy.
Chicken Strips (4 pc.)
A hearty portion of crisp strips of breaded chicken breast.
Buffalo Chicken Strips (4 pc)
Golden fried chicken strips tossed in a spicy buffalo wing sauce and served with choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken
Plain or topped with BBQ sauce or honey mustard.
Smothered Chicken
Swiss and cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, green peppers and mushrooms.
Philly Style Chicken
Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and green peppers.
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Marinated boneless breast of chicken seasoned with lemon pepper spices and flame broiled for full flavor, served on top of seasoned rice.
Southwest BBQ
Desserts
Family Meals
Italian Specialties
Kid Drinks
Kids Menu
Local Favorites
Chicken Livers
Chicken Mac & Cheese Bowl
Chicken Stir-Fry
Tender pieces of char-grilled chicken stir fried with onions, green peppers and mushrooms served with seasoned rice.
Chicken Veggie Bowl
Country Fried Steak
Tender steak lightly breaded and seasoned just right, topped with country gravy.
Fried Pork Chop
Tender steak lightly breaded and seasoned just right, topped with country gravy.
Homestyle Pot Roast
Tender pot roast with potatoes and carrots covered in rich brown gravy.
Liver and Onions
Grilled beef liver smothered with sweet onions.
Meatloaf
A hearty portion of homemade meatloaf topped with sweet tomato sauce.
Open-Faced Pot Roast
Tender pot roast served open faced on sliced bread with gravy and choice of two sides.
Open-Faced Turkey
A generous portion of all-natural, deep fried turkey breast served over bread and topped with delicious roasted turkey gravy. Served with your choice of two sides.
Pork Tenderloin
Two slices of grilled pork tenderloin.
Turkey and Dressing
A generous portion of all-natural, deep fried turkey breast served over stuffing and topped with roasted turkey gravy.
Vegetable Platter
Choice of four vegetables.
Salads and More
Jerry's Julienne
The classic chef's salad with ham, cheese, egg, and tomato.
Fried Chicken Salad
A fried tortilla topped with salad, tomato, egg, cheese, and fried chicken pieces.
Mexican Salad
A crisp, fried tortilla topped with shredded lettuce, chili, cheddar cheese, green onions and diced tomatoes, served with sour cream.
Lite Eater
Choice of a beef patty, chicken strips or breaded fish served with cottage cheese, peach, pineapple and sliced tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our Salad topped with tomato, egg, cheese and grilled chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our Salad topped with tomato, egg, cheese and fried chicken pieces tossed in a spicy buffalo wing sauce.
Classic Club Salad
Jerry's House Salad
Bacon, cheese, egg and tomato served on our salad.
Chicken Salad Delight
Chicken Salad served on lettuce with tomato slices, peach, pineapple and your choice of dressing.
Soup of the Day
Brown Beans and Cornbread
Scoop Of Chicken Salad
Cottage Cheese w/ Fruit
B.L.T Salad
Sandwiches
B-L-T Sandwich
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toast .
B.L.T. Club
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Dipped in Buffalo wing sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Golden fried chicken strips tossed in a spicy buffalo wing sauce and served in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes and ranch dressing.
Chicken Melt
Breaded chicken breast, American cheese, bacon, tomato and honey mustard on grilled sourdough bread.
Chicken Salad Club
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Classic Club
Sliced turkey breast and bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toast.
Club Grille
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Croissant Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Lightly breaded fish with shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Topped with mayo and shredded lettuce.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak with green peppers, onions and Swiss cheese.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
The Champ
Thinly sliced ham grilled with Swiss cheese, tomato , lettuce and special sauce on a bun.
The Ultimate Club
Turkey, bacon, ham, Swiss & American cheeses, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato on toast.
Turkey Melt
Thinly sliced turkey with Swiss cheese, bacon and tomato slices on grilled sourdough bread.
Turkey Sandwich
Seafood
Seniors
Sr Buffalo Chicken Strips
Sr Chicken Strips (3 pc,)
Golden fried chicken strips
Sr Hamburger Steak
1/3 lb. of choice ground beef charbroiled and delicious.
Sr Hand-Breaded Catfish
Sr Hand-Breaded Cod
Deep-fried breaded fish.
Sr Popcorn Shrimp
Lightly breaded golden fried shrimp.
Sr Pork Tenderloin
One slice of grilled pork tenderloin.
Sr Spaghetti Dinner
A smaller portion of spaghetti with meat sauce, served with a side salad and grilled French bread,
Sides/Ala Carte
Applesauce
Baked Apples
Baked Potato
Broccoli Casserole
Brown Beans
Buttered Broccoli
Buttered Carrots
Buttered Corn
Cole Slaw
Corn Pudding
Cottage Cheese
French Fries
Green Beans
Macaroni & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Rice
Scalloped Potatoes
Side Salad
Sliced Tomatoes
Steak Fries
Stewed Tomatoes
Stuffing
Tater Tots
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
American Restaurant
4129 Lexington Rd., Paris, KY 40361