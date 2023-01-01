A map showing the location of Millstone Little League-Jersey Freeze 771 PERRRINEVILLE RD. MILLSTONE, NJ 08535View gallery

Millstone Little League-Jersey Freeze
771 PERRRINEVILLE RD. MILLSTONE, NJ 08535

No reviews yet

771 Perrineville Road

Millstone Township, NJ 08535

Baskets

Sliders w/fries

$10.00

Hot Dog w/fries

$7.00

Fingers w/fries

$10.00

Classic Chicken w/fries

$8.00

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Sides

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Cheese Cup

$1.00

Cheesy Tots

$6.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Novelties

Oreo

$4.00

Vanilla soft serve sandwiched between two Oreo cookies and rolled in Oreo powder.

Gluten Free Chipwiches

$5.00

IC Sandwich

$3.00

Chipwich

$4.50

Cookie Sandwich

$4.50

Ice Pop

$3.00

Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Sports Drink

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Nesquik

$2.00

Snacks/Candy

Soft Pretzels

$3.00

Churro

$3.00

Sunflower Seeds

$2.00

Candy

$2.00

Gum

$1.00

Cracker Jacks

$2.00

Ring Pop

$1.00

Breakfast

Pork Roll Sandwich

$5.95

Bagels

$3.00

Muffins

Donuts

$2.00

Pork Roll Bagel

$7.00

Merch

Short Sleeve T-shirt

$20.00

Candle

$25.00

Tumbler

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-shirt

$25.00

USA Shirts

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

771 Perrineville Road, Millstone Township, NJ 08535

Directions

