Jersey Jerrys

1362A S Delsea Drive

Vineland, NJ 08360

Wednesday

Spaghetti topped with homemade meatballs and sauce, served with garlic bread.
Pasta Dinner

Pasta Dinner

$8.29

Hot Subs

12" Cheese Steak

12" Cheese Steak

$10.85

Our award-winning Philly cheesesteak made to order.

12" Chicken Cheese Steak

12" Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.65

Our chicken cheesesteak made to order with your choice of toppings.

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

12" Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$10.79

Our chicken cheesesteak topped with buffalo sauce and Bleu cheese.

12" Pizza Steak

12" Pizza Steak

$10.89
12" Steak

12" Steak

$10.25

A Philly cheesesteak minus the cheese; made to order.

12" Chicken Steak

12" Chicken Steak

$9.75

A chicken cheesesteak minus the cheese; made to order.

Chicken De Bosco

Chicken De Bosco

$11.89

Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and pepperoni on a 12" roll. PREP TIME: 15 MINS

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$10.79

Breaded chicken with marinara sauce, provolone, and mozzarella cheese served on a 12" roll. PREP TIME: 15 MINS

The “Meatster”

The “Meatster”

$11.39

Chicken, steak, bacon and American cheese on a 12" roll.

Cheese Burger Sub

Cheese Burger Sub

$10.55

Two classic hand-pressed cheeseburgers made to order with your choice of cheese and toppings served on a 12" roll. PREP TIME: 15 MINS

Hamburger Sub

Hamburger Sub

$10.05

Two classic hand-pressed hamburgers made to order with your choice of toppings served on a 12" roll. PREP TIME: 15 MINS

Total Happiness

Total Happiness

$11.89

Breaded chicken breast dipped in mild sauce served on a 12" roll topped with American cheese, lettuce, bacon and Ranch dressing. PREP TIME: 15 MINS

Italian Sausage & Peppers

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$10.09

Fresh sausage and peppers served on a 12" roll. PREP TIME: 15 MINS

Breaded Chicken Sub

Breaded Chicken Sub

$10.89

Served on a 12" roll.

CCS Rosetta

CCS Rosetta

$10.59

A chicken cheesesteak topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper and minced garlic.

Fish Sub

Fish Sub

$10.69

Breaded cod filets served on a 12" roll.

8" Cheese Steak

8" Cheese Steak

$8.35
8" Chicken Cheese Steak

8" Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.35
8" Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

8" Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.55
8" Pizza Steak

8" Pizza Steak

$8.85
8" Steak Sub

8" Steak Sub

$7.95
8" Chicken Steak

8" Chicken Steak

$7.95

Cold Subs

12" Italian

12" Italian

$9.25

Made with Pepper ham, Capicola, Salami and provolone.

12" Turkey

12" Turkey

$9.25

Made with Premium turkey and your choice of American, Swiss or provolone cheese.

12" Ham

12" Ham

$9.25

Made with ham and your choice of American, Swiss or provolone cheese.

12" Roast Beef

12" Roast Beef

$10.25

Made with Premium roast beef and your choice of American, Swiss or provolone cheese.

12" American

12" American

$9.25

Made with ham, bologna, cooked salami and American cheese.

12" Chicken Salad

12" Chicken Salad

$9.99

Made with our homemade chicken salad and your choice of cheese.

12" Tuna Salad

12" Tuna Salad

$9.99

Made with our homemade tuna salad and your choice of cheese.

12" T&F's "Say Cheese!"

12" T&F's "Say Cheese!"

$8.49

Made with a variety of mixed cheeses: American, Swiss and provolone.

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$9.99
12" Smoked Turkey

12" Smoked Turkey

$10.25
12" Honey Maple Turkey

12" Honey Maple Turkey

$10.25
12" Southern Fried Chicken

12" Southern Fried Chicken

$10.25
12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$10.25
12" Corned Beef

12" Corned Beef

$10.25
12" Pastrami

12" Pastrami

$10.25
8" Italian

8" Italian

$7.79
8" Turkey

8" Turkey

$7.79
8" Ham

8" Ham

$7.79
8" Roast Beef

8" Roast Beef

$8.79
8" American

8" American

$7.79
8" Chicken Salad

8" Chicken Salad

$8.29
8" Tuna Salad

8" Tuna Salad

$7.99
8" T&F’S “Say Cheese!”

8" T&F’S “Say Cheese!”

$7.39
8" Smoked Turkey

8" Smoked Turkey

$8.79
8" Honey Maple Turkey

8" Honey Maple Turkey

$8.79
8" Southern Fried Chicken

8" Southern Fried Chicken

$8.79
8" Buffalo Chicken

8" Buffalo Chicken

$8.79
8 " Corned Beef

8 " Corned Beef

$8.79
8" Pastrami

8" Pastrami

$8.79

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$7.79
American Sandwich

American Sandwich

$7.79
Say Cheese Sandwich

Say Cheese Sandwich

$7.79
Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$7.79
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$7.79
Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.59
Bologna Sandwich

Bologna Sandwich

$7.79
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.89
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.89
Turkey Club w/ Pickle Spear

Turkey Club w/ Pickle Spear

$10.29
B.L.T

B.L.T

$7.29
Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$8.39
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99
Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.19
Fish Cod Sandwich

Fish Cod Sandwich

$8.39
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.69

Special Subs/Sandwiches

Juliano’s Little Italy Special

Juliano’s Little Italy Special

$11.69

Made with Prosciutto, Old-fashioned Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, and Sharp Provolone.

Roman Sandwich

Roman Sandwich

$11.69

Soppressata, Old-fashioned Capicola, Prosciutto, Mortadella, and Sharp Provolone with lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper and olive oil on a round roll.

Roman Sub

Roman Sub

$12.39

Soppressata, Old-fashioned Capicola, Prosciutto, Mortadella, and Sharp Provolone with lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper and olive oil on a sub roll.

Chicken Rosetta

Chicken Rosetta

$9.29

Grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper and olive oil served on a round roll.

Corned Beef Special

Corned Beef Special

$10.99

Made with Corned Beef, cole slaw, and Russian dressage on rye bread, served with a pickle wedge.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$10.39

Grilled Corned Beef on rye with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese, served with a pickle spear.

That’s A Spicy Matt

That’s A Spicy Matt

$9.49

Made with Buffalo chicken and provolone cheese and topped with lettuce, blue cheese and buffalo sauce.

Vineland’s Favorite American

Vineland’s Favorite American

$9.49

Made with ham, turkey, bologna, and American cheese.

Mom & Pop’s Dagwood Special

Mom & Pop’s Dagwood Special

$11.69

Imported ham, Genoa Salami, bologna, Olive loaf, American and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on half an Italian loaf. PREP TIME: 15 MINS

Donny’s Veggie Mania

Donny’s Veggie Mania

$8.29

Made with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Cucumber, sweet peppers or roasted red peppers and your choice of cheese

Bruschetta De JoJo

Bruschetta De JoJo

$9.49

Toasted Italian loaf with pepperoni and mozzarella and topped with fresh Bruschetta.

Jerry’s Grand Salami

Jerry’s Grand Salami

$9.49

Made with Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Genoa Salami and provolone cheese.

Lori’s Lite Load Special

Lori’s Lite Load Special

$9.49

Made with our Gourmet Lite Turkey, Gourmet Lite ham and Naturally Slender American Cheese

Wraps

Baja Chicken Wrap

Baja Chicken Wrap

$9.29

Sliced chicken breast with Pepper Jack Cheese, salsa and lettuce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.29

Sliced chicken breast with Romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.29

Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Tuna Wrap

Tuna Wrap

$10.29

Our homemade tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Roast Beef Wrap

Roast Beef Wrap

$10.29

Made with Premium roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$9.29

Made with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, mushroom, roasted red or sweet pepper, with Ranch dressing and your choice of cheese.

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$9.29

Made with Premium turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Ham Wrap

Ham Wrap

$9.29
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.29

Sliced Buffalo chicken breast with provolone cheese, lettuce, spicy buffalo sauce and Blue Cheese dressing.

Cheese Steak Wrap with Fries

Cheese Steak Wrap with Fries

$11.29
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap with Fries

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap with Fries

$11.29
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.29
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.59

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.39

Made from our Tossed Salad with added ham, turkey and cheese.

Antipasta

Antipasta

$10.39

Made from our Tossed Salad with added Salami, Peppered ham, Capicola, and Provolone cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.39

Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, grated Italian cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.39

Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with grated Italian cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.39

Made from our Tossed Salad with tomato, cucumber, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini.

Ginger’s Garden Mix

Ginger’s Garden Mix

$8.69

Made from our Spring Mix and topped with onion, tomato, cucumber and bell pepper.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Grilled chicken over a fresh Tossed Salad.

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$8.69

Made with a variety of fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber.

Chicken Salad Salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$10.39

Made from our Tossed Salad topped with our homemade chicken salad.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.39

Made from our Tossed Salad topped with our homemade tuna salad.

Cheesesteak Salad

Cheesesteak Salad

$11.69

Our classic cheesesteak served over a salad with tomato, onion and pepper with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

$11.39

Our classic chicken cheesesteak served over a salad with tomato, onion and pepper with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.75

Breaded chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served over a bed of salad with Blue cheese or Ranch dressing on the side.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.75

Crispy chicken over a fresh Tossed Salad.

Wings

Buffalo Wings 10 piece

Buffalo Wings 10 piece

$12.99

All wings come with a side of Blue Cheese and Celery. PREP TIME: 18 MINS

Buffalo Wings 20 piece

Buffalo Wings 20 piece

$24.99

All wings come with a side of Blue Cheese and Celery. PREP TIME: 18 MINS

Buffalo Wings 35 piece

Buffalo Wings 35 piece

$42.99

All wings come with a side of Blue Cheese and Celery. PREP TIME: 18 MINS

Buffalo Wings 50 piece

Buffalo Wings 50 piece

$58.99

All wings come with a side of Blue Cheese and Celery. PREP TIME: 18 MINS

Boneless Chicken Breast Bites 10 piece

Boneless Chicken Breast Bites 10 piece

$8.99

Baskets

Chicken Finger Basket with Fries

Chicken Finger Basket with Fries

$10.29
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$10.69
Fried Shrimp Basket with Fries

Fried Shrimp Basket with Fries

$10.09
Kid's Chicken Finger Basket

Kid's Chicken Finger Basket

$6.79
Chicken Finger Basket No Fries

Chicken Finger Basket No Fries

$8.29
Fried Shrimp Basket No Fries

Fried Shrimp Basket No Fries

$8.29

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.19

A classic hand-pressed cheeseburger made to order with your choice of cheese and toppings. PREP TIME: 15 MINS

"Da Big Pounder"

"Da Big Pounder"

$11.09

Two 8oz Angus burgers on a Kaiser roll topped with Yellow American cheese, lettuce, pickles and our special sauce served with chips. PREP TIME: 15 MINS

Hamburger

Hamburger

$7.49

A classic hand-pressed burger made to order with your choice of toppings. PREP TIME: 15 MINS

Hot Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.09
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.09
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.15
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.09
Old Bay Fries

Old Bay Fries

$5.49
Garlic Herb Fries

Garlic Herb Fries

$6.19
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.59
Mozzarella Sticks - 6

Mozzarella Sticks - 6

$6.79
Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.79
Fried Green Beans

Fried Green Beans

$7.79
Breaded Mushrooms - 15

Breaded Mushrooms - 15

$6.79
Jalapeno Poppers (Cheddar Cheese) - 6

Jalapeno Poppers (Cheddar Cheese) - 6

$6.79
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.49
Mozzarella Cheese Fries

Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$6.09
Lrg. French Fries

Lrg. French Fries

$7.85
Lrg. Cheese Fries

Lrg. Cheese Fries

$8.95
Lrg. Curly Fries

Lrg. Curly Fries

$7.95
Mega Fries

Mega Fries

$8.95
Large Mozzarella Cheese Fries

Large Mozzarella Cheese Fries

$8.95
Lrg. Onion Rings

Lrg. Onion Rings

$7.95
Mega Rings

Mega Rings

$8.95
Lrg. Seasoned Fries

Lrg. Seasoned Fries

$8.95
Lrg. Old Bay Fries

Lrg. Old Bay Fries

$7.95
Lrg. Garlic Herb Fries

Lrg. Garlic Herb Fries

$8.95
Lrg. Waffle Fries

Lrg. Waffle Fries

$7.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
