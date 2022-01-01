- Home
Jersey Jerrys
1362A S Delsea Drive
Vineland, NJ 08360
Hot Subs
12" Cheese Steak
Our award-winning Philly cheesesteak made to order.
12" Chicken Cheese Steak
Our chicken cheesesteak made to order with your choice of toppings.
12" Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
Our chicken cheesesteak topped with buffalo sauce and Bleu cheese.
12" Pizza Steak
12" Steak
A Philly cheesesteak minus the cheese; made to order.
12" Chicken Steak
A chicken cheesesteak minus the cheese; made to order.
Chicken De Bosco
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and pepperoni on a 12" roll. PREP TIME: 15 MINS
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken with marinara sauce, provolone, and mozzarella cheese served on a 12" roll. PREP TIME: 15 MINS
The “Meatster”
Chicken, steak, bacon and American cheese on a 12" roll.
Cheese Burger Sub
Two classic hand-pressed cheeseburgers made to order with your choice of cheese and toppings served on a 12" roll. PREP TIME: 15 MINS
Hamburger Sub
Two classic hand-pressed hamburgers made to order with your choice of toppings served on a 12" roll. PREP TIME: 15 MINS
Total Happiness
Breaded chicken breast dipped in mild sauce served on a 12" roll topped with American cheese, lettuce, bacon and Ranch dressing. PREP TIME: 15 MINS
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Fresh sausage and peppers served on a 12" roll. PREP TIME: 15 MINS
Breaded Chicken Sub
Served on a 12" roll.
CCS Rosetta
A chicken cheesesteak topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red pepper and minced garlic.
Fish Sub
Breaded cod filets served on a 12" roll.
8" Cheese Steak
8" Chicken Cheese Steak
8" Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
8" Pizza Steak
8" Steak Sub
8" Chicken Steak
Cold Subs
12" Italian
Made with Pepper ham, Capicola, Salami and provolone.
12" Turkey
Made with Premium turkey and your choice of American, Swiss or provolone cheese.
12" Ham
Made with ham and your choice of American, Swiss or provolone cheese.
12" Roast Beef
Made with Premium roast beef and your choice of American, Swiss or provolone cheese.
12" American
Made with ham, bologna, cooked salami and American cheese.
12" Chicken Salad
Made with our homemade chicken salad and your choice of cheese.
12" Tuna Salad
Made with our homemade tuna salad and your choice of cheese.
12" T&F's "Say Cheese!"
Made with a variety of mixed cheeses: American, Swiss and provolone.
Meatball Parm
12" Smoked Turkey
12" Honey Maple Turkey
12" Southern Fried Chicken
12" Buffalo Chicken
12" Corned Beef
12" Pastrami
8" Italian
8" Turkey
8" Ham
8" Roast Beef
8" American
8" Chicken Salad
8" Tuna Salad
8" T&F’S “Say Cheese!”
8" Smoked Turkey
8" Honey Maple Turkey
8" Southern Fried Chicken
8" Buffalo Chicken
8 " Corned Beef
8" Pastrami
Sandwiches
Italian Sandwich
American Sandwich
Say Cheese Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
Bologna Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Turkey Club w/ Pickle Spear
B.L.T
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Fish Cod Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Hot Dog
Special Subs/Sandwiches
Juliano’s Little Italy Special
Made with Prosciutto, Old-fashioned Capicola, Genoa Salami, Mortadella, and Sharp Provolone.
Roman Sandwich
Soppressata, Old-fashioned Capicola, Prosciutto, Mortadella, and Sharp Provolone with lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper and olive oil on a round roll.
Roman Sub
Soppressata, Old-fashioned Capicola, Prosciutto, Mortadella, and Sharp Provolone with lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper and olive oil on a sub roll.
Chicken Rosetta
Grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper and olive oil served on a round roll.
Corned Beef Special
Made with Corned Beef, cole slaw, and Russian dressage on rye bread, served with a pickle wedge.
Grilled Reuben
Grilled Corned Beef on rye with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese, served with a pickle spear.
That’s A Spicy Matt
Made with Buffalo chicken and provolone cheese and topped with lettuce, blue cheese and buffalo sauce.
Vineland’s Favorite American
Made with ham, turkey, bologna, and American cheese.
Mom & Pop’s Dagwood Special
Imported ham, Genoa Salami, bologna, Olive loaf, American and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on half an Italian loaf. PREP TIME: 15 MINS
Donny’s Veggie Mania
Made with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Cucumber, sweet peppers or roasted red peppers and your choice of cheese
Bruschetta De JoJo
Toasted Italian loaf with pepperoni and mozzarella and topped with fresh Bruschetta.
Jerry’s Grand Salami
Made with Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, Genoa Salami and provolone cheese.
Lori’s Lite Load Special
Made with our Gourmet Lite Turkey, Gourmet Lite ham and Naturally Slender American Cheese
Wraps
Baja Chicken Wrap
Sliced chicken breast with Pepper Jack Cheese, salsa and lettuce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Sliced chicken breast with Romaine lettuce, parmesan and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Tuna Wrap
Our homemade tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Roast Beef Wrap
Made with Premium roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Veggie Wrap
Made with lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, mushroom, roasted red or sweet pepper, with Ranch dressing and your choice of cheese.
Turkey Wrap
Made with Premium turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Ham Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Sliced Buffalo chicken breast with provolone cheese, lettuce, spicy buffalo sauce and Blue Cheese dressing.
Cheese Steak Wrap with Fries
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap with Fries
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Salads
Chef Salad
Made from our Tossed Salad with added ham, turkey and cheese.
Antipasta
Made from our Tossed Salad with added Salami, Peppered ham, Capicola, and Provolone cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, grated Italian cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh Romaine lettuce topped with grated Italian cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Made from our Tossed Salad with tomato, cucumber, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini.
Ginger’s Garden Mix
Made from our Spring Mix and topped with onion, tomato, cucumber and bell pepper.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken over a fresh Tossed Salad.
Tossed Salad
Made with a variety of fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber.
Chicken Salad Salad
Made from our Tossed Salad topped with our homemade chicken salad.
Tuna Salad
Made from our Tossed Salad topped with our homemade tuna salad.
Cheesesteak Salad
Our classic cheesesteak served over a salad with tomato, onion and pepper with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Cheesesteak Salad
Our classic chicken cheesesteak served over a salad with tomato, onion and pepper with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served over a bed of salad with Blue cheese or Ranch dressing on the side.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken over a fresh Tossed Salad.
Wings
Buffalo Wings 10 piece
All wings come with a side of Blue Cheese and Celery. PREP TIME: 18 MINS
Buffalo Wings 20 piece
All wings come with a side of Blue Cheese and Celery. PREP TIME: 18 MINS
Buffalo Wings 35 piece
All wings come with a side of Blue Cheese and Celery. PREP TIME: 18 MINS
Buffalo Wings 50 piece
All wings come with a side of Blue Cheese and Celery. PREP TIME: 18 MINS
Boneless Chicken Breast Bites 10 piece
Baskets
Burgers
Cheeseburger
A classic hand-pressed cheeseburger made to order with your choice of cheese and toppings. PREP TIME: 15 MINS
"Da Big Pounder"
Two 8oz Angus burgers on a Kaiser roll topped with Yellow American cheese, lettuce, pickles and our special sauce served with chips. PREP TIME: 15 MINS
Hamburger
A classic hand-pressed burger made to order with your choice of toppings. PREP TIME: 15 MINS
Hot Sides
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Curly Fries
Seasoned Fries
Old Bay Fries
Garlic Herb Fries
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks - 6
Fried Pickle Chips
Fried Green Beans
Breaded Mushrooms - 15
Jalapeno Poppers (Cheddar Cheese) - 6
Waffle Fries
Mozzarella Cheese Fries
Lrg. French Fries
Lrg. Cheese Fries
Lrg. Curly Fries
Mega Fries
Large Mozzarella Cheese Fries
Lrg. Onion Rings
Mega Rings
Lrg. Seasoned Fries
Lrg. Old Bay Fries
Lrg. Garlic Herb Fries
Lrg. Waffle Fries
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
