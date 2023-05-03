Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Jersey Social

review star

No reviews yet

837 Jersey Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07310

Popular Items

6 Wings

$14.00

Choice of Spicy, Soy Garlic, Bbq or Thai Chili Sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

(GF, V) Whisky maple, Parmesan cheese

Truffle fries

$9.00

Food

Mains

Birria Tacos

$19.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Social Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled strip Steak

$28.00

Chimichurri, Roasted Potato, 10oz steak

Brick Chicken

$24.00

Chicken Breast, Mashed Potato, Chicken Au Jus, Truffle Butter

spicy rigatoni

$20.00

sea food pasta

$26.00

mussels

$26.00

Apps

6 Wings

$14.00

Choice of Spicy, Soy Garlic, Bbq or Thai Chili Sauce

12 Wings

$26.00

Choice of Spicy, Soy Garlic, Bbq or Thai Chili Sauce

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

(GF, V) Whisky maple, Parmesan cheese

Chicken Skewers

$15.00

Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Choice of Spicy, Soy Garlic, Bbq or Thai Chili Sauce

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

(VV) Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Bao Buns

$13.00

Sriracha Mayo, Pickled Cabbage, BBQ, Cucumber

pepperoni flat brad

$13.00

Burrata, Arugula, Fig, Balsamic

Roasted Veggies Flat-Bread

$12.00

Pepper, Onions, Mushroom, Burrata

Shrimp Skewers

$15.00

Fried chicken strips

$14.00

Salads

Caesar

$11.00

Caesar Dressing, Baby Kale, Parmesan, Crouton

Green Goddess

$11.00

Sides

Truffle fries

$9.00

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$5.00

Dessert

Flan

$8.00

Dessert of the Week

$8.00

Cast Iron Cookie

$9.00

Brunch Food

Western Omelet

$15.00

Greek Omelet

$15.00

Social Breakfast

$15.00

Two eggs any style, roasted mushrooms and tomatoes, bacon and sausage

huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Egg Benedict

$16.00

steak and eggs

$28.00

breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Sunday morning

$17.00

brunch toast

$15.00

chicken and waffles

$20.00

French toast

$14.00

pancake

$13.00

Green Goddess

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

bacon

$7.00

sausage

$7.00

eggs

$4.00

Home Fries

$6.00

Cinco de Mayo

Shrimp Taco (1pc)

$5.00

Chicken Taco (1pc)

$5.00

Steak Taco (1pc)

$5.00

Thanksgiving menu

Package one (four people)

$160.00

A quarter turkey, with two sides and one dessert

Package two (six to eight people)

$250.00

Half turkey with three sides and one dessert

Package Three (eight to twelve people)

$385.00

A whole turkey with four sides and one dessert

New Years

wings 6

$13.00

sliders

$15.00

corn dog

$13.00

cauliflower bites

$13.00

chicken nachos

$15.00

fries

$6.00

Brunch $40

$40 pre person

$40.00

Avocado toast

yogurt parfait

social breakfast

steak and eggs

chicken waffles

bacon

home fries

Mac and cheese

pancake

Super Bowl Specials

Add draught or bottled beer separately under Drink Menu: Super Bowl Specials.

12 Wings

$25.00

3 Corndogs

$18.00

3 Sliders

$19.00

Chicken Nachos

$18.00

24 Wings

$40.00

48 Wings

$76.00

Birthday Package

Open Bar w/ Apps

$100.00

Drink Menu

Cocktails

Something New Jersey

$14.00

Heaven Hill Bourbon, Benedictine, Blueberry simple syrup

Margarita

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco, fresh lemon and lime juice

Black Widow

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco, Blackberries, Basil, Fresh lime and Agave.

Mule

$14.00

Moscow, South of the Border or Kentucky, Ginger Beer and fresh lime.

Lychee Martini

$14.00

Vodka, Grand Marnier, Lychee Juice

Martini

$14.00

oh my mango

$16.00

Whisky Sour

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Tito's Vodka, Kahlua, double shot espresso,¡

Draft Beers

Modelo

$9.00

Allagash

$9.00

Pilsner

$9.00

Lager Buenaveza

$9.00

Guiness

$9.00

Hazy IPA

$9.00

Pitcher

$24.00

Liter

$14.00

Juice Boom IPA

$9.00

Night lite

$9.00

resident happy hour

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$8.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Peroni

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Corona Lt

$6.00

Bucket (6)

$30.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Fat Tire Amber

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$6.00

Staff beer

resident happy hour

$6.00

Wine Bottles

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Region: Mendoza, Argentina Grape: Cabernet Sauvignon

BTL Malbec

$34.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$34.00

Region: Tuscany, Italy Grape: Sangiovese Elegant, well-balanced, pleasant with a rich bouquet: an amazing wine with a captivating taste for everyday drinking that pairs well with many different dishes.

BTL Merlot

$34.00

BTL Chardonnay

$34.00

Region; Tuscany, Italy Grape: Chardonnay

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Region: Friuli, Italy Grape: Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Riesling

$34.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Rose

$34.00

Commanderie de la Baremone Coteax de L'Aix en Provence Rose

Prosecco Bottle

$34.00

Wednesday Wine Bottle Special

$20.00

Wine Glasses

Gl Rose

$9.00

Gl Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Gl Malbec

$9.00

Gl Merlot

$9.00

Gl Pinot Noir

$9.00

Gl Chianti Ricasoli

$9.00

Gl Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Gl Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gl Chardonnay

$9.00

Gl Riesling

$9.00

Gl Prosecco

$9.00

Gl Port

$9.00

Gl Montepulciano

$10.00

Gl Brut

$9.00

Happy Hour Special

$6.00

Brunch Drinks

Bottomless Brunch Cocktails

$36.00

Mimosa Glass

$12.00

Mimosa Flight

$17.00

Bloody's

$11.00

Tito's, Casamigos Blanco or Ole Smokey Mango Habanero Whisky, house bloody mix. (Add a Beer back $3)

Red Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Bellini

$12.00

Prosecco, Peach nectar

Orange Juice

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Kids Drinks

$5.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Jameson, Butter Schnapps. bacon, with an orange juice back

Blueberry Muffin Shot

$8.00

Blueberry Vodka, Rumchata

Irish Coffee!

$8.00

Tea

$4.00

Bellini Pitcher

$32.00

Cans

(Non- Alcoholic) Upside Dawn

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon

$8.00

DS Berry

$10.00

DS Coffee Stout

$10.00

Jameson Ginger & Lime

$7.00

Sofia Rosé

$5.00

Hudson North Cider

$6.00

High Noon Tequila

$9.00

DS busts bracket

$11.00

DS South Ward

$11.00

DS STAF

$11.00

Cinco de Mayo

$5 Tequila Shot

$5.00

$10 Margarita

$10.00

$10 Casamigos Shot

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

RedBull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

New Years

Champagne

$9.00

red wine

$9.00

white wine

$9.00

rose

$9.00

Moscow mule

$15.00

old fashion

$15.00

margarita

$15.00

beer

$8.00

draft

$8.00

Booze

casamigos bottle

$250.00

Titos bottle

$250.00

espresso martini

$12.00

tequila sunrise

$6.00

screwdriver

$6.00

$6 shots

$6.00

vodka

titos

$12.00

kettle

$13.00

grey goose

$15.00

Belvedere

$1.00

ovo vodka

$10.00

house Vodka

$8.00

Tuesday

tini $8

$8.00

$5 shots

$5.00

Super Bowl Specials

Draught Beer

$8.00

Bottle/Can

$6.00

Bucket of 6 Bottle/Can

$30.00

Combo Shot

Well Shot

$1.00

general

new years

$30

$30.00

$140

$140.00

St. Pattys

Shots

Jameson

$6.00

Draft

Guiness

$6.00

Cocktails

Irish Main

$13.00

Drunken Leprechaun

$12.00

Lucky Charm

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07310

Directions

Gallery
Jersey Social image
Jersey Social image
Jersey Social image

