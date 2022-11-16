Jersey Boys Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Jersey Boys Pizzeria

1,079 Reviews

$$

550 1st street

Whitefish, MT 59937

18" Cheese
18" Pepperoni
Jersey Buns (6)

Soft Drinks

Soda (Fountain)

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

PRESENT CBD SELTZER

$5.00

Lipton Tea

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

7-UP

$2.50

Pizza

Red Slice

$3.25

Build your own custom slice or keep scrolling in here for our specialties.

White Slice

$3.85

Olive oil slice with a ricotta spread

Olive Oil Slice

$3.25

Calzone

$12.50

Your choice of topping(s) or "traditional" (with ham), stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella.

Pepperoni Bread

$12.00

Pepperoni and mozzarella rolled up & baked in our pizza dough

Stromboli

$10.50

Your choice of topping(s), open-ended & stuffed with mozzarella.

14" Half and Half Specialty

Can't decide? Choose two of our specialty pizzas here!

14" Cheese

$16.00

Build your own pie here!

14" Pepperoni

$17.75

14" G Can

$26.00

10 Toppings!! Say Whaaaaa?! The Veggie + The Animal

14" Cheesesteak

$23.00

Our cheese pizza topped with the makings of a J-Boys cheesesteak

14" Animal

$24.00

Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni & meatball

14" BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Chicken , bacon, red onion, pepperoncini, and black pepper on an olive oil base with a bbq drizzle

14" Veggie

$21.00

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & artichoke hearts

14" Caprese

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil

14" Hawaiian

$18.00

Ham and Pineapple

14" The Combo

$23.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green pepper, Black olives & Mushrooms

14" Dangry

$20.00

Bacon, onions, black pepper, with fresh basil baked into the pie

14" White Spin Gar

$20.00

Our white pizza topped with sautéed spinach & garlic

14" SPO Parm

$21.00

Italian sausage, sautéed peppers & onions tossed in marinara & served on our cheese pizza

14" Classic

$21.25

Pepperoni, Mushrooms & Black olives

14" Beast

$23.00

Bacon, ham, sausage, & meatball

14" Luau

$21.25

Pineapple, Bacon & hot cherry Peppers

14" Rasta

$21.25

Pepperoncini, Roasted Red peppers & Green Peppers

18" Half and Half Specialty

Can't decide? Choose two of our specialty pizzas here!

18" Cheese

$19.00

Build your own pie here!

18" Pepperoni

$21.25

18" G Can

$30.00

10 Toppings!! Say Whaaaaa?! The Veggie + The Animal

18" Cheesesteak

$26.00

Our cheese pizza topped with the makings of a J-Boys cheesesteak

18" Animal

$29.00

Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni & meatball

18" BBQ Chicken

$26.00

Chicken , bacon, red onion, pepperoncini, and black pepper on an olive oil based with a bbq drizzle

18" Veggie

$25.00

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & artichoke hearts

18" Caprese

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil

18" Hawaiian

$22.00

Ham and Pineapple

18" The Combo

$28.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green pepper, Black olives & Mushrooms

18" Dangry

$24.00

Bacon, onions, black pepper, with fresh basil baked into the pie

18" White Spin Gar

$23.00

Our white pizza topped with sautéed spinach & garlic

18" SPO Parm

$24.00

Italian sausage, sautéed peppers & onions tossed in marinara & served on our cheese pizza

18" Classic

$25.75

Pepperoni, Mushrooms & Black olives

18" Beast

$28.00

Bacon, ham, sausage, & meatball

18" Luau

$25.75

Pineapple, Bacon & hot cherry Peppers

18" Rasta

$25.75

Pepperoncini, Roasted Red peppers & Green Peppers

Gluten Free Cheese

$15.00

GF Luau

$16.25

Pineapple, Bacon & hot cherry Peppers

GF Rasta

$16.25

Pepperoncini, Roasted Red peppers & Green Peppers

GF Pepperoni

$15.75

GF The Combo

$17.75

Pepperoni, Sausage, Green pepper, Black olives & Mushrooms

GF Animal

$17.75

Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni & meatball *meatballs contain gluten

GF Cheesesteak

$20.00

Our cheese pizza topped with the makings of a J-Boys cheesesteak

Gluten Free Garbage Can

$20.00

10 Toppings!! Say Whaaaaa?! The Veggie + The Animal

GF BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Chicken , bacon, red onion, pepperoncini, and black pepper on an olive oil based with a bbq drizzle

GF Veggie

$17.75

Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & artichoke hearts

GF Caprese

$16.25

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil

GF Hawaiian

$15.00

Ham and Pineapple

GF Dangry

$15.50

Bacon, onions, salt & pepper, with fresh basil baked into the pie.

GF White Spin Gar

$16.00

Our white pizza topped with sautéed spinach & garlic

GF SPO

$15.75

Italian sausage, sautéed peppers & onions tossed in marinara & served on our cheese pizza

GF Classic

$16.25

Pepperoni, Mushrooms & Black olives

GF Beast

$17.00

Bacon, ham, sausage, & meatball

Gluten Free Pepperoni

$15.75

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$12.75

Thinly sliced ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions & white American cheese

Spicy Italian

$12.50

Our Italian "spiced up" with capicola & hot cherry peppers

Rowdy Cheeseteak

$14.00

J-Boys Cheesesteak, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, mushrooms, bacon, & mozzarella on garlic bread.

Italian

$12.00

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, oregano, romano

Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Big Pig

$12.75

Ham, prosciutto, capitola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar

Flying Beaster

$11.75

Roast beast, turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar & mayo

American Cutlet

$12.50

Homemade breaded chicken cutlet, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil & vinegar

Roast Beef & Horsey

$11.75

Roast beef, cheddar, creamy horseradish, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt & pepper

BLT

$11.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on our sub roll

Caprese

$11.75

Fresh mozzarella, basil & tomato layered on toasted garlic bread

Chicken Parm

$12.50

Homemade breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella & romano cheese

Italian Cutlet

$12.50

Homemade breaded chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, mayo, salt & pepper

Meatball Parm

$11.75

Our homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella & romano cheese

Roast Beef Special

$11.75

Roast beef, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mayo, salt & pepper

Veggie

$12.00

Fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers & black olives toasted with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, tomato, mushrooms, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Large Garden Salad

$9.75

Spring mix, tomato, mushrooms, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Caesar - Small

$6.00

Classic Caesar Salad, dressing contains anchovies

Caesar - Large

$9.75

Classic Caesar Salad, dressing contains anchovies

Spinach Salad

$12.50

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onion, mushroom, bacon & a hard-boiled-egg, served with our house dressing

Antipasto Salad

$13.25

Chopped romaine topped with salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, black and green olives, red onion, parmesan, oregano & a hard boiled egg. Served with red wine vinegar and oil

Big Mountain Caesar

$13.25

Classic caesar salad tossed with chicken, ham, black olives, pepperoncini, and red onion.

Chef Salad

$13.25

Our large garden salad piled high with ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone & a hard-boiled-egg. Served with your choice of dressing

Catering Caesar

$40.00

Classic Caesar Salad, dressing contains anchovies

Catering Garden

$40.00

Spring mix, tomato, mushrooms, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing

Appetizers

Meatballs (3)

$5.25

Our homemade meatballs. Contains gluten and dairy

Jersey Buns (6)

$11.95

Homemade dough, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, rolled into buns with choice of marinara or ricotta

Fried Raviolis (8)

$9.50

Lightly breaded cheese filled raviolis served with our homemade marinara sauce

Caprese App

$11.25

Fresh mozzarella layered with fresh tomatoes and basil, drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper

Sides

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.50

House (2 oz)

$0.50

House (4 oz)

$1.00

Marinara (2 oz)

$0.50

Marinara (4 oz)

$1.00

Ricotta (2 oz)

$0.50

Ricotta (4 oz)

$1.00

Buffalo (2oz)

$0.50

Buffalo (4oz)

$1.00

Caesar (2oz)

$0.50

Caesar (4oz)

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze (2 oz)

$0.50

Chips (Jalapeno)

$0.50

Chips (Regular)

$0.50

Dough Ball - 14

$3.50

Dough Ball - 18

$5.00

Gluten Free Crust

$5.50

Topping (Small)

$0.50

Topping (Large)

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

550 1st street, Whitefish, MT 59937

Directions

Gallery
Jersey Boys Pizzeria image
Jersey Boys Pizzeria image

