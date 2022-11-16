Jersey Boys Pizzeria
1,079 Reviews
$$
550 1st street
Whitefish, MT 59937
Popular Items
Pizza
Red Slice
Build your own custom slice or keep scrolling in here for our specialties.
White Slice
Olive oil slice with a ricotta spread
Olive Oil Slice
Calzone
Your choice of topping(s) or "traditional" (with ham), stuffed with ricotta & mozzarella.
Pepperoni Bread
Pepperoni and mozzarella rolled up & baked in our pizza dough
Stromboli
Your choice of topping(s), open-ended & stuffed with mozzarella.
14" Half and Half Specialty
Can't decide? Choose two of our specialty pizzas here!
14" Cheese
Build your own pie here!
14" Pepperoni
14" G Can
10 Toppings!! Say Whaaaaa?! The Veggie + The Animal
14" Cheesesteak
Our cheese pizza topped with the makings of a J-Boys cheesesteak
14" Animal
Bacon, ham, sausage, pepperoni & meatball
14" BBQ Chicken
Chicken , bacon, red onion, pepperoncini, and black pepper on an olive oil base with a bbq drizzle
14" Veggie
Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives & artichoke hearts
14" Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes & fresh basil
14" Hawaiian
Ham and Pineapple
14" The Combo
Pepperoni, Sausage, Green pepper, Black olives & Mushrooms
14" Dangry
Bacon, onions, black pepper, with fresh basil baked into the pie
14" White Spin Gar
Our white pizza topped with sautéed spinach & garlic
14" SPO Parm
Italian sausage, sautéed peppers & onions tossed in marinara & served on our cheese pizza
14" Classic
Pepperoni, Mushrooms & Black olives
14" Beast
Bacon, ham, sausage, & meatball
14" Luau
Pineapple, Bacon & hot cherry Peppers
14" Rasta
Pepperoncini, Roasted Red peppers & Green Peppers
18" Half and Half Specialty
18" Cheese
18" Pepperoni
18" G Can
18" Cheesesteak
18" Animal
18" BBQ Chicken
18" Veggie
18" Caprese
18" Hawaiian
18" The Combo
18" Dangry
18" White Spin Gar
18" SPO Parm
18" Classic
18" Beast
18" Luau
18" Rasta
Gluten Free Cheese
GF Luau
GF Rasta
GF Pepperoni
GF The Combo
GF Animal
GF Cheesesteak
Gluten Free Garbage Can
GF BBQ Chicken
GF Veggie
GF Caprese
GF Hawaiian
GF Dangry
GF White Spin Gar
GF SPO
GF Classic
GF Beast
Gluten Free Pepperoni
Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions & white American cheese
Spicy Italian
Our Italian "spiced up" with capicola & hot cherry peppers
Rowdy Cheeseteak
J-Boys Cheesesteak, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis, mushrooms, bacon, & mozzarella on garlic bread.
Italian
Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar, oregano, romano
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Big Pig
Ham, prosciutto, capitola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar
Flying Beaster
Roast beast, turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar & mayo
American Cutlet
Homemade breaded chicken cutlet, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, oil & vinegar
Roast Beef & Horsey
Roast beef, cheddar, creamy horseradish, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt & pepper
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on our sub roll
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, basil & tomato layered on toasted garlic bread
Chicken Parm
Homemade breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella & romano cheese
Italian Cutlet
Homemade breaded chicken cutlet, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, mayo, salt & pepper
Meatball Parm
Our homemade meatballs, marinara, mozzarella & romano cheese
Roast Beef Special
Roast beef, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mayo, salt & pepper
Veggie
Fresh mushrooms, roasted red peppers & black olives toasted with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, oil & vinegar
Kids Grilled Cheese
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Spring mix, tomato, mushrooms, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing
Large Garden Salad
Spring mix, tomato, mushrooms, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing
Caesar - Small
Classic Caesar Salad, dressing contains anchovies
Caesar - Large
Classic Caesar Salad, dressing contains anchovies
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, red onion, mushroom, bacon & a hard-boiled-egg, served with our house dressing
Antipasto Salad
Chopped romaine topped with salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, black and green olives, red onion, parmesan, oregano & a hard boiled egg. Served with red wine vinegar and oil
Big Mountain Caesar
Classic caesar salad tossed with chicken, ham, black olives, pepperoncini, and red onion.
Chef Salad
Our large garden salad piled high with ham, turkey, roast beef, provolone & a hard-boiled-egg. Served with your choice of dressing
Catering Caesar
Classic Caesar Salad, dressing contains anchovies
Catering Garden
Spring mix, tomato, mushrooms, red onion, croutons, choice of dressing
Appetizers
Meatballs (3)
Our homemade meatballs. Contains gluten and dairy
Jersey Buns (6)
Homemade dough, fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, rolled into buns with choice of marinara or ricotta
Fried Raviolis (8)
Lightly breaded cheese filled raviolis served with our homemade marinara sauce
Caprese App
Fresh mozzarella layered with fresh tomatoes and basil, drizzled with olive oil, salt & pepper
Sides
Ranch 2oz
Blue Cheese 2oz
House (2 oz)
House (4 oz)
Marinara (2 oz)
Marinara (4 oz)
Ricotta (2 oz)
Ricotta (4 oz)
Buffalo (2oz)
Buffalo (4oz)
Caesar (2oz)
Caesar (4oz)
Balsamic Glaze (2 oz)
Chips (Jalapeno)
Chips (Regular)
Dough Ball - 14
Dough Ball - 18
Gluten Free Crust
Topping (Small)
Topping (Large)
550 1st street, Whitefish, MT 59937