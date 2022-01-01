- Home
The Jersey Diner
645 Reviews
$
716 US Highway 1
Tequesta, FL 33469
Popular Items
Meat Lovers
Breakfast Sampler
Your choice of three (3) pancakes, one (1) waffle, or three (3) slices of French toast served with three (3) eggs, plus bacon, sausage, and ham
Steak 'n Eggs
Your choice of 8oz beef steak, ham steak, or country fried steak served with two (2) eggs
English Breakfast
Two (2) fried eggs, Irish banger sausages, Canadian bacon, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, and homemade black pudding sausage
From the Griddle
French Toast
Three (3) slices of thick, soft challah bread soaked in a cinnamon egg batter. Topped with powdered sugar and a side of freshly whipped butter
Golden Pancakes
Three (3) large, fluffy pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped butter
Belgian Waffle
Large crisp and golden cast iron waffle topped with powdered sugar, served with freshly whipped butter
Stuffed French Toast
Two (2) slices of thick egg-battered challah bread with your choice of sweet cream cheese filling or peanut butter & jelly in between
Pancake Sandwich
Bacon or ham, two (2) fried eggs, and choice of cheese between two pancakes, sprinkled with powdered sugar
Chicken 'n Waffles
Four (4) strips of crispy fried chicken on a thick and fluffy waffle, with a delicious sweet and spicy honey sauce
Eggs & Bennys
Two Eggs Any Style
Two (2) fresh jumbo eggs served your way, with toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits, or oatmeal
Traditional Benny
Two halves of an English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and hollandaise sauce
Salmon Benny
A fork-split English muffin topped with thin slices of smoked lox, a poached egg, and hollandaise sauce
Florentine Benny
An English muffin split in two and topped with steamed spinach, a poached egg, tomato, and hollandaise sauce
California Benny
Two sides of an English muffin topped with sliced avocado, a poached egg, steamed spinach, tomato, and hollandaise sauce
Egg Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two (2) eggs any style with bacon, sausage, pork roll, or ham and your choice of cheese on bread, roll, or bagel
Chicken & Egg Biscuit
Tender southwestern fried chicken cutlet topped with a fried egg and choice of cheese on a soft biscuit
Breakfast Club
Two (2) fried eggs with bacon, cheese, and tomato on three (3) slices of your choice of bread
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Old-fashioned French toast stuffed with grilled Swiss cheese, Virginia ham, and white meat turkey
Light & Easy
Açai Bowl
Blended frozen açai berries and mangoes topped with fresh strawberry, banana, granola, and drizzled with honey
Bagel with Lox
Thin slices of smoked brined salmon on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, cream cheese, and capers
Fruit Salad
Refreshing blend of fresh-cut pineapple, cantaloupe, grapes, and melon (seasonal)
Oatmeal Deluxe
Old fashioned oats cooked in milk, topped with fresh strawberry, blueberry, and banana, with brown sugar and raisins on the side
Toasted Muffin
Your choice of muffin lightly buttered and browned on our griddle
Classic Omelettes
Everything Omelette
Ham, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, and cheese
Western Omelette
Ham or bacon, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese
Italian Omelette
Sausage, sweet or hot peppers, onions, fresh Mozzarella cheese, topped with marinara sauce
Brooklyn Omelette
Smoked salmon lox, capers and onions
Greek Omelette
Tomato, fresh spinach, black olives, and feta cheese
Polish Omelette
Homemade smoked kielbasa, peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese
Veggie Omelette
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, spinach, and cheese, garnished with avocado
California Omelette
Avocado, bacon, Jack cheese, tomatoes, and salsa, topped with a dollop of sour cream
Build Your Own Omelette
Made with three (3) eggs and any extras you choose!
Fresh & Spicy
Avocado Egg Toast
Two (2) slices of toast topped with fresh avocados and two eggs cooked any style
Breakfast Burrito
Two (2) scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, and bacon, sausage, or kielbasa in a soft grilled tortilla burrito. Served with salsa and sour cream and your choice of potato
Egg Tacos
Two (2) scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, and chorizo in two soft shell tacos with peppers and chives, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise
Huevos Rancheros
Two (2) grilled tortillas topped with fried eggs, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo
Deluxe Burgers
House Burger
Our classic Certified Angus beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house sauce
Reuben Burger
With sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing
Alpine Burger
With melted Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and sautéed onions
Breakfast Burger
8oz beef patty or breakfast sausage, fried egg, and American cheese on your choice of bagel or English muffin
Fig & Gouda Burger
With fig jam, bacon bits, and Gouda cheese
California Burger
With avocado, cheese, bacon, and red onions
Jersey Burger
With pork roll and choice of cheese
Texas Burger
With BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, and bacon
Cheese Sliders
Three (3) mini grilled Certified Angus beef burgers topped with melted American cheese, garnished with lettuce and tomato
Patty Melt
Beef patty served open-faced on grilled rye bread with American cheese & sautéed onions
Old Time Favorites
Chicken Pot Pie
Old-time classic chicken, vegetables, and diced potatoes covered with a flaky pastry crust
Grandma's Meat Loaf
Homemade beef meat loaf, baked and smothered with mushroom gravy, served with mashed potatoes
Shepherd's Pie
Ground beef, peas, and carrots topped with a layer of cheesy whipped mashed potatoes
Yankee Pot Roast
Thick slices of beef roast slow-cooked with vegetables and spices in a hearty broth, with mashed potatoes
American Entrées
Creamy Mac 'n Cheese
Cooked elbow macaroni in our famous homemade creamy cheese sauce, baked with Parmesan breadcrumbs
New York Strip Steak
Tender juicy 12oz Certified Angus steak lightly seasoned and grilled to your liking
Chicken Fajitas
Tender grilled chicken strips with peppers, onions, black beans, and rice. Served with salsa and sour cream
Fried Chicken Basket
Crispy chicken breast, thigh, leg and wing served perfectly fried in a basket with a side of cole slaw
Roast Turkey Dinner
Sliced white meat served with classic stuffing and smothered with homemade gravy and cranberry sauce
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Thick and juicy half rack of pork baby back ribs coated in a spice rub and smothered with a smoky mesquite BBQ sauce
Clubs & Wraps
Deli Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken, egg, or tuna salad served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on your choice of bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce with romaine lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Classic B.L.T. Club
Crispy bacon on your choice of bread with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Triple Decker Club
Your choice of turkey or ham, with bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Greek Gyro
Your choice of beef or chicken stuffed in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. Served with fries or Greek salad
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken strips and lettuce with a creamy Caesar dressing
Classic Sandwiches
Classic Reuben
Your choice of corned beef and/or pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, grilled on rye bread
Coney Island Hot Dog
Jumbo 100% beef hot dog with any toppings: cheddar cheese sauce, beef chili, raw onions, and sauerkraut. Served with yellow, spicy, or Polish mustard
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced grilled steak or chicken on a hero topped with peppers, onions, and your choice of cheese
French Dip
Grilled sliced roast beef on a toasted garlic bread hero with Provolone cheese
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad topped with tomato and melted American cheese on grilled rye bread
Cuban Sandwich
Grilled pork, Virginia ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, and your choice of mustard
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken cutlet, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese, and our house sauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Golden-grilled classic with your choice of cheese
Grease Truck Sandwich
Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, Mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce on a hero
Hot Open Sandwich
Open-faced turkey or roast beef sandwich smothered with homemade gravy, and mashed potatoes or fries
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender pork smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw on a Kaiser roll
Fish Fillet Sandwich
Fried fish fillet on a Kaiser roll topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
Fresh Seafood
Jumbo Shrimp
Six (6) pieces of jumbo peeled shrimp, broiled or fried in our crunchy batter, served with tartar or cocktail sauce
Fish 'n Chips
Four (4) pieces of wild cod fillet fried in a lightly seasoned beer batter, served with french fries
Broiled Red Snapper
Fresh red snapper fillet topped with our homemade mango salsa on a bed of sautéed spinach
Crab Cakes
Savory cakes made with seasoned crabmeat and breadcrumbs, grilled to perfection, served with our homemade lobster sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Six (6) pieces of jumbo peeled shrimp pan-seared in a zesty garlic, lemon, and butter sauce
Broiled Salmon
Fresh fillet of salmon perfectly broiled and served on a bed of spinach, sautéed in a lemon butter sauce
Italian Entrées
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted Mozzarella cheese
Nana's Lasagna
Stacked layers of thin flat pasta stuffed with seasoned ground beef, Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese, and marinara sauce
Chicken Saltimbocca
Tender chicken cutlets topped with prosciutto, fontina cheese, and spinach
Chicken Marsala
Golden sautéed chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Francaise
Boneless chicken breast dusted in egg and flour, and sautéed in a lemon white wine butter sauce
Italian Sampler
Our famous chicken parmesan served with two (2) stuffed shells, and a side of fried calamari. Buon Appetito!
Classic Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Perfectly cooked spaghetti noodles with your choice of meatballs, meat sauce, or sausage
Penne Vodka
Penne pasta in a rich sauce made with vodka, heavy cream, and crushed tomatoes
Cheese Ravioli
Italian dumplings stuffed with creamy ricotta cheese, with your choice of marinara or vodka sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese
Stuffed Shells
Pasta shells stuffed with rich Ricotta cheese, with your choice of marinara or vodka sauce
Cavatelli with Brocolli
Cavatelli pasta with tender sautéed broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and fresh garlic
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with a creamy butter and Parmesan cheese sauce
Italian Sandwiches
Eggplant Parm Sub
Thin layers of fried breaded eggplant with marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh Parmesan and parsley
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken cutlet coated with marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with fresh Parmesan and parsley
Sausage Peppers & Onions
Grilled sweet Italian sausage topped with bell peppers, sweet onions, crushed tomatoes, and garlic
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, mortadella, and Provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles doused in oil and vinegar dressing
Meatball Sub
Homemade beef meatballs and marinara sauce with melted Mozzarella cheese, garnished with a dash of fresh Parmesan and parsley
Italian Hot Dog
Jumbo 100% beef hot dog diced and topped with fried potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with yellow, spicy, or Polish mustard
Polish Entrées
Old Fashioned Pierogies
One dozen (12) homemade pierogies stuffed with potatoes, farmers cheese, and sautéed onions. Topped with caramelized onions and sour cream
Polish Sampler
A homemade smoked kielbasa, six (6) old-fashioned pierogies, and two (2) stuffed cabbage. Served with hot sauerkraut, caramelized onions, and Polish mustard. Smacznego!
Potato Pancakes
Four (4) shallow-fried pancakes made from grated potatoes, onion, and spices served with apple sauce or sour cream
Polish Pork Chop
Two butcher-cut pork chops, pounded thin and grilled or breaded and fried. Served with mashed potatoes and hot sauerkraut
Roasted Kielbasa
Two (2) pieces of homemade smoked kielbasa served with hot sauerkraut, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, horseradish sauce, and Polish mustard
Stuffed Cabbage
Four (4) handmade "golabki" made from large leafy cabbage stuffed with ground pork, beef, and rice. Served with mashed potatoes and topped with tomato sauce
Beef Goulash
Tender stew of beef and onions spiced with paprika, served on your choice of egg noodles or two (2) potato pancakes
Grilled Bratwurst
Two (2) pieces of homemade German style sausage, sprinkled with paprika and grilled to perfection. Served with hot sauerkraut, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, horseradish sauce, and Polish mustard
Polish Sandwiches
Polish Hot Dog
Homemade smoked kielbasa served on a hero topped with caramelized onions, hot sauerkraut, horseradish sauce, and Polish mustard
Kielbasa Burger
Ground beef patty mixed with diced smoked kielbasa and horseradish, topped with Swiss cheese, hot sauerkraut, and Polish mustard
German Hot Dog
Homemade German bratwurst served on a hero topped with caramelized onions, hot sauerkraut, and Polish mustard
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Four (4) Mozzarella sticks, four (4) chicken fingers, four (4) buffalo wings, and two (2) potato skins. Served with marinara sauce, bleu cheese, honey mustard, and sour cream
Kielbasa Sampler
One Polish kielbasa and one German bratwurst, grilled and sliced, served with hot sauerkraut, horseradish dipping sauce, and Polish mustard
Buffalo Chicken Pierogies
Eight (8) homemade pierogi filled with shredded chicken, crumbled blue cheese, and spicy hot sauce. Served with sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks
Eight (8) sticks of stringy Mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce
Buffalo Wings
Eight (8) crispy fried chicken wings drenched in buffalo sauce, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dipping sauce
Polish Pizza
Toasted open-faced "zapiekanka" topped with sauteed white mushrooms, cheese, and chives, served hot with a side of ketchup
Nachos Supreme
Crunchy corn chips covered with beef chili, diced jalapeno peppers, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, topped with melted Jack cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla stuffed with melted Jack cheese, peppers, and onions. Garnished with lettuce and tomato, and served with sour cream and salsa
Fried Calamari
Tender homemade rings of calamari dusted in flour and fried until golden and crispy. Served with marinara sauce
Chicken Fingers
Five (5) boneless chicken strips battered and fried, served with BBQ or honey mustard sauce
Stuffed Potato Skins
Four (4) baked potato halves stuffed with bacon and cheddar cheese sauce, served with sour cream
Jalapeno Poppers
Six (6) jalapeno peppers stuffed with a creamy Cheddar cheese filling and fried. Served with salsa
Soups
Chicken Noodle Soup
A soul-warming soup made with fresh chicken, celery, carrots, and egg noodles in a homemade broth
Chicken Matzo Ball
Handmade balls of matzo meal soaked in a delicious broth with chicken, vegetables, and egg noodles
French Onion
Homemade broth with onions served with croutons in a crock covered with melted Mozzarella cheese
Chili with Cheese
Chili beans mixed with ground beef, chili peppers, diced tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese sauce, garnished with onions
Soup of the Day
Sunday: Cream of Broccoli Monday: Potato Leek Tuesday: Minestrone Wednesday: Lemon Chicken Orzo Thursday: Split Pea Friday: Manhattan Clam Chowder Saturday: Cream of Mushroom
Salads
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, and prosciutto tossed with blasamic vinaigrette and topped with crispy parmesan crusted chicken breast
Grilled Salmon over Baby Greens
Broiled salmon served on a bed of fresh baby greens, wedge tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and onions in a vinaigrette dressing
Trio Salad
Egg salad, chicken salad, and tuna salad on a bed of letuce with sliced tomatoes and your choice of dressing
Chickpea Salad
Spring mix with chickpeas, tomato, onion, black olives, and cucumbers, topped with Greek dressing and fresh cilantro
Mediterranean Salad
Chopped greens with fresh Mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, basil, peppers, tomatoes, and walnuts in a red wine vinaigrette
Chef's Salad
Crisp tossed greens topped with hard-boiled egg and rolled turkey, ham, roast beef, Swiss and American cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and homemade Caesar dressing
Caribbean Chicken Salad
Mixed baby greens with avocado, pineapple, tomatoes, and bacon, tossed with walnuts and topped with blackened chicken and a homemade honey mustard lime dressing
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad
Romaine hearts, avocados, scallions, and Monterey Jack cheese tossed with chipotle dressing and topped with BBQ grilled chicken
Taco Salad
Freshly made tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade beef chili, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Baby Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, and crumbled bleu cheese topped with rasberry vinaigrrette
Greek Salad
Iceberg salad with feta, olives, tomatoes, onions, anchovies, grape leaves, and homemade dressing
Rainbow Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded red cabbage, diced apples, mangos, pecans, walnuts, bleu cheese in a red wine vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Baby greens, bacon, avocado, hardboiled egg, tomato, onion, olives and your choice of dressing
Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Specialty Drinks
Jersey Milkshake
Your choice of ice cream blended with milk, syrup, with whipped cream and sprinkles
Fruit Smoothie
Orange juice blended with fresh bananas and frozen berries, topped with whipped cream
Egg Cream
Your choice of vanilla and/or chocolate syrup, milk, and seltzer, blended with a frothy top
Ice Cream Float
Root beer or your choice of soda and a scoop of ice cream, topped with whipped cream
Juice
Desserts
Apple Pie
Spiced apple filling in a flaky crust. Served warm topped with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream
Black & White Cookie
Bread Pudding
Brownie
Decadent fudge brownie topped with whipped cream
Brownie Sundae
Warm brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, chopped nuts, whipped cream, and sprinkles
Carrot Cake
Rich carrot cake with ultra-creamy cheese frosting and toasted pecans
Cherry Pie
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Moist chocolate cake layered with a rich, thick fudge frosting
Chocolate Pudding
Free Fried Oreo
Fruit Jello
Ice Cream Scoop
Ice Cream Sundae
Two scoops of classic vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry ice cream, topped with chocolate or caramel syrup, whipped cream, and sprinkles
New York Cheesecake
Classic rich and creamy cheesecake on a graham cracker crust.
Orange Cream Cake
Pumpkin Pie
Red Velvet Cake
Rice Pudding
Tapioca Pudding
Sides
Fresh Fruit
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Baked Potato
Side Bratwurst
Side Bread
Side Caesar Salad
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Chorizo
Side Cole Slaw
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Deli Salad
Side Egg
Side French Fries
Side Greek Salad
Side Grits Bowl
Side Grits Cup
Side Hash Browns
Side Home Fries
Side Kielbasa
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Meatballs
Side Nutella
Side Onion Rings
Side Pasta
Side Pasta & Meat Sauce
Side Pierogi
Side Polish Sauerkraut
Side Pork Roll
Side Potato Pancakes
Side Potato Salad
Side Rice
Side Sausage
Side Sausage Patties
Side Scrapple
Side Stuffed Cabbage
Side Toast
Side Tossed Salad
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Vegetable of the Day
Side Virginia Ham
Kids Menu
French Toast Sticks
Thick-sliced egg-battered challah bread cut in to 4 pieces, topped with powdered surgar, served with bacon or sausage
Happy Face Pancake
Single pancake decorated with fresh fruit in the shape of a happy face. Served with bacon or sausage.
Cheeseburger Sliders
Two (2) mini grilled beef burgers topped with American cheese, served with french fries
Chicken Fingers
Three (3) breaded boneless chicken fingers served with fries and BBQ or honey mustard sauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Classic sandwich made with melted American cheese, grilled to perfection
Hot Dog
All-beef hot dog served on a toasted bun with french fries
Mac & Cheese
Cooked elbow macaroni in creamy cheese sauce
Scrambled Eggs
1 fresh scrambled egg served with french fries, served with bacon or sausage.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Soft spaghetti noodles topped with a meatball and homemade marinara sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
There’s just something about Jersey food. It’s bold and authentic. It has an accent and an attitude. It reminds us of grandma’s house and the kids growing up. Movies and malls and staying out past curfew. Bright early mornings and crazy late nights. First dates and secrets shared over a cup of coffee. Whether you are from Jersey or not, Jersey food will take you home.
716 US Highway 1, Tequesta, FL 33469