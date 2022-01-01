The Jersey Diner

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Triple Decker Club
Stuffed Cabbage
French Toast

Meat Lovers

Breakfast Sampler

Breakfast Sampler

$15.95

Your choice of three (3) pancakes, one (1) waffle, or three (3) slices of French toast served with three (3) eggs, plus bacon, sausage, and ham

Steak 'n Eggs

Steak 'n Eggs

$16.95

Your choice of 8oz beef steak, ham steak, or country fried steak served with two (2) eggs

English Breakfast

$16.95

Two (2) fried eggs, Irish banger sausages, Canadian bacon, grilled tomatoes, mushrooms, and homemade black pudding sausage

From the Griddle

French Toast

French Toast

$7.95

Three (3) slices of thick, soft challah bread soaked in a cinnamon egg batter. Topped with powdered sugar and a side of freshly whipped butter

Golden Pancakes

Golden Pancakes

$6.95

Three (3) large, fluffy pancakes sprinkled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped butter

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$6.95

Large crisp and golden cast iron waffle topped with powdered sugar, served with freshly whipped butter

Stuffed French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

Two (2) slices of thick egg-battered challah bread with your choice of sweet cream cheese filling or peanut butter & jelly in between

Pancake Sandwich

Pancake Sandwich

$11.95

Bacon or ham, two (2) fried eggs, and choice of cheese between two pancakes, sprinkled with powdered sugar

Chicken 'n Waffles

Chicken 'n Waffles

$14.95

Four (4) strips of crispy fried chicken on a thick and fluffy waffle, with a delicious sweet and spicy honey sauce

Eggs & Bennys

Two Eggs Any Style

Two Eggs Any Style

$6.49

Two (2) fresh jumbo eggs served your way, with toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, grits, or oatmeal

Traditional Benny

Traditional Benny

$10.95

Two halves of an English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and hollandaise sauce

Salmon Benny

Salmon Benny

$13.95

A fork-split English muffin topped with thin slices of smoked lox, a poached egg, and hollandaise sauce

Florentine Benny

Florentine Benny

$10.95

An English muffin split in two and topped with steamed spinach, a poached egg, tomato, and hollandaise sauce

California Benny

California Benny

$14.95

Two sides of an English muffin topped with sliced avocado, a poached egg, steamed spinach, tomato, and hollandaise sauce

Egg Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Two (2) eggs any style with bacon, sausage, pork roll, or ham and your choice of cheese on bread, roll, or bagel

Chicken & Egg Biscuit

$7.95

Tender southwestern fried chicken cutlet topped with a fried egg and choice of cheese on a soft biscuit

Breakfast Club

$8.95

Two (2) fried eggs with bacon, cheese, and tomato on three (3) slices of your choice of bread

Monte Cristo Sandwich

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$11.95

Old-fashioned French toast stuffed with grilled Swiss cheese, Virginia ham, and white meat turkey

Light & Easy

Açai Bowl

Açai Bowl

$12.95

Blended frozen açai berries and mangoes topped with fresh strawberry, banana, granola, and drizzled with honey

Bagel with Lox

Bagel with Lox

$14.95

Thin slices of smoked brined salmon on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion, cream cheese, and capers

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$5.95

Refreshing blend of fresh-cut pineapple, cantaloupe, grapes, and melon (seasonal)

Oatmeal Deluxe

Oatmeal Deluxe

$6.95

Old fashioned oats cooked in milk, topped with fresh strawberry, blueberry, and banana, with brown sugar and raisins on the side

Toasted Muffin

Toasted Muffin

$2.49

Your choice of muffin lightly buttered and browned on our griddle

Classic Omelettes

Made with three (3) eggs. served with toast and your choice of home fries, hash browns, or grits
Everything Omelette

Everything Omelette

$12.95

Ham, mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomato, and cheese

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$10.95

Ham or bacon, onions, peppers, and choice of cheese

Italian Omelette

Italian Omelette

$11.95

Sausage, sweet or hot peppers, onions, fresh Mozzarella cheese, topped with marinara sauce

Brooklyn Omelette

$13.95

Smoked salmon lox, capers and onions

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$11.95

Tomato, fresh spinach, black olives, and feta cheese

Polish Omelette

Polish Omelette

$11.95

Homemade smoked kielbasa, peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$12.95

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, tomato, spinach, and cheese, garnished with avocado

California Omelette

$14.95

Avocado, bacon, Jack cheese, tomatoes, and salsa, topped with a dollop of sour cream

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$6.95

Made with three (3) eggs and any extras you choose!

Fresh & Spicy

Avocado Egg Toast

$11.95

Two (2) slices of toast topped with fresh avocados and two eggs cooked any style

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Two (2) scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, and bacon, sausage, or kielbasa in a soft grilled tortilla burrito. Served with salsa and sour cream and your choice of potato

Egg Tacos

$11.95

Two (2) scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, and chorizo in two soft shell tacos with peppers and chives, drizzled with chipotle mayonnaise

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Two (2) grilled tortillas topped with fried eggs, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and pico de gallo

Deluxe Burgers

Certified angus beef patty served deluxe with lettuce, tomato, pickle, two (2) onion rings, and chips or fries
House Burger

House Burger

$11.95

Our classic Certified Angus beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and our house sauce

Reuben Burger

Reuben Burger

$12.95

With sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing

Alpine Burger

Alpine Burger

$12.95

With melted Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and sautéed onions

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$11.95

8oz beef patty or breakfast sausage, fried egg, and American cheese on your choice of bagel or English muffin

Fig & Gouda Burger

$13.95

With fig jam, bacon bits, and Gouda cheese

California Burger

California Burger

$12.95

With avocado, cheese, bacon, and red onions

Jersey Burger

Jersey Burger

$12.95

With pork roll and choice of cheese

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$12.95

With BBQ sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, and bacon

Cheese Sliders

Cheese Sliders

$11.95

Three (3) mini grilled Certified Angus beef burgers topped with melted American cheese, garnished with lettuce and tomato

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.95

Beef patty served open-faced on grilled rye bread with American cheese & sautéed onions

Old Time Favorites

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.95

Old-time classic chicken, vegetables, and diced potatoes covered with a flaky pastry crust

Grandma's Meat Loaf

Grandma's Meat Loaf

$14.95

Homemade beef meat loaf, baked and smothered with mushroom gravy, served with mashed potatoes

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$14.95

Ground beef, peas, and carrots topped with a layer of cheesy whipped mashed potatoes

Yankee Pot Roast

Yankee Pot Roast

$15.95

Thick slices of beef roast slow-cooked with vegetables and spices in a hearty broth, with mashed potatoes

American Entrées

Creamy Mac 'n Cheese

Creamy Mac 'n Cheese

$12.95

Cooked elbow macaroni in our famous homemade creamy cheese sauce, baked with Parmesan breadcrumbs

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak

$19.95

Tender juicy 12oz Certified Angus steak lightly seasoned and grilled to your liking

Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Tender grilled chicken strips with peppers, onions, black beans, and rice. Served with salsa and sour cream

Fried Chicken Basket

Fried Chicken Basket

$14.95

Crispy chicken breast, thigh, leg and wing served perfectly fried in a basket with a side of cole slaw

Roast Turkey Dinner

Roast Turkey Dinner

$17.95

Sliced white meat served with classic stuffing and smothered with homemade gravy and cranberry sauce

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$17.95

Thick and juicy half rack of pork baby back ribs coated in a spice rub and smothered with a smoky mesquite BBQ sauce

Clubs & Wraps

Deli Salad Sandwich

$11.95

Homemade chicken, egg, or tuna salad served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on your choice of bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Crispy fried chicken in a spicy buffalo sauce with romaine lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese, and ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Classic B.L.T. Club

Classic B.L.T. Club

$9.95

Crispy bacon on your choice of bread with fresh lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Triple Decker Club

Triple Decker Club

$11.95

Your choice of turkey or ham, with bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$14.95

Your choice of beef or chicken stuffed in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. Served with fries or Greek salad

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$12.95

Grilled chicken strips and lettuce with a creamy Caesar dressing

Classic Sandwiches

Classic Reuben

Classic Reuben

$13.95

Your choice of corned beef and/or pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, grilled on rye bread

Coney Island Hot Dog

Coney Island Hot Dog

$9.95

Jumbo 100% beef hot dog with any toppings: cheddar cheese sauce, beef chili, raw onions, and sauerkraut. Served with yellow, spicy, or Polish mustard

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Thinly sliced grilled steak or chicken on a hero topped with peppers, onions, and your choice of cheese

French Dip

French Dip

$13.95

Grilled sliced roast beef on a toasted garlic bread hero with Provolone cheese

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$11.95

Tuna salad topped with tomato and melted American cheese on grilled rye bread

Cuban Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled pork, Virginia ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, and your choice of mustard

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy or grilled chicken cutlet, served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese, and our house sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Golden-grilled classic with your choice of cheese

Grease Truck Sandwich

Grease Truck Sandwich

$13.95

Cheesesteak, chicken fingers, Mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce on a hero

Hot Open Sandwich

Hot Open Sandwich

$13.95

Open-faced turkey or roast beef sandwich smothered with homemade gravy, and mashed potatoes or fries

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95

Tender pork smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw on a Kaiser roll

Fish Fillet Sandwich

Fish Fillet Sandwich

$12.95

Fried fish fillet on a Kaiser roll topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

Fresh Seafood

Jumbo Shrimp

$20.95

Six (6) pieces of jumbo peeled shrimp, broiled or fried in our crunchy batter, served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Fish 'n Chips

Fish 'n Chips

$18.95

Four (4) pieces of wild cod fillet fried in a lightly seasoned beer batter, served with french fries

Broiled Red Snapper

Broiled Red Snapper

$22.95

Fresh red snapper fillet topped with our homemade mango salsa on a bed of sautéed spinach

Crab Cakes

$20.95

Savory cakes made with seasoned crabmeat and breadcrumbs, grilled to perfection, served with our homemade lobster sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Six (6) pieces of jumbo peeled shrimp pan-seared in a zesty garlic, lemon, and butter sauce

Broiled Salmon

Broiled Salmon

$20.95

Fresh fillet of salmon perfectly broiled and served on a bed of spinach, sautéed in a lemon butter sauce

Italian Entrées

Chicken Parmesan

$17.95

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted Mozzarella cheese

Nana's Lasagna

$15.95

Stacked layers of thin flat pasta stuffed with seasoned ground beef, Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese, and marinara sauce

Chicken Saltimbocca

$18.95

Tender chicken cutlets topped with prosciutto, fontina cheese, and spinach

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Golden sautéed chicken cutlets and mushrooms in a rich Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Francaise

$17.95

Boneless chicken breast dusted in egg and flour, and sautéed in a lemon white wine butter sauce

Italian Sampler

$21.95

Our famous chicken parmesan served with two (2) stuffed shells, and a side of fried calamari. Buon Appetito!

Classic Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

Perfectly cooked spaghetti noodles with your choice of meatballs, meat sauce, or sausage

Penne Vodka

$13.95

Penne pasta in a rich sauce made with vodka, heavy cream, and crushed tomatoes

Cheese Ravioli

$14.95

Italian dumplings stuffed with creamy ricotta cheese, with your choice of marinara or vodka sauce, topped with Mozzarella cheese

Stuffed Shells

$14.95

Pasta shells stuffed with rich Ricotta cheese, with your choice of marinara or vodka sauce

Cavatelli with Brocolli

$13.95

Cavatelli pasta with tender sautéed broccoli, cherry tomatoes, and fresh garlic

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.95

Fettuccine pasta tossed with a creamy butter and Parmesan cheese sauce

Italian Sandwiches

Eggplant Parm Sub

$12.95

Thin layers of fried breaded eggplant with marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh Parmesan and parsley

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.95

Breaded chicken cutlet coated with marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese, sprinkled with fresh Parmesan and parsley

Sausage Peppers & Onions

$13.95

Grilled sweet Italian sausage topped with bell peppers, sweet onions, crushed tomatoes, and garlic

Italian Sub

$12.95

Ham, salami, mortadella, and Provolone with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles doused in oil and vinegar dressing

Meatball Sub

$12.95

Homemade beef meatballs and marinara sauce with melted Mozzarella cheese, garnished with a dash of fresh Parmesan and parsley

Italian Hot Dog

$11.95

Jumbo 100% beef hot dog diced and topped with fried potatoes, peppers, and onions, served with yellow, spicy, or Polish mustard

Polish Entrées

Old Fashioned Pierogies

$15.95

One dozen (12) homemade pierogies stuffed with potatoes, farmers cheese, and sautéed onions. Topped with caramelized onions and sour cream

Polish Sampler

$21.95

A homemade smoked kielbasa, six (6) old-fashioned pierogies, and two (2) stuffed cabbage. Served with hot sauerkraut, caramelized onions, and Polish mustard. Smacznego!

Potato Pancakes

$13.95

Four (4) shallow-fried pancakes made from grated potatoes, onion, and spices served with apple sauce or sour cream

Polish Pork Chop

$16.95

Two butcher-cut pork chops, pounded thin and grilled or breaded and fried. Served with mashed potatoes and hot sauerkraut

Roasted Kielbasa

$15.95

Two (2) pieces of homemade smoked kielbasa served with hot sauerkraut, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, horseradish sauce, and Polish mustard

Stuffed Cabbage

$16.95

Four (4) handmade "golabki" made from large leafy cabbage stuffed with ground pork, beef, and rice. Served with mashed potatoes and topped with tomato sauce

Beef Goulash

$16.95

Tender stew of beef and onions spiced with paprika, served on your choice of egg noodles or two (2) potato pancakes

Grilled Bratwurst

$15.95

Two (2) pieces of homemade German style sausage, sprinkled with paprika and grilled to perfection. Served with hot sauerkraut, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, horseradish sauce, and Polish mustard

Polish Sandwiches

Polish Hot Dog

$11.95

Homemade smoked kielbasa served on a hero topped with caramelized onions, hot sauerkraut, horseradish sauce, and Polish mustard

Kielbasa Burger

$12.95

Ground beef patty mixed with diced smoked kielbasa and horseradish, topped with Swiss cheese, hot sauerkraut, and Polish mustard

German Hot Dog

$11.95

Homemade German bratwurst served on a hero topped with caramelized onions, hot sauerkraut, and Polish mustard

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$16.95

Four (4) Mozzarella sticks, four (4) chicken fingers, four (4) buffalo wings, and two (2) potato skins. Served with marinara sauce, bleu cheese, honey mustard, and sour cream

Kielbasa Sampler

$12.95

One Polish kielbasa and one German bratwurst, grilled and sliced, served with hot sauerkraut, horseradish dipping sauce, and Polish mustard

Buffalo Chicken Pierogies

$11.95

Eight (8) homemade pierogi filled with shredded chicken, crumbled blue cheese, and spicy hot sauce. Served with sour cream

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Eight (8) sticks of stringy Mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce

Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Eight (8) crispy fried chicken wings drenched in buffalo sauce, served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dipping sauce

Polish Pizza

$7.95

Toasted open-faced "zapiekanka" topped with sauteed white mushrooms, cheese, and chives, served hot with a side of ketchup

Nachos Supreme

$13.95

Crunchy corn chips covered with beef chili, diced jalapeno peppers, lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, topped with melted Jack cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Grilled tortilla stuffed with melted Jack cheese, peppers, and onions. Garnished with lettuce and tomato, and served with sour cream and salsa

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Tender homemade rings of calamari dusted in flour and fried until golden and crispy. Served with marinara sauce

Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Five (5) boneless chicken strips battered and fried, served with BBQ or honey mustard sauce

Stuffed Potato Skins

$9.95

Four (4) baked potato halves stuffed with bacon and cheddar cheese sauce, served with sour cream

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Six (6) jalapeno peppers stuffed with a creamy Cheddar cheese filling and fried. Served with salsa

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.95

A soul-warming soup made with fresh chicken, celery, carrots, and egg noodles in a homemade broth

Chicken Matzo Ball

$2.95

Handmade balls of matzo meal soaked in a delicious broth with chicken, vegetables, and egg noodles

French Onion

$3.95

Homemade broth with onions served with croutons in a crock covered with melted Mozzarella cheese

Chili with Cheese

$3.95

Chili beans mixed with ground beef, chili peppers, diced tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese sauce, garnished with onions

Soup of the Day

$2.95

Sunday: Cream of Broccoli Monday: Potato Leek Tuesday: Minestrone Wednesday: Lemon Chicken Orzo Thursday: Split Pea Friday: Manhattan Clam Chowder Saturday: Cream of Mushroom

Salads

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, and prosciutto tossed with blasamic vinaigrette and topped with crispy parmesan crusted chicken breast

Grilled Salmon over Baby Greens

$18.95

Broiled salmon served on a bed of fresh baby greens, wedge tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, and onions in a vinaigrette dressing

Trio Salad

$16.95

Egg salad, chicken salad, and tuna salad on a bed of letuce with sliced tomatoes and your choice of dressing

Chickpea Salad

$13.95

Spring mix with chickpeas, tomato, onion, black olives, and cucumbers, topped with Greek dressing and fresh cilantro

Mediterranean Salad

$13.95

Chopped greens with fresh Mozzarella, olives, artichoke hearts, basil, peppers, tomatoes, and walnuts in a red wine vinaigrette

Chef's Salad

$14.95

Crisp tossed greens topped with hard-boiled egg and rolled turkey, ham, roast beef, Swiss and American cheese

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and homemade Caesar dressing

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$17.95

Mixed baby greens with avocado, pineapple, tomatoes, and bacon, tossed with walnuts and topped with blackened chicken and a homemade honey mustard lime dressing

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.95

Romaine hearts, avocados, scallions, and Monterey Jack cheese tossed with chipotle dressing and topped with BBQ grilled chicken

Taco Salad

$15.95

Freshly made tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade beef chili, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Baby Spinach Salad

$13.95

Fresh baby spinach, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, and crumbled bleu cheese topped with rasberry vinaigrrette

Greek Salad

$13.95

Iceberg salad with feta, olives, tomatoes, onions, anchovies, grape leaves, and homemade dressing

Rainbow Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded red cabbage, diced apples, mangos, pecans, walnuts, bleu cheese in a red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$13.95

Baby greens, bacon, avocado, hardboiled egg, tomato, onion, olives and your choice of dressing

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

10oz

Tea

$2.50

10oz

Herbal Tea

$2.50

10oz

Iced Coffee

$4.95

16oz

Milk

$2.50

12oz

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

6oz

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

16oz

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.95

1L

Fountain Drinks

Seltzer

$2.00

16oz

Cola

$2.50

16oz

Diet Cola

$2.50

16oz

Lemon Lime

$2.50

16oz

Root Beer

$2.50

16oz

Birch Beer

$2.50

16oz

Cream Soda

$2.50

16oz

Orange Soda

$2.50

16oz

Mountain Dew

$2.50

16oz

Lemonade

$2.95

16oz

Iced Tea, Raspberry

$2.95

16oz

Iced Tea, Unsweetened

$2.95

16oz

Mixed Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

16oz

Shirley Temple

$3.50

16oz

Roy Rogers

$3.50

16oz

Specialty Drinks

Jersey Milkshake

$5.95

Your choice of ice cream blended with milk, syrup, with whipped cream and sprinkles

Fruit Smoothie

$6.49

Orange juice blended with fresh bananas and frozen berries, topped with whipped cream

Egg Cream

$3.95

Your choice of vanilla and/or chocolate syrup, milk, and seltzer, blended with a frothy top

Ice Cream Float

$4.95

Root beer or your choice of soda and a scoop of ice cream, topped with whipped cream

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.95

12oz

Apple Juice

$2.95

12oz

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

12oz

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

12oz

Fruit Punch

$2.95

12oz

Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.95

6oz

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Desserts

Apple Pie

$5.95

Spiced apple filling in a flaky crust. Served warm topped with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Black & White Cookie

$2.95

Bread Pudding

$2.95

Brownie

$3.50

Decadent fudge brownie topped with whipped cream

Brownie Sundae

$8.95

Warm brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, chopped nuts, whipped cream, and sprinkles

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Rich carrot cake with ultra-creamy cheese frosting and toasted pecans

Cherry Pie

$5.95

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.95

Moist chocolate cake layered with a rich, thick fudge frosting

Chocolate Pudding

$2.95

Free Fried Oreo

Fruit Jello

$2.95

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.95

Two scoops of classic vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry ice cream, topped with chocolate or caramel syrup, whipped cream, and sprinkles

New York Cheesecake

$6.95

Classic rich and creamy cheesecake on a graham cracker crust.

Orange Cream Cake

$6.95

Pumpkin Pie

$5.95

Red Velvet Cake

$6.95

Rice Pudding

$2.95

Tapioca Pudding

$2.95

Sides

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Side Avocado

$3.95

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Baked Potato

$2.95

Side Bratwurst

$3.95

Side Bread

$1.50

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.95

Side Chorizo

$3.95

Side Cole Slaw

$2.95

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Side Deli Salad

$3.49

Side Egg

$1.95

Side French Fries

$3.95

Side Greek Salad

$7.95

Side Grits Bowl

$3.25

Side Grits Cup

$1.95

Side Hash Browns

$3.95

Side Home Fries

$3.95

Side Kielbasa

$3.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Side Meatballs

$4.95

Side Nutella

$3.95

Side Onion Rings

$4.95

Side Pasta

$4.95

Side Pasta & Meat Sauce

$8.95

Side Pierogi

$0.95

Side Polish Sauerkraut

$7.95

Side Pork Roll

$4.95

Side Potato Pancakes

$5.95

Side Potato Salad

$2.95

Side Rice

$2.95

Side Sausage

$4.95

Side Sausage Patties

$4.95

Side Scrapple

$5.95

Side Stuffed Cabbage

$2.95

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Tossed Salad

$4.95

Side Turkey Bacon

$5.95

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.95

Side Vegetable of the Day

$3.49

Side Virginia Ham

$7.95

Kids Menu

French Toast Sticks

$7.95

Thick-sliced egg-battered challah bread cut in to 4 pieces, topped with powdered surgar, served with bacon or sausage

Happy Face Pancake

$7.95

Single pancake decorated with fresh fruit in the shape of a happy face. Served with bacon or sausage.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.95

Two (2) mini grilled beef burgers topped with American cheese, served with french fries

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Three (3) breaded boneless chicken fingers served with fries and BBQ or honey mustard sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Classic sandwich made with melted American cheese, grilled to perfection

Hot Dog

$7.95

All-beef hot dog served on a toasted bun with french fries

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Cooked elbow macaroni in creamy cheese sauce

Scrambled Eggs

$7.95

1 fresh scrambled egg served with french fries, served with bacon or sausage.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.95

Soft spaghetti noodles topped with a meatball and homemade marinara sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

There’s just something about Jersey food. It’s bold and authentic. It has an accent and an attitude. It reminds us of grandma’s house and the kids growing up. Movies and malls and staying out past curfew. Bright early mornings and crazy late nights. First dates and secrets shared over a cup of coffee. Whether you are from Jersey or not, Jersey food will take you home.

Website

Location

716 US Highway 1, Tequesta, FL 33469

Directions

Gallery
The Jersey Diner image
The Jersey Diner image
The Jersey Diner image

Map
