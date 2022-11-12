Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jersey's Bar & Grill

6449 Concord Blvd

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Served with celery and your choice of dressing

(12) Wings

(12) Wings

$13.99

Served with celery and your choice of dressing.

(6) Wings

$7.99

Served with celery and your choice of dressing

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.99

Quesadilla

$9.99
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Served with ranch

Philly Wontons

Philly Wontons

$10.00

Wontons stuffed with slow roasted beef, jalapeño cream cheese, peppers and onions with a horsey dipping sauce

Bavarian Pretzel

$6.00

Salted and served with sweet & hot mustard and cheese sauce.

Basket French Fries

$6.00

Basket Cajun Fries & Ranch

$6.00

Basket Garlic Fries

$6.00

Chips & Quesso

$6.99

Seasoned Sour Cream Side

$1.50

Salads & Soups

Carb Buster Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens topped with a chopped 4 oz hamburger, bacon, American, cheddar jack and pepper jack cheeses, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, croutons and choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with homemade crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, croutons and your choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, croutons and choice of dressing

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, croutons and choice of dressing

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Juicy Lucy's

Loaded Juicy Lucy

$12.00

Stuffed with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese, topped with seasoned sour cream and chives.

Cowboy Juicy Lucy

$13.00

Stuffed with cheddar jack cheese and applewood smoked bacon, topped with more bacon, onion rings and BBQ sauce.

Classic Juicy

Classic Juicy

$11.00

Stuffed with American cheese on a toasted bun

Jalapeño Popper Juicy

Jalapeño Popper Juicy

$12.00

Stuffed with jalapeños and pepper jack cheese, then breaded and deep fried, topped with jalapeño cream cheese, and our signature jam. Served on a toasted bun

XXX Juicy

$12.00

Stuffed with jalapeños and pepper jack cheese, topped with pepper jack cheese and a side of spicy apricot jam. Served on a toasted bun

French Onion Juicy

French Onion Juicy

$12.00

Stuffed with provolone cheese and seasoned caramelized onions, then topped with Swiss cheese and French’s fried onions. Served on a toasted onion bun with a side of au-jus for dipping

Monthly Juicy

$13.00

Thanksgiving Juicy: Stuffed with cranberry cream cheese, served open faced over stuffing, topped with turkey gravy and a side of cranberry sauce.

Burgers

Cheese Curd Burger

$11.59

Topped with deep fried cheese curds and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun.

F’in Hot Burger

F’in Hot Burger

$11.00

Topped w/ jalapeno cream cheese, jalapenos, south carolina pepper sauce, with a side of spicy apricot jam. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$12.59

Topped with a fried egg, bacon, American cheese and a side of hollandaise sauce. 1

Jersey Burger

$11.00

American cheese, bacon and Jersey’s BBQ sauce.

Shelley Burger

$11.00

Topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions and swiss cheese with a side of garlic mayo.

Ultimate Baconator

Ultimate Baconator

$12.59

4 slices of applewood smoked bacon, topped with your choice of cheese.

BBQ Pit

$12.00

Big Kahuna

$11.00

Caprese Burger

$11.99

Topped with deep fried cheese curds and pepper jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun.

Naked Burger

$9.59

Seasoned Sour Cream Side

$1.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Homemade chicken tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix, onions, tomatoes, celery and bleu cheese dressing, wrapped in a large flour tortilla. Served with celery and ranch.

Caprese Chicken Sandwich

$12.59

7oz grilled chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella, spinach, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and balsamic onion jam. Drizzled with garlic olive oil, served on a toasted sourdough bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

7oz grilled chicken breast, doused in our signature poultry seasoning, then topped with your choice of cheese, spring mix, and tomatoes served on toasted sourdough bun with a side of mayo.

Inverted Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Pepper jack, American and Jalapeno cream cheese between our inverted garlic parmesan pretzel bun.

Ragin Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

7oz grilled chicken breast smothered in cajun seasoning then grilled, topped with spring mix and onions with a side of ranch dressing.

The Lunker

The Lunker

$14.00

Large walleye fillet seasoned and breaded in crispy panko, deep fried and served on a toasted hoagie, topped with spring mix. Served with a lemon wedge and homemade sweet and spicy tartar sauce.

French Dip

French Dip

$13.59

French Dip w/ Peppers & Onion

$14.18
Ultimate Clubhouse Sandwich

Ultimate Clubhouse Sandwich

$9.99

Thick cut bacon, turkey, swiss, romaine lettuce and tomatoes. Served on grilled whole wheat bread with roasted garlic mayo.

Pot Roast Sand

Pot Roast Sand

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Sand

$10.99

BLT

$9.99

Thick cut bacon, turkey, swiss, romaine lettuce and tomatoes. Served on grilled whole wheat bread with roasted garlic mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Entrees

The Minnesota Nice

$14.00

Ground beef stuffed with cheddar jack cheese and bacon, served open faced over toasted white bread and mashed potatoes, smothered in beef gravy

Alfredo Mac-N-Cheese

Alfredo Mac-N-Cheese

$10.00

Loaded Pot Roast

$14.00

BBQ Ribs (Half Rack)

$16.00
BBQ Ribs (Full Rack)

BBQ Ribs (Full Rack)

$24.00

Beef Stroganoff

$14.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Specials

Monthly Juicy

$13.00

Thanksgiving Juicy: Stuffed with cranberry cream cheese, served open faced over stuffing, topped with turkey gravy and a side of cranberry sauce.

Bavarian Pretzel

$6.00

Salted and served with sweet & hot mustard and cheese sauce.

Homemade Chili

$7.00

Loaded Turkey

$16.00

Roasted turkey stacked atop white bread, stuffing and mashed potatoes, topped with turkey gravy with a side of cranberry sauce.

Rachel Sandwich

$12.00

NA Beverages

Red Bull

$3.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.75

RC Cola

$2.75Out of stock

Snapple

$2.75

Sunkist Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Btl 7up

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Great Food, Drinks & Entertainment At A Great Price, Just Minutes From Downtown St. Paul. Creative Jersey Juicy Lucy's, Build Your Own Burger Menu, Pot Roast Sandwiches & Entrees, Themed Monthly Specials and More. Breakfast on Saturdays & Sundays.

6449 Concord Blvd, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

