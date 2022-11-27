Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jersey's Bar & Grill
2049 Mcculloch Blvd N

2049 Mcculloch Blvd N

Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads & Soup

The Chopped Cobb

$15.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, Applewood bacon, hardboiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, chopped romaine & iceberg lettuce tossed with blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion, finely chopped iceberg & romaine tossed in our blue cheese dressing

Caesar Wedge

$11.00

A bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house made croutons & parmesan tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing

Soup of the Day

$5.99+

Ask your server.

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.99+

Minestra maritata (married soup) home made meatballs, orzo pasta, fresh carrots, onions, spinach and parmesan

Side Salad

$3.50

New England Clam Chowder

$6.99+

Creamy Pumpkin

$5.99+

Broccoli Cheddar

$5.99+

Cream Of Mushroom

$6.99+

Sandwiches

Served with fresh cut fries & kosher pickles

The B.L.A.T.T.

$16.50

Oven roasted turkey, Applewood thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & avocado served on thick cut grilled sourdough

The Mother Clucker

$16.95

Rosemary & garlic marinated grilled chicken breast, red pepper aioli, baby spinach & tomato served on thick cut grilled sourdough

The Meatball Sub

$16.00

Our family’s special recipe meatballs & marinara served on an Italian roll topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese.

Italian Bake-N-Steak

$17.00

Sky High Pastrami

$18.00

Philly Cheesesteaks

All our philly sandwiches are made with real ribeye steaks thinly sliced in house & chopped on the flat top served on an authentic hearth baked amoroso roll imported from Philadelphia just for us & fresh cut fries

The Original

$15.50

Sautéed onion & cheese whiz

The Campus

$15.95

A classic philly with a twist. Sautéed onions, white American & fresh cut fries topped with ketchup

The Chicken Cheese Steak

$15.50

Chopped chicken breast, sautéed onions & white American cheese.

BYO Philly

$18.95

The Veggie Philly

$18.40

Jersey Burgers

100% angus ground chuck steak hand formed patties charbroiled to order. Served with fresh cut fries and kosher pickles. Substitute grilled chicken breast, turkey burger

The Bubba Burger

$16.50

Applewood thick cut bacon, sharp cheddar & a fried egg

The Patty Melt

$15.75

A true patty melt grilled on the flat top with sautéed red onions, swiss cheese & 1000 island served on thick cut grilled marble rye

The Veggie

$14.00

A delicious black bean burger served with our house Red Pepper Aioli, lettuce, tomato & onions.

Bad Ass Burger

$18.00

The Jersey Burger

$16.50

The Larry Burger

$16.50

The Roman Burger

$17.50

Certified Angus ground chuck, pepperoni, Provolone, Tomato, Shredded Iceberg & Italian dressing

Entrees

White Truffle Mack & Cheese

$11.95+

Our famous house made creamy blend of cheeses smothering a cavatappi pasta

Mom's Meatloaf

$20.00

Mom’s secret recipe with hard boiled eggs in every slice, stacked between our whipped mashed potatoes topped with our house made porter gravy & served with sautéed peas & shallots

The Georgette

$18.95

Two rosemary & garlic char-grilled chicken breast on a bed of sautéed vegetables, with fresh ginger

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Golden brown beer battered Alaskan Cod, fresh cut fries and house made coleslaw

Baked Penne & Meatballs

$16.95

Steak Tip Pasta

$27.95

Pete's Mom Salmon

$28.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Penne Alfredo

$18.50

Penne pasta Grilled rosemary chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo alfredo sauce

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$17.50

Penne pasta Grilled rosemary chicken tossed in our homemade buffalo alfredo sauce

Desserts

Chocolate Decadence

$8.00

House made gluten free flourless brownie served warm with vanilla ice cream

COCO Fries

$8.00

Created by my young son, Fresh cut fries, sea salt, vanilla bean ice cream drizzled w/ caramel & chocolate

Cheesecake

$12.00

A huge slice of Real New York style cheese cake

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock

Pizza

Pizza Margherita

$16.25

Fresh tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil & parmesan

Pepperoni Pie

$14.25

Thinly sliced dry cured pepperoni & mozzarella

Cheese Pie

$12.25

Our family recipe sauce & mozzarella

BYO Pie

$17.50

BBQ Mack-n-Cheese Pie

$17.50

Thai Chicken Pie

$17.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Beer

Weisenstephaner Hefeweissbier

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Budweiser

$4.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Coors Banquet

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Miller Light

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Corona Extra

$5.50

Odouls

$4.75

Dos Xx

$5.50

Not Your Fathers Root Beer

$6.00

Sparkling Seltzer

$5.75

Cali Creamin

$7.00

Guinness

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Stella

$7.50

Big Blue Van

$7.50

805

$7.50

Beach Bum

$7.50

Jersey's

$7.50

Full Moon

$7.50

Scorpion

$7.50

Black Cherry

$5.75

Blueberry Acai

$5.75

Raspberry Lime

$5.75

Wild Berry

$5.75

Watermelon Lemonade

$5.75

Lemonade

$5.75

Mango Lemonade

$5.75

Black Chery Lemonade

$5.75

Cocktails

Watermelon Lemon Drop

$10.00

Citrus Vodka, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice, Fresh Watermelon shaken together for a fresh and classy refreshing drink!

Cucumber Collins

$9.50

Gin, Fresh Lemon Juice, and Cucumbers muddled together with a splash of soda to make a refreshing cool beverage.

Pink Tickle

$9.00

Berry Vodka, Lemonade, Raspberries and Strawberries crafted together and topped with a splash of soda. A sweet cocktail sure to tickle your fancy!

Margarita

$8.00

Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice. Try these flavors: Classic, Peach, Raspberry, or Strawberry. Available blended or on the rocks

Jalapeno Margarita

$8.50

Fresh lime juice, simple syrup, silver tequila & fresh jalapeno slices.

The Carr Mudslide

$11.00

One of our favorite! Guests take on this classic blended drink.

Root Beer Float

$10.50

Not Your Father’s Root Beer & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Mule

$8.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Margarita Flight

$16.00

ManMosa

$7.00

Fuggedaboutit

$10.00

Vodka, Everclear, Pineapple, Lemonade, Grenadine, with a splash of sprite crafted together for a great cocktail you won’t forget!

Seaside Heights

$10.00

Coconut Rum, Amaretto, Pineapple, Orange juice and Grenadine together for a savory treat.

Skyline

$10.00

Raspberry vodka, Blue Curacao, Sweet and sour, sprite, and a splash of grenadine together for a beautiful view!

Bloody Vinnie

$9.00

Vodka and seasoned bloody mix together with tobasco, celery salt, and garnished with roasted garlic, spicy pepperoni straw, and olives.

Jersey Sunrise

$10.00

Orange vodka, Champagne, Orange Juice and a splash of cranberry. A mimosa with a kick!

Virgin Vinnie

$7.00

Traditional Old Fashion

$10.00

Orange Old Fashion

$10.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Belvedere

$9.50

Titos

$9.00

Wheatly

$8.50

Trust Me

$8.00

Sweet Tea

$7.00

3 O'S ORANGE

$8.00

3 O'S CITRUS

$8.00

3 O'S RAZBERRY

$8.00

3 O'S BERRY

$8.00

House Gin

$6.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Guest Gin

$8.00

House Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Bacardi Dark

$8.25

Malibu

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Meyers

$8.75

Appelton Estates

$9.00

House Tequilla

$6.00

Patron

$13.00

Milagro

$11.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Cuervo Especial Silver

$9.00

Cuervo Especial Repo

$9.00

Tres Agaves Silver

$11.00

Tres Agaves Reposado

$13.00

Tres Agaves Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$18.00

Dobel

$12.00

Reina Blanco

$11.00

Reina Repo

$12.00

Reina Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Dos Primos

$15.00

House Bourbon

$6.00

Crown

$9.00

Segrams 7

$8.00

C&C

$8.00

VO

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Gent Jack

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.50

Makers Mark

$10.00

Sin City

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Jamesons

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Tellamore Dew

$9.00

Pendeleton

$8.00

Fire Ball

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Blantons

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Duke "White Label"

$14.00

E.H. Taylor

$15.00

Smoke Wagon

$16.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

George Remus

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Whistle Pig

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Yellow Stone

$15.00

House Scotch

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$10.00

Glen Livet 12

$10.00

Chivas

$10.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Buchanan's

$13.00

Highland Park

$13.00

Brandy

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Sambuca Romana

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$9.00

Ouzo

$9.50

Jager

$8.00

Wine

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$6.00+

Estancia Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Cavit Moscato

$7.00+

Frisk Riesling

$7.00+

Angeline Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00+

Cavit Lunetta Champagne Split

$7.00

Zonin Brut

$6.00+

Mimosa

$7.50

White Zin

$6.00

Mimosa Flight

$16.00

Daou

$9.00+

Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$6.00+

Sycamore Lane Merlot

$6.00+

DeLoach Merlot

$8.00+

Catena Vista Flores Malbec

$9.00+

St Francis

$9.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$10.00+

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Conundrum

$9.00+

To Nosh (Deep Copy)

The Pretzel Plate

$14.00

Two fresh out of the pizza oven pretzels served with housemade beer fondue

Jersey Poppers

$14.00

Fresh jalapenos stuffed with cotija & cream cheese then wrapped in our signature thick cut bacon and served with our honey lime sauce

Steak Tips

$17.50

Tender Top Sirloin Tips Marinated and seared topped with a Chimichurri sauce

Pork Belly Street Tacos

$16.00

House cured pork belly seasoned and topped with a Thai chill sauce

Sunday Gravy & Balls

$14.50

Three of our housemade meat balls served with our special marinara available as sliders too

Disco Fries

$13.00

Fresh cut fries topped with Mozzarella cheese & our brown porter gravy

Garlic Parm Fries

$13.00

Fresh cut fries, tossed in fresh garlic, parmesan & parsley

Wings

$16.00+

Buffalo • BBQ • Teriyaki • Fresh Garlic & Parmesan • Honey Sriracha A pound of wings tossed in your choice of sauces served with carrots & celery

Krispy Green Beans

$10.00

Crisp green beans breaded & then lightly fried, served with chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Fresh Cut Season Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Kids Menu Items

Pizza Cheese Kids

$7.25

Pizza Pepperoni Kids

$7.25

Mack N Cheese Kids

$6.99

Hamburger Kids

$7.00

Cheeseburger Kids

$7.50

Chicken Tenders Crispy

$7.99

Chicken Tenders Grilled

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Quesadilla

$6.25

Kid French Toast

$7.25

Menu Sides

Coleslaw

$3.25

Tomato Slices

$2.50

Onion Strings

$1.50

Marinara

$2.50

Porter Gravy

$2.50

Beer Cheese

$2.50

Cheese Whiz

$2.50

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Mack Sauce

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.00

Jalapeno

$1.50

Cherry Peppers

$2.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

1000 Island

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.25

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Honey Sriracha Sauce

$1.25

Mayo

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Toast

$2.50

Bacon

$4.00

Hash Browns

$2.50

Fish Piece

$2.50

Potato Salad

$3.25

Chicken Tender

$3.50

AVOCADO

$3.00

Jersey Stuff

Pint Glass

$8.00

Jersey's Specialty Glass

$15.00

Concrete Cleaning

$150.00

Tshirt

$16.99

Greens

The Cobb

$18.00

Chicken-Thick Cut Bacon-Egg-Blue Cheese Crumble-Avocado-Tomato-Romaine & Iceberg Chopped-Blue Cheese Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$19.20

Romaine-Iceberg-House Crouton-Tomato-Red Onion-Blue Cheese Crumble-Grilled Chicken-Buffalo Sauce-Blue Cheese Dressing

Caesar Wedge

$13.20

Crisp Wedges Romaine-House Crouton-Shaved Parmesan-Roasted Tomato-Classic Ceasar Dressing

To Nosh

Steak TIps

$21.00

Marinated Beef Tenderloin-House Chimichurri

BBQ Pork Belly Street Tacos

$19.20

House Cured & Smoked Pork Belly-Jersey Slaw-Corn Tortillas-Cilantro-Sweet-n-Spicy Chili Sauce

Wings

$19.20+

Jersey Poppers

$16.80

Fresh Jalapenos-Thick Cut Bacon-Special Blend Of Cheeses-Honey Lime Dipping Sauce

Sunday Gravy & Balls

$17.40

House Made Meat Balls-Rich Sunday Marinara-Mozzarella

Fried Green Beans

$12.00

Lightly Breaded Green Beans-Chipoltle Ranch

Plates

Steak Tip Pasta

$33.00

Marinated Filet Mignon Tips-House Chimichurri-Choice Of Either Penne or Cavatappi Pasta-Parmesan-Caramelized Onions-Spinach-Roasted Tomato

Mom's Meatloaf

$24.00

Certified Angus Beef-Italian Sausage-Egg-Whipped Mashers-House Porter Gravy-Peas-Shallots-Fried Onions Note: Hard Boiled Egg Is Cooked Into the loaf

The Georgette

$22.75

Two Ginger Rosemary & Garlic Chicken Breast-Sauteed House Veggies

Penne & Meat Balls

$20.35

House Made Meat Balls-Rich Sunday Marinara-Parmesan-Penne Pasta Service With Grilled Italian Bread

White Truffle Mack-n-Cheese

$13.20+

Fish & Chips

$19.80

Beer Battered Cod-House Fries-Tarter-Jersey Slaw

On Bread

All On bread Items Served With Fresh Cut French Fries

Bad Ass Burger

$20.70

Hand-Formed Certified Angus Beef-Brioche Bun-LTO-Double Thick Cut Bacon-Double Provolone-Avocado-Roasted Red Pepper Aioli

The Jersey Burger BYO

$19.00

Hand Formed Certified Angus Beef-Brioche Bun-LTO BYO With Three Items Additional Toppings $1.5-Extra Patty $5.00

Bubba Burger

$19.00

Hand Formed Certified Angus Beef-Brioche Bun-Sharp Cheddar-Thick Cut Bacon-Fried Egg

Patty Melt

$18.90

Hand Formed Certified Angus Beef-Marbled Rye-Swiss Cheese-Caramelized Onions-1000 Island

B.L.A.T.T

$19.80

Mother Clucker

$19.50

Meatball Sub

$19.20

House Made Meatballs -Provolone-Rich Sunday Marinara-Mozzarella-Italian Roll

Build Your Own Philly

$21.80

Start With Shaved Rib Eye Steak & Our Italian Roll Then Choose Three Ingredients Additional Items Are 1.50 Each

Campus Philly

$19.15

Shaved Rib Eye Steak-Caramelized Onion-White American-Italian Roll-Topped With Fresh Cut Fries

Chicken Philly

$18.60

Original Philly

$18.60

Shaved Rib Eye Steak-Caramelized Onions-Cheese Whiz-Italian Roll

The Veggie Philly

$18.40

Hot Pies

Pizza Margherita

$18.70

Roasted Tomatoes-Mozzarella-Fresh Basil-Parmesan-Sauce

Pepperoni Pie

$16.40

Build Your Own Pie

$20.20

Cheese Pie

$14.10

Two For 25

Moms Meat Loaf

$25.00

Bad Ass Burger

$25.00

Chopped Cobb

$25.00

The Original Philly

$25.00

Pretzel Plate

Krispy Green Beans

Pork Belly Tacos

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Welcome to Jersey’s Bar & Grill in Lake Havasu City, Arizona! We are thrilled to share our passion for good food with you! Here you’ll find menus reminiscent of the comforts of home but with an added modern twist. From our famed hand-cut ribeye to our unforgettable Truffle Mac’n Cheese to our popular Hot Mess for breakfast, you will soon see why people are saying we have some of the finest food in town. We also have a unique collection of signature drinks like the Fuggedaboutit and The Seaside Heights and a pretty original selection of craft beers. You also have to check our events page so you can plan to see one of our Las Vegas Style dueling piano nights where you’ll never find a stranger in the room as the entire joint is participating in the good times…What else can we say other than come on in and see for yourself!

2049 Mcculloch Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

Directions

