Jerseys Pub & Grill imageView gallery

Jerseys Pub & Grill 4024 S Howell Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4024 S Howell Ave

Bay View, WI 53207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

PREZEL LOG BASKET (3)

$8.00

PRETZEL FRIES

$8.00Out of stock

ITALIAN BEEF WRAPS (3)

$10.00

WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS

$9.00

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.00

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$8.00

ONION STRAW BASKET

$8.00

BROCCOLI BITES

$7.50

PICKLE FRIES

$7.00Out of stock

MOZZARELLA STICKES

$7.50

BREADED RAVIOLI

$7.50

FRIES BASKETS

$5.50

TOT BASKET

$5.50

WEDGES BASKET

$5.50

CHIPS Basket

$5.50

POTSTICKERS

$9.00

DEEP FRIED AVOCADO

$8.50

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$8.50

NACHO AND CHEESE

$7.00

SHRIMP BASKTER

$10.00

Side FF

$2.00

Side Wedges

$2.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Tots

$2.00

Mini Tacos

$8.50

Jerky

$2.00

Jerk Sticks

$3.00

Steak Bites

$10.00

Jalapeno Mac Bites

$8.50

CheeseBurger Bites

$8.50Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$1.00

Side Onion Straws

$2.00

Eggplant Fries

$8.00

Snack Chips

$1.00

CORN NUGGETS

$9.00

WINGS

6 WINGS

$7.50

12 WINGS

$15.00

24 WINGS

$30.00

1/2 LB BONELESS

$7.50

1 LB BONELESS

$15.00

BURGERS

JERSEYS BURGER

$15.00

AVOCADO JERSEYS BURGER

$12.50

JERSEYS ANGUS SOUTHWEST BURGER

$13.50

PATTY MELT

$12.00

REUBEN BURGER

$15.00

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.50

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.50

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$13.00

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$12.00

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

BUILD YOUR OWN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.00

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANWICH

$13.00

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SANWICH

$13.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.50

CHICKEN AVOCADO SANDWICH

$12.50

CHICKEN BLT

$12.50

Chicken Parm

$12.50

SPECIAL SANDWICHES

PIZZA BURGER

$12.50

JERSEYS SHRIMP PO-BOY

$13.00

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$13.00

BRATT PATTY

$10.00

REUBEN

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.50Out of stock

16oz Beer Cans

16oz Coors light

$3.50

16oz Miller lite

$3.50

16oz High life

$3.50

16oz PBR

$3.50

16oz Bush Light

$2.50

MONDAY SPECIAL

$3.00

Corona Thursday

$3.00

Margarita Thursday

$5.00

Corona Thursday

$3.00

Margarita Thursday

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$4.50

NCAA Beer

$2.50

Car Bomb

$5.00

312

$2.00

Brewers

$3.00

Brewers Tall Boy

$3.00

Beer Bottles

Bud Light

$3.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

CidarBoys

$4.75

Clausrhaler NA

$3.75

Coors light

$3.75

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$4.75

High Life

$3.75

LAGUNITAS NA

$3.75

Mgd

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Mikes

$5.00

Miller 64

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$5.00

PBR

$3.75

PBR Coffee

$5.00

Sharps NA

$3.75

Stella

$5.00

Stella Cidre

$5.00

Twisted tea

$4.75

Dos Equis

$4.00

Liquor

1800

$6.00

44 North

$6.00

Absolut Flavors

$5.00

Bacardi Flavors

$5.00

BomBay

$6.25

Bulleit

$6.00

C.C.

$5.00

Captain

$5.00

Captain

$5.00

Casadore

$6.00

Casamigos

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Crown Salted carmel

$6.00

Cucumber Vodka

$5.00

Doctors

$4.75

Don Julio

$6.50

Gentlemen jack

$7.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Hennessy

$7.50

Jack

$5.00

Jager

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Johnnie Walker

$7.00

Kesslers

$5.00

Kettle One

$5.75

Knot

$6.00

Korbel

$5.00

Korbel

$5.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Malibu

$5.00

Patron

$7.00

Rail Brandy

$3.75

Rail Gin

$3.75

Rail Rum

$3.75

Rail Tequila

$3.75Out of stock

Rail Vodka

$3.75

Rail Whiskey

$3.75

Red Stag

$5.00

Seagram 7

$5.00

Skky

$5.00

Smirnoff flavors

$4.75

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tangueray

$5.00

Tangueray (Copy)

$5.00

Titos

$5.50

Tully

$5.50

V.O

$5.00

X-rated

$5.00

yukon jack

$5.00

Screwball

$4.25

Mount Royal

$3.75

Seltzer Cans

White claws

$5.00

Bud light Seltzers

$5.00

Swell

$5.00

High noon

$5.00

Jojo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

PBR COFFEE

$5.00

Shandy

$5.50

Shandy Lemonade

$5.50

High Noon

$5.00

Vizzy

$5.00

Bucks

$3.00

Carbliss

$5.00

Cazadore

$6.00

16oz Mango Bud Light

$7.00

Shots

1800 gold

$4.25

1800 silver

$4.25

44 north

$4.25

Absolut

$3.75

Absolut grapefruit

$3.75

Absolut lemon

$3.75

Absolut lime

$3.75

Bacardi Flavors

$3.50

Baileys

$3.50

Bird Dog

$4.25

Black Haus

$3.50

Bombay

$4.50

Bullet

$4.50

Casadores

$4.50

Casimigos

$4.50

Crown Apple

$4.00

Crown Carmel

$4.00

Crown Peach

$4.00

Crown Royal

$4.00

Don Julio

$5.50

DR. Butter Scotch

$3.50

DR. Cherry

$3.50

DR. Grape

$3.50

DR. Menthol

$3.50

DR. Root beer

$3.50

Espolon

$4.00

Fireball

$3.50

Gentlemen Jack

$6.00

GoldSchlager

$3.50

Grey Goose

$4.50

Hennessey

$6.00

Jack

$3.50

Jack Fire

$3.50

Jack honey

$3.50

Jack Winter

$3.00

Jager

$3.50

Jameson

$3.50

Jezy

$3.50

Jim Beam

$3.50

Jose Gold

$3.50

Jose Silver

$3.50

Kettle One

$4.00

Makers Mark

$5.50

Malibu

$3.50

Patron

$6.00

Patron Xo

$4.00

Pineapple

$3.50

Rumchata

$3.50

Rumchata limon

$3.50

Rumchata Mocha

$3.50Out of stock

Rumchata Peppermint

$3.50

Rumple Mintz

$3.50

Sambuca Black

$3.50

Sambuca White

$3.50

Screwball

$3.50

Smirnoff flavors

$3.50

Smoky Flavors

$3.50

Tanguerary

$3.75

Tequila Rose

$3.50

Titos

$3.75

Tully

$3.50

Turkey

$4.00

Wild turkey

$4.00

Xrated

$3.50

Yukon Jack

$3.50

KNOT

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$3.50

MT. Royal

$3.50

Kessler

$4.00

Car Bomb

$5.50

Captain

$3.50

Rail Shots

$3.25

Johnny Walkers

$6.00

VO

$3.50

JACK APPLE

$2.00

151

$4.00

WINTER JACK

$2.00

CAPTAIN APPLE

$2.00

Angels Envy

$6.00

Shanky's Whiskey

$3.75

LongBranch Whiskey

$4.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$4.00

Five Trail

$4.75

Jeffersons

$4.75

Dinkel

$3.50

Buffalo Trace

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet sprite

$2.00

Mt.dew

$2.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.50

Orange

$2.00

Red bull

$2.00

Soda Pitcher

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Squirt

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Dang Root Beer

$2.50

Dang Italian Cherry

$2.50

Special Drinks

Jerseys Bloody Mary

$8.50

Long Island

$9.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

CAR BOMBS

$6.00

Russian

$6.50

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Wine

$5.00

Thursday Margarita

$5.00

Mule

$6.00

32OZ MIXER DRINKS

$10.00

Tap Beers

Tap Miller lite

$3.00

Tap PBR

$3.00

Tap High Life

$3.00

Tap Bud light

$3.00

Tap Coors light

$3.00

Tap Spotted cow

$4.75

Tap. Blue Moon

$4.75

Tap Riverwest stein

$4.75

Tap Guinness

$8.00

Garry

$5.00

PT. MILLER (ALL)

$9.00

PT.BUD LIGHT

$9.00

PT. PBR

$9.00

PT. BLUE MOON

$16.00

Tap Wisconsinite

$5.00

TODD BEER ONLY

$2.00

PT. Spotted. Cow

$16.00

Tap Third Space

$5.00

Tap. Alaskan

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$5.00

PT Twisted

$16.00

Tap Mic Ultra

$3.00

PT Third Space

$16.00

Downeast

$4.50

Tap Raised Grain

$4.75

extra side sauces

Buffalo

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Teriyakie

$0.50

Garlic Parm

$0.50

Bbq

$0.50

Hot Bbq

$0.50

Korean Bbq

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Sereno Chili

$0.50

Korean Hot Pepper

$0.50

Memphis Bbq

$0.50

Jerk

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Secret Weapon

$0.50

Carolina Gold

$0.50

Honey Bbq

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Avocado Poblano

$0.50

Cheese Sauces

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Jalapeño Ranch

Jalapeño Ranch

$0.50

sauces no charge

Ketchup

Mayo

Spicy Mayo

Mustard

TO GO

TO GO

$1.50

KOOZIES

KOZZIES

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4024 S Howell Ave, Bay View, WI 53207

Directions

Gallery
Jerseys Pub & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Milwaukee Classic Pizza
orange star4.7 • 1,586
3929 S Howell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
In Plane View - 700 E Layton Ave
orange starNo Reviews
700 E Layton Ave milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Chucho's Red Tacos - 4511 S 6th St
orange starNo Reviews
4511 S 6th St Milwaukee, WI 53221
View restaurantnext
Aviator Sports Bar and Grille - 5105 South Howell
orange starNo Reviews
5105 South Howell Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
The Navigator Lounge - 5311 S Howell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
5311 S Howell Ave Bay View, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Sprocket Cafe
orange star4.6 • 191
3385 S Kinnickinnic Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bay View

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bay View
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston