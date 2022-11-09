  • Home
  • /
  • Independence
  • /
  • Jerusalem Cafe - Independence - 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO, 64055, US
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jerusalem Cafe - Independence 18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO, 64055, US

review star

No reviews yet

18921 E. Valley View Parkway

Independence, MO 64055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyros Sandwich
Hummus
Shawarma Sandwich

Appetizers Mezza

Jerusalem Combo Appetizer

Jerusalem Combo Appetizer

$14.00

Hummus, baba ganoush, three falafels, two stuffed grape leaves, tabouli salad, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Served with pita bread and our house zesty tahini sauce

Hummus

Hummus

$6.00

Simmered chickpeas pureed with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Garnished with sumac, olive oil, parsley, and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$6.00

Roasted eggplant puree with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices. Garnished with sumac, olive oil, parsley, and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.

Famous Falafel & Pita

Famous Falafel & Pita

$6.00

A mixture of chickpeas, parsley, garlic, onions and spices. Made into six patties then deep-fried. Garnished with tomatoes and onions and served with pita bread and a side of zesty tahini sauce

Falafel & Hummus Combo

$7.00

Combination of hummus and three pieces of falafel. Garnished with sumac, parsley, olive oil and hot sauce. Served with our zesty tahini sauce and pita bread.

Hummus & Baba Ganoush Combo

$7.00

The only time it's okay to double dip. Both of our famous dips, side by side garnished with sumac, parsley, olive oil and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.00

Two phyllo pastries filled with spinach, feta cheese and onions, baked to a golden crisp. Served with a wedge of lemon, and a side of tzatziki sauce.

Dolma

Dolma

$6.00

Four stuffed grape leaves. Hand-rolled vine leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes and herbs. Simmered in tomato sauce with a slice of fresh lemon. Served with pita bread.

Feta Cheese with Olives

Feta Cheese with Olives

$6.00

Fresh feta cheese and Kalamata olives, garnished with parsley, sumac, onions and tomatoes. Served with pita bread

Grilled Shrimp and Feta

Grilled Shrimp and Feta

$10.00

Five fresh jumbo shrimp sauteed with lemon juice, garlic and olive oil. Plated with feta cheese and topped with fresh herbs.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.00

Our famous award winning greek yogurt with cucumber, mint, parsley and olive oil. A great refreshing dip served with pita.

Salads

Tabouli Salad

Tabouli Salad

$7.00

Fresh chopped parsley and tomatoes, mixed with cracked wheat, lemon juice and olive oil.

Fattoush Salad

Fattoush Salad

$7.00

Chopped tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber, parsley, feta cheese and olives. Mixed with lemon juice, olive oil and herb-toasted pita bread chips.

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.00

A mixture of fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, feta cheese and kalamata olives topped with our house dressing. Garnished with shredded carrots and red cabbage.

Sandwiches

Gyros Sandwich

Gyros Sandwich

$12.00

Your choice of lamb and beef or chicken gyros meat wrapped in pita and topped in tzatziki sauce.

Shawarma Sandwich

Shawarma Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated chicken or beef in our Mediterranean spice blend and grilled to perfection. Your choice of tzatziki, or tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread. ( Picture: Make it Jerusalem Style) You wont regret it.

Philly Gyros Sandwich

Philly Gyros Sandwich

$12.00

Your choice of lamb and beef or chicken gyros meat with green peppers, red peppers & onion Served with tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Kabob Sandwich

Grilled Kabob Sandwich

$13.00

Your choice of (chicken or lamb or beef kifta or beef sirloin) grilled in olive oil, lemon juice and herbs. Wrapped in pita and topped with choice of tzatziki, or tahini sauce

Dill Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated and grilled chicken with a mediterranean spice blend. Wrapped in pita and topped with dill sauce.

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$12.00

Delicious falafel patties stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce.

Falafel and Hummus Sandwich

Falafel and Hummus Sandwich

$12.00

A mix of falafel and hummus stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce.

Falafel and Baba Ganoush Sandwich

Falafel and Baba Ganoush Sandwich

$12.00

A mix of falafel and baba ganoush stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce.

Falafel with Grilled Vegetables Sandwich

Falafel with Grilled Vegetables Sandwich

$12.00

Falafel patties and herb spiced grilled vegetables topped with tahini sauce.

Entrees

Shawarma Dinner Platter

Shawarma Dinner Platter

$17.00

Your choice of grilled chicken or beef marinated in our special sauce placed over hot pita topped with onions, parsley and tomato sauce. Served with tzatziki sauce

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled then baked with potatoes and carrots in a delicious lemon sauce.

Gyros Platter (Beef & Lamb)

$16.00

Grilled slices of gyros meat topped with swiss cheese. Served with tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce and pita bread.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled then baked with potatoes and carrots in a delicious mild curry sauce.

Falafel and Hummus Platter

$15.00

A delicious combination of falafel patties and hummus dip. Served with fresh pita bread.

Vegetarian Combination Feast

$16.00

Falafel, hummus, baba ganoush, spinach pastry, stuffed grape leaves, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Finish it off with a baklava or halva for dessert. Served with fresh pita bread.

Combo Kabob

Combo Kabob

$19.00

Try any combination of 2 of our kabob options.

Kids Menu

Kids - Gyro Sandwich (Kids)

$10.00

Kids - Pita Pizza (Kids)

$10.00

Kids - Grilled Cheese (Kids)

$10.00

Kids - Chicken Tender ( Kids )

$10.00

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Juice

$4.00
Jerusalem Black Tea

Jerusalem Black Tea

$4.00
Turkish Coffee

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.00

Halva

$3.00
Kunafa

Kunafa

$6.00
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

Variety pack Baklava

$9.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Greek Salad

$4.00

Side Soup

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Extra Pita

$1.00

Side Gyro

$6.00

Side Shawarma

$6.00

Side Feta

$4.00

Side Olives

$4.00

Alacarte

Gyro Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Combo Gyro Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Dill Chicken Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Kabob Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Shawarma Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Philly Gyro Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Falafel Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Falafel Hummus Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Falafel Baba Ganouj Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Falafel Grilled Veggie Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Lamb Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)

$8.00

Chicken Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)

$7.00

Beef Sirloin Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)

$8.00

Kifta Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)

$6.00

Shrimp Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)

$8.00

Short sleeve

Short Sleeve T

$16.00

Long sleeve

Long sleeve

$18.00

Hats

Hat

$0.15Out of stock

Hat

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Kansas City's historic Westport entertainment district on the corner of Pennsylvania and Westport Road, Jerusalem Cafe has been a staple for 30 years. The culinary choices are endless and distinctly delicious. We pride ourselves in creating authentic Greek and Mediterranean dishes that are personally crafted with care, ensuring that every bite takes your taste buds on a exciting journey through the Mediterranean. What Started as a humble 2 person kitchen has now grown to 3 locations and a fleet of Food trucks. We welcome you to grab a savory gyro for lunch, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, onion and our special gyros sauce or try our vegetarian-friendly chickpea Falafel, served with herb spiced rice and Greek salad or soup. Add a side of homemade hummus and pita bread or delight yourself with mouth-watering baklava for a satisfying and memorable meal. Order online today!

Website

Location

18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO 64055

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kitchen+Bar - Independence - Drury #157
orange starNo Reviews
20300 E 42nd Street S Blue Springs, MO 64015
View restaurantnext
Summit Grill - Lee's Summit
orange star4.0 • 217
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY Lees Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext
Lakewood Local - Lee's Summit
orange star5.0 • 99
811 NE Lakewood Blvd Lee's Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext
Lamar's Donuts & Coffee
orange star4.8 • 4,631
722 MO-7 Blue Springs, MO 64014
View restaurantnext
Custard's Last Stand
orange star4.8 • 2,516
1950 NW STATE ROUTE 7 BLUE SPRINGS, MO 64014
View restaurantnext
Zarda Bar-B-Q - Blue Springs
orange starNo Reviews
214 NW HWY 7 Blue Springs, MO 64014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Independence

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn - 201 N Main
orange star4.6 • 1,296
201 N Main INDEPENDENCE, MO 64050
View restaurantnext
V's Italiano Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,149
10819 E US Highway 40 Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
Shawarmar - Independence
orange star4.4 • 23
20130 E Valley View Pkwy Independence, MO 64057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Independence
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lees Summit
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston