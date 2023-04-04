Jerusalem Cafe - Westport imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean
Greek

Jerusalem Cafe

No reviews yet

515 Westport Road

Kansas City, MO 64111

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.75

Ice Tea (Unsweet)

$3.75

Lemonades

Lemonade

$5.00

Frozen Smoothies

Frozen Smoothie

$6.00

Jucies

Apple Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Mango Juice

$4.50

Grape Juice

$4.50

Kids Apple Juice

$3.25

Kids Orange Juice

$3.25

Kids Grape Juice

$3.25

Kids Mango Juice

$3.25

Kids Lemonade

$3.25

Hot Drinks

Turkish Coffee

$4.75

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$4.75

Hot Coco

$4.75

Appetizers Mezza

Jerusalem Combo Appetizer

$16.00

Hummus, baba ganoush, three falafels, two stuffed grape leaves, tabouli salad, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Served with pita bread and our house zesty tahini sauce

Hummus

$7.00

Simmered chickpeas pureed with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Garnished with sumac, olive oil, parsley, and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.

Baba Ganoush

$7.00

Roasted eggplant puree with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices. Garnished with sumac, olive oil, parsley, and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.

Famous Falafel & Pita

$7.00

A mixture of chickpeas, parsley, garlic, onions and spices. Made into six patties then deep-fried. Garnished with tomatoes and onions and served with pita bread and a side of zesty tahini sauce

Falafel & Hummus Combo

$8.00

Combination of hummus and three pieces of falafel. Garnished with sumac, parsley, olive oil and hot sauce. Served with our zesty tahini sauce and pita bread.

Hummus & Baba Ganoush Combo

$8.00

The only time it's okay to double dip. Both of our famous dips, side by side garnished with sumac, parsley, olive oil and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.

Spanakopita

$7.00

Two phyllo pastries filled with spinach, feta cheese and onions, baked to a golden crisp. Served with a wedge of lemon, and a side of tzatziki sauce.

Dolma

$7.00

Four stuffed grape leaves. Hand-rolled vine leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes and herbs. Simmered in tomato sauce with a slice of fresh lemon. Served with pita bread. 

Feta Cheese with Olives

$7.00

Fresh feta cheese and Kalamata olives, garnished with parsley, sumac, onions and tomatoes. Served with pita bread

Grilled Shrimp and Feta

$13.00

Five fresh jumbo shrimp sauteed with lemon juice, garlic and olive oil. Plated with feta cheese and topped with fresh herbs. 

Tzatziki

$7.00

Our famous award winning greek yogurt with cucumber, mint, parsley and olive oil. A great refreshing dip served with pita.

Salads

Tabouli Salad

$7.00

Fresh chopped parsley and tomatoes, mixed with cracked wheat, lemon juice and olive oil.

Fattoush Salad

$7.00

Chopped tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber, parsley, feta cheese and olives. Mixed with lemon juice, olive oil and herb-toasted pita bread chips.

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$7.00

A mixture of fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, feta cheese and kalamata olives topped with our house dressing. Garnished with shredded carrots and red cabbage.

Manakeesh

Zaatar

$7.00

Halumi Cheese

$8.00

Beef Kifta

$9.00

Classic Cheese Gyro

$10.00

Summac Chicken

$9.00

Spinach & Feta

$8.00

Classic Cheese

$8.00

Garden Veggie

$8.00

Meat Sandwiches

Gyros Sandwich

$13.00

Your choice of lamb and beef or chicken gyros meat wrapped in pita and topped in tzatziki sauce.

Shawarma Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated chicken or beef in our Mediterranean spice blend and grilled to perfection. Your choice of tzatziki, or tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread. 

Philly Gyros Sandwich

$13.00

Your choice of lamb and beef or chicken gyros meat with green peppers, red peppers & onion Served with tzatziki sauce.

Combo gyros Sandwich

$14.00

A trio of our delicious gyro meats (beef, lamb & chicken) wrapped in pita topped with tzatziki sauce.

Grilled Kabob Sandwich

$14.00

Your choice of (chicken or lamb or beef kifta or beef sirloin) grilled in olive oil, lemon juice and herbs. Wrapped in pita and topped with choice of tzatziki, or tahini sauce

Dill Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated and grilled chicken with a mediterranean spice blend. Wrapped in pita and topped with dill sauce.

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

$13.00

Delicious falafel patties stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce. 

Falafel and Hummus Sandwich

$13.00

A mix of falafel and hummus stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce. 

Falafel and Baba Ganoush Sandwich

$13.00

A mix of falafel and baba ganoush stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce.

Falafel with Grilled Vegetables Sandwich

$13.00

Falafel patties and herb spiced grilled vegetables topped with tahini sauce. 

Hummus Sandwich

$13.00

 A generous portion of our hummus or baba ghanoush spread in a pita.

Grilled veggies Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled fresh vegetables mixed with feta cheese and herbs. Topped with a choice of tzatziki sauce or tahini sauce.

Baba Ganoush Sandwich

$13.00

Meat Entrees

Pastry Platter

$21.00

Your choice of chicken or lamb spiced with fresh herbs and mixed vegetables. Wrapped in phyllo pastry and baked to a golden crisp. Served with tzatziki sauce

Shawarma Dinner Platter

$21.00

Your choice of grilled chicken or beef marinated in our special sauce placed over hot pita topped with onions, parsley and tomato sauce. Served with tzatziki sauce

lemon Chicken

$21.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled then baked with potatoes and carrots in a delicious lemon sauce.

Gyros Platter

$21.00

Grilled slices of gyros meat topped with swiss cheese. Served with tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, spinach pastry (spanakopita), tzatziki sauce and pita bread.

Curry Chicken

$21.00

Marinated chicken breast grilled then baked with potatoes and carrots in a delicious mild curry sauce.

Vegetarian Entrees

Vegetarian Combination Feast

$21.00

Falafel, hummus, baba ganoush, spinach pastry, stuffed grape leaves, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Finish it off with a baklava or halva for dessert. Served with fresh pita bread.

Falafel and Hummus Platter

$18.00

A delicious combination of falafel patties and hummus dip. Served with fresh pita bread.

Vegetarian Pastry Platter

$21.00

Combination of fresh steamed vegetables with a mixture of cheese and herbs. Wrapped in a phyllo pastry and baked to a golden crisp.

Kabobs

Lamb Kabob

$25.00

Marinated lamb skewer grilled to perfection with bell peppers and onions.

Kifta Kabob

$24.00

Ground beef mixed with onions, parsley and Mediterranean spices then grilled to perfection (Three Skewers).

Shrimp Kabob

$25.00

Shrimp, marinated Mediterranean style then grilled to perfection.

Chicken Kabob

$24.00

Skewered chicken marinated in olive oil, lemon and ginger then grilled to perfection.

Beef Sirloin Kabob

$25.00

Marinated beef sirloin steak grilled on a skewer with bell peppers and onions

Combination Plate

$25.00

Try any combination of 2 of our kabob options.

Kids Menu

Kids - Gyro Sandwich (Kids)

$8.00

Kids - Pita Pizza (Kids)

$8.00

Kids - Grilled Cheese (Kids)

$8.00

Kids - Chicken Tender ( Kids )

$8.00

Sides

side rice

$4.00

side fries

$4.00

side grilled veggies

$4.00

side olives

$4.00

side feta cheese

$4.00

side pita

$1.50

Side Gyro

$5.00

Side Chicken Gyro

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Chicken Shawarma

$6.00

Side Beef Shawarma

$6.00

Side Tzatziki

$0.75

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Side Hot Chili Sauce

$0.75

Side Dill Sauce

$0.75

Side Tahini Sauce

$0.75

Side Salad Dressing

$0.75

Side Greek Salad

$4.75

Side Soup

$4.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.75

A La Carte

Lamb Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Chicken Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Beef Sirloin Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Kifta Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)

$7.00

Shrimp Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)

$9.00

Gyro Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Combo Gyro Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Dill Chicken Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$11.00

Kabob Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$11.00

Shawarma Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Philly Gyro Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Falafel Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Falafel Hummus Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Falafel Baba Ganouj Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Falafel Grilled Veggie Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Grilled Veggie Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Hummus Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Baba Ganoush Sandwich ( A La Carte)

$10.00

Desserts

Baklava

$3.50

Halva

$3.50

Kunafa

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.75

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Vanilla ice Cream Scoop

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
515 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111

