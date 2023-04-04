- Home
Jerusalem Cafe
515 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
Soft Drinks
Lemonades
Frozen Smoothies
Jucies
Appetizers Mezza
Jerusalem Combo Appetizer
Hummus, baba ganoush, three falafels, two stuffed grape leaves, tabouli salad, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Served with pita bread and our house zesty tahini sauce
Hummus
Simmered chickpeas pureed with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Garnished with sumac, olive oil, parsley, and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.
Baba Ganoush
Roasted eggplant puree with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices. Garnished with sumac, olive oil, parsley, and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.
Famous Falafel & Pita
A mixture of chickpeas, parsley, garlic, onions and spices. Made into six patties then deep-fried. Garnished with tomatoes and onions and served with pita bread and a side of zesty tahini sauce
Falafel & Hummus Combo
Combination of hummus and three pieces of falafel. Garnished with sumac, parsley, olive oil and hot sauce. Served with our zesty tahini sauce and pita bread.
Hummus & Baba Ganoush Combo
The only time it's okay to double dip. Both of our famous dips, side by side garnished with sumac, parsley, olive oil and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.
Spanakopita
Two phyllo pastries filled with spinach, feta cheese and onions, baked to a golden crisp. Served with a wedge of lemon, and a side of tzatziki sauce.
Dolma
Four stuffed grape leaves. Hand-rolled vine leaves stuffed with rice, tomatoes and herbs. Simmered in tomato sauce with a slice of fresh lemon. Served with pita bread.
Feta Cheese with Olives
Fresh feta cheese and Kalamata olives, garnished with parsley, sumac, onions and tomatoes. Served with pita bread
Grilled Shrimp and Feta
Five fresh jumbo shrimp sauteed with lemon juice, garlic and olive oil. Plated with feta cheese and topped with fresh herbs.
Tzatziki
Our famous award winning greek yogurt with cucumber, mint, parsley and olive oil. A great refreshing dip served with pita.
Salads
Tabouli Salad
Fresh chopped parsley and tomatoes, mixed with cracked wheat, lemon juice and olive oil.
Fattoush Salad
Chopped tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber, parsley, feta cheese and olives. Mixed with lemon juice, olive oil and herb-toasted pita bread chips.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
A mixture of fresh romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, feta cheese and kalamata olives topped with our house dressing. Garnished with shredded carrots and red cabbage.
Manakeesh
Meat Sandwiches
Gyros Sandwich
Your choice of lamb and beef or chicken gyros meat wrapped in pita and topped in tzatziki sauce.
Shawarma Sandwich
Marinated chicken or beef in our Mediterranean spice blend and grilled to perfection. Your choice of tzatziki, or tahini sauce wrapped in pita bread.
Philly Gyros Sandwich
Your choice of lamb and beef or chicken gyros meat with green peppers, red peppers & onion Served with tzatziki sauce.
Combo gyros Sandwich
A trio of our delicious gyro meats (beef, lamb & chicken) wrapped in pita topped with tzatziki sauce.
Grilled Kabob Sandwich
Your choice of (chicken or lamb or beef kifta or beef sirloin) grilled in olive oil, lemon juice and herbs. Wrapped in pita and topped with choice of tzatziki, or tahini sauce
Dill Chicken Sandwich
Marinated and grilled chicken with a mediterranean spice blend. Wrapped in pita and topped with dill sauce.
Vegetarian Sandwiches
Falafel Sandwich
Delicious falafel patties stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce.
Falafel and Hummus Sandwich
A mix of falafel and hummus stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce.
Falafel and Baba Ganoush Sandwich
A mix of falafel and baba ganoush stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce.
Falafel with Grilled Vegetables Sandwich
Falafel patties and herb spiced grilled vegetables topped with tahini sauce.
Hummus Sandwich
A generous portion of our hummus or baba ghanoush spread in a pita.
Grilled veggies Sandwich
Grilled fresh vegetables mixed with feta cheese and herbs. Topped with a choice of tzatziki sauce or tahini sauce.
Baba Ganoush Sandwich
Meat Entrees
Pastry Platter
Your choice of chicken or lamb spiced with fresh herbs and mixed vegetables. Wrapped in phyllo pastry and baked to a golden crisp. Served with tzatziki sauce
Shawarma Dinner Platter
Your choice of grilled chicken or beef marinated in our special sauce placed over hot pita topped with onions, parsley and tomato sauce. Served with tzatziki sauce
lemon Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, grilled then baked with potatoes and carrots in a delicious lemon sauce.
Gyros Platter
Grilled slices of gyros meat topped with swiss cheese. Served with tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, spinach pastry (spanakopita), tzatziki sauce and pita bread.
Curry Chicken
Marinated chicken breast grilled then baked with potatoes and carrots in a delicious mild curry sauce.
Vegetarian Entrees
Vegetarian Combination Feast
Falafel, hummus, baba ganoush, spinach pastry, stuffed grape leaves, feta cheese and kalamata olives. Finish it off with a baklava or halva for dessert. Served with fresh pita bread.
Falafel and Hummus Platter
A delicious combination of falafel patties and hummus dip. Served with fresh pita bread.
Vegetarian Pastry Platter
Combination of fresh steamed vegetables with a mixture of cheese and herbs. Wrapped in a phyllo pastry and baked to a golden crisp.
Kabobs
Lamb Kabob
Marinated lamb skewer grilled to perfection with bell peppers and onions.
Kifta Kabob
Ground beef mixed with onions, parsley and Mediterranean spices then grilled to perfection (Three Skewers).
Shrimp Kabob
Shrimp, marinated Mediterranean style then grilled to perfection.
Chicken Kabob
Skewered chicken marinated in olive oil, lemon and ginger then grilled to perfection.
Beef Sirloin Kabob
Marinated beef sirloin steak grilled on a skewer with bell peppers and onions
Combination Plate
Try any combination of 2 of our kabob options.
Kids Menu
Sides
side rice
side fries
side grilled veggies
side olives
side feta cheese
side pita
Side Gyro
Side Chicken Gyro
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Chicken Shawarma
Side Beef Shawarma
Side Tzatziki
Side Garlic Sauce
Side Hot Chili Sauce
Side Dill Sauce
Side Tahini Sauce
Side Salad Dressing
Side Greek Salad
Side Soup
Side Caesar Salad
A La Carte
Lamb Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)
Chicken Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)
Beef Sirloin Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)
Kifta Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)
Shrimp Kabob Skewer ( A La Carte)
Gyro Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Combo Gyro Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Dill Chicken Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Kabob Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Shawarma Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Philly Gyro Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Falafel Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Falafel Hummus Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Falafel Baba Ganouj Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Falafel Grilled Veggie Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Grilled Veggie Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Hummus Sandwich ( A La Carte)
Baba Ganoush Sandwich ( A La Carte)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
515 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111