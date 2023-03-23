  • Home
Jerusalem Falafel House 1026 Nostrand Avenue

No reviews yet

1026 Nostrand Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Sandwhichs

Falafel Pita

$6.50

Falafel Baguette

$7.00

Falafel Wrap

$6.50

Chicken Pita

$9.00

Chicken Baguette

$11.00

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Beef Pita

$12.00

Beef Baguette

$13.00

Beef Wrap

$12.00

Plates

Chicken Over Rice

$12.00

Beef Over Rice

$15.00

Mix Over Rice

$17.00

Falafel Over Rice

$11.00

Arabic Plates

Falafel AP

$11.00

Chicken AP

$15.00

Beef AP

$18.00

Salads

Falafel Salad

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$13.00

Beef Salad

$16.00

Mix Salad

$18.00

Just Salad

$10.00

Soups & Sides

Chicken Soup

$6.99

Lentil Soup

$6.99

French Fries

$3.00

Rice

$5.00

Hummus

$6.00

Cake

$3.00

Falafel

$4.00

Pita bread

$0.75

Wrap bread

$0.75

Drinks

Poland Spring

$1.25

Smart Water

$2.00

Snapple

$2.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

ICE

$2.00

Saratoga

$2.00

Soda Can

$1.25

Sanpellegrino

$1.50

Tropicano

$2.00

Mocha Starbucks

$3.50

Mistic

$2.00

Espresso Starbucks

$3.50

Aloevine

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Mira

$2.00

Tropicana Orange Carton

$3.00

Pies

Cheese

$3.00

Zatr

$3.00

Spinach

$3.00

Meat

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1026 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Directions

