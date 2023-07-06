Jerusalem II Pizza 1312 Avenue J
No reviews yet
1312 Avenue J
Brooklyn, NY 11230
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Slices
Regular Slice
$3.75
vegetable slice
$4.75
Sicilian Slice
$4.00
Special Slice
$5.00
whole Wheat
$4.00
Whole Wheat veg
$5.00
cheese pretzel
$7.00
cheese calzone
$7.00
Spinach pretzel
$7.00
pizza knish
$7.00
pizza roll
$4.50
pesto slice
$5.00
stuffed cheese crust
$5.00
tomato w/ basil
$5.00
penne vodka
$5.00
Fried Onions
$5.00
Green olives
$4.75
mushrooms
$4.75
White
$4.75
Jalapeño
$5.00
Eggplant
$5.00
Vegetable Calzone
$7.00
Eggplant Calzone
$7.00
Mushroom Calzone
$7.00
Broccoli Calzone
$7.00
Spinach Calzone
$7.00