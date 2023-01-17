Jerusalem Market on Elm
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family Owned and Operated Since 1989! Brothers Easa and Omar Hanhan are bringing you their family recipes
Location
310 S. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401
Gallery
