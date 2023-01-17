Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jerusalem Market on Elm

310 S. Elm St.

Greensboro, NC 27401

Mezze Online

Hummos

$5.00

The original, world famous Jerusalem Market hummos! Chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. Garnished with fresh parsley, Aleppo pepper, and extra virgin olive oil from Koura.

Tabouleh

$4.00

Hand picked mint and parsley with cucumbers, tomatoes, and cracked wheat. Finished with extra virgin olive oil and fresh squeezed lemon juice.

Baba Ghanouj

$6.00

Fire roasted eggplant (hand cleaned and diced for a chunky texture) blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.

Foule

$5.00

Fresh steamed chickpeas and fava beans, mashed to create a chunky blended bean salad.

Jerusalem Potato Salad

$4.00

Yukon Gold potatoes tossed in our lemon olive oil dressing, scallions, and tangy sumac.

Yogurt Cucumber Dip

$6.00

Strained yogurt (labneh) blended with diced cucumbers, garlic and fresh mint. Like tzatziki but better!

Feta Dip

$6.00

Jerusalem Market’s nod to the southern classic pimento cheese. Creamy French feta blended with extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, and spices.

Falafel

$6.00

Crispy, ball shaped fava beans and chickpeas blended with fresh garlic, parsley and spices.

Dolmathes

$6.00

Hand rolled grapevine leaves stuffed with our own hearty vegan rice mixture. **CONTAINS NUTS**

Spinach Pie

$5.00

Jerusalem Market’s original recipe. Homemade pita dough stretched thin around spinach, onions, olive oil, and sumac.

Cheese Pie

$6.00

Creamy French Feta, Mozzarella, and Romano blended with oregano and other spices. Baked in our hand stretched dough.

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Fresh cooked long grain basmati with lightly toasted angel hair pasta.

House-Made Fries

$5.00

Twice cooked, fresh cut potatoes lightly tossed in our sea salt and fresh herb mixture.

Meat Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Salads Online

Deborah Salad

$10.00

Our special house salad. Fresh romaine and local seasonal greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, scallion and calamata olives with oregano-feta vinaigrette. Topped with creamy French Feta cheese.

Side Debbie

$6.99

Saliba's Fatoosh Salad

$9.00

Traditional village salad. Tomato, cucumber, romaine, onion, fresh mint, parsley, and Aleppo pepper with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and spiced pita crackers.

Side Fattoush

$5.99

Green Garden

$10.00

Romaine, leaf and butter lettuces, spinach, baby kale, cucumbers, and shaved Graviera cheese with lemon vinaigrette.

Side Green Garden

$6.99

Amir Salad

$14.50

Another customer favorite, our classic Deborah Salad with a skewer of fresh grilled chicken on top.

Leslie Salad

$12.00

Jerusalem Wraps Online

Falafel Wrap

$10.00

Falafel patties nestled in hummos and tahini sauce. Add feta for $2.

Hummos & Tabouleh Wrap

$9.50

Classic hummos layered with fresh tabouleh.

Baba & Yogurt Wrap

$9.50

Smoky, creamy eggplant baba ghanouj and cool cucumber-yogurt salad rolled into a light and flavor-packed delight.

The Turk Wrap

$11.00

Soujouk (slightly spicy, cured beef sausage) sliced thin and grilled with melted provolone cheese. Served with baba ghanouj and cucumber-yogurt sauce. It’s delicious, our favorite wrap!

The Armenian Wrap

$11.50

Basterma (air dried beef tenderloin, covered in garlic, fenugreek and other spices) thinly sliced and warmed up with melted provolone. Wrapped with baba ghanouj and cucumber-yogurt.

Shawerma Wrap

$10.50

Homemade spit-roasted cuts of lean lamb and beef, with tahini sauce, and our fresh herb-spice mixture. Limited availability.

Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Delicious hand trimmed and marinated skewers, grilled and wrapped in our thin lavash bread with fresh herb-spice mixture. All white meat chicken with delicate seasoning.

Lamb Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Delicious hand trimmed and marinated skewers, grilled and wrapped in our thin lavash bread with fresh herb-spice mixture. Lean marinated and spiced lamb cubes.

Kifta Wrap

$11.00

Delicious hand trimmed and marinated skewers, grilled and wrapped in our thin lavash bread with fresh herb-spice mixture. In-house chopped lamb and beef mixed with aromatic spices and fresh herbs.

Platters & A La Carte Online

Chicken Kebab Platter

$14.50

Char-grilled chicken breast prepared with our signature lemon juice and garlic marinade. Made with fresh herbs and house blended spices.

Lamb Kebob Platter

$18.00Out of stock

Tender, hand trimmed pieces of lamb, skewered and grilled to order. As good as it gets right here!

Kifta Platter

$15.00

In-house chopped lamb and beef mixed with aromatic spices and fresh herbs formed on a skewer and grilled.

Shawerma Platter

$15.00

Rotisserie Shawerma is an Old City specialty. Lamb and beef stacked and slowly spit-roasted until crispy. Limited availability.

Chicken Kebab A La Carte

$6.50

Char-grilled chicken breast prepared with our signature lemon juice and garlic marinade. Made with fresh herbs and house blended spices.

Lamb Kebob A La Carte

$9.50Out of stock

Tender, hand trimmed pieces of lamb, skewered and grilled to order. As good as it gets right here!

Kifta A La Carte

$6.50

In-house chopped lamb and beef mixed with aromatic spices and fresh herbs formed on a skewer and grilled.

Shawerma A La Carte

$6.50

Rotisserie Shawerma is an Old City specialty. Lamb and beef stacked and slowly spit-roasted until crispy. Limited availability.

Lamb Burger

$14.50

Combination Plates Online

Jerusalem Classic Combo Plate

$14.00

A traditional all vegetarian sampler. Hummos, tabouleh, spinach pie, falafel, pickles, olives and a stack of our Za’atar dusted pita chips.

New Jerusalem Combo Plate

$14.00

Another taste of Jerusalem! Baba ghanouj, yogurt cucumber dip, dolmathes, falafel, pickle, olives, and a stack of our famous chips.

Falafel Combo Plate

$12.00

By popular demand! Four falafel patties served with hummos, tabouleh, a dab of tahini and our Za'atar chips.

Bulk Online

Hummos

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Baba Ghanouj

$6.00+

Tabouleh

$6.00+

Yogurt Cucumber

$6.00+

Feta Dip

$6.00+

Foule

$6.00+

Desserts Online

Pistachio Baklava

$2.00+

Walnut Baklava

$2.00+

Vegan Pistachio Baklava

$2.00+

Kanafeh

$8.00

Namoura

$2.00

Mammoul

$3.00

Mini Roses

$1.00

Lady Fingers

$1.00

Coconut Macaroon

$2.00

Drinks

Tea

$3.00

Dc

$1.59

Coke Can

$1.59

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Sprecher

$3.59

GUS Soda

$3.59

Sparkling

$2.59

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Beer

Carolina Pilsner

$5.50

Surf Wax IPA

$5.00

Burial IPA

$7.00

Tiny Ass Umbrella

$6.50

Vienna Lager

$6.00

Wheat Ale

$6.50

Wine by Glass

Glass Musar Red Lebanon

$10.00

Glass Pinotage South Africa

$8.00

Glass Red Blend South Africa

$8.00

Glass Italian Red Blend

$8.00

Glass Chardonnay France

$8.00

Glass Rose France

$8.00

Glass Pino Grigio Italy

$8.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc South Africa

$8.00

Wine by Bottle

Bottle Musar Red Lebanon

$35.00

Bottle Pinotage South Africa

$28.00

Bottle Red Blend South Africa

$28.00

Bottle Italian Red Blend

$28.00

Bottle Chardonnay France

$28.00

Bottle Rose France

$28.00

Bottle Pino Grigio Italy

$28.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc South Africa

$28.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Family Owned and Operated Since 1989! Brothers Easa and Omar Hanhan are bringing you their family recipes

310 S. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401

