Jerzi's 41 Sports Bar and Grill

9965 US Highway 41

Champion, MI 49814

TOGO DRINKS - (Must Show ID)

SIGNATURE BLOODY MARY - TOGO
$12.50

SIGNATURE BLOODY MARY - TOGO

$12.50

Served with everything you need to enjoy 2 of our Signature Bloody Mary's. Enjoy a side of salami cheese roll, olives and pickle too!

MERMAID WATER - TOGO
$10.50

MERMAID WATER - TOGO

$10.50

Malibu, Blue Curacao, fresh limes, Captain Morgan, lime juice and pineapple juice

STRAWBERRY MOJITO - TOGO
$10.50

STRAWBERRY MOJITO - TOGO

$10.50

A refreshing glass of fresh mint, strawberry mix, strawberry vodka, club soda, sprite, lime juice, Bacardi, simple syrup

ELECTRIC LEMONADE - TOGO
$10.50

ELECTRIC LEMONADE - TOGO

$10.50

UV Blue, Blue Curacao, lemonade, sprite, fresh lemon wedge

SKYYS THE LIMIT MULE - TOGO
$11.50

SKYYS THE LIMIT MULE - TOGO

$11.50

Refresh with Cranberry vodka, Stoli ginger beer, splash of cranberry, garnish with an orange slice

GREEN APPLE MULE - TOGO
$11.50

GREEN APPLE MULE - TOGO

$11.50

Green Apple Vodka, Apple Pucker, simple syrup, ginger beer and a dried green apple garnish

MOSCOW MULE - TOGO
$10.00

MOSCOW MULE - TOGO

$10.00

Just your favorite classic Moscow Mule!

STARTERS

2LB Bavarian Soft Pretzel
$19.00

2LB Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$19.00

Served with our sweet bourbon cream sauce, jalapeno queso and our bacon beer cheese dipping sauce

Blackened Bleu Steak Bites
$16.00

Blackened Bleu Steak Bites

$16.00

1/2 pound of Cajun Spice lean sirloin steak smothered in bleu cheese. Topped with our house made zip sauce and scallions. Served with two of our house pizza sticks

Chez Curds

Chez Curds

$10.00

Fresh garlic marinated home made Wisconsin cheese curds, lightly beer battered, topped with green onions and served with basil pizza sauce

Cajun Onion Rings
$6.00

Cajun Onion Rings

$6.00

Not to hot just the right spice, we promise! Hand breaded and tossed in our Cajun Spice blend. Served with ranch dressing

Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Chipolta BBQ spiced chicken breast with fajita styled and fresh cilantro infused peppers, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream

Feisty Flatbread
$14.00

Feisty Flatbread

$14.00

Our huge oven-baked flat bread squares with grilled chicken, loaded with melted fontina, feta, asiago, cheddar, diced tomatoes, red and green onion, topped with a light jalapeno ranch. Garnish with shredded lettuce

Prime Ribeye Fries
$13.00

Prime Ribeye Fries

$13.00

Premium ribeye steak with crispy fries, tossed in a house zip sauce, topped with jalapenos, green onions, drizzled with hot white cheddar cheese sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

A homemade, creamy blend of spinach, artichoke, parmesan, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with bread sticks and tortilla chips

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

A heaping pile of fried shrimp. Served over a bowl of french fries and a side of cole slaw

6 Breadsticks and Marinara
$4.99

6 Breadsticks and Marinara

$4.99

6 Bread Sticks and house made marinara

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

Traditional 1 Pound
$15.00

Traditional 1 Pound

$15.00

Traditional bone-in wings, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Boneless 8 Piece
$10.00

Boneless 8 Piece

$10.00

Hand made daily boneless wings, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Boneless 12 Pieces
$13.00

Boneless 12 Pieces

$13.00

Hand made daily boneless wings, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Boneless 16 Piece
$16.00

Boneless 16 Piece

$16.00

Hand made daily boneless wings, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing

FRESH SALADS

Grilled Chicken Salad
$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breasts sauteed bell peppers and onions, shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese and tomatoes wedges

Guinness Steak Salad
$14.50

Guinness Steak Salad

$14.50

Peppered tenderloin steak with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, topped with cajun fried onions and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with our house made Guinness Dijon Mustard

Blackened Chicken Caesar
$11.50

Blackened Chicken Caesar

$11.50

Cajun seared chicken breast on a bed of romaine tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, topped with tomatoes and crispy fried onions

Large Garden Salad
$8.50

Large Garden Salad

$8.50

Fresh salad greens, tomato wedges, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Served with a warm house made bread stick

Small Garden Salad
$5.00

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Tomatoes, red onions, mix cheese and croutons

Small Caesar Salad
$5.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Parmesan, tomato, red onions and croutons tossed in caesar

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

BURGERS

Half pound burger loaded with thick cut button mushrooms, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli, shreaded lettuce, sliced tomato and pickles. Served on a 41 double scored roll and with a side of house chips
Steak Burger

Steak Burger

$13.00

Our fresh choice steak burgers are a half pound custom blend of brisket and chuck. Served on our high-end 41 bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and special burger sauce, topped with american cheese

Bang Bang Chicken Burger
$12.00

Bang Bang Chicken Burger

$12.00

A huge stack of hand breaded chicken lightly fried and tossed in our Bang Bang sauce with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, Jalapeno Ranch and green onions

Chipolta BBQ Burger
$15.00

Chipolta BBQ Burger

$15.00

Half pound Chipolta BBQ spiced angus beef patty on a 41 bun topped with Chipotle BBQ sauce, loaded with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, swiss & cheddar cheese and fried onions rings Served with house chips

Mushroom Swiss Burger
$14.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Half pound burger loaded with thick cut button mushrooms, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and pickles. Served on a 41 double scored roll and with a side of house chips

Dragons Blood Burger
$15.00

Dragons Blood Burger

$15.00

Half pound burger with grilled peppers, jalapenos, onion straws and our dragons blood sauce, topped with bleu cheese and served over shredded lettuce, roasted garlic aioli and cool me down cole slaw

Trucker 41 Burger
$18.50

Trucker 41 Burger

$18.50

Enjoy a towering truck load of two half pound burgers layered with grilled onions, american cheese, shredded lettuce, mushrooms, swiss cheese, smothered in burger sauce. Served with house chips

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Thats Right, A New Veggie Burger Experience! A plant based burger with no hormones, antibiotics or meat. Hand pattied burger with a Roasted Garlic aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, topped with swiss cheese

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

SANDWICHES

Cuban Crush

Cuban Crush

$13.00

Slow roasted, hand pulled pork and smoked ham topped with swiss cheese, pickle slices and 41's unique Cuban sauce on a thick cut dutch crunch roll. Served with house chips

Steak & Mushroom Naanwich
$17.00

Steak & Mushroom Naanwich

$17.00

Only big appetites allowed! Seared peppered steak with button mushrooms, topped with mozzarella and smothered in a peppercorn horseradish sauce, folded in oven baked flat bread. Served with house chips

Hot Italian Grinder
$12.00

Hot Italian Grinder

$12.00

Grilled ham, salami, pepperoni & mild peppers on a thick cut ciabatta, topped with fresh Italian herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian dressing and house chips

Prime Rib CheeseSteak
$14.00

Prime Rib CheeseSteak

$14.00

Thin sliced Prime Rib loaded on a 10 inch authentic philly roll with mushrooms, peppers, mozzarella, melted white cheddar and home made au jus sauce for dippin

Cudighi Miner

Cudighi Miner

$12.50

41"s original recipe is grinded in house with fresh herbs, topped with warm pizza sauce, onions and mozzarella cheese on a crispy baked roll. Served with house chips

Chicken Ciabatta Melt
$12.50

Chicken Ciabatta Melt

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast on ciabatta bread loaded with bacon, parmesan & cheddar cheeses, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and caesar dressing. Served with house chips

Sweet Heat Pork
$12.50

Sweet Heat Pork

$12.50

A large stack of smoked hand pulled pork grilled in Sweet Habanero BBQ sauce topped with cole slaw and onion rings. Served on a toasted 41 roll with house chips

Feisty Pollo Wrap
$12.00

Feisty Pollo Wrap

$12.00

Feisty grilled chicken with mushrooms, melted feta, fontina, asiago, cheddar, pickled green tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and a jalapeno ranch all rolled in a grilled tortilla

Brisket Cheese-Haystacks
$19.00

Brisket Cheese-Haystacks

$19.00

A HUGE 12 inch grilled cheese flatbread with braised BBQ brisket. Served over jalapeno white cheddar, melted mozzarella, green onions, cut into six frazzled onion BBQ haystacks

BOWLS / MAC BAR

Parmesan Chic Bowl
$13.00

Parmesan Chic Bowl

$13.00

Parmesan garlic breaded chicken loaded on baconed white cheddar sauce, served over palomino cavatappi pasta, topped with mozzarella cheese, frazzled and green onions

Braised Brisket Bowl
$17.00

Braised Brisket Bowl

$17.00

Slow braised beef brisket over 3 cheese mashed potatoes, mushrooms, fried onion straws and topped with rich demi glaze. Served with citrus-heat broccoli florets

Chicken Chipotle Bowl
$14.50

Chicken Chipotle Bowl

$14.50

Fried chipotle chicken, served over bacon cheesy mashed potatoes, with a fire roasted corn and black bean salsa, smothered in a rich demi glaze. Topped with broccoli and frazzled onions

Shrimp Burrito Bowl
$16.00

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Citrus infuzed grilled shrimp bowl of cilantro-lime rice, fire roasted corn and blackbeans salsa, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, lime wedges and a light drizzle of chipolte sauce. Served with tortilla chips

Firecracker Ginger Bowl
$15.00

Firecracker Ginger Bowl

$15.00

Sesame Asian ginger fried chicken, with roasted black bean corn salsa, peppers, onions, citrus infused broccoli florets. Served over cilantro lime wild rice and green onions

Mac N Cheese
$9.00

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

This is how it

Mac - Bacon Burger Mac

Mac - Bacon Burger Mac

$13.50

Loaded with angus ground beef, bacon, american, monterey, cheddar cheese sauce and then topped with crispy onion rings. Each Mac and Cheese is topped with the perfect blend of our smoked panko breadcrumbs and fresh herbs

Mac - Braised BBQ Brisket

Mac - Braised BBQ Brisket

$15.00

Slow braised beef brisket smothered in a sweet barbecue sauce, served over a cheddar, Monterey jack cheese sauce. Topped with onion straws and green onions

Mac - White Cheddar Lobster Mac

Mac - White Cheddar Lobster Mac

$16.00

Corkscrew pasta loaded with tender lobster, broccoli florets, tossed in our creamy Jalapeno White Cheddar sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and a smoked panko bread crumb. Each Mac and Cheese is topped with the perfect blend of our smoked panko breadcrumbs and fresh herbs

PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA - 14"

CHEESE PIZZA - 14"

$14.00

It all starts everyday with hand pressed fresh dough, house made sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, quality hand sliced meats, fresh vegetables and the finest herbs and seasonings

SUPREME PIZZA - 14"

SUPREME PIZZA - 14"

$22.00

House made pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA - 14"

CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA - 14"

$22.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, cheddar & parmesan cheeses, grilled chicken, artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, black olives and a balsamic basil glaze

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA - 14"

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA - 14"

$22.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, cajun chicken, diced bacon, red onion rings & fresh cilantro

6 Breadsticks and Marinara

6 Breadsticks and Marinara

$4.99

6 Bread Sticks and house made marinara

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

CHEESE PIZZA - 10"

CHEESE PIZZA - 10"

$10.00

It all starts everyday with hand pressed fresh dough, house made sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, quality hand sliced meats, fresh vegetables and the finest herbs and seasonings

SUPREME PIZZA - 10"

SUPREME PIZZA - 10"

$14.00

House made pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

CHIX ARTICHOKE PIZZA - 10"

CHIX ARTICHOKE PIZZA - 10"

$14.00

Parmesan Garlic herb spinach blend of monterey jack, cheddar & parmesan, topped with chicken, artichokes, black olives and sliced tomatoes

CHIX PESTO PIZZA - 10"

CHIX PESTO PIZZA - 10"

$14.00

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, cheddar & parmesan cheeses, grilled chicken, artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, Italian herbs and a balsamic glaze

BBQ CHIX PIZZA - 10"

BBQ CHIX PIZZA - 10"

$14.00

Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, cajun chicken, diced bacon, red onion rings & fresh cilantro

6 Breadsticks and Marinara

6 Breadsticks and Marinara

$4.99

6 Bread Sticks and house made marinara

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

THE TOP TEN

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Huge hand cut breaded tenderloins fried in our Fry Dust breading. Crispy and golden brown on the outside and tender inside. Served with french fries, cole slaw and ranch dressing

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.50

Over 1 pound of beer battered shrimp tossed in our zesty Bang Bang sauce. Served with french fries and cole slaw

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Fresh Haddock white fish fillest beer battered and fried. Served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges

Full Rack of Ribs

Full Rack of Ribs

$29.75

Our huge expertly seasoned barbecue pork ribs are slow roasted for 10 hours with draft beer to guarantee that they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Basted in our sweet BBQ sauce. Served with french fries and cole slaw

Half Rack of Ribs

Half Rack of Ribs

$17.75

Our huge expertly seasoned barbecue pork ribs are slow roasted for 10 hours with draft beer to guarantee that they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Basted in our sweet BBQ sauce. Served with french fries and cole slaw

Southern Fried Hot Chicken

Southern Fried Hot Chicken

$12.50

Nashville-style hot marinated crispy chicken breasts layered between a mountain stack of parmesan creamed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes, baked roll, pickled chips and drizzled in a sharp white cheddar sauce

Baked Superior White Fish

Baked Superior White Fish

$18.00

Fresh 12oz white fish fillet lightly seasoned and baked with fresh. Served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges

Wagyu Top Sirloin n Shrimp

Wagyu Top Sirloin n Shrimp

$40.00

A half pound hand cut wagyu sirloin served on a Himalayan salt block topped with a roasted rosemary garlic butter, Cyprus salt and a parmesan garlic shrimp skewer. Served with mashed potatoes with a demi glaze and bang bang broccoli florets

8oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)

8oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)

$22.99

Served with a baked potato, aujus sauce and a garden side salad. Don't forget to load up your steak with some of your favorite toppings!

10oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)

10oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)

$25.99

Served with a baked potato, aujus sauce and a garden side salad. Don't forget to load up your steak with some of your favorite toppings!

12oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)

12oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)

$28.99

Served with a baked potato, aujus sauce and a garden side salad. Don't forget to load up your steak with some of your favorite toppings!

14oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)

14oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)

$31.99

Served with a baked potato, aujus sauce and a garden side salad. Don't forget to load up your steak with some of your favorite toppings!

16oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)

16oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)

$34.99

Served with a baked potato, aujus sauce and a garden side salad. Don't forget to load up your steak with some of your favorite toppings!

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

SIDE KICKS

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

Hot crispy french fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.50

Beer battered onion rings

House Chips

House Chips

$2.50

Delicious house made potato chips

Broccoli Florets

Broccoli Florets

$3.50

Steamed butter salt and peppered broccoli florets

Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.25

Garlic buttered mashed potatoes

Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes

Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$7.50

Garlic buttered mashed potatoes topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and green onions

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Sweet house made creamy cole slaw

Celery Sticks

Celery Sticks

$2.25
Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, red onions and croutons, tossed in caesar dressing

Small Mac and Cheese

Small Mac and Cheese

$5.50

Our classic all american, parm, monterey, fontina, asiago, cheddar cheeses, blended with corkscrew and seashell pasta mix

6 Breadsticks and Marinara

6 Breadsticks and Marinara

$4.99

6 Bread Sticks and house made marinara

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

DESSERTS

Bourbon Bread Pudding

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.00

Bite size bread pudding bites, topped with vanilla ice cream, maple cinnamon sugar and a bourbon caramel

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.50

Served warm and filled with hot dark chocolate

Gluten Free Brownie with Ice Cream

Gluten Free Brownie with Ice Cream

$6.50

Gluten free brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

FISH FRY (FRIDAYS ONLY)

ONLY AVAILABLE ON FRIDAY'S!!!
Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

A heaping pile of fried shrimp. Served over a bowl of french fries and a side of cole slaw

Buffalo Calamari

Buffalo Calamari

$13.00

Tender squid rings lightly battered and crispy fried tossed with buffalo, crumbled bleu cheese, scallions and laced with light jalapeno ranch. Served over fries

Calamari (no buffalo)

Calamari (no buffalo)

$12.00

Tender squid rings lightly battered and crispy fried. Served over french fries and with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Citrus infuzed grilled shrimp bowl of cilantro-lime rice, fire roasted corn and blackbeans salsa, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, lime wedges and a light drizzle of chipolte sauce. Served with tortilla chips

Baja Fish Burrito

Baja Fish Burrito

$14.50

Grilled white fish filet stuffed with cilantro lime rice, blackbean and corn salsa, red onions tomatoes and jalapeno ranch, rolled in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with house chips

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.00Out of stock

Fresh 12oz white fish fillet beer battered and fried or baked with fresh herbs. Served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges

Lobster n Bacon Flatbread

Lobster n Bacon Flatbread

$18.00

Grilled Lobster and bacon stuffed with melted fontina, asiago, mozzarella, green onion, and sliced tomatoes. All between a huge parmesan encrusted flatbread. Drizzled in Bang Bang sauce and served with house chips

Lake Perch

Lake Perch

$15.00Out of stock

A platter of our perfect signature house breaded lake perch. Served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges

Baked Superior White Fish

Baked Superior White Fish

$18.00

Fresh 1 pound lake Superior white fish fillet seasoned in a butter garlic, onion, black pepper spice and baked then with fresh herbs. Served with cole slaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge and your choice of side

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$16.00

Corkscrew pasta loaded with tender lobster, broccoli florets, tossed in our creamy jalapeno white cheddar sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and a smoked panko bread crumb

Fried Lake Superior White Fish

Fried Lake Superior White Fish

$19.00Out of stock

A huge fresh 1 pound white fish fillet beer battered and fried or baked with fresh herbs. Served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

KIDS MENU

Kids Boneless Wings

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.99

Small homemade chicken nuggets

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Homemade mac and cheese sauce tossed in corkscrew pasta and topped with more cheddar cheese

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

1/4 pound steak burger with american cheese and pickles

Kids Burger (no cheese)

Kids Burger (no cheese)

$5.99

Two mini premium steak burgers (with no cheese). Served with your choice of side

Kids Pasta and Marinara

Kids Pasta and Marinara

$5.99

Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Kids Pasta (only butter)

Kids Pasta (only butter)

$5.99

Heated and sauteed in butter and served plain

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

12" flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese

Kids Grilled Chix n Tomato Skewer

Kids Grilled Chix n Tomato Skewer

$5.99

Served with grilled chicken and tomato wedges

Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Hand tossed dough with house made sauce and premium mozzarella cheese

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Hand tossed dough, house made sauce, premium mozzarella and pepperoni slices

Kids Vegan Pizza

Kids Vegan Pizza

$8.49

Served with a vegan provolone cheese

Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.69

Draft 1919 Rootbeer

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$3.49

Served with IBC Rootbeer, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream and a cherry on top

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce

GLUTEN FREE MENU

We have prepared this suggested list of food menu options based on the most current ingredient info from our food suppliers. Please be aware that during normal kitchen operations involving shared cooking and preparation, including common fryer oil, the possibility exists for food to come in contact with other food. Due to these circumstances, we are unable to guarantee that any menu entree can be completely free of allergens.
Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

Gluten Free Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served with cole slaw and ranch dressing

Gluten Free Spinach Dip

Gluten Free Spinach Dip

$13.00

A homemade, creamy blend of spinach, artichoke, parmesan, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with house baked gluten free bread and celery sticks

Gluten Free Steak Bites

Gluten Free Steak Bites

$16.00

1/2 pound of Cajun Spice lean sirloin steak smothered in bleu cheese. Topped with scallions. Served with house made gluten free bread and celery sticks

Gluten Free Angus Burger

Gluten Free Angus Burger

$15.00

Enjoy our light and fluffy potato bread. Perfect for anyone that is looking for a gluten free option. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and cole slaw

Gluten Free Mushroom Swiss Burger

Gluten Free Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Enjoy our light and fluffy potato bread. Perfect for anyone that is looking for a gluten free option. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and cole slaw.

Gluten Free Chipolta BBQ Burger

Gluten Free Chipolta BBQ Burger

$15.00

Topped with cheddar, swiss, grilled onions, sweet BBQ, with lettuce, tomato, pickle chip. Served with cole slaw

Gluten Free Sweet Heat Pork

Gluten Free Sweet Heat Pork

$13.00

A large stack of smoked hand pulled pork grilled in Sweet Habanero BBQ sauce topped with cole slaw. Served with a side of cole slaw

Gluten Free Grilled Chicken Salad

Gluten Free Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fresh romaine greens topped with grilled chicken breast sauteed bell peppers and onions, shredded monterey & cheddar cheeses and tomato wedges

GF - HALF RACK BARBECUE RIBS

GF - HALF RACK BARBECUE RIBS

$17.00

Slow braised for 10 hours to guarantee that they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Basted in our sweet Barbecue sauce. Served with large side cole slaw

GF - FULL RACK BARBECUE RIBS

GF - FULL RACK BARBECUE RIBS

$29.00

Slow braised for 10 hours to guarantee that they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Basted in our sweet Barbecue sauce. Served with large side cole slaw

Gluten Free Brownie with Ice Cream

Gluten Free Brownie with Ice Cream

$6.50

Gluten free brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Jerzi's 41 Sports Bar is New to the Upper Michigan. We bring a New upbeat drive to the area. Our mission is to completely satisfy every customer and give them a reason to come back! From great service to real quality fresh food, you'll be come a regular in no time!

9965 US Highway 41, Champion, MI 49814

