Jerzi's 41 Sports Bar and Grill
564 Reviews
$$
9965 U.S. Highway 41
Champion, MI 49814
Popular Items
TOGO DRINKS - (Must Show ID)
SIGNATURE BLOODY MARY - TOGO
Served with everything you need to enjoy 2 of our Signature Bloody Mary's. Enjoy a side of salami cheese roll, olives and pickle too!
MERMAID WATER - TOGO
Malibu, Blue Curacao, fresh limes, Captain Morgan, lime juice and pineapple juice
STRAWBERRY MOJITO - TOGO
A refreshing glass of fresh mint, strawberry mix, strawberry vodka, club soda, sprite, lime juice, Bacardi, simple syrup
ELECTRIC LEMONADE - TOGO
UV Blue, Blue Curacao, lemonade, sprite, fresh lemon wedge
SKYYS THE LIMIT MULE - TOGO
Refresh with Cranberry vodka, Stoli ginger beer, splash of cranberry, garnish with an orange slice
GREEN APPLE MULE - TOGO
Green Apple Vodka, Apple Pucker, simple syrup, ginger beer and a dried green apple garnish
MOSCOW MULE - TOGO
Just your favorite classic Moscow Mule!
STARTERS
2LB Bavarian Soft Pretzel
Served with our sweet bourbon cream sauce, jalapeno queso and our bacon beer cheese dipping sauce
Blackened Bleu Steak Bites
1/2 pound of Cajun Spice lean sirloin steak smothered in bleu cheese. Topped with our house made zip sauce and scallions. Served with two of our house pizza sticks
Chez Curds
Fresh garlic marinated home made Wisconsin cheese curds, lightly beer battered, topped with green onions and served with basil pizza sauce
Cajun Onion Rings
Not to hot just the right spice, we promise! Hand breaded and tossed in our Cajun Spice blend. Served with ranch dressing
Chicken Quesadilla
Chipolta BBQ spiced chicken breast with fajita styled and fresh cilantro infused peppers, monterey jack & cheddar cheese, in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream
Feisty Flatbread
Our huge oven-baked flat bread squares with grilled chicken, loaded with melted fontina, feta, asiago, cheddar, diced tomatoes, red and green onion, topped with a light jalapeno ranch. Garnish with shredded lettuce
Prime Ribeye Fries
Premium ribeye steak with crispy fries, tossed in a house zip sauce, topped with jalapenos, green onions, drizzled with hot white cheddar cheese sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A homemade, creamy blend of spinach, artichoke, parmesan, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with bread sticks and tortilla chips
Shrimp Basket
A heaping pile of fried shrimp. Served over a bowl of french fries and a side of cole slaw
6 Breadsticks and Marinara
6 Bread Sticks and house made marinara
JALAPENO POPPER DIP
Light jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar cheese, monterey jack, parmesan and white cheddar, topped with a smoked panko bread crumb. Served with tortilla chips and ciabatta sticks
Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce
CHICKEN WINGS
Traditional 1 Pound
Traditional bone-in wings, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Boneless 8 Piece
Hand made daily boneless wings, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Boneless 12 Pieces
Hand made daily boneless wings, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Boneless 16 Piece
Hand made daily boneless wings, served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
FRESH SALADS
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breasts sauteed bell peppers and onions, shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese and tomatoes wedges
Guinness Steak Salad
Peppered tenderloin steak with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, topped with cajun fried onions and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with our house made Guinness Dijon Mustard
Blackened Chicken Caesar
Cajun seared chicken breast on a bed of romaine tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, topped with tomatoes and crispy fried onions
Large Garden Salad
Fresh salad greens, tomato wedges, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons. Served with a warm house made bread stick
Small Garden Salad
Tomatoes, red onions, mix cheese and croutons
Small Caesar Salad
Parmesan, tomato, red onions and croutons tossed in caesar
Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce
BURGERS
Steak Burger
Our fresh choice steak burgers are a half pound custom blend of brisket and chuck. Served on our high-end 41 bun with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and special burger sauce, topped with american cheese
Bang Bang Chicken Burger
A huge stack of hand breaded chicken lightly fried and tossed in our Bang Bang sauce with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, Jalapeno Ranch and green onions
Chipolta BBQ Burger
Half pound Chipolta BBQ spiced angus beef patty on a 41 bun topped with Chipotle BBQ sauce, loaded with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, swiss & cheddar cheese and fried onions rings Served with house chips
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Half pound burger loaded with thick cut button mushrooms, swiss cheese, roasted garlic aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and pickles. Served on a 41 double scored roll and with a side of house chips
Dragons Blood Burger
Half pound burger with grilled peppers, jalapenos, onion straws and our dragons blood sauce, topped with bleu cheese and served over shredded lettuce, roasted garlic aioli and cool me down cole slaw
Trucker 41 Burger
Enjoy a towering truck load of two half pound burgers layered with grilled onions, american cheese, shredded lettuce, mushrooms, swiss cheese, smothered in burger sauce. Served with house chips
Beyond Burger
Thats Right, A New Veggie Burger Experience! A plant based burger with no hormones, antibiotics or meat. Hand pattied burger with a Roasted Garlic aioli, shredded lettuce, tomato and pickles, topped with swiss cheese
Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce
SANDWICHES
Cuban Crush
Slow roasted, hand pulled pork and smoked ham topped with swiss cheese, pickle slices and 41's unique Cuban sauce on a thick cut dutch crunch roll. Served with house chips
Steak & Mushroom Naanwich
Only big appetites allowed! Seared peppered steak with button mushrooms, topped with mozzarella and smothered in a peppercorn horseradish sauce, folded in oven baked flat bread. Served with house chips
Hot Italian Grinder
Grilled ham, salami, pepperoni & mild peppers on a thick cut ciabatta, topped with fresh Italian herbs, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian dressing and house chips
Prime Rib CheeseSteak
Thin sliced Prime Rib loaded on a 10 inch authentic philly roll with mushrooms, peppers, mozzarella, melted white cheddar and home made au jus sauce for dippin
Cudighi Miner
41"s original recipe is grinded in house with fresh herbs, topped with warm pizza sauce, onions and mozzarella cheese on a crispy baked roll. Served with house chips
Chicken Ciabatta Melt
Grilled chicken breast on ciabatta bread loaded with bacon, parmesan & cheddar cheeses, sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and caesar dressing. Served with house chips
Sweet Heat Pork
A large stack of smoked hand pulled pork grilled in Sweet Habanero BBQ sauce topped with cole slaw and onion rings. Served on a toasted 41 roll with house chips
Feisty Pollo Wrap
Feisty grilled chicken with mushrooms, melted feta, fontina, asiago, cheddar, pickled green tomatoes, lettuce, red onion and a jalapeno ranch all rolled in a grilled tortilla
Brisket Cheese-Haystacks
A HUGE 12 inch grilled cheese flatbread with braised BBQ brisket. Served over jalapeno white cheddar, melted mozzarella, green onions, cut into six frazzled onion BBQ haystacks
BOWLS / MAC BAR
Parmesan Chic Bowl
Parmesan garlic breaded chicken loaded on baconed white cheddar sauce, served over palomino cavatappi pasta, topped with mozzarella cheese, frazzled and green onions
Braised Brisket Bowl
Slow braised beef brisket over 3 cheese mashed potatoes, mushrooms, fried onion straws and topped with rich demi glaze. Served with citrus-heat broccoli florets
Chicken Chipotle Bowl
Fried chipotle chicken, served over bacon cheesy mashed potatoes, with a fire roasted corn and black bean salsa, smothered in a rich demi glaze. Topped with broccoli and frazzled onions
Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Citrus infuzed grilled shrimp bowl of cilantro-lime rice, fire roasted corn and blackbeans salsa, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, lime wedges and a light drizzle of chipolte sauce. Served with tortilla chips
Firecracker Ginger Bowl
Sesame Asian ginger fried chicken, with roasted black bean corn salsa, peppers, onions, citrus infused broccoli florets. Served over cilantro lime wild rice and green onions
Mac N Cheese
This is how it starts! With our classic all american, parm, monterey, fontina, asiago, cheddar cheeses, blended with corkscrew and seashell pasta mix. Each Mac and Cheese is topped with the perfect blend of our smoked panko breadcrumbs and fresh herbs
Mac - Bacon Burger Mac
Loaded with angus ground beef, bacon, american, monterey, cheddar cheese sauce and then topped with crispy onion rings. Each Mac and Cheese is topped with the perfect blend of our smoked panko breadcrumbs and fresh herbs
Mac - Braised BBQ Brisket
Slow braised beef brisket smothered in a sweet barbecue sauce, served over a cheddar, Monterey jack cheese sauce. Topped with onion straws and green onions
Mac - White Cheddar Lobster Mac
Corkscrew pasta loaded with tender lobster, broccoli florets, tossed in our creamy Jalapeno White Cheddar sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and a smoked panko bread crumb. Each Mac and Cheese is topped with the perfect blend of our smoked panko breadcrumbs and fresh herbs
PIZZA
CHEESE PIZZA - 14"
It all starts everyday with hand pressed fresh dough, house made sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, quality hand sliced meats, fresh vegetables and the finest herbs and seasonings
SUPREME PIZZA - 14"
House made pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
CHICKEN PESTO PIZZA - 14"
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, cheddar & parmesan cheeses, grilled chicken, artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, black olives and a balsamic basil glaze
BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA - 14"
Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, cajun chicken, diced bacon, red onion rings & fresh cilantro
6 Breadsticks and Marinara
6 Bread Sticks and house made marinara
Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce
CHEESE PIZZA - 10"
It all starts everyday with hand pressed fresh dough, house made sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, quality hand sliced meats, fresh vegetables and the finest herbs and seasonings
SUPREME PIZZA - 10"
House made pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
CHIX ARTICHOKE PIZZA - 10"
Parmesan Garlic herb spinach blend of monterey jack, cheddar & parmesan, topped with chicken, artichokes, black olives and sliced tomatoes
CHIX PESTO PIZZA - 10"
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, cheddar & parmesan cheeses, grilled chicken, artichokes, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, Italian herbs and a balsamic glaze
BBQ CHIX PIZZA - 10"
Sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, cajun chicken, diced bacon, red onion rings & fresh cilantro
6 Breadsticks and Marinara
6 Bread Sticks and house made marinara
Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce
THE TOP TEN
Chicken Fingers
Huge hand cut breaded tenderloins fried in our Fry Dust breading. Crispy and golden brown on the outside and tender inside. Served with french fries, cole slaw and ranch dressing
Bang Bang Shrimp
Over 1 pound of beer battered shrimp tossed in our zesty Bang Bang sauce. Served with french fries and cole slaw
Fish & Chips
Fresh Haddock white fish fillest beer battered and fried. Served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges
Full Rack of Ribs
Our huge expertly seasoned barbecue pork ribs are slow roasted for 10 hours with draft beer to guarantee that they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Basted in our sweet BBQ sauce. Served with french fries and cole slaw
Half Rack of Ribs
Our huge expertly seasoned barbecue pork ribs are slow roasted for 10 hours with draft beer to guarantee that they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Basted in our sweet BBQ sauce. Served with french fries and cole slaw
Southern Fried Hot Chicken
Nashville-style hot marinated crispy chicken breasts layered between a mountain stack of parmesan creamed spinach, garlic mashed potatoes, baked roll, pickled chips and drizzled in a sharp white cheddar sauce
Baked Superior White Fish
Fresh 12oz white fish fillet lightly seasoned and baked with fresh. Served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges
Wagyu Top Sirloin n Shrimp
A half pound hand cut wagyu sirloin served on a Himalayan salt block topped with a roasted rosemary garlic butter, Cyprus salt and a parmesan garlic shrimp skewer. Served with mashed potatoes with a demi glaze and bang bang broccoli florets
8oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)
Served with a baked potato, aujus sauce and a garden side salad. Don't forget to load up your steak with some of your favorite toppings!
10oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)
Served with a baked potato, aujus sauce and a garden side salad. Don't forget to load up your steak with some of your favorite toppings!
12oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)
Served with a baked potato, aujus sauce and a garden side salad. Don't forget to load up your steak with some of your favorite toppings!
14oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)
Served with a baked potato, aujus sauce and a garden side salad. Don't forget to load up your steak with some of your favorite toppings!
16oz Prime Rib (only Saturday Nights 5:00 to 9:00)
Served with a baked potato, aujus sauce and a garden side salad. Don't forget to load up your steak with some of your favorite toppings!
Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce
SIDE KICKS
French Fries
Hot crispy french fries
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
House Chips
Delicious house made potato chips
Broccoli Florets
Steamed butter salt and peppered broccoli florets
Side Mashed Potatoes
Garlic buttered mashed potatoes
Side Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Garlic buttered mashed potatoes topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and green onions
Cole Slaw
Sweet house made creamy cole slaw
Celery Sticks
Side Garden Salad
Tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and croutons
Side Caesar Salad
Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, red onions and croutons, tossed in caesar dressing
Small Mac and Cheese
Our classic all american, parm, monterey, fontina, asiago, cheddar cheeses, blended with corkscrew and seashell pasta mix
6 Breadsticks and Marinara
6 Bread Sticks and house made marinara
Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce
DESSERTS
Bourbon Bread Pudding
Bite size bread pudding bites, topped with vanilla ice cream, maple cinnamon sugar and a bourbon caramel
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Served warm and filled with hot dark chocolate
Gluten Free Brownie with Ice Cream
Gluten free brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
FISH FRY (FRIDAYS ONLY)
Shrimp Basket
A heaping pile of fried shrimp. Served over a bowl of french fries and a side of cole slaw
Buffalo Calamari
Tender squid rings lightly battered and crispy fried tossed with buffalo, crumbled bleu cheese, scallions and laced with light jalapeno ranch. Served over fries
Calamari (no buffalo)
Tender squid rings lightly battered and crispy fried. Served over french fries and with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges
Shrimp Burrito Bowl
Citrus infuzed grilled shrimp bowl of cilantro-lime rice, fire roasted corn and blackbeans salsa, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, lime wedges and a light drizzle of chipolte sauce. Served with tortilla chips
Baja Fish Burrito
Grilled white fish filet stuffed with cilantro lime rice, blackbean and corn salsa, red onions tomatoes and jalapeno ranch, rolled in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with house chips
Fish & Chips
Fresh 12oz white fish fillet beer battered and fried or baked with fresh herbs. Served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges
Lobster n Bacon Flatbread
Grilled Lobster and bacon stuffed with melted fontina, asiago, mozzarella, green onion, and sliced tomatoes. All between a huge parmesan encrusted flatbread. Drizzled in Bang Bang sauce and served with house chips
Lake Perch
A platter of our perfect signature house breaded lake perch. Served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Corkscrew pasta loaded with tender lobster, broccoli florets, tossed in our creamy jalapeno white cheddar sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese and a smoked panko bread crumb
Baked Superior White Fish
Fresh 1 pound lake Superior white fish fillet seasoned in a butter garlic, onion, black pepper spice and baked then with fresh herbs. Served with cole slaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge and your choice of side
Fried Lake Superior White Fish
A huge fresh 1 pound white fish fillet beer battered and fried or baked with fresh herbs. Served with french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce and lemon wedges
Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce
KIDS MENU
Kids Boneless Wings
Small homemade chicken nuggets
Kids Mac and Cheese
Homemade mac and cheese sauce tossed in corkscrew pasta and topped with more cheddar cheese
Kids Cheese Burger
1/4 pound steak burger with american cheese and pickles
Kids Burger (no cheese)
Two mini premium steak burgers (with no cheese). Served with your choice of side
Kids Pasta and Marinara
Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Kids Pasta (only butter)
Heated and sauteed in butter and served plain
Kids Quesadilla
12" flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese
Kids Grilled Chix n Tomato Skewer
Served with grilled chicken and tomato wedges
Kids Cheese Pizza
Hand tossed dough with house made sauce and premium mozzarella cheese
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Hand tossed dough, house made sauce, premium mozzarella and pepperoni slices
Kids Vegan Pizza
Served with a vegan provolone cheese
Rootbeer
Draft 1919 Rootbeer
Root Beer Float
Served with IBC Rootbeer, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream and a cherry on top
Extra Dressing / Extra Sauce
GLUTEN FREE MENU
Gluten Free Chicken Tenders
Served with cole slaw and ranch dressing
Gluten Free Spinach Dip
A homemade, creamy blend of spinach, artichoke, parmesan, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with house baked gluten free bread and celery sticks
Gluten Free Steak Bites
1/2 pound of Cajun Spice lean sirloin steak smothered in bleu cheese. Topped with scallions. Served with house made gluten free bread and celery sticks
Gluten Free Angus Burger
Enjoy our light and fluffy potato bread. Perfect for anyone that is looking for a gluten free option. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and cole slaw
Gluten Free Mushroom Swiss Burger
Enjoy our light and fluffy potato bread. Perfect for anyone that is looking for a gluten free option. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips and cole slaw.
Gluten Free Chipolta BBQ Burger
Topped with cheddar, swiss, grilled onions, sweet BBQ, with lettuce, tomato, pickle chip. Served with cole slaw
Gluten Free Sweet Heat Pork
A large stack of smoked hand pulled pork grilled in Sweet Habanero BBQ sauce topped with cole slaw. Served with a side of cole slaw
Gluten Free Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine greens topped with grilled chicken breast sauteed bell peppers and onions, shredded monterey & cheddar cheeses and tomato wedges
GF - HALF RACK BARBECUE RIBS
Slow braised for 10 hours to guarantee that they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Basted in our sweet Barbecue sauce. Served with large side cole slaw
GF - FULL RACK BARBECUE RIBS
Slow braised for 10 hours to guarantee that they are fall-off-the-bone tender. Basted in our sweet Barbecue sauce. Served with large side cole slaw
Gluten Free Brownie with Ice Cream
Gluten free brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Jerzi's 41 Sports Bar is New to the Upper Michigan. We bring a New upbeat drive to the area. Our mission is to completely satisfy every customer and give them a reason to come back! From great service to real quality fresh food, you'll be come a regular in no time!
9965 U.S. Highway 41, Champion, MI 49814