Jesse Oaks

review star

No reviews yet

18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD

Gages Lake, IL 60030

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Chicken Fingers
Cuban Sandwich

Sunday Specials

1 Boneless Wing

$0.75

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Battered Cheese Nuggets

$8.99

Beer Nuggets

$6.99

Beer Nuggets / Garlic Butter Parmesan

$7.99

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Breaded mushrooms

$8.99

Breaded Pickles

$5.99

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$8.99
Buffalo Blue Jesse Chips

Buffalo Blue Jesse Chips

$8.99

Homemade potato chips topped with Blue Cheese and mild Buffalo sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$8.99
Chorizo Bean Dip

Chorizo Bean Dip

$8.99

Homemade refried bean and chorizo with chihuahua cheese on top served with homemade tortilla chips

Classic Combo Platter

$19.99

Fresh Fruit Plate

$7.50Out of stock

Deviled Egg's

$5.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.99

Garlic Cheese Bread DBL order

$5.99Out of stock
Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$11.99

Platter of Waffle fries topped with taco meat, nachos cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, scallion onions, and jalapeños.

Italian Beef Egg Rolls

$9.99

3 Homemade egg rolls made with corn beef, Swiss cheese, and sour kraut deep fried in a won ton roll. Served with a side of 1000-island.

Jalapeno Nuggets

$7.99Out of stock

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Jesse Chips

$5.99

Homemade potato chips served with zesty ranch.

Loaded Pork Tater Tots

$9.99

Tater Tots topped with cheese sauce, pork & sour cream.  Jalapenos upon request.

Loaded Tater Tots

$8.99

Tater Tots topped with cheese sauce, bacon & sour cream.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99
Mega Nachos

Mega Nachos

$14.99

2 layers of nacho cheese, scallions, black olives, taco beef, tomatoes, & sour cream poured over fresh tortilla chips. Topped with fresh jalapenos and a side of homemade salsa. Sub chicken, pork, Steak, or Chorizo for an upcharge

Mini Combo Platter

$13.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$3.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks classic style

$8.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Potato Skins

$7.99

Potato skins with your choice of topping, bacon, chorizo, or ham and melted cheese.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$3.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Our own recipe a creamy blend of cheeses mixed with chopped spinach, artichoke, and garlic

Steak Bites

$11.99

8 oz of steak topped with Blue cheese crumbles and served with toast.

Tator Tots

$4.99

Toasted Cheese Raviolis

$8.99

Wings Bone-in

$12.99+

Jumbo (huge) wings are sized 6-9 pieces per pound.

Won Ton Style Mozzarella sticks

$9.99

Homemade mozz stick in a won ton roll

Salad and Soup

B.L.T Salad

$8.99
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.99

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99
Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$4.99

House Salad

$5.99
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99
Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$5.00

French onion

$5.99

Burgers

McClain Burger

McClain Burger

$8.99

1/4 or 1/2 pound burger topped with strips of bacon and a slice of ghost pepper cheese (

Ghost Pepper Burger

$9.99

From a national award winning recipe 1/4 or 1/2 pound beef patty topped with candied bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar and secret Jesse Oaks sauce. Our #1 selling burger on the menu

Big JO

Big JO

$10.99

Double 1/4 lb american cheeseburger, lettuce pickles and thousand island.

BEGS Burger

$8.99

Fresh never frozen burger topped with 2 slices of bacon, fried egg, ghost pepper cheese, and Siracha mayonnaise.

Patty Melt

$7.99

This is the best Patti Melt you will ever have!!!

Jesse Oaks Burger

$6.99

Fresh never frozen Angus beef patty, you choose the fixings.

Fat Boy

Fat Boy

$15.99

1 LB. of Angus ground beef packed with A1 topped with grilled onions, american and cheddar cheese.

Smith Cheddar Burger (Copy)

$9.99

From a national award winning recipe 1/4 or 1/2 pound beef patty topped with candied bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar and secret Jesse Oaks sauce. Our #1 selling burger on the menu

Sandwiches

2 Vienna Beef Hot Dogs

2 Vienna Beef Hot Dogs

$5.99
B.L.T. Sandwich

B.L.T. Sandwich

$7.99

B.L.T. Wrap

$7.99

BBQ Pulled pork sandwich

$8.99

Frshly made pulled pork, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce, pickles, and onions on a bun.

Buffalo Style Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Buffalo Style Chicken Wrap

$8.99
Cajun Bistro

Cajun Bistro

$8.99

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$7.99
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$8.99

Pulled Prom, ham, pickles, spicy mustard, and swiss cheese on a smash roll.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$7.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled green peppers & onions with 1/2 lb of dice steak on a hoagie roll. Choice of cheese, cheddar nacho, mozzarella, pepper jack.

Santa Fe

$9.99

Stripper

$8.99

T.A.B.

$6.99

Triple Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Gouda, Asiago, & American on 3 slices of bread

Veggie Wrap

$4.99

Pizza

10 in GLUTEN FREE

$13.99

12 in Pizza THIN

$12.99
16 in Pizza THICK

16 in Pizza THICK

$13.99

16 in Pizza THIN

$13.99

16 in Garbage Thick

$18.99
16 in Garbage Thin

16 in Garbage Thin

$18.99

16 in Mac n Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Made with Italian beef, giardiniera, & mozzarella cheese.

16 in Veggie Thin

16 in Veggie Thin

$16.99

Made with Italian beef, giardiniera, & mozzarella cheese.

16 in Meat Lovers Thick

$17.99

16 in Meat Lovers Thin

$17.99

16 in Western Pizza Thick

$17.99

16 in Western Pizza Thin

$17.99

South of the Border

Bean Burrito

Bean Burrito

$7.99

Homemade refied beans, lettuce, tomato, cheeses stuffed in a large tortilla.

Bean Quesadilla

$8.99
Beef Burrito

Beef Burrito

$7.99

Beef Quesadilla

$9.99
Beef Tacos Crunchy

Beef Tacos Crunchy

$1.50

Beef Tacos Soft Corn

$1.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken Burrito

$9.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Chicken Soft Corn Taco

$2.75

Chips & Cheese

$3.99

Chips & Guac

$7.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chorizo Burrito

$9.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.99

Fish Taco

$3.00
Mega Nachos

Mega Nachos

$14.99

2 layers of nacho cheese, scallions, black olives, taco beef, tomatoes, & sour cream poured over fresh tortilla chips. Topped with fresh jalapenos and a side of homemade salsa. Sub chicken, pork, Steak, or Chorizo for an upcharge

Mexican Chorizo Taco

$2.00

Mexican Pork Taco

$2.00Out of stock

Pulled pork, cilantro, onion on a corn tortilla

Mexican Steak Taco

Mexican Steak Taco

$3.50

Mini Mushroom Steak Quesadillas

$3.50

Steak, Mushrooms, and Chihuahua on a tortilla

Pork Burrito

Pork Burrito

$7.99

Pork Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99
Verde Pork Taco

Verde Pork Taco

$3.00

Pulled pork, Queso Fresca, green salsa, cilantro and Onions

Verde Steak Taco

Verde Steak Taco

$3.50

Steak, Queso Fresca, green salsa, cilantro and Onions

Sauces

1000 Island

$0.50

Avocado Slices

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Club on 2 pieces of toast

Guacamole

$2.00

Ham

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Mayo

Merkts Cheese

$0.50

No sauce on wings

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Turkey

$1.00

Zesty Ranch

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18490 W OLD GAGES LAKE RD, Gages Lake, IL 60030

Directions

Jesse Oaks image

