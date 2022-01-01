Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jesse Pepper's BBQ 511 East Main Street

511 East Main Street

White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich
Jesse's Burrito
Potstickers

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$10.00

Bean Dip with Warm Chips

Egg Rolls

$9.00

Pork Egg Rolls

Potstickers

$10.00

Pork Potstickers

Bao Buns

$11.00

Pigs In a Blenket

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$6.00

House Salad

Taco Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

Ceaser Salad

$6.00

Soup

Chili

$7.00

Smoke-House Chili

Cup SOD

$4.00

Bowl SOD

$7.00

Entrees

Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Shrimp and Grits

$24.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$14.00

Pick 2 Combo

$26.00

Sandwiches

Bahn Mi

$16.00

Bahn Mi Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket Sanwich

Chicken Twister

$15.00

Chicken Twister Sandwich

Franny's Favorite

$14.00

Francis's Favorite Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sammy

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

The Vermonter

$15.00

Vermonter Sandwich

Tex-Mex

Brisket Enchilada

$15.00

Enchiladas Dinner

Burger Enchilada

$15.00

Pulled Pork Enchilada

$15.00

Jesse's Burrito

$12.00

Bean Burrito Dinner

Texas Tacos

$14.00

Texas Tacos Dinner

BBQ

BBQ Combo Pick 1

$18.00

Pick 1 Meat BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo Pick 2

$22.00

Pick 2 Meats BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo Pick 3

$29.00

Pick 3 Meats BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo Pick 5

$49.00

Pick 5 Meats BBQ Combo

Ribs Half Rack

$29.00

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

Ribs Full Rack

$39.00

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

Brisket Platter

$24.00

Pepper's Platter

$36.00

Kids Meal

KIDS Burger

$6.00

Burger Kids Meal

KIDS Butter Noodles

$6.00

Buttered Noodles Kids Meal

KIDS Chicken Nuggies

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets Kids Meal

JR Pulled Pork

$6.00

Pulled Pork Sammy kids meal

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

A La Carte Baked Beans

Braised Greens

$6.00

A La Carte Braised Greens

Coleslaw

$4.00

A La Carte Coleslaw

Corn

$4.00

A La Carte Corn

House Fries

$6.00

A La Carte French Fries Large

Refried Beans

$5.00

A La Carte Refried Beans

Rice

$3.00

A La Carte Rice

Tater Salad

$6.00

A La Carte Potato Salad

Side Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Large Side Sweet Fries

$8.00

House Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Slice of Carrot Cake

Coconut Cake

$7.00

Slice of Coconut Cake

Rotating Dessert Special

$7.00

Slice of Dessert Special

Raspberry Tart

$6.00

Coconut Macaroon

$3.00

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.00

Whoopie Pie

$5.00

Whole Cake

$45.00

Whole Cake Special

Buckeye

$2.00

Sticky Buns

$5.00

Cupcakes

$5.00

Cookies

$3.00

Zucchini Bread

$8.00

Sauce on the Side

Huckleberry BBQ

$1.50

Carolina Gold BBQ

$1.50

Pepper BBQ

$1.50

Ghost BBQ

$2.00

Scorpion Sauce

Trash Panda Sauce

Little Dog Sauce

$2.00

Salsa

$2.00

Sour cream

$2.00

Ranch

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$2.00

Lime Crema

$1.50

Maple-Sage Dressing

$1.50

Dinner rolls

Dinner roll w/cinnamon sugar butter

$1.50

Corn Bread w/butter

$1.50

Meat by the LBS

Brisket

$7.00+

Pulled Pork

$4.00+

St. Louis Style Ribs

$6.00+

Pork Belly

$8.00+

Link

$8.00

Turkey

$7.00+

Burnt Ends

$7.00+

BBQ Sauces

Huckleberry BBQ

$4.00+

Gold BBQ

$4.00+

Pepper BBQ

$4.00+

Ghost BBQ

$8.00+

Scorpion Sauce

$12.00

Trash Panda

$10.00

Little Dog

$10.00

Sweet Chili

$20.00

Bottles & Cans

Bud Heavy 12oz

$3.00

Bud Heavy 12oz Bottle

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller High Life Bottle

PBR 16 oz

$3.00

PBR 16oz Can

Rainer 12oz

$3.00

Rainer 12oz Can

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Clam Claw

Red Beer

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Uberbrew The Bruce Scotch Ale

$8.00

By All Means 41 Peaks IPA

$8.00

By All Means 001 Lager (Wood Aged Marzen)

$8.00

Avery White Rascal White Ale

$5.00

Outlaw Brewing Patio Pounder IPA

$8.00

Big Sky Brewing Huckleberry Lemonade Seltzer

$5.00

2 Towns Cider House Pacific Pineapple

$5.00

2 Towns Cider Made Marion Blackberry

$5.00

Halo Huckleberry Hefe

$5.00

Pumpkin Slasher

$5.00

Wine

Chateau Michelle Chardonnay

$7.00

Chateau Souvrain Chardonnay

Dark Horse Big Red Blend

$7.00

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon

Villa Pozzi Moscato

$8.00

Villa Pozzi Moscato

Shooting Star Zinfandel

$10.00

Dark Horse Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Alto Molino Rose

$7.00

Diora Chardonnay

$10.00

Borgoluce Lampo Prosecco

$10.00

Cocobon Red Blend

$7.00

Z. Alexander Cabernet

$10.00

Mission Mnt Huckleberry

$7.00

NA Bev

Milk

$2.00

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

Coffee

$2.00

Coffee

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

7up

$2.00

7up Fountain

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Fountain

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade Fountain

Mnt Dew

$2.00

Mnt Dew Fountain

Muggs Rootbeer

$2.00

Muggs Rootbeer Fountain

Pepsi

$2.00

Pepsi Fountain

Hot Tea

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Maine Root Sarsaparilla Soda

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Draft Beer

2Basset Drooligan Irish Red Ale

$8.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Poor Farmer Hard Cider

$7.00

Big Wave Golden Ale

$6.00

Kettlehouse Cold Smoke

$6.00

Neptunes Honey Rye

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed IPA

$6.00

Modelo especial

$4.00

Lil' Sips

Milk

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Roy Rodger

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Fountain Drink

$1.00

RETAIL

T-shirts

$32.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Carved-to-order bbq in central MT, with craft beer, attentive service, and family vibes

511 East Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645

