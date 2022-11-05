Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jesse Boy

review star

No reviews yet

6254 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Order Again

Popular Items

Korean Fried Chicken Bowl
Chicken Tenders and Side
Chicken Sammie & Side

Plates

Chicken Tenders and Side

Chicken Tenders and Side

$12.75

3 pieces of Korean Fried Chicken Tenders & 1 side Includes pickled JB radish

Chicken Wings and Side

Chicken Wings and Side

$12.75

3 Whole Wings (1 wing includes the drum, flat and tip) & 1 side Includes pickled JB radish

Cauliflower and Side

Cauliflower and Side

$10.45

Approx. 1/2 lb of Korean Fried Cauliflower & 1 side Includes pickled JB radish

Sandwiches

Chicken Sammie & Side

Chicken Sammie & Side

$11.45

Korean Fried Chicken Sammie & 1 side Our Chicken Sammie includes a Korean Fried Chicken Tender with house aioli, slaw, and pickled radish on a gourmet brioche bun!

Cauli Sammie & Side

Cauli Sammie & Side

$11.45

Korean Fried Cauli Sammie & 1 side Our Cauli Sammie includes Korean Fried Cauliflower with house aioli, slaw, and pickled radish on a gourmet brioche bun!

2x Chicken Sliders & Sides

2x Chicken Sliders & Sides

$13.95

2 Chicken Jesse Boy Biggie Sliders and a side. Our Chicken slider includes a Korean Fried Chicken Tender with house aioli, slaw, and pickled radish on a toasted potato roll!

2x Cauli Sliders & Side

2x Cauli Sliders & Side

$13.95

2 Cauli Jesse Boy Biggie Sliders and a side. Our Cauli Sliders includes Korean Fried Cauliflower with house aioli, slaw, pickled radish on a toasted potato roll.

Bowls

Korean Fried Chicken Bowl

Korean Fried Chicken Bowl

$10.95

Our Jesse Boy Chicken Bowl includes Korean Fried Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Mixed Greens, Aioli, Sesame Dressing, and our signature Ponzu Sauce

Korean Fried Cauliflower Bowl (Vegetarian w/ Aioli)

Korean Fried Cauliflower Bowl (Vegetarian w/ Aioli)

$10.95

Our Jesse Boy Cauliflower Bowl includes Korean Fried Cauliflower, Jasmine Rice, Greens, Aioli, Sesame Dressing, and our signature Ponzu

Korean Fried Cauliflower Vegan Bowl (w/o Aioli)

Korean Fried Cauliflower Vegan Bowl (w/o Aioli)

$10.95

Our Jesse Boy Vegan Bowl includes Korean Fried Cauliflower, Jasmine Rice, Greens, Sesame Dressing, and our signature Ponzu

Sides

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Lemon Zest Jesse Boy Slaw.

Fries

Fries

$3.75

Lightly Salted Shoe String Fries.

Pickled Radish

Pickled Radish

$1.00

House pickled Jesse Boy radishes.

Rice

Rice

$3.25

Jasmine Rice garnished with sesame seeds and green onions.

Salad

Salad

$4.95

Mixed green salad with fresh radishes, cucumbers, sesame seed and green onions.

On Its Own

Tenders On its Own

Tenders On its Own

$10.75

3 pieces of Korean Fried Chicken Tenders

Wings On its Own

Wings On its Own

$10.75

3 Whole Wings (1 wing includes the drum, flat and tip)

Cauliflower On its Own

Cauliflower On its Own

$8.95

Approx. 1/2 lb of Korean Fried Cauliflower

Sauces

Aioli

Aioli

$0.50

A slightly Spicy Aioli that's in our Sammies.

Diablo Sauce

Diablo Sauce

$0.50

Kick it up a notch with some spice.

House Ponzu

House Ponzu

$0.50

A sauce we use to glaze our food...have a lil more.

Sesame Dressing

Sesame Dressing

$0.50

Something refreshing to dip your dish in.

Drinks

AGUAS FRESCAS

AGUAS FRESCAS

$3.95

Hand-made with seasonal fruit * Call us for the flavors of the day * (Flavors can be Watermelon, Honey Dew, Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Lime, Cantaloupe, Kiwi and many more!)

SODA

SODA

$2.50+

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Raspberry Iced Tea and Barq's Root Beer

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Korean Inspired Eats

6254 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Jesse Boy image
Banner pic
Main pic

