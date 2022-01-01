Restaurant header imageView gallery

JesseJay's Latin Inspired Kitchen

No reviews yet

5471 Muddy Creek Road

Churchton, MD 20733

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Taco
Chicken Taco
Shrimp Taco

Starters

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00+

Homemade salsa & chips.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.00+

Homemade queso & chips.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00+

Fresh, smashed avocados with diced onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice and queso fresco. Served with tortilla chips.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips with melted cheddar, jack & queso fresco cheeses, queso, black beans, Mexi-corn, diced tomatoes, jalapeños. Comes with one 2oz sour cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.00

Corn or flour tortillas with cheddar, jack and queso fresco cheeses with butter and seasoning. Comes with one 2oz sour cream.

Puerto Rican Sampler

Puerto Rican Sampler

$9.00

Fried plantains, two ways and yuca fries. Comes with a 2oz side of mayo-ketchup.

Yuca Fries

Yuca Fries

$7.00

Six yuca fries tossed in garlic butter. Comes with a 2oz side of mayo-ketchup.

Chispita Fries

Chispita Fries

$10.00

Rosemary french fries with parmesan and oaxaca cheeses, garlic butter and red pepper flakes.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$6.00

Pork grinds with house seasonings

XL Loaded Quesadilla

XL Loaded Quesadilla

$11.00

XL Flour tortilla with black beans, Mexi-Corn, tomatoes, onions, cheese and optional choice of protein. Comes with one 2oz sour cream.

Soups & Salads

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

$7.00

Black bean soup with onions, queso fresco, mexi-corn, and creme fraiche.

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$5.00

Small salad with mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers with choice of homemade dressing.

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$8.00

Large salad with mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers with choice of homemade dressing.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce, Mexi-Corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onions, oaxaca, cheddar, jack & queso fresco cheeses, avocados and salted pepitas in a flour tortilla bowl.

Sandwiches

Cubano

Cubano

$15.00

Roasted pork, ham, pickles, mustard, chipotle aioli and baby swiss on pressed garlic bread. Served with a side.

Jesse's Burger

Jesse's Burger

$15.00

Half pound of ground beef with cheddar or gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Carnitas Torta

$15.00

Carnitas (pulled pork meat), lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, black beans, cotija cheese and oaxaca cheese on torta bread. Served with a side.

Chicken Torta

$15.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, black beans, cotija cheese and oaxaca cheese on torta bread. Served with a side.

Steak Torta

$16.00

Chopped Skirt Steak, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, black beans, cotija cheese and oaxaca cheese on torta bread. Served with a side.

Veggie Torta

$13.00

Grilled onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, black beans, cotija cheese and oaxaca cheese on torta bread. Served with a side.

Spanish Cordon Bleu

$14.00

Chicken thigh grilled or lightly battered and fried, grilled ham, manchego cheese, roasted red pepper garlic aioli on torta bread. Served with a side.

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

Carnitas (pulled roasted pork) topped with onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Grilled chicken, diced and topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.00

Mahi-mahi fish grilled and diced topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Grilled shrimp, topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Short Rib Taco

Short Rib Taco

$5.00

Slow braised short rib topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$5.00

Grilled steak, diced and topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chorizo Taco

$6.00
Black Bean Taco

Black Bean Taco

$3.00

Black beans, diced onions, cilantro crème fraiche and cotija cheese on choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Entrees

Churrasco

Churrasco

$22.00

8oz marinated skirt steak with cilantro chimichurri servied with a side.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Marinated & grilled chicken thigh served with a side.

Mofongo

Mofongo

$12.00

Smashed plantains with roasted garlic butter sauce or creole tomato sauce. Optional protein add. Served with a side.

Roasted Pork

Roasted Pork

$20.00

Rubbed and slow roasted pork shoulder, Puerto Rican style served with a side.

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$20.00

Braised short rib with creole tomato sauce, onions, peppers and olives served over white rice.

Short Rib Entree

Short Rib Entree

$24.00

Modelo braised short rib on roasted poblano & cotija cheese grits. Served with a side.

Jesse Bowl

Jesse Bowl

$10.00

White rice, choice of red or black beans and protein (optional), topped with cheeses, Mexi-corn, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro creme fraiche.

Smothered Burrito

Smothered Burrito

$11.00

XL flour tortilla filled with rice, red or black beans, Mexican cheeses, onions, tomatoes & Mexi-corn with optional protein, smothered with queso.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Good ole french fries with rosemary seasoning.

Grits

Grits

$6.00

Homemade grits with roasted poblano and cotija cheeses.

Tostones

Tostones

$5.00

Green plantains, fried, smashed and refried. These are savory and crispy. Served with a 2oz side of mayo-ketchup.

Maduros

Maduros

$5.00

Ripe, sweet plantains, fried and caramalized.

Mexi-corn

Mexi-corn

$6.00

Roasted corn with roasted peppers, onions, garlic, and jalapeños.

Rice

Rice

$4.00

White rice

Rice & Black Beans

Rice & Black Beans

$5.00

White rice and Cuban style black beans. Vegan.

Rice & Red Beans

$5.00

White rice and Puerto Rican style red kidney beans with cooked with pork.

Side of Mofongo

Side of Mofongo

$8.00

Smashed plantains with roasted garlic butter

Pork Chunks

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00
Side Of Guacamole

Side Of Guacamole

$7.00
Side of Queso

Side of Queso

$5.00+

Homemade queso

Side of Salsa

Side of Salsa

$4.00+

Homemade salsa

Bag of chips

Bag of chips

$2.00

Homemade chips

Half Avocado Sliced

$2.00

Kids

Kid Burrito

Kid Burrito

$5.00

Choice of protein or cheese only with lettuce, diced tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Choice of protein or cheese only, between two flour tortillas, pressed, buttery, melted deliciousness.

Kids Taco

Kids Taco

$5.00

Choice of protein or cheddar cheese blend only on choice of corn or flour tortilla.

K Burger

K Burger

$8.00

Quarter pound burger with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

Desserts

Red Velvet Churro Balls

Red Velvet Churro Balls

$8.00

Churro balls made with red velvet dough. Served with cream cheese icing.

Quesito

Quesito

$7.00

Puff pastry with a sweet, cream cheese filling. Served with a seasonal dipping sauce on the side.

Quesito with guava

$7.00

Roasted Pineapple and Coconut Ice Cream

$5.00

Specials

Beef Empanada

$5.00

Turnover with picadilla beef and flash fried

Chorizo Empanada

$5.00

Smoked Brisket Taco

$6.00Out of stock

with ancho crema, cotija cheese and mango BBQ sauce.

Cider Battered Pollock Taco

$7.00

pickled jalapeno tartar sauce and chopped cilantro

Poblano Enchiladas

$20.00

Roasted pork, oaxaca & cotija cheeses in corn tortilla smothered with poblano enchilada sauce. Served with rice and red or black beans.

Bottles to Go

Coke 20oz

$1.79

Coke Zero 20oz

$1.79

Diet Coke 20oz

$1.79

Sprite 20oz

$1.79

Barq's Beer 20oz

$1.79

Dasani 20oz

$1.50

Kola Champagne

$1.25

Malta

$1.50Out of stock

Inca Kola

$1.79Out of stock

Jarritos

$2.00

Mexican Coke 12oz Glass Bottle

$1.99

Specialty Coffee

Espresso

$2.00

Cafe Bon Bon

$3.00

Cortadito

$2.00

Cafe Cubano

$2.00

Cafe con leche

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Colada / Double Shot

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee reg

$2.50

Liquor Room

Jimador Reposado 1Lt bottle

Jimador Reposado 1Lt bottle

$28.00

Patron 1Lt bottle

$60.00
Tanteo Jalapeno 750ml bottle

Tanteo Jalapeno 750ml bottle

$38.00

Herradura Reposado 1Lt

$60.00

Tequila Gold 1Lt Rail bottle

$15.00
Triple Sec 1Lt bottle

Triple Sec 1Lt bottle

$8.00
Don Q Cristal 1Lt bottle

Don Q Cristal 1Lt bottle

$18.00
Don Q Gold 1Lt bottle

Don Q Gold 1Lt bottle

$18.00

Malibu 1Lt bottle

$26.00
Soul Cachaca 750ml bottle

Soul Cachaca 750ml bottle

$25.00
Tito's 1Lt bottle

Tito's 1Lt bottle

$30.00

Hanson Habanero Vodka 750ml bottle

$27.00

Deep Eddy Lime 1Lt bottle

$20.00

Jimador Margarita Basket

$30.00

Patron Margarita Basket

$50.00

Herradura Margarita Basket

$40.00

Jose Cuervo Margarita Basket

$30.00

Margaritas and Cocktails To-Go

JesseJay's Sour Mix Quart

$12.00

32oz quart of fresh sour mix. Mix your own margarita. Comes with recipe and makes ~10 margaritas.

Classic Margarita Quart

$35.00
Classic Margarita Quart Casamigos

Classic Margarita Quart Casamigos

$60.00

32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas. Jimador tequila, triple sec, sour mix.

Classic Margarita (Rail) Quart

$15.00

32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas. Rail tequila, triple sec, sour mix.

Spicy Classic Margarita Quart

$40.00

32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.

Spicy Pineapple Margarita Quart

$40.00

32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.

Pineapple Margarita Quart

$40.00

32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.

Strawberry Margarita Quart

$40.00

32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.

Watermelon Margarita Quart

$40.00

32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.

Coconut Margarita Quart

$40.00

32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.

Fruity Sangria Quart

$40.00

32oz quart container, ~5 drinks. Don Q rum, Jack Apple, Moscato wine with fruit purees.

Rum Punch quart

$35.00

32oz quart container. Malibu rum, Don Q Gold, orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice with a splash of grenadine.

Classic Margarita Half Gallon

$65.00

1/2 gallon of our classic margarita with Jimador tequila, triple sec and housemade sour mix.

Spicy Pineapple Half Gallon

$75.00

Coquito Bottle

$40.00

"Puerto Rican eggnog" Made with Don Q Gold Rum, Don Q Spiced Rum, coconut milk and spices. 750ml JesseJay's and Don Q etched bottle. Perfect as a holiday gift.

Wine

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

BTL Merlot

$20.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL Crema Pinot Noir

$28.00

BTL Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Moscato

$20.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

BTL Prosecco

$22.00

BTL Crema Pinot Noir

$28.00

Hoodies & T-Shirts

El Swampo Hoodie Sweatshirt Black

$35.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo Hoodie Sweatshirt Dark Grey

El Swampo Hoodie Sweatshirt Dark Grey

$35.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo Hooded Longsleeve T-Shirt Black

$25.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo Baseball T-Shirt Green/Grey Unisex

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo T-Shirt Men Black

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo T-Shirt Men Green

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo T-Shirt Men Royal

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo T-Shirt Women Black

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo T-Shirt Women Black Tank M

$15.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo T-Shirt Women Green

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo T-Shirt Women Royal

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo T-Shirt Women Sky Blue

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

El Swampo T-Shirt Women White Tank

$15.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

JesseJay's T-Shirt Black Men

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

JesseJay's T-Shirt Green Men

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

JesseJay's T-Shirt Black Women

$20.00

Check with restaurant for available sizes.

Koozies & Shot Glasses

El Swampo Koozie - Green

$3.00

El Swampo Shot Glass

$4.00
Restaurant info

Fresh, delicious Latin inspired food from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Cuba to delight your taste buds.

Location

5471 Muddy Creek Road, Churchton, MD 20733

Directions

