JesseJay's Latin Inspired Kitchen
5471 Muddy Creek Road
Churchton, MD 20733
Popular Items
Starters
Chips & Salsa
Homemade salsa & chips.
Chips & Queso
Homemade queso & chips.
Chips & Guacamole
Fresh, smashed avocados with diced onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, lime juice and queso fresco. Served with tortilla chips.
Nachos
Tortilla chips with melted cheddar, jack & queso fresco cheeses, queso, black beans, Mexi-corn, diced tomatoes, jalapeños. Comes with one 2oz sour cream.
Quesadilla
Corn or flour tortillas with cheddar, jack and queso fresco cheeses with butter and seasoning. Comes with one 2oz sour cream.
Puerto Rican Sampler
Fried plantains, two ways and yuca fries. Comes with a 2oz side of mayo-ketchup.
Yuca Fries
Six yuca fries tossed in garlic butter. Comes with a 2oz side of mayo-ketchup.
Chispita Fries
Rosemary french fries with parmesan and oaxaca cheeses, garlic butter and red pepper flakes.
Chicharrones
Pork grinds with house seasonings
XL Loaded Quesadilla
XL Flour tortilla with black beans, Mexi-Corn, tomatoes, onions, cheese and optional choice of protein. Comes with one 2oz sour cream.
Kitchen Love
The kitchen works so hard to prepare our delicious food. You all are so generous tipping our wait staff, perhaps you'd like to share some love with the kitchen. Totally optional, but would be greatly appreciated by our amazing kitchen crew!
Soups & Salads
Black Bean Soup
Black bean soup with onions, queso fresco, mexi-corn, and creme fraiche.
Small House Salad
Small salad with mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers with choice of homemade dressing.
Large House Salad
Large salad with mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers with choice of homemade dressing.
Taco Salad
Iceberg lettuce, Mexi-Corn, black beans, tomatoes, red onions, oaxaca, cheddar, jack & queso fresco cheeses, avocados and salted pepitas in a flour tortilla bowl.
Sandwiches
Cubano
Roasted pork, ham, pickles, mustard, chipotle aioli and baby swiss on pressed garlic bread. Served with a side.
Jesse's Burger
Half pound of ground beef with cheddar or gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Carnitas Torta
Carnitas (pulled pork meat), lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, black beans, cotija cheese and oaxaca cheese on torta bread. Served with a side.
Chicken Torta
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, black beans, cotija cheese and oaxaca cheese on torta bread. Served with a side.
Steak Torta
Chopped Skirt Steak, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, black beans, cotija cheese and oaxaca cheese on torta bread. Served with a side.
Veggie Torta
Grilled onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, black beans, cotija cheese and oaxaca cheese on torta bread. Served with a side.
Spanish Cordon Bleu
Chicken thigh grilled or lightly battered and fried, grilled ham, manchego cheese, roasted red pepper garlic aioli on torta bread. Served with a side.
Tacos
Carnitas Taco
Carnitas (pulled roasted pork) topped with onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken, diced and topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fish Taco
Mahi-mahi fish grilled and diced topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp, topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Short Rib Taco
Slow braised short rib topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak Taco
Grilled steak, diced and topped with diced onions, cotija cheese and cilantro lime creme fraiche on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Chorizo Taco
Black Bean Taco
Black beans, diced onions, cilantro crème fraiche and cotija cheese on choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Entrees
Churrasco
8oz marinated skirt steak with cilantro chimichurri servied with a side.
Grilled Chicken
Marinated & grilled chicken thigh served with a side.
Mofongo
Smashed plantains with roasted garlic butter sauce or creole tomato sauce. Optional protein add. Served with a side.
Roasted Pork
Rubbed and slow roasted pork shoulder, Puerto Rican style served with a side.
Ropa Vieja
Braised short rib with creole tomato sauce, onions, peppers and olives served over white rice.
Short Rib Entree
Modelo braised short rib on roasted poblano & cotija cheese grits. Served with a side.
Jesse Bowl
White rice, choice of red or black beans and protein (optional), topped with cheeses, Mexi-corn, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and cilantro creme fraiche.
Smothered Burrito
XL flour tortilla filled with rice, red or black beans, Mexican cheeses, onions, tomatoes & Mexi-corn with optional protein, smothered with queso.
Sides
Fries
Good ole french fries with rosemary seasoning.
Grits
Homemade grits with roasted poblano and cotija cheeses.
Tostones
Green plantains, fried, smashed and refried. These are savory and crispy. Served with a 2oz side of mayo-ketchup.
Maduros
Ripe, sweet plantains, fried and caramalized.
Mexi-corn
Roasted corn with roasted peppers, onions, garlic, and jalapeños.
Rice
White rice
Rice & Black Beans
White rice and Cuban style black beans. Vegan.
Rice & Red Beans
White rice and Puerto Rican style red kidney beans with cooked with pork.
Side of Mofongo
Smashed plantains with roasted garlic butter
Pork Chunks
Side Salad
Side Of Guacamole
Side of Queso
Homemade queso
Side of Salsa
Homemade salsa
Bag of chips
Homemade chips
Half Avocado Sliced
Kids
Kid Burrito
Choice of protein or cheese only with lettuce, diced tomatoes, wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Kids Quesadilla
Choice of protein or cheese only, between two flour tortillas, pressed, buttery, melted deliciousness.
Kids Taco
Choice of protein or cheddar cheese blend only on choice of corn or flour tortilla.
K Burger
Quarter pound burger with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
Desserts
Red Velvet Churro Balls
Churro balls made with red velvet dough. Served with cream cheese icing.
Quesito
Puff pastry with a sweet, cream cheese filling. Served with a seasonal dipping sauce on the side.
Quesito with guava
Roasted Pineapple and Coconut Ice Cream
Specials
Beef Empanada
Turnover with picadilla beef and flash fried
Chorizo Empanada
Smoked Brisket Taco
with ancho crema, cotija cheese and mango BBQ sauce.
Cider Battered Pollock Taco
pickled jalapeno tartar sauce and chopped cilantro
Poblano Enchiladas
Roasted pork, oaxaca & cotija cheeses in corn tortilla smothered with poblano enchilada sauce. Served with rice and red or black beans.
Quesito with guava
Roasted Pineapple and Coconut Ice Cream
Bottles to Go
Specialty Coffee
Coffee
Liquor Room
Jimador Reposado 1Lt bottle
Patron 1Lt bottle
Tanteo Jalapeno 750ml bottle
Herradura Reposado 1Lt
Tequila Gold 1Lt Rail bottle
Triple Sec 1Lt bottle
Don Q Cristal 1Lt bottle
Don Q Gold 1Lt bottle
Malibu 1Lt bottle
Soul Cachaca 750ml bottle
Tito's 1Lt bottle
Hanson Habanero Vodka 750ml bottle
Deep Eddy Lime 1Lt bottle
Jimador Margarita Basket
Patron Margarita Basket
Herradura Margarita Basket
Jose Cuervo Margarita Basket
Margaritas and Cocktails To-Go
JesseJay's Sour Mix Quart
32oz quart of fresh sour mix. Mix your own margarita. Comes with recipe and makes ~10 margaritas.
Classic Margarita Quart
Classic Margarita Quart Casamigos
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas. Jimador tequila, triple sec, sour mix.
Classic Margarita (Rail) Quart
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas. Rail tequila, triple sec, sour mix.
Spicy Classic Margarita Quart
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Spicy Pineapple Margarita Quart
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Pineapple Margarita Quart
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Strawberry Margarita Quart
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Watermelon Margarita Quart
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Coconut Margarita Quart
32oz quart container, ~5 margaritas.
Fruity Sangria Quart
32oz quart container, ~5 drinks. Don Q rum, Jack Apple, Moscato wine with fruit purees.
Rum Punch quart
32oz quart container. Malibu rum, Don Q Gold, orange juice, pineapple juice, cranberry juice with a splash of grenadine.
Classic Margarita Half Gallon
1/2 gallon of our classic margarita with Jimador tequila, triple sec and housemade sour mix.
Spicy Pineapple Half Gallon
Coquito Bottle
"Puerto Rican eggnog" Made with Don Q Gold Rum, Don Q Spiced Rum, coconut milk and spices. 750ml JesseJay's and Don Q etched bottle. Perfect as a holiday gift.
Wine
Hoodies & T-Shirts
El Swampo Hoodie Sweatshirt Black
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo Hoodie Sweatshirt Dark Grey
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo Hooded Longsleeve T-Shirt Black
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo Baseball T-Shirt Green/Grey Unisex
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo T-Shirt Men Black
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo T-Shirt Men Green
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo T-Shirt Men Royal
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo T-Shirt Women Black
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo T-Shirt Women Black Tank M
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo T-Shirt Women Green
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo T-Shirt Women Royal
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo T-Shirt Women Sky Blue
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
El Swampo T-Shirt Women White Tank
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
JesseJay's T-Shirt Black Men
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
JesseJay's T-Shirt Green Men
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
JesseJay's T-Shirt Black Women
Check with restaurant for available sizes.
Koozies & Shot Glasses
Fresh, delicious Latin inspired food from Puerto Rico, Mexico, Cuba to delight your taste buds.
5471 Muddy Creek Road, Churchton, MD 20733