Steakhouses
Seafood
American
Jesse's Steakhouse
1,682 Reviews
$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Jesse's Steakhouse features house-aged hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and a variety of wonderful beverages. The restaurant is a rustic New England log cabin and dining at Jesse's has been a tradition in the Upper Valley for 40 years!
Location
224 Lebanon Street, Hanover, NH 03755
Gallery