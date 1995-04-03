Restaurant header imageView gallery
Jesse's Steakhouse

1,682 Reviews

$

224 Lebanon Street

Hanover, NH 03755

APPLEWOOD BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
KEY LIME PIE
GRILLED CITRUS SALMON

APPETIZERS & SOUP

CLAM CHOWDER

$9.00

FRENCH ONION

$8.00

BUTTERNUT SOUP

$7.00Out of stock

CALAMARI FRITTI

$13.00

with hot cherry peppers

ARTICHOKE SPINACH DIP

$12.00

TATER TOTS

$9.00

ASPARAGUS FRIES

$11.00

THAI BBQ WINGS

$16.00

HALF THAI BBQ WINGS

$9.00

BUFFALO WINGS

$16.00

HALF BUFFALO WINGS

$9.00

OYSTERS ON THE HALF SHELL

$3.50

BASKET OF FRIES

$7.00

SALADS

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, croutons, side French vinaigrette

HALF CAESAR

$8.00

crisp romaine, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons

HALF WEDGE

$9.00

iceberg, gorgonzola, red onion, bell pepper, tomato, potato crisps, bleu cheese dressing

HALF BRUSSEL

$9.00

lightly dressed Spring greens and layers of fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil: finished with cracked black pepper, olive oil, and fig balsamic glaze

COBB SALAD

$19.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, boiled egg, avocado, geta, tomato, bacon, side of lemon basil dressing

HOUSE SALAD

$13.00

mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato, red onion, croutons, side French vinaigrette

CAESAR

$13.00

crisp romaine, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons

THE WEDGE

$16.00

iceberg, gorgonzola, red onion, bell pepper, tomato, potato crisps, bleu cheese dressing

SANDWICHES

APPLEWOOD BACON CHEDDAR BURGER

$17.00

choice aged beef ground in house daily

CHEESEBURGER

$17.00

choice aged beef ground in house daily

BURGER

$17.00

choice aged beef ground in house daily

PESTO CHICKEN

$16.00

topped with melted goat cheese and lemon herb aioli

VEGGIE BURGER

$14.00

a blend of fresh vegetables, mozzarella, and kidney beans

SUGAR SHACK

$15.00

grilled chicken, barbecue, cheddar, and candied maple bacon

BLACKENED SALMON BLT

$18.00

grilled with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and lemon herb aioli on a brioche roll

STEAK & CHEESE

$16.00

a grilled baguette stuffed with slowly braised ribeye, peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheddar (ingredients cannot be modified)

DINNER ENTREES

BBQ RIBS FULL RACK

$32.00

with steakhouse fries and coleslaw

24OZ KING CRAB DINNER

$115.00

with seasonal vegetable and baked potato

THAI ORANGE DINNER

$20.00

topped with zesty orange glaze, served with organic brown rice and crispy Asian slaw

NANTUCKET SEAFOOD GRATIN

$28.00

creamy casserole of shrimp, scallops, lobster, and cod, topped with buttery bread crumbs; served with organic brown rice and seasonal vegetable

MAINE LOBSTER

$40.00

served with organic brown rice and seasonal vegetables

CREAMY PESTO LINGUINI

$19.00

asparagus, red onion, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes sauteed in garlic butter

GRILLED MEATLOAF

$18.00

topped with mushroom demi-glace; served with mashed sweet potatoes and seasonal vegetables

GRILLED CITRUS SALMON

$29.00

topped with citrus beurre blanc; served with organic brown rice and seasonal vegetables

FISH & CHIPS

$20.00

wild-caught haddock battered and fried, served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, and steakhouse fries

HALF RACK BBQ RIBS

$20.00

with steakhouse fries and coleslaw

KING CRAB DINNER 12OZ

$68.00

with seasonal vegetable and baked potato

KING CRAB ADD ON

$60.00

add 12oz of Alaskan King crab to your entree

STEAKHOUSE FAVORITES

8 OZ PRIME

$26.00

slow roasted prime rib

12 OZ PRIME

$35.00

slow roasted prime rib

16 OZ PRIME

$42.00

slow roasted prime rib

20 OZ PRIME

$46.00

slow roasted prime rib

TOP SIRLOIN

$26.00

topped with gorgonzola butter

TERIYAKI STEAK

$27.00

marinated top sirloin

NEW YORK SIRLOIN

$34.00

our most flavorful steak

FILET MIGNON WITH BEARNAISE

$38.00

beef tenderloin wrapped in bacon

BLACK & BLEU RIBEYE

$42.00

blackened, encrusted with gorgonzola, bacon, and scallions

DESSERT

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

buttery graham cracker crust and sweet key lime filling topped with fluffy meringue

NEW YORK CHEESECAKE

$9.00

a slice of our homemade cheesecake with berries and mint

SIDES & ADDS

SIDE STEAMED ASPARAGUS

$4.00

SIDE BAKED POTATO

$4.00

SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.00

SIDE STEAKHOUSE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE MASHED SWEET POTATOES

$3.00

SIDE ORGANIC BROWN RICE

$3.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.00

SIDE STEAMED VEGETABLES

$3.00

SIDE TATER TOTS

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.00

KIDS MAC

$6.00

KIDS MAC & DOG

$8.00

KIDS SALMON 5OZ

$10.00

KIDS TOP SIRLOIN 7OZ

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCredit Cards
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Jesse's Steakhouse features house-aged hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, and a variety of wonderful beverages. The restaurant is a rustic New England log cabin and dining at Jesse's has been a tradition in the Upper Valley for 40 years!

Location

224 Lebanon Street, Hanover, NH 03755

Directions

