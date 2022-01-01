Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Jester King Brewery & Kitchen OLD

2,270 Reviews

$$

13187 Fitzhugh Rd

Austin, TX 78736

Baked Goods & Preserves

Bavarian Pretzel

$6.00

Traditional lye-dipped soft pretzel made with Barton Springs Mill flour, served with spent Atrial raspberry mustard.

Blue Cornbread

$6.00

Barton Springs Mill Hopi blue cornmeal and flour. Served with a side of chile honey butter.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Barton Springs Mill flour, Mi-Amère dark chocolate. Light, fluffy, good. Allergies - Gluten, Dairy, Egg

Fudge Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Made with Guayaquil y amor. Allergies - Gluten, Dairy, Egg Recommended beer pairing: Black Atrial

Hand Folded Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

Table top laminated, flaky, and buttery biscuit. Served with a side of chile honey butter. Allergies - gluten, dairy, egg

Potato Rolls (3-pack)

$8.00

A 3-pack of potato rolls, fluffy and airy. Allergies - gluten, dairy, egg

Tomato & Herb Focaccia

$6.00

Barton Springs Mill flour, topped with garlic-infused Texas Olive Ranch olive oil, sliced cabernet cherry tomatoes, and rosemary. Served with marinara. Vegan. Allergies - gluten

Kits

Sourdough Bread-Making Kit

$20.00

everything needed to create one loaf of sourdough at home; instructions found at www.jesterkingbrewery.com/recipes

Sourdough Starter (100g)

$10.00

yields one loaf of sourdough bread - flour not included. bread-making instructions found at www.jesterkingbrewery.com/recipes

Wearables

11th Anniversary Shirt

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

Goat Yoga Tank - Orange

$20.00+
**Sale** 2021 Run Club Shirt

$15.00+

Unisex, 100% polyester interlock with PosiCharge technology

3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee (Black)

$20.00+
Brewery Sketch (Grey)

$20.00+

JK Inn Tank (Unisex)

$20.00+
Horny Barrel Zip Up Hoodie

$45.00+
Pride Tee

$20.00+
SPON Shirt (Adult)

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

SPON Shirt (Youth)

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

SPON Onesie

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

Throwback Logo Tee

$20.00+
Socks

$12.00

Material: 61.6% Cotton, 33.6% Nylon, 3.2% Polyester, 1.6% Elastic One size fits most

Glassware

Natural Union Stem

$7.00

8oz stemmed glass made for Natural Union, a collaboration between us and our buds at Prairie Artisan Ales <3

Goat Rastal 0.4L

$10.00

0.4L Gold Rastal goblet Design by Josh Cockrell

2021 SPON Rastal Tulip

$8.00

Design by Josh Cockrell

World's Worst Twin Mug

$5.00

11oz coffee/beer mug celebrating the release of World’s Worst Twin, a collaboration between Evil Twin and Jester King Brewing. Art by Josh Cockrell.

Miscellaneous Merch

Hemp CBD Pre-Roll 2 Pack

$15.00

Jester King Farm CBD pre-rolls, 1g each. Estate grown hemp. Contains less than .3% THC.

Hemp CBD Pre-Roll 5 Pack

$30.00

Jester King Farm CBD pre-rolls, 1g each. Estate grown hemp. Contains less than .3% THC.

Jester King Clipper Lighter

$4.20

Jester King branded Clipper lighter

Horny Barrel Sticker

$1.00

5” Horny Barrel Sticker

Bottle Opener

$8.00
2016 Zwanze Print

$4.00
20oz MiiR Wide Mouth Insulated Bottle

$35.00

The story of Jester King well water - illustrated on a portable bottle! Double walled insulated technology keeps your beverage cold for up to 24 hours.

Beachtimez Sportzketball Frisbee

$3.00
$1 Buford's Roadside Print

$1.00
Monthly Music Posters

$5.00

Your choice of a monthly music poster, designed by Katie Ross. We do not guarantee any particular month will be in stock. *Frame not included.

Commercial Suicide Patch

$5.00

4" Circular Embroidered Punk Patch

Tap Handle

$85.00
Wine Key

$3.50

just in case you need one!

Signed & Editioned Black Atrial Print

$35.00

18"x24" Edition Size: 100 Signed by Jester King Artist Josh Cockrell

Bottle Tote

$4.00

holds up to 6 bottles or cans

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

a physical gift card will be added to your pickup order

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

a physical gift card will be added to your pickup order

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

a physical gift card will be added to your pickup order

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

a physical gift card will be added to your pickup order

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 2010, Jester King is an authentic maker of farmhouse beers & food connected to a time, place and people. Our philosophy is to work in partnership with nature to create an experience unique to our natural surroundings. Order online or call 512-661-8736!

Website

Location

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin, TX 78736

Directions

