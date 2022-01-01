Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jester King Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

13187 Fitzhugh Rd

Austin, TX 78736

Baked Goods & Preserves

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Barton Springs Mill flour, Mi-Amère dark chocolate. Light, fluffy, good. Allergies - Gluten, Dairy, Egg

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Made with Guayaquil y amor. Allergies - Gluten, Dairy, Egg Recommended beer pairing: Black Atrial

CBD Fruity Pebble Crispy Rice Treat 80MG (Copy)

CBD Fruity Pebble Crispy Rice Treat 80MG (Copy)

$8.00

Infused with house made cannabutter, powered by Tejas Hemp. 80MG total CBD and 3MG total THC

Jester King Hemp CBD Blondie 100MG

Jester King Hemp CBD Blondie 100MG

$10.00

Classic buttery, golden “baked” blondie with candied pecans and hand crafted cannabutter derived from estate grown Hemp. 100mg total CBD and 5.4mg total THC.

Kits

Sourdough Bread-Making Kit

Sourdough Bread-Making Kit

$20.00

everything needed to create one loaf of sourdough at home; instructions found at www.jesterkingbrewery.com/recipes

Sourdough Starter (100g)

Sourdough Starter (100g)

$10.00

yields one loaf of sourdough bread - flour not included. bread-making instructions found at www.jesterkingbrewery.com/recipes

Wearables

11th Anniversary Shirt

11th Anniversary Shirt

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

2022 Summer Tank Top (Blue)

2022 Summer Tank Top (Blue)

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

2022 Summer Tank Top (Pink)

2022 Summer Tank Top (Pink)

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee (Black)

3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee (Black)

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

Atrial Rubicite Tee

Atrial Rubicite Tee

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

Brewery Sketch (Grey)

Brewery Sketch (Grey)

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

Bucket Hat

Bucket Hat

$36.00

Josh Cockrell-designed bucket hat featuring sheets of Jester King-inspired flashes.

Goat Yoga Tank - Orange

Goat Yoga Tank - Orange

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

Horny Barrel Snapback Cap (Black)

Horny Barrel Snapback Cap (Black)

$20.00

Snapback cap. Design by Josh Cockrell.

JK Inn Tank (Unisex)

JK Inn Tank (Unisex)

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

JK Inn Tank (Women's)

JK Inn Tank (Women's)

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

Pride Tee

Pride Tee

$20.00+

100% of sales profits on this shirt are donated to Out Youth Austin! Show your support and look good doing it, too.

Socks

Socks

$6.00

Material: 61.6% Cotton, 33.6% Nylon, 3.2% Polyester, 1.6% Elastic One size fits most

SPON Onesie

SPON Onesie

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

SPON Shirt (Adult)

SPON Shirt (Adult)

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

SPON Shirt (Youth)

SPON Shirt (Youth)

$20.00+

Design by Josh Cockrell

Throwback Logo Tee

Throwback Logo Tee

$20.00+

One of our top sellers and a staff favorite! Design by Josh Cockrell

New Pride Tee (Ally Oop)

New Pride Tee (Ally Oop)

$20.00+

Designed by Katie Ross

Glassware

0.3L Golden Leaf Tulip

0.3L Golden Leaf Tulip

$8.00

Back for a limited time! Handwash only. Design by Josh Cockrell

Natural Union Stem

Natural Union Stem

$7.00

8oz stemmed glass made for Natural Union, a collaboration between us and our buds at Prairie Artisan Ales <3

Goat Rastal 0.4L

Goat Rastal 0.4L

$10.00Out of stock

0.4L Gold Rastal goblet Design by Josh Cockrell

2021 SPON Rastal Tulip

2021 SPON Rastal Tulip

$8.00

Design by Josh Cockrell

World's Worst Twin Mug

World's Worst Twin Mug

$5.00

11oz coffee/beer mug celebrating the release of World’s Worst Twin, a collaboration between Evil Twin and Jester King Brewing. Art by Josh Cockrell.

2018 Zwanze Glass

2018 Zwanze Glass

$5.00

2018's Zwanze lambic drinking glass! Design by Josh Cockrell

2022 Zwanze Glass

$7.00

Miscellaneous Merch

32oz MiiR Water Bottle

32oz MiiR Water Bottle

$50.00

32oz MiiR double insulated water bottle - perfect for keeping your cold drinks cold during a Texas summer.

SLEEP CBD Gummies

SLEEP CBD Gummies

$20.00

25mg per gummy (25mg CBD:5mg CBN) Full Spectrum, vegan, all natural. Elderberry flavor.

Level 9 THC Gummies

Level 9 THC Gummies

$20.00

5:1 CBD:THC 30mg (25mg CBD : 5mg Δ9 THC) Vegan, all natural. Full spectrum w/2% hemp derived terpenes.

Topical CBD Relief Salve

Topical CBD Relief Salve

$40.00Out of stock

1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Relief Salve. 2oz.

Jester King Clipper Lighter

Jester King Clipper Lighter

$4.20

Jester King branded Clipper lighter

Hemp CBD Pre-Roll 2 Pack

Hemp CBD Pre-Roll 2 Pack

$15.00

Jester King Farm CBD pre-rolls, 1g each. Estate grown hemp. Contains less than .3% THC.

Hemp CBD Pre-Roll 5 Pack

Hemp CBD Pre-Roll 5 Pack

$30.00

Jester King Farm CBD pre-rolls, 1g each. Estate grown hemp. Contains less than .3% THC.

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

5” Horny Barrel Sticker

Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$8.00

High quality die cast metal

2016 Zwanze Print

2016 Zwanze Print

$4.00
"Pinkeye" Frisbee Golf Putter

"Pinkeye" Frisbee Golf Putter

$20.00

Innova DX Aviar frisbee golf disc. Weights vary between 169 and 175 grams. We cannot guarantee any specific weight is available for curbside orders - please visit the merch shop on site if you are looking for a particular weight. Design by Josh Cockrell.

Beachtimez Sportzketball Frisbee

Beachtimez Sportzketball Frisbee

$3.00Out of stock
$1 Buford's Roadside Print

$1 Buford's Roadside Print

$1.00
Monthly Music Posters

Monthly Music Posters

$5.00

Your choice of a monthly music poster, designed by Katie Ross. We do not guarantee any particular month will be in stock. *Frame not included.

Commercial Suicide Patch

Commercial Suicide Patch

$5.00

4" Circular Embroidered Punk Patch

Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$85.00Out of stock

Handmade die cast metal and wood tap handle for home or professional use

Wine Key

Wine Key

$3.50

just in case you need one!

Signed & Editioned Black Atrial Print

Signed & Editioned Black Atrial Print

$35.00

18"x24" Edition Size: 100 Signed by Jester King Artist Josh Cockrell

Bottle Tote

Bottle Tote

$5.00

holds up to 6 bottles or cans

Atrial Poster 2022

Atrial Poster 2022

$8.00
Atrial Pins 2022

Atrial Pins 2022

$10.00
16oz Koozie

16oz Koozie

$5.00

The perfect koozie to keep your can hold and hidden! Poof! Designed by Katie Ross. Modeled by Jamison Barker.

Large Pride Holographic Sticker

Large Pride Holographic Sticker

$3.00

4" x 5" super holo goodness. Design by Katie Ross.

Jester King is a brewery, restaurant, farm & event hall on a 165 acre ranch in the TX Hill Country. We make food & drink uniquely tied to a time, place & people. We're a welcoming place for people of all ages to enjoy community.

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin, TX 78736

