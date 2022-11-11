  • Home
Jesup Drive-In Theatre imageView gallery

Jesup Drive-In Theatre 3686 Savannah Hwy

17 Reviews

3686 Savannah Hwy

Jesup, GA 31545

Best Deals (Combos)

HOT DOG COMBO (Cook) With Fries

$10.00

HOTDOG, FRIES, LARGE SODA

Chili Cheese Hotdog Combo

$12.00

Drinks

Mega SODA 44OZ (Soda Only)

$4.50

LAR SODA (Soda Only)

$4.00

LARGE

MED SODA (Soda Only)

$3.75

MEDIUM

SMALL SODA (Soda Only)

$3.25

SMALL

2 LIT

$4.50

2 LITER

Water Bottle

$3.00

Souvenir Cup

$6.00

Blue Raspberry Slushy

$5.00Out of stock

Cherry Slushy

$5.00Out of stock

Cotton Candy Slushy

$5.50Out of stock

Coffee

$2.50

Cup Upgrade

$2.00Out of stock

POPCORN

LAR POP

$10.00

LARGE

Medium Pop

$8.00

PERSONAL

Small Pop

$6.00

KID POP

$4.50

KID BOX

School Special

$5.00

Large Popcorn 2 Large Cokes

$15.00

NACHOS (Lobby Only)

NACHOS & CHEESE (Ready)

$8.00

NACHOS & CHEESE

CHILI

$1.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

JALAPENOS

$1.00

CANDY

REESES PIECES

$5.50

Trolli Sour Crawlers

$5.50

GUMMY BEARS

$5.50

TWIZZLERS

$5.50

AIR HEAD EXTREME

$5.50

KIT KAT

$5.50

M&M PEANUT

$5.50

M&M PLAIN

$5.50

TWIX

$5.50

SKITTLES

$5.50

SNICKERS

$5.50

COTTON CANDY

$6.00

Junior Mints

$5.50

Goobers

$5.50

Milk Duds

$5.50Out of stock

Nerds

$5.50Out of stock

Sour Patch

$5.50

Raisnets

$5.50

FRIED FOOD

French Fries (cook)

$5.00

large order of fries $6

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

FUNNEL CAKE Fries

$8.00

Nachos And Cheese

$8.00

DOGS

HOTDOG (Cook)

$6.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3686 Savannah Hwy, Jesup, GA 31545

Directions

