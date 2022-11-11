Jesup Drive-In Theatre 3686 Savannah Hwy
17 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3686 Savannah Hwy, Jesup, GA 31545
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Japanese Grill - 112 West Barnard Street
No Reviews
112B West Barnard Street Glenville, GA 30427
View restaurant
Ralphie’s Theatre and Pizzeria - -217 Wurzburg St
No Reviews
-217 Wurzburg St Ft Stewart, GA 31314
View restaurant