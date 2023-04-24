Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jet City Pizza Bothell

No reviews yet

18404 120th Ave NE #106

Bothell, WA 98011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

$20.99+

PEPPERONI, CANADIAN BACON, SAUSAGE, SALAMI, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, MUSHROOMS, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

$20.99+

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

$20.99+

PEPPERONI, SALAMI, SAUSAGE, ONIONS, CASHEWS, JALAPENOS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

MIGHTY MEAT

$20.99+

PEPPERONI, CANADIAN BACON, SALAMI, LEAN BEEF, SAUSAGE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

GARLIC 3-MEAT (NON-GF)

$20.99+

WHITE GARLIC BASIL SAUCE, GARLIC, PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BACON AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

$20.99+

RANCH SAUCE, CHICKEN, BACON, RED ONIONS, TOMATOES, CHEDDAR AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

SPICY THAI (NON-GF)

$20.99+

PEANUT SAUCE, CHICKEN, FRESH SPINACH, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, RED PEPPER FLAKES, PEANUTS, GARLIC AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

WHITE SPINACH (NON-GF)

$20.99+

WHITE GARLIC SAUCE, SPINACH, CHICKEN, TOMATOES, FETA CHEESE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BBQ CHICKEN

$20.99+

BBQ SAUCE, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONIONS, CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

GARLIC CHICKEN (NON-GF)

$20.99+

WHITE GARLIC SAUCE, CHICKEN, MUSHROOMS, , CHOPPED GARLIC, GREEN PEPPERS, RED ONIONS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

$20.99+

CANADIAN BACON, PINEAPPLE, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, ONIONS, PARMESAN AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

ISLAND HOPPER

$20.99+

SWEET CHILI SAUCE, CANADIAN BACON, PINEAPPLE, BACON, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

ALMOST LASAGNA (NON-GF)

$20.99+

CREAMY GARLIC SAUCE, GARLIC, SPINACH, SAUSAGE, PARMESAN CHEESE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

CHICAGO CLASSIC

$20.99+

SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, HOT GIARDINIERA AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

AFTER BURNER

$20.99+

BBQ SAUCE, CHICKEN, BACON, PINEAPPLE, RED ONIONS, JALAPENO, PEPPERONCINI AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE. TOPPED WITH SWEET CHILLI SAUSE DRIZZLE

CLASSIC VEGGIE

$20.99+

ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

NORTHWEST GARLIC

$20.99+

PESTO SAUCE, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, GARLIC, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, FETA CHEESE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

MEDITERRANEAN

$20.99+

OLIVE OIL, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, GARLIC, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, PARMESAN AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

4 CHESSE EXTRAORDIANAIRE

$20.99+

FETA, PARMESAN, CHEDDAR AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

PESTO SALSICCIA

$20.99+

PESTO SAUCE, SAUSAGE, GARLIC, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, FETA CHEESE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$20.99+

FRESH BASIL, TOMATOES, GARLIC, OLIVE OIL AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

CHOOSE YOUR SIZE, CRUST AND SAUCE. STANDARD WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE
$8.99+

CHOOSE YOUR SIZE, CRUST AND SAUCE. STANDARD WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BREADS

BEER BATTER BREAD STICKS

$4.99

Golden brown beer batter dough covered in garlic butter. Served with a dipping sauce of your choice.

BEER BATTER CHEESE BREAD STICKS

$5.99

Fluffy beer batter dough covered with garlic butter, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with a dipping sauce of your choice.

GARLIC FRENCH BREAD

$4.99

French bread covered with garlic butter, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses. Served with a dipping sauce of your choice.

GARLIC CHEESEY FRENCH BREAD

$5.99

French bread covered with garlic butter, mozzarella. Served with a dipping sauce of your choice.

FIRE STICKS

$6.99

16 PCS OF BEER BATTER BREAD STICKS WITH BUFFALO HOT SAUCE IN. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

MEATS

WINGS - 10 PC

$13.99Out of stock

WINGS FLAVORS : HOT , BBQ, SWEET CHILI, MANGO HABANERO, THAI PEANUT OR PLAIN

BONELESS CHICKEN BITES - 1/2LBS

$9.99

FLAVORS : HOT , BBQ, SWEET CHILI, MANGO HABANERO, THAI PEANUT OR PLAIN

BUCKET O' BALLS SMALL(6PCS)

$7.99

ITALIAN MEATBALLS COVERED IN MARINARA SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BUCKET O' BALLS LARGE(12PCS)

$14.99

ITALIAN MEATBALLS COVERED IN MARINARA SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

GRINDERS

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$12.99

MARINARA SAUCE, CHICKEN, PARMESAN AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

MEATBALL

$12.99

MARINARA SAUCE, SLICED ITALIAN MEATBALLS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

ITALIAN

$12.99

MARINARA SAUCE, PEPPERONI, SALAMI, RED ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, PEPPERONCINIS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BLEU BARRON

$12.99

BLEU CHEESE SAUCE, LEAN BEEF, BACON, RED ONIONS AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

PESTO SALSICCIA

$12.99

PESTO SAUCE, SAUSAGE, GARLIC, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, FETA, PARMESAN AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.99

RANCH SAUCE, CHICKEN, BACON, RED ONIONS, CHEDDAR AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

CHICAGO CLASSIC

$12.99

MARINARA SAUCE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, HOT GIARDINIERA AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BUILD YOUR OWN GRINDERS

$12.99

CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS. STANDARD WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE BY THE SLICE

$6.99
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$5.99

5 OZ CHOCOLATE BUNDT CAKE WITH A DECADENT CHOCOLATE CENTER

CINNABITES W/ICING

$6.99

BITE-SIZED PIECES BAKED GOLDEN BROWN, COVERED IN BUTTER, CINNAMON, AND SUGAR

BEVERAGES

PEPSI 20 OZ

$1.99

DIET PESI 20 OZ

$1.99

PEPSI ZERO

$1.99

DR PEPPER 20 OZ

$1.99

MT DEW 20 OZ

$1.99

MUG ROOT BEER 20 OZ

$1.99

ORANGE CRUSH 20 OZ

$1.99

WATER 20 OZ

$1.99

LEMONADE 20 OZ

$1.99

CHERRY PEPSI 20 OZ

$1.99

DR PEPPER CREAM SODA 20 OZ

$1.99

STARRY 20 OZ

$1.99
PEPSI 2-LITER

$3.89

DIET PESI 2-LITER

$3.89

PEPSI ZERO 2-LITER

$3.89

DR PEPPER 2-LITER

$3.89

MT DEW 2-LITER

$3.89

MUG ROOT BEER 2-LITER

$3.89

ORANGE CRUSH 2-LITER

$3.89

LEMONADE 2-LITER

$3.89

CHERRY PEPSI 2-LITER

$3.89

STARRY 2-LITER

$3.89

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Jet City Pizza Co. proudly serves gourmet crusts made from scratch everyday. Buttermilk hand-tossed and our signature micro-brewed beer batter pan. No other company in our industry has anything like it. We know you will taste the gourmet difference!

18404 120th Ave NE #106, Bothell, WA 98011

Directions

