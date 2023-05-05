Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jet City Pizza Marysville

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

11515 State Ave suite c

Marysville, WA 98271

Popular Items

BYOP

$8.99+
CLASSIC VEGGIE

CLASSIC VEGGIE

$20.99+


SPECIALTY PIZZAS

JUMBO JET

JUMBO JET

$20.99+

PEPPERONI, CANADIAN BACON, SAUSAGE, SALAMI, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, MUSHROOMS, AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE

MINI JET

$20.99+

BREWERY COMBO

$20.99+
MIGHTY MEAT

MIGHTY MEAT

$20.99+

GARLIC 3-MEAT (NON-GF)

$20.99+

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$20.99+

SPICY THAI (NON-GF)

$20.99+

WHITE SPINACH (NON-GF)

$20.99+
BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$20.99+

GARLIC CHICKEN (NON-GF)

$20.99+

DELUXE HAWAIIAN

$20.99+

ISLAND HOPPER

$20.99+

ALMOST LASAGNA (NON-GF)

$20.99+

CHICAGO CLASSIC

$20.99+

AFTER BURNER

$20.99+
CLASSIC VEGGIE

CLASSIC VEGGIE

$20.99+

NORTHWEST GARLIC

$20.99+

MEDITERRANEAN

$20.99+

4 CHESSE EXTRAORDIANAIRE

$20.99+

PESTO SALSICCIA

$20.99+

PEPPERONI

$20.99+

CHEESE

$20.99+

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BYOP

$8.99+

BREADS

BEER BATTER BREAD STICKS

$4.99

BEER BATTER CHEESE BREAD STICKS

$5.99

GARLIC FRENCH BREAD

$4.99

GARLIC CHEESEY FRENCH BREAD

$5.99

FIRE STICKS

$6.99

16 PCS OF BEER BATTER BREAD STICKS WITH BUFFALO HOT SAUCE IN. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$10.99

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

RASPBERRY WALNUT SPINACH

$10.99

MEATS

WINGS - 10 PC

WINGS - 10 PC

$13.99

BONELESS CHICKEN BITES - 1/2LBS

$9.99

BUCKET O' BALLS SMALL(6PCS)

$7.99

ITALIAN MEATBALLS COVERED IN MARINARA SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BUCKET O' BALLS LARGE(12PCS)

$14.99

ITALIAN MEATBALLS COVERED IN MARINARA SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE BY THE SLICE

$6.99

DESSERT BARS

$5.99
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$5.99

5 OZ CHOCOLATE BUNDT CAKE WITH A DECADENT CHOCOLATE CENTER

CINNABITES W/ICING

CINNABITES W/ICING

$6.99

BITE-SIZED PIECES BAKED GOLDEN BROWN, COVERED IN BUTTER, CINNAMON, AND SUGAR

BEVERAGES

PEPSI 20 OZ

PEPSI 20 OZ

$1.99

DIET PESI 20 OZ

$1.99

PEPSI ZERO

$1.99

DR PEPPER 20 OZ

$1.99

MT DEW 20 OZ

$1.99

MUG ROOT BEER 20 OZ

$1.99

ORANGE CRUSH 20 OZ

$1.99

WATER 20 OZ

$1.99

LEMONADE 20 OZ

$1.99

CHERRY PEPSI 20 OZ

$1.99

DR PEPPER CREAM SODA 20 OZ

$1.99

STARRY 20 OZ

$1.99
PEPSI 2-LITER

PEPSI 2-LITER

$2.99

DIET PESI 2-LITER

$2.99

PEPSI ZERO 2-LITER

$2.99

DR PEPPER 2-LITER

$2.99

MT DEW 2-LITER

$2.99

MUG ROOT BEER 2-LITER

$2.99

ORANGE CRUSH 2-LITER

$2.99

LEMONADE 2-LITER

$2.99

CHERRY PEPSI 2-LITER

$2.99

STARRY 2-LITER

$2.99

GRINDERS

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$12.99

MEATBALL

$12.99
ITALIAN

ITALIAN

$12.99

BLEU BARRON

$12.99

PESTO SALSICCIA

$12.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.99

CHICAGO CLASSIC

$12.99

BUILD YOUR OWN GRINDERS

$12.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Jet City Pizza Co. proudly serves gourmet crusts made from scratch everyday. Buttermilk hand-tossed and our signature micro-brewed beer batter pan. No other company in our industry has anything like it. We know you will taste the gourmet difference!

Location

11515 State Ave suite c, Marysville, WA 98271

Directions

