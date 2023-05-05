Jet City Pizza Marysville
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Jet City Pizza Co. proudly serves gourmet crusts made from scratch everyday. Buttermilk hand-tossed and our signature micro-brewed beer batter pan. No other company in our industry has anything like it. We know you will taste the gourmet difference!
11515 State Ave suite c, Marysville, WA 98271
