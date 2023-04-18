Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jet City Pizza Monroe

14957 N Kelsey St Suite 103

Monroe, WA 98011

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

JUMBO JET

MINI JET

MIGHTY MEAT

GARLIC 3-MEAT (NON-GF)

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

SPICY THAI (NON-GF)

WHITE SPINACH (NON-GF)

BBQ CHICKEN

GARLIC CHICKEN (NON-GF)

DELUXE HAWAIIAN

ISLAND HOPPER

ALMOST LASAGNA (NON-GF)

CHICAGO CLASSIC

AFTER BURNER

CLASSIC VEGGIE

NORTHWEST GARLIC

MEDITERRANEAN

4 CHESSE EXTRAORDIANAIRE

PESTO SALSICCIA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

BYOP

BREADS

BEER BATTER BREAD STICKS

$4.99

BEER BATTER CHEESE BREAD STICKS

$5.99

GARLIC FRENCH BREAD

$4.99

GARLIC CHEESEY FRENCH BREAD

$5.99

FIRE STICKS

$6.99

16 PCS OF BEER BATTER BREAD STICKS WITH BUFFALO HOT SAUCE IN. SERVED WITH RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$10.99

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

RASPBERRY WALNUT SPINACH

$10.99

MEATS

WINGS - 10 PC

$13.99

BONELESS CHICKEN BITES - 1/2LBS

$9.99

BUCKET O' BALLS SMALL(6PCS)

$7.99

ITALIAN MEATBALLS COVERED IN MARINARA SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

BUCKET O' BALLS LARGE(12PCS)

$14.99

ITALIAN MEATBALLS COVERED IN MARINARA SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH MOZZARELLA CHEESE

DESSERTS

$6.99

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$5.99

5 OZ CHOCOLATE BUNDT CAKE WITH A DECADENT CHOCOLATE CENTER

CINNABITES W/ICING

$6.99

BITE-SIZED PIECES BAKED GOLDEN BROWN, COVERED IN BUTTER, CINNAMON, AND SUGAR

BEVERAGES

PEPSI 20 OZ

$1.99

DIET PESI 20 OZ

$1.99

PEPSI ZERO

$1.99

DR PEPPER 20 OZ

$1.99

MT DEW 20 OZ

$1.99

MUG ROOT BEER 20 OZ

$1.99

ORANGE CRUSH 20 OZ

$1.99

WATER 20 OZ

$1.99

LEMONADE 20 OZ

$1.99

CHERRY PEPSI 20 OZ

$1.99

DR PEPPER CREAM SODA 20 OZ

$1.99

STARRY 20 OZ

$1.99

PEPSI 2-LITER

$3.89

DIET PESI 2-LITER

$3.89

PEPSI ZERO 2-LITER

$3.89

DR PEPPER 2-LITER

$3.89

MT DEW 2-LITER

$3.89

MUG ROOT BEER 2-LITER

$3.89

ORANGE CRUSH 2-LITER

$3.89

LEMONADE 2-LITER

$3.89

CHERRY PEPSI 2-LITER

$3.89

STARRY 2-LITER

$3.89

GRINDERS

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$12.99

MEATBALL

$12.99

ITALIAN

$12.99

BLEU BARRON

$12.99

PESTO SALSICCIA

$12.99

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$12.99

CHICAGO CLASSIC

$12.99

BUILD YOUR OWN GRINDERS

$12.99

HALF AND HALF

Half and Half Pizza

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Jet City Pizza Co. proudly serves gourmet crusts made from scratch everyday. Buttermilk hand-tossed and our signature micro-brewed beer batter pan. No other company in our industry has anything like it. We know you will taste the gourmet difference!

Website

Location

14957 N Kelsey St Suite 103, Monroe, WA 98011

Directions

