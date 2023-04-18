Jet City Pizza Monroe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Jet City Pizza Co. proudly serves gourmet crusts made from scratch everyday. Buttermilk hand-tossed and our signature micro-brewed beer batter pan. No other company in our industry has anything like it. We know you will taste the gourmet difference!
Location
14957 N Kelsey St Suite 103, Monroe, WA 98011
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Monroe
Russell's Restaurant & Loft - Russell's Bothell
4.7 • 3,013
3305 monte villa parkway Bothell, WA 98021
View restaurant