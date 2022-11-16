Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Jet Runway Cafe Express - West Palm Beach

review star

No reviews yet

6612 Georgia Ave

Jet Runway

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Order Again

Salads

Silver Lining Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Asian Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$12.00

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Tomato Caprese

$12.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

The Captain

$12.00

California Club

$12.00

Turkey Brioche

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Cuban

$12.00

Picnic Basket

$12.50

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.00

Jet Panini

$12.00

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Bourbon Chicken

$12.00

Runway Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Extras

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00

Pesto Pasta Salad

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Bag of Brownies

$4.00

Bag of Cookies

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Jet Fuel Water

$2.00

Pellegrino

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Delivery Only Monday-Friday 10AM-2PM

6612 Georgia Ave, Jet Runway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

