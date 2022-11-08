Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Jet Runway Cafe - FXE Airport

1,787 Reviews

$$

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Order Again

Popular Items

Runway Wrap
Steak Chimichurri
BBQ Chicken Salad

Brunch Favorites

Jet Café's Avocado Toast

Jet Café's Avocado Toast

$15.50

Sunny-side up egg or any style. Vine ripe tomato. Rustic toast. Breakfast potatoes or grits.

Crunchy Brioche French Toast

Crunchy Brioche French Toast

$14.00

Almond-cornflake crust. Warm Maple Syrup. Whipped butter.

Nutella Waffle

$15.00
Crab Cake Hash

Crab Cake Hash

$22.00

Lump crab. Breakfast potatoes. Peppers. Onions. Poached eggs. Hollandaise.

Chicken 'N' Waffles

Chicken 'N' Waffles

$18.00

Maple-chili glazed crispy chicken. Fresh mint. Basil. Orange Zest.

Smoked Salmon Platter

$20.00

French Toast

$12.00

Almond French Toast

$13.00

Brunch Totchos

$17.00

Seasoned tots. Pickled onions. Jalapeno. Bacon. Sausage. Cheese sauce. Avocado. Scrambled Eggs.

Breakfast Classics

Banyan Breakfast

Banyan Breakfast

$16.00

Three eggs any style. Bacon & Sausage. Breakfast potatoes or grits. Choice of toast.

Breakfast Club

$15.00

Croissant Sandwich

$16.00

Jet Cafe Special

$12.00
Skillet Egg Scrambler

Skillet Egg Scrambler

$15.00

Scrambled eggs. Breakfast potatoes. Sautéed peppers & onions. Aged cheddar. Choice of toast.

Pizza & Starters

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled chicken. Mozzarella cheese. Red onion. Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Cilantro

Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$15.00

Roma tomatoes. Fresh mozzarella. Basil pesto. Balsamic reduction.

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.00

Choice of Buffalo, Chipotle BBQ, Honey Mustard or Thai Chili, Served with Crispy Seasoned Fries.

Breakfast Flatbread

$16.00

Mesquite smoked tomato. Ham. Arugula. Parmesan. Lemon. Olive Oil. Sunny side up egg.

South of the Border

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Roasted corn. Bell peppers. Grilled onions. Cheddar cheese. Guacamole. Sour cream.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$14.00

Bell peppers. Grilled onions. Cheddar cheese. Salsa. Sour cream. Guacamole.

Jet Tacos

Jet Tacos

$15.00

Lettuce. Pico de Gallo. Chipotle mayo. Guacamole.

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomatoes, Gorgonzola, Roasted Corn, Red Peppers, Tortilla Chips, Southwest Ranch.

Caesar Salmon

$20.00

Ceaser Salad

$15.00

Chicken Ceaser

$17.00
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens. Grilled chicken. Gorgonzola. Roma tomatoes. Avocado. Applewood bacon. Egg. Peppercorn ranch.

Crab Cake Salad

Crab Cake Salad

$20.00

Lump crab. Mixed greens. Roma tomatoes. Carrots. Julienne peppers. Cucumber. Citrus-honey vinaigrette.

Crispy Chicken Asian Salad

Crispy Chicken Asian Salad

$18.00

Fried Chicken, Mixed Greens, Sweet Mango, Roma Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Cucumber, Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette.

Crispy Goat Cheese Salad

Crispy Goat Cheese Salad

$18.00

Blackened Shrimp. Baby spinach. Candied pecans. Strawberries. Blueberries. Balsamic vinaigrette.

Dylana Special

Dylana Special

$16.00

Tomato Bisque or Soup of the Day. Choice of Salad

Garden Chicken Salad

$17.00

Garden Salad

$15.00

Quinoa Steak Salad

$18.00

Grilled skirt steak. Tri-colored quinoa. Mixed greens. Cucumber. Tomato. Black beans. Avocado. Red peppers. Carrots. Green-herb vinaigrette.

Silverlining Salad

Silverlining Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens. Grilled chicken. Candied pecans. Sun-dried cranberries. Mandarin oranges. Roma tomatoes. Gorgonzola. Balsamic vinaigrette.

Sunshine Salad

$18.00

Grilled shrimp. mixed greens. Arugula. Mandarins. Strawberries. Mango. Green beans. Feta. Champagne vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$18.00

Lettuce. Tomato. Pickle. Chipotle mayo. Toasted brioche bun.

California Club

$16.00

Roasted turkey. Crispy bacon. Guacamole. Tomato. Lettuce. Toasted multi-grain bread.

Coconut Shrimp Wrap

$18.00

Mango. Thai chili mayo. Red peppers. Carrots. Spinach wrap.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.00

FX Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Three cheese. Mac-n-cheese. Bacon. Served with tomato bisque.

Grilled Three Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$15.00
Runway Wrap

Runway Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mixed Greens, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, Southwest Ranch, Choice of Whole Wheat or Spinach Wrap.

Steak Philly

$17.00

Caramelized onions. Peppers. Melted jack cheese. Provolone. Toasted brioche bun.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.00

Grilled chicken. Pineapple. Mayo. Tomato. Onion. Lettuce. Housemade teriyaki glaze. Brioche bun.

Turkey Pretzel Bun

$16.00

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Ground salmon. Vinegar slaw. Spicy mayo. Sweet chili and sesame seed glaze.

Burgers

All American Burger

$17.00

1/2 Lb charbroiled burger. Choice of cheese. LTP. Toasted brioche bun.

Banyan Burger

Banyan Burger

$18.00

Charbroiled. Bacon. Fried egg. American cheese. Toasted brioche bun.

Black and Blue Burger

$17.00

Charbroiled. Blackened seasoning. Grilled onions

Pretzel Burger

Pretzel Burger

$17.00

Charbroiled burger. Mac'N'Cheese. Applewood bacon. Pretzel bun. Lettuce, Tomato and Pickle.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Entrees

Blackened Jumbo Shrimp 'N' Grits

Blackened Jumbo Shrimp 'N' Grits

$21.00

Parmesan grits. Lemon-scallion butter. Chop applewood bacon. Four Blackened Jumbo Shrimp

Herb Marinated Chicken

$19.00

Grilled onions. Yellow rice. Black beans. Roasted vegetables.

Honey Lime Salmon

Honey Lime Salmon

$23.00

Whipped potatoes. Roasted vegetables.

Steak Chimichurri

Steak Chimichurri

$24.00

8oz Skirt Steak, Grilled onions. Yellow rice. Black beans. Roasted vegetables.

Steak Burrito

$18.00

Black beans. Yellow rice. Sweet plantain. Peppers. Onions. Mozzarella. Smoked red sauce. Chipotle.

Sides

Famous Fried Bread Pudding

Famous Fried Bread Pudding

$8.00

Jet Runway Cafe Secret Recipe

Side Applewood Bacon

$6.00

Side Black Beans & Rice

$6.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$9.00

Side Grits

$4.00
Side Mac'N'Cheese

Side Mac'N'Cheese

$6.00

Side Parmesan Grits

$5.00

Side Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Side Sausage Links

$6.00

Side Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Side Smoked Ham

$5.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Side Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

Desserts

Fried Bread Pudding

Fried Bread Pudding

$8.00

Jet Runway Cafe Secret Recipe

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Drinks

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

SM Orange Juice

$3.50

LG Orange Juice

$5.00

Sm Apple Juice

$3.50

Lg Apple Juice

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Orange Fanta

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.50

Jet Bottled Water

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast casual restaurant with window seats directly on the runway of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Serving breakfast and lunch Monday from 7:30am to 11:00am and serving lunch til closing. Saturdays and Sundays we serve brunch 8:00am to 2:00pm. Available for venue rentals week nights and weekends.

Website

Location

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Directions

