Jet's NY Slice

review star

No reviews yet

2024 S. Service Rd.

Moore, OK 73069

Popular Items

NY Large 16" Pizza
NY Small 14" Pizza
Calzone

New York Style Pizzas

NY Small 14" Pizza

$13.99

cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice

NY Large 16" Pizza

$15.99

cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice

NY XL 20" Pizza

$21.99

cheese pizza + additional toppings of your choice

Specialty Pizzas

The Brooklyn

$16.99

cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green pepper, onions, black olives

Midtown Pizza

$16.99

ricotta, mozzarella, feta, and parmesan cheeses no red sauce

Rockefeller Pizza

$16.99

alfredo sauce, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

Manhattan

$16.99

tomatoes, basil, garlic, and mozzarella cheese

The Bronx

$16.99

artichoke hearts, Canadian bacon, black olives, mushrooms, and mozzarella

Grand Central

$16.99

ricotta and mozzarella cheese and garlic no red sauce

East Village

$16.99

spinach, mushrooms, onions, feta and mozzarella cheese

Chelsea

$16.99

wing sauce, ranch, chicken, and mozzarella cheese

Uptown

$16.99

chicken, onions, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Queens

$16.99

marinara, penne, ricotta and mozzarella cheese

Meatpacking

$16.99

canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, hamburger, and mozzarella cheese

Fifth Avenue

$16.99

tomatoes, onions, spinach, jalapenos, Feta cheese

Pizza Pockets

Calzone

$9.99

with sausage, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Stromboli

$9.99

with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Veggie Calzone

$9.99

with black olives, mushrooms, spinach, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Family Calzone

$28.99

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.99

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Fried Calamari

$8.99

Meatball with Marinara

$8.99

Garlik Nat

$7.99

Chicken Wings BBQ

Homemade Pastas

All pastas are served with a fresh homemade garlic roll.

Tortellini Alfredo Abrianna’s Special

$11.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Tortellini Marinara

$10.99

Meat Lasagna

$11.99

Manicotti al Forno

$10.99

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$10.99

Baked Ziti

$10.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.99

Linguini

$10.99

Penne a la vodka

$11.99

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$15.99

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

Pasta with marinara

$8.99

with your choice of garlic & oil, meat sauce, mushrooms, sausage, or meatballs

Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.25

House Salad

$3.25

Chef Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Cold Subs

Italian

$8.99

turkey, ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and Italian dressing

The New Yorker

$8.99

salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and hot peppers

Turkey Pesto

$8.99

turkey, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, feta, and pesto vinaigrette

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana

$10.99

Breaded/fried chicken breast covered in marinara sauce & mozzarella & parmesan cheese

Italian Sausage

$10.99

Meatball Subs

$10.99

6 beef/pork meatballs covered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

8 oz. sirloin beef with sautéed green peppers and onions, white American cheese

Side Orders

Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Garlic Roll

$1.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$2.50

Garlic Knots

$7.99

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Cheese Cake Plain

$3.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$3.99

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$3.99

Kids

Served with a homemade garlic roll.

Kib Spaghetti

$5.95

Kid Ravioli

$5.95

Kid Fettuccini

$5.95

Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.75

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Root Beer

$2.25

2 Liter Sprite

$3.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.35
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2024 S. Service Rd., Moore, OK 73069

Directions

Gallery
Jet's NY Slice image
Jet's NY Slice image
Jet's NY Slice image

