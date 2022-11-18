Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Jetties Waterfront Kitchen + Drink

28200 Highway 189, Suite B-100

Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jetties is serving up delicious food with craft beer and cocktails to match. Locally Owned + Operated in Lake Arrowhead, California

Location

28200 Highway 189, Suite B-100, Lake Arrowhead, CA 92352

Directions

