Jetties - Downtown

1921 I Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20006

Popular Items

CREATE YOUR OWN Sandwich
SMITH POINT
DREAMLAND

Salads

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

$10.95

Build your very own salad usuing our available ingredients

ALTAR ROCK

$12.95

Jetties greens, roasted turkey, bacon, chickpeas, grape tomatoes, herb croutons and blue cheese crumbles tossed with creamy ranch dressing

POLPIS

POLPIS

$11.95

kale, shaved brussel sprouts, hemp seeds, toasted almonds, and avocado tossed with apricot vinaigrette

EASTON ST.

EASTON ST.

$11.95

Kale, romaine lettuce, avocado, green apples, dried blueberries, radish sprouts, dried coconut, and sunflower seeds tossed with ginger miso vinaigrette

TUCKERNUCK

TUCKERNUCK

$13.95

Kale, romaine lettuce, roasted turkey, roasted cherry tomatoes, herb croutons, and shaved parmesan tossed with light caesar dressing

THIRTY ACRES

THIRTY ACRES

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, arugula, fried chicken, couscous, shredded carrots, medjool dates, and cashews with honey spiced yogurt dressing

SANFORD FARM

$11.95

Jetties greens, pears, candied pecans, and blue cheese crumbles tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

WASHING POND

WASHING POND

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, flake tuna, hard-boiled egg, cannellini beans, grape tomatoes, haricot verts, and capers tossed with dijon vinaigrette

STRAIGHT WHARF

$13.95

Jetties greens, roasted turkey, corn, cinnamon pepitas, roasted cherry tomatoes, tortilla strips, scallions, cilantro, and queso fresco tossed with tinga ranch dressing

Specialty Sandwiches

GREAT POINT

GREAT POINT

$11.95

Egg Salad, lettuce, tomato, and bacon on toasted pumpernickel

MADAKET

MADAKET

$12.50

Tuna Salad, cucumbers, lettuce, muenster cheese, and tomato on multigrain

NOBADEER

NOBADEER

$12.95

Roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo on sourdough

SCONSET

SCONSET

$11.95

Hummus, muenster cheese, sprouts, tomato, carrots, cucumbers, and avocado on multigrain

SMITH POINT

SMITH POINT

$12.95

Roast beef, havarti cheese, thin red onions, tomatoes, and horseradish sour cream on pumpernickel

STEPS BEACH

$11.95

Homemade turkey salad made with golden raisins, apples, and tarragon, tomato, and arugula on toasted multigrain

SURFSIDE

SURFSIDE

$13.50

Roasted turkey, havarti cheese, bacon, avocado, and whole grain mustard on sourdough

TOM NEVERS

$14.95

Roasted turkey, shaved ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on triple-decker toasted sourdough

CREATE YOUR OWN Sandwich

$10.95

Build your own sandwhich from our list of available ingredients

Hot Sandwiches

THE GALLEY

THE GALLEY

$13.50

Sliced pastrami, coleslaw, muenster cheese, and yellow mustard on toasted rye. * Currently available at Foxhall, Bethesda, Macomb and Chevy Chase locations.

BROAD STREET

BROAD STREET

$13.95Out of stock

Classic cheesesteak with shaved ribeye, grilled onions and white American cheese on a toasted sub roll. * Currently available at Foxhall, Bethesda, Macomb and Chevy Chase locations

SWAIN’S WHARF

SWAIN’S WHARF

$13.95Out of stock

Chicken, sautéed onions, and white American cheese on a toasted sub roll. * Currently available at Foxhall, Bethesda, Macomb and Chevy Chase locations

CLARK’S COVE

CLARK’S COVE

$12.95

Roasted turkey, coleslaw, white american cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on toasted sourdough.

CISCO

$11.95

Shaved ham, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and honey dijon on sourdough

CLIFF ROAD

CLIFF ROAD

$12.95

Homemade meatballs, provolone and basil marinara on a toasted sub roll

DREAMLAND

DREAMLAND

$12.95

Roasted turkey, melted brie, arugula, and fig spread on multigrain

MONOMOY

$13.50

Roast beef and provolone on a toasted sub roll comes with side of au jus dip

SWIFT ROCK

SWIFT ROCK

$13.50

Crispy breaded chicken, parmesan cheese, provolone, arugula, marinara sauce, and basil pesto on a toasted sub roll

QUIDNET

$12.95

Mortadella, salami, shaved ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers, thing red onion, and red wine vinaigrette on a toasted sub roll

STILL DOCK

STILL DOCK

$12.95

Crispy breaded chicken, blue cheese, bacon, iceburg lettuce, and chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun

SANKATY

$7.95

Scrambled eggs, bacon, smoked cheddar on toasted brioche bun.

Soups

MARYLAND CRAB SOUP

$4.95+

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$4.95+

TURKEY CHILI

$4.95+

BROCCOLI CHEDDAR

$4.95+

Smash Mash Small

$5.00

Smash Mash Large

$9.00

Sides

SMALL FUSILLI PASTA SALAD

$5.00

pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs

LARGE FUSILLI PASTA SALAD

$8.00

pepperoncini, black olives, artichoke hearts, red onion, scallions, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, salami, parmesan, feta, and cheddar, red wine oregano vinaigrette, fresh herbs

CAPE COD ORIGINAL

$2.75

CAPE COD BBQ

$2.75

CAPE COD SALT AND VINEGAR

$2.75

CAPE COD GLUTEN-FREE SWEET POTATO TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.75

CAPE COD GLUTEN-FREE MULTIGRAIN TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.75

COLESLAW

$2.50

BROWNIES

$2.75

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.50

HEATH CRUNCH COOKIE

$1.50

PICKLE

$2.00

8oz Turkey Salad

$4.95

8oz Tuna Salad

$4.95

8oz Hummus

$4.95

8oz Egg Salad

$4.95

8oz Meatballs

$4.95

4oz Turkey

$4.95

4oz Roast Beef

$5.95

4oz Ham

$3.95

4oz Mortadella

$3.95

4oz Tune Flake

$4.95

5.5oz Breaded Chicken

$4.95

Side Bacon

$2.95

Side Stuffing

$3.95

Side of Bread

$1.95

MAKE IT A MEAL

$4.00

Smash Mash Small

$5.00

Smash Mash Large

$9.00

Kids Menu

MACARONI & CHEESE

$9.95

MEATBALLS

$9.95

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.95

BAKED CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.95

PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY

$9.95

KIDS SLICED TURKEY

$9.95

KIDS CREATE YOUR OWN

$9.95

Seasonal Specials

GRILLED HAM & GOAT CHEESE SANDWICH

$12.95

Shaved ham, walnut and sun dried apricot pesto, arugula and goat cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

TURKEY APPLE SALAD

$13.95

Roasted turkey, Jetties greens, sliced apples, aged Gouda, toasted pumpkin seeds and lemon poppyseed dressing

SOFT DRINKS

COKE CAN

$2.75

DIET COKE CAN

$2.75

SPRITE CAN

$2.75

IBC ROOTBEER BOTTLE

$2.75

BOTTLE WATER

$2.75

LEMON LACROIX CAN

$2.75

LIME LACROIX CAN

$2.75Out of stock

GRAPEFRUIT LACROIX CAN

$2.75

LACROIX CAN

$2.75

NANTUCKET NECTAR 1/2 & 1/2

$3.50Out of stock

NANTUCKET NECTAR BIG CRANBERRY

$3.50

NANTUCKET NECTAR ORANGE MANGO

$3.50

NANTUCKET NECTAR LEMONADE

$3.50Out of stock

FOUNTAIN COKE

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN DIET COKE

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN GINGER ALE

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN SPRITE

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN LEMONADE

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN ORANGE SODA

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN DR. PEPPER

$2.75

( NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

FOUNTAIN ICE TEA

$2.75

2% MILK

$2.75Out of stock

MOTTS APPLE JUICE BOX

$2.75

TROPICANA ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.50Out of stock

NATALIES JUICE CARROT GINGER

$3.50

NATALIES JUICE BLOOD ORANGE

$3.50

NATALIES JUICE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50

NATALIES JUICE ORANGE MANGO

$3.50

REDBULL

$3.50

Honest Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$3.50Out of stock

Honest Tea Honey Green Tea

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Location

1921 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20006

