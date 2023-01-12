Jetties - Foxhall

Restaurant info

Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch with colleagues or a casual bite during a weekend outing, Jetties provides quick and easy food that doesn’t compromise on taste. Chef David Scribner cuts no corners when creating his artisanal sandwiches and salads, especially when they’re piled high with his in-house roasted turkey breast. Jetties’ inviting atmosphere paired with an array of flavorful ingredients make this D.C. staple an easy decision for your next meal. Stop by with your family or order catering for the whole office, and you’ll see why Jetties has remained DC’s favorite local sandwich shop for over 15 years.