Jet Wine Bar

TO GO Calkarasi Rosé, Pasaeli

$26.00

Pasaeli 'Seahorse' Rosé Denizli, Turkey (2019) 100% Çalkarası grapes Pronunciation (Chal-kara-see) Çalkarası is grown exclusively in Çal District of Denizli in the Aegean region of Turkey. As a variety, it is very suitable for producing high quality rosé wines due to powerful fruit flavors balanced with good acidity. The Çalkarası for this wine is coming from a single vineyard at an altitude of 850 meters with warm days and cool nights which helps to preserve acidity. Kept with the skins for an hour and a half, it has a light salmon color. It is fermented in stainless steel tanks. The nose has lovely aromas of wild strawberries and raspberries. The palate is well balanced with good acidity and lush, juicy fruit.