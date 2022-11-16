Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Jet Wine Bar

335 Reviews

$$

1525 South St

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Order Again

Popular Items

TO GO Extra Dry Rosé, Ca' Furlan

Merchandise

Sisterly Love Food Fair Pink T-Shirt

$20.00

$20.00
Sisterly Love Food Fair Grey T-Shirt

$20.00

$20.00
Jet Wine Bar Coozie

$5.00

$5.00

Jet Wine Bar Logo Coozie

Jet Wine Tote

$6.00

$6.00

Holds 4 Bottles of Wine

Jet Wine Bar Glass

$8.00

Specials

Thanksgiving Wine To Pack

Thanksgiving Wine To Pack

$85.00

A wine pack of 3 wines paired perfectly for your Thanksgiving Dinner. Pickup anytime before Wednesday Evening 11/23

Garden Wine List

Wine Flight

TO GO Extra Brut, Karas

$28.00

$28.00

Karas Extra Brut Sparkling Armenia (NV) The sparkling wine has a light yellow color with delicate and elegant bubbles displaying citric and fresh aromas with some notes of toast bread

TO GO Extra Dry Rosé, Ca' Furlan

$18.00

$18.00

Ca' Furlan Sparkling Extra Dry Rosé Veneto, Italy (NV) 84% Glera | 16% Pinot Noir Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish.

TO GO Leb Nat Gold, Mersel

$40.00

$40.00

Mersel Leb Nat Gold Bekaa Valley, Lebanon (2020) 70% Viognier | 30% Grenache Blanc This is an unfiltered Pet Nat that is the perfect summer sipper! Notes of green apple, pear, peach and apricots.

TO GO Leb Nat Red, Mersel

$40.00

$40.00

Mersel Leb Nat Ruby Bekaa Valley, Lebanon (2020) 70% Syrah | 30% Obeidi This is an unfiltered Pet Nat that is the perfect summer sipper! Notes of cranberry, pomegranate, with incredibly persistent bubbles.

TO GO Pet Nat Blaufrankisch, Matic Mea

$39.00

TO GO Pet Nat Gruner Veltliner, Christoph Hoch

$42.00
TO GO Pet Nat Pinotage, Force Celeste

$36.00

$36.00

Pet Nat Pinotage, Force Celeste Swartland, South Africa 2021 70% Pinotage, 30% Comlombard Hazy, dry and raw pet-nat made of a co-fermentation of red and white grapes. Organic grown grapes from a single vineyard in Malmesbury, a blend of 71% Pinotage and 29% Colombard. Both grapes are given skin contact as whole clusters yielding a highly structured rosé. The wine is bottled before a single natural fermentation completes as a true pet-nat wine. Finishes ferment to fully dry in the bottle with natural bubbles and no added sulfites. Roughly disgorged but still rather hazy. Great notes of raspberry, blood orange, guava, and sour beer-like yeastiness.

TO GO Pet Nat Riesling, Presque Isle

$32.00

$32.00

Pet Nat Riesling, Presque Isle Wine Cellars Lake Erie, PA (NV) 100% Riesling ABV: 12%. Residual Sugar: under 1%. Made in the traditional ancestrale method that produces sparkling wine with clean and fruity aromas and notes.

TO GO Pet Nat Zweigelt Rose, Gabernik 23

$28.00

$28.00

Pet Nat Zweigelt Rose, Gabernik 23 Stajerska, Slovenia (NV) Zweigelt | Muscat Very natural, unfined and unfiltered pet nat from Slovenia. Minimal intervention lets the terroir shine through. Low alcohol content, meant to be a porch crusher

TO GO Prosecco, Ca' Furlan

$16.00

$16.00

Ca' Furlan Prosecco Veneto, Italy (NV) 100% Glera Balanced and lightly juicy, this creamy Prosecco offers textbook notes of white peach, almond skin and orchard blossom, as well as lemon zest and spice details on the finish.

TO GO Red Piquette, Gabernik 23

$29.00
TO GO Xinomavro Rose, Kir Yianni

$38.00

$38.00

Kir Yianni Sparkling Xinomavro Rose Amyndeon, Greece (2020) 100% Xinomavro An intense mousse and a bright cherry colour, pronounced aromas of ripe strawberry and cherry and an elegant acidity adding freshness while pairing harmoniously with the discrete presence of sugars create a wine that is at the same time dynamic and balanced.

TO GO Albariño, Bodegas Garzon

$25.00

$25.00

Bodegas Garzon Albarino Uruguay (2019) 100% Albariño This Albariño is of a pale yellow color with greenish reflections and fruity aromas reminding of peach; balanced with citric notes. It is fresh and mineral with a marked acidity and a long and rounded aftertaste in mouth. Its ripening time takes place between 3 to 6 months on fine lees in stainless-steel tanks

TO GO Aligoté, La Sapata

$29.00
TO GO Assyrtiko-Malagousia, Argatia

$26.00

$26.00

Argatia Haroula White Macedonia, Greece (2019) 50% Assyrtiko | 50% Malagousia Flavors of meyer lemon, herbaceous notes, ripe peach, raw honey and a long stone-like finish.

TO GO Blanc de Noirs PN, Konig

$28.00

TO GO Chardonnay, Field Recordings 'Shirts'

$30.00

TO GO Chardonnay, JH Meyer

$35.00

TO GO Chardonnay, Mural City Cellars 'Taso'

$40.00

TO GO Chenin Blanc, Force Celeste

$24.00

TO GO Chenin Blanc, Mother Rock Kweperfontain

$34.00

TO GO Gewurztraminer Blend, Estival

$25.00
TO GO Kerner, Matic

TO GO Kerner, Matic

$33.00

Matic’s Kerner is light on its feet, showcasing both the floral notes of the grape as well as the acidic backbone

TO GO Listan Blanco, Tajinaste

$34.00Out of stock
TO GO Misket, Kavaklidere

$22.00

$22.00

Kavaklidere Misket Anakara, Turkey (2015) 100% Misket (muscat) Very floral, jasmie, bergamot, lemon blossom, with a crisp finish

TO GO Moschofilero Roditis, Gaia Notios

$30.00
TO GO Mtsvane-Kisi, Marani Kondoli

$25.00

$25.00

Marani Kondoli White Kakheti, Republic of Georgia (2018) 50% Mtsvane | 50% Kisi Two native varieties compose a natural marriage of fresh, leafy and flower blossom from Mtsvane and rich tropical fruits, pineapple and ripe plums aromas from Kisi. Creamy layers of mango, peach and pineapple lingers in an elegant finish.

TO GO Muller Thurgau, Boden Funk

$30.00

TO GO Pedro Ximenez, Vina Mayu

$24.00Out of stock

TO GO Pinot Grigio, Mazza

$26.00

TO GO Posip, Vina Skaramuca

$33.00

TO GO Racha, Ancient Valley

$28.00

TO GO Riesling, Dreissigacker

$30.00

TO GO Riesling, Mural City Cellars

$28.00

TO GO Riesling, Zahel

$40.00

TO GO Sauvignon Blanc Blend, Hunky Dory

$28.00
TO GO Sauvignon Blanc, Aslina

TO GO Sauvignon Blanc, Aslina

$30.00Out of stock

Aslina Sauvignon Blanc Western Cape, South Africa (2018) Notes of green apple, lime leaf, grass, white blossoms, and grapefruit rind lead to a lip-puckering finish

TO GO Sauvignon Blanc, The Great Wave

$20.00
TO GO Sumoll Blanc, Mascorrubi 'Extincta Vitis'

$39.00

$39.00

Mascorrubi Sumoll Blanc Catalunya, Spain (2017) 100% Sumoll Blanc It is a 100% monovarietal wine from Sumoll Blanc, a very well extinct variety that once upon a time was typical of the Tarragona and Penedès countryside. Extincta Vitis presents a yellowish color with greenish, crisp shades. It is a wine with surprising fresh nuances with notes of plants under the forest (thyme, fennel, maria lluisa) accompanied by memories of white flowers (almond) and citrus fruit and white pulp. In the mouth it is dry, with strong body and nerve. In a tasteful post appear slightly bitter sensations that give it persistence. Share it, we have only been able to make 916 bottles of it.

TO GO Tokaj, Somlo

$45.00

TO GO Viognier-Grenache Blanc, Chateau Cohola

$49.00
TO GO Viura, La Nevera (3L Box)

$39.00

$39.00

La Nevera White Boxed Wine (3L Box) Rioja, Spain 100% Viura Bright straw. Zesty citrus and orchard fruit aromas show good clarity and hints of quinine and tarragon. Dry and focused on the palate, offering bitter lemon pith and pear skin flavors that put on weight with air. Finishes with firm cut and grip, leaving a subtle herbal note behind.

TO GO Voskehat, Highland Cellars 'Koor'

$35.00Out of stock

$35.00Out of stock

Highland Cellars 'Koor' Vayots Dzor, Armenia (2017) 100% Voskehat Voskehat is the queen of Armenian grapes. It is difficult to grow as it is very susceptible to disease but once successfully harvested Voskehat offers a fascinating bouquet of aromas. Its aromatic profile can range from minerals and stone fruits to tropical notes and spiciness. Expressively tropical, with hints of pineapple and mango with subtle mineralic notes which come from the unique soil of the region – a combination of volcanic sedimentary and limestone.

Calkarasi Rosé, Pasaeli

$13.00

wild strawberries and raspberries, hint of volcanic ash

Cab Franc Rosé, 1723

$14.00

Wine Flight

BTL Cabernet Franc Rosé, 1723

$60.00

BTL Calkarasi Rosé, Pasaeli

$52.00

BTL Chambourcin Rosé, Mural City Cellars

$56.00

BTL Etna Rosato, Murgo

$48.00

BTL Listan Negro Rosado, Los Bermejos

$69.00

BTL Pinot Blend Rosé, Matyas P3

$75.00

BTL Rosé Blend, Chateau Heritage

$44.00

BTL Rosé Blend, Mazza L'anima

$60.00

BTL Tempranillo Rosé, El Porron

$58.00

TO GO Cabernet Franc Rosé, 1723

$30.00
TO GO Calkarasi Rosé, Pasaeli

$26.00

$26.00

Pasaeli 'Seahorse' Rosé Denizli, Turkey (2019) 100% Çalkarası grapes Pronunciation (Chal-kara-see) Çalkarası is grown exclusively in Çal District of Denizli in the Aegean region of Turkey. As a variety, it is very suitable for producing high quality rosé wines due to powerful fruit flavors balanced with good acidity. The Çalkarası for this wine is coming from a single vineyard at an altitude of 850 meters with warm days and cool nights which helps to preserve acidity. Kept with the skins for an hour and a half, it has a light salmon color. It is fermented in stainless steel tanks. The nose has lovely aromas of wild strawberries and raspberries. The palate is well balanced with good acidity and lush, juicy fruit.

TO GO Chambourcin Rosé, Mural City

$28.00
TO GO Cinsault Rose, Van Loggerenberg

$19.00

$19.00

Van Loggerenberg 'Break A Leg' Blanc de Noirs Western Cape, South Africa (2020) 100% Cinsault Very pale and unexpectedly pretty and delicate on the nose, light note of Victoria plum. Dry on the palate, with a hint of sour cherry. Direct, dry textured, and clearly works as a food wine – with umami flavors. Very long and fresh. Serious not flirtatious

TO GO Etna Rosato, Murgo

$24.00
TO GO Garnacha Rose, La Nevera (3L Box)

$39.00

$39.00

La Nevera Garnacha Rose (3L Box) Rioja, Spain 100% Garnacha Vivid, pale pink. Floral, stony and fresh on the nose, with scents of wild strawberry, raspberry, and red currant. Spicy and lively, the red fruit flavors showing good intensity and excellent clarity. Expands and gains power through the finish, with bright acids providing a firm, bright edge.

TO GO Listan Negro Rosado, Los Bermejos

$36.00

$36.00

Los Bermejos Listan Negro Rosado Canary Islands (2019) 100% Listan Negro Black volcanic soil gives a type of expression one might sense with smoke and tangy fruit. Succulent and strawberry infested; herbs, orange oil, mint and rock.

TO GO Pinot Blend Rosé, Matyas P3

$30.00

$30.00

Matyas P3 Blend Južnoslovenská, Slovakia (2018) 40% Pinot Blanc | 30% Pinot Gris | 30% Pinot Noir On the nose, red fruits like hard-shell fruits and berries are dominating. The fruity tones are supplemented with a gentle touch of flowers and light minerals. The wine is medium-bodied, with a kiss of of tannins, deliciously juicy in the mouth. Fruity taste is completed with light minerals and medium depth. The freshness is superbly supported by harmonious acidity.

TO GO Rosé Blend, Chateau Heritage

$22.00

TO GO Rosé Blend, Mazza L'anima

$30.00

TO GO Tempranillo Rose, Finca Torremilanos

$29.00

TO GO Zweigelt Rose, Eckhof

$28.00

TO GO Amber Blend, Teliani

$35.00
TO GO Amfora Rizling, Matic

$42.00

$42.00

Matic Amfora Rizling Stajerska, Slovenia (NV) 100% Riesling The wine is bottled unfiltered, direct from the clay vessel to the bottle, and as such presents with a cloudy deep lemon or orange hue. Upon first nose you’ll find apple or even cider notes to this wine. Given time to breathe the nose will open with lemon, orange blossom, honeysuckle notes and after longer even dries roses. On the palate the wine is dry with a fresh streak of acidity.

TO GO Chardonnay Orange, No Es Pituko

$19.00

$19.00

Vina Echeverria 'No Es Pituko' Skin Contact Orange Valle Central, Chile (2020) 100% Chardonnay ‘No es Pituko’ is Chilean slang for ‘it ain’t fancy’ reflecting the fact that this wine was vinified naturally, without any additions at any stage. … Pale and slightly cloudy due to the natural vinification, this Chardonnay offers intense aromas of banana, apple and pear blended with toasted brioche

TO GO Chenin Blanc Orange, Brutal!

$38.00

TO GO Chenin Blanc Orange, Field Recordings

$30.00

TO GO Chenin Blanc, Mother Rock Liquid Skin

$39.00

TO GO Gewurztraminer Orange, Sons of Wine

$44.00
TO GO Grechetto Orange, Plani Arche

$36.00

$36.00

Plani Arche Grechetto Orange Wine Umbria, Italy (2019) 100% Grechetto Spicy, with notes of yellow fruits, apples, with a Robust and persistent, slightly tannic finish

TO GO Kerner Orange Wine, Matic

$33.00

$33.00

Kerner Orange Wine, Matic Stajerska, Slovenia (2020) 100% Kerner Beautiful stone fruit notes at first backed by a burst of acidity that makes your mouth water and crave more. Notes of fresh orange and lemon zest dance in the back palate, this wine has finesse and body to back it all up.

TO GO Mtsvane Qvevri, Shumi

$36.00

$36.00

Shumi 'Iberiuli' Qvevri Orange Wine Kakheti, Republic of Georgia (2017) 100% Mtsvane This deep amber colored wine has aromas of orange peel, butterscotch, and honey. It has a fruit forward palette with tannins and spice settling in on the finish.

TO GO Pinot Grigio Orange, Stefanago

$39.00

$39.00

Castello Stefanago Macerato Lombardia, Italy (2019) 100% Pinot Grigio (Orange Wine) The skin contact tones down the floral and tropical fruit notes of the Pinot Grigio, bringing out the herbal, savory, saline qualities.

TO GO Pipeno Blanco, Luyt 'Carrizal' 1L

$40.00

TO GO Rkatsitelli-Mtsvane, Dila-O

$29.00

TO GO Rumeni Muscat, Gabernik 23

$34.00
TO GO Sansego Bianco, Domus Susak

$39.00

$39.00

Sansego Botte Bianco, Domus Susak Sansego, Croatia (2020) Blend of Chardonnay | Muscat | Sauvignon Blanc Mineral and complex with aromas of tropical fruits. Full bodied, creamy and rich with a subtle salinity, resulting from the vines exposure to sea air.

TO GO Sauvignon Blanc Orange, Matic 'Ya-Yeh'

$39.00
TO GO Verdejo-Sauv Blanc, Gulp/Hablo

$26.00

$26.00

Gulp/Hablo Orange Wine Castilla La Mancha, Spain (2020) 50% Verdejo | 50% Sauvignon Blanc Aromatics of orange blossom and tropical jackfruit with moderately tannic dried citrus peels, tea and preserved apricots on the yeasty and textured plate

TO GO Viognier Orange, Poppelvej

$46.00
TO GO Xarello Blend, Finca Parera 'Clar'

$39.00

$39.00

Finca Parea 'Clar' Orange Wine Penedes, Spain (2019) Xarello | Gewurztraminer | Chardonnay light, aromatic and fresh white wine. This vintage shows all its aromatic potential, with ripe white fruit and marked floral notes. In the mouth, it unfolds with lightness and honesty, with a fresh and pleasant finish.

TO GO Agiorgitiko, Halkia

$36.00

$36.00

Halkia Agiorgitiko Peloponnese, Greece (2018) 100% Agiorgitiko Halkia red is a classic, fresh, and natural vinification of the most planted red Greek grape, Agiorgitiko, from its birthplace in Nemea, by organic female grower Anna Halkia. An easy red wine with a rustic and fun character

TO GO Barbera d'Alba, Enzo Boglietti

$39.00

TO GO Barbera-Merlot, Regio X

$29.00

TO GO Blaufrankisch, Zantho

$22.00

TO GO Bonarda, Colonia Las Liebres

$22.00
TO GO Cabernet Blend, Burgozone

$29.00

$29.00

Chateau Burgozone Via Istrum Cabernet Franc Blend Danube, Bulgaira (2017) 70% Cabernet Franc | 20% Syrah | 10% Gamza Aromas of black fruits, spices and eucalyptus. Notes of black currant, dark chocolate and cedar, with good length

TO GO Cabernet Blend, Mural City Cellars

$28.00

TO GO Cabernet Franc, 1723 Vineyards

$29.00Out of stock

TO GO Cabernet Sauvignon, Vina Echeverria No Es Pituko

$24.00

TO GO Garnacha, El Marciano

$35.00
TO GO Garnacha, Gulp/Hablo

$25.00

$25.00

Gulp/Hablo Garnacha (1L Bottle) Castilla La Mancha, Spain (2019) 100% Garnacha Super light in body bursting with red berry fruit, dry with hints of dried herbs and spice.

TO GO Lemberger, Mazza

$30.00
TO GO Merlot Blend, Zvonko Bogdan Cuvee No.1

$39.00

$39.00

Zvonko Bogdan Cuvee No. 1 Palic, Serbia (2010) Merlot | Cabernet Franc | Blaufrankisch Flavors of ripe cherry, charcuterie and smoked meats lead you in to flavors of green pepper, black cherry and black plum. The tannins are smooth and soft, and the finish is slightly tart.

TO GO Merlot Blend, Zvonko Bogdan Magnum 1.5L

$79.00

$79.00

Zvonko Bogdan Cuvee No. 1 (1.5L BOTTLE) Palic, Serbia (2010) Merlot | Cabernet Franc | Blaufrankisch Flavors of ripe cherry, charcuterie and smoked meats lead you in to flavors of green pepper, black cherry and black plum. The tannins are smooth and soft, and the finish is slightly tart.

TO GO Merlot Reserve, Karamoor Estate

$25.00Out of stock

$25.00Out of stock

Karamoor Estates Reserve Merlot Fort Washington, PA (2013) 87% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc, 2% Cabernet Sauvignon, 1% Petit Verdot This luscious wine represents a meticulous and limited barrel selection of our finest Merlots from the vintage. Bold black cherry fruit amidst notes of sandalwood, eucalyptus, and marzipan transitions to tastes of juicy black plums, chocolate, & fig. This offering deserves the "Reserve" mantel for its rich flavors, silky tannins, and long lingering finish

TO GO Mission, Casa Vieja

$32.00

TO GO Pais, Gustavo Riffo (1L)

$29.00

TO GO Pinot Noir, JH Meyer

$35.00

TO GO Pinot Noir-Malbec, Gen Del Alma

$34.00
TO GO Red Blend, Galen Glen 'Red German Bastards'

$25.00

$25.00

Galen Glen 'Red German Bastards' Lehigh Valley, PA (2019) Cabernet Dorsa | Zweigelt | Blaufränkisch Skillful taming of their obnoxiously large leaves, results in a spicy blueberry, tannic wine with an elegantly earthy edge. Try with pork or duck

TO GO Sangiovese Blend, Gatto Rosso

$35.00

TO GO Shiraz, Beefsteak

$29.00
TO GO Tannat, Pablo Fallabrino

$35.00

$35.00

Vinedo de los Vientos 'Anarkia' Tannat (No Sulfites) Atlantida, Uruguay (2019) 100% Tannat Notes of plum, cassis, and blackberry are encapsulated by fresh baked bread and sage. The palate is textured with crushed dry leaves and a rocky minerality that leads to a soft finish of rose petal and cherry. The wine is unique, especially in Uruguay, as it has zero sulfur added. Bright and silky with medium acidity and robust tannins.

TO GO Tempranillo, La Nevera (3L Box)

$39.00Out of stock

$39.00Out of stock

La Nevera Red Blend (3L Box) Rioja, Spain (2019) Tempranillo | Garnacha | Graciano | Viura Vivid ruby. Fresh red berries, candied flowers and a hint of white pepper on the expressive nose. Juicy, appealingly sweet and light on its feet, offering raspberry and cherry flavors that show good focus and no rough edges. In a highly appealing, easy-to-drink style, yet not lacking in complexity. Closes long and smooth, with no obvious tannins and lingering red berry character. There’s serious value here.

TO GO Tempranillo, Vaiven

$25.00
TO GO LBV Port, Delaforce

$33.00

$33.00

Delaforce Late Bottled Vintage Port Porto, Portugal (2012) Touriga Nacional | Touriga Franca | Tinta Roriz | Tinta Barroca | Tinto Cao This LBV Port is powered by jammy damson and plum fruits along with dried figs and a juicy aftertaste. The palate is dry, with tannins just in evidence, although the balance is just right. Drink now

TO GO Sake, Fukumitsuya

$49.00Out of stock

$49.00Out of stock

Fukumitsuya Junmai Sake (375mL) 5 Year Aged Sake from Japan (NV) Full-bodied sakes can improve in flavor wonderfully with age, and such well-aged sakes will give you an entirely new experience of sake. Aged sakes have such unique flavors that they can pair with various types of dishes, creating new ways of enjoying sake parings.

TO GO Vermouth, Bruno Marino

$39.00Out of stock

$39.00Out of stock

Bruno Marino Vermouth Spain This small-batch, sweet vermouth is perfumed with bright fruit, lots of herbs and a waxy coconut hint that evokes a visit to a candle shop. The palate opens with that same coconut note, overshadowing hints of raspberry jam, plum skin and dried fig.

TO GO Vermouth, Martinez Lacuesta 'Reserva'

$39.00

$39.00

Martinez Lacuesta Reserva Vermouth Acacia Barrel Finished Spain Delicate amber, with inclination towards orange yellow cadmium colour. Clean and bright. Wood is hardly noticeable. Bitter orange peel with black chocolate.

TO GO White Port, Ferriera

$39.00

$39.00

Ferreira White Porto Porto, Portugal A beautiful pale-yellow color and a fresh, yet intense aroma with hints of flowers and fruit. Smooth and very balanced on the palate, it is a rich and full-bodied wine. Once opened, preserves its characteristics for 4 weeks. Goes perfectly with fruits, ice cream and light meals.

TO GO Erse Bianco, Fessina

$35.00

TO GO Erse Rosso, Fessina

$35.00

TO GO Laneao, Fessina

$59.00

TO GO Il Musmeci, Fessina

$72.00

Etna Tasting - Wine

$35.00

Beer

Bitburger Pilsner

$7.50

Destihl Gose

$7.50

Finback IPA

$11.00

Neshaminy Creek County Line IPA

$6.50

Nightmare Elm St Pumpkin

$10.00

Sunday Beer

$5.00

Statesisde Surfside

$8.00

Spellbound Porter

$6.00

Embark Cider

$8.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fever-Tree Sparkling Grapefruit

$5.00

Fever-Tree Sparkling Lemon

$5.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Lemon-Hibiscus Tea

$6.00

Watermelon Limeade

$6.00

Spiced Pear Lemonade

$6.00

Georgian Tarragon Lemonade

$5.00

NA Hot Cider

$5.00

Happy Hour

Sangria Glass

$9.00

house-made fruity white sangria

Sangria Pitcher

$27.00

HH Bartender's Choice

$8.00

HH House Wine

$7.00

HH Rotating Beer

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Jet Wine Bar, we ask you to think globally, drink locally. In the mood to send your taste buds to Santorini, Sardegna, or beyond? Jet can take you there. Jet offers meats, cheeses, small plates, sandwiches, and snacks to complement our diverse wine and beverage selection. Jet Wine Bar opened in November of 2010 as the love child of an archaeologist (Jill Weber) and an engineer (Evan Malone). We love wine, we love bars… we love wine bars! We wanted to bring a friendly, accessible wine bar to a great neighborhood.

Location

1525 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Directions

