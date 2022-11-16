- Home
Jet Wine Bar
335 Reviews
$$
1525 South St
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Order Again
Popular Items
Merchandise
Specials
Garden Wine List
Wine Flight
TO GO Extra Brut, Karas
Karas Extra Brut Sparkling Armenia (NV) The sparkling wine has a light yellow color with delicate and elegant bubbles displaying citric and fresh aromas with some notes of toast bread
TO GO Extra Dry Rosé, Ca' Furlan
Ca' Furlan Sparkling Extra Dry Rosé Veneto, Italy (NV) 84% Glera | 16% Pinot Noir Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish.
TO GO Leb Nat Gold, Mersel
Mersel Leb Nat Gold Bekaa Valley, Lebanon (2020) 70% Viognier | 30% Grenache Blanc This is an unfiltered Pet Nat that is the perfect summer sipper! Notes of green apple, pear, peach and apricots.
TO GO Leb Nat Red, Mersel
Mersel Leb Nat Ruby Bekaa Valley, Lebanon (2020) 70% Syrah | 30% Obeidi This is an unfiltered Pet Nat that is the perfect summer sipper! Notes of cranberry, pomegranate, with incredibly persistent bubbles.
TO GO Pet Nat Blaufrankisch, Matic Mea
TO GO Pet Nat Gruner Veltliner, Christoph Hoch
TO GO Pet Nat Pinotage, Force Celeste
Pet Nat Pinotage, Force Celeste Swartland, South Africa 2021 70% Pinotage, 30% Comlombard Hazy, dry and raw pet-nat made of a co-fermentation of red and white grapes. Organic grown grapes from a single vineyard in Malmesbury, a blend of 71% Pinotage and 29% Colombard. Both grapes are given skin contact as whole clusters yielding a highly structured rosé. The wine is bottled before a single natural fermentation completes as a true pet-nat wine. Finishes ferment to fully dry in the bottle with natural bubbles and no added sulfites. Roughly disgorged but still rather hazy. Great notes of raspberry, blood orange, guava, and sour beer-like yeastiness.
TO GO Pet Nat Riesling, Presque Isle
Pet Nat Riesling, Presque Isle Wine Cellars Lake Erie, PA (NV) 100% Riesling ABV: 12%. Residual Sugar: under 1%. Made in the traditional ancestrale method that produces sparkling wine with clean and fruity aromas and notes.
TO GO Pet Nat Zweigelt Rose, Gabernik 23
Pet Nat Zweigelt Rose, Gabernik 23 Stajerska, Slovenia (NV) Zweigelt | Muscat Very natural, unfined and unfiltered pet nat from Slovenia. Minimal intervention lets the terroir shine through. Low alcohol content, meant to be a porch crusher
TO GO Prosecco, Ca' Furlan
Ca' Furlan Prosecco Veneto, Italy (NV) 100% Glera Balanced and lightly juicy, this creamy Prosecco offers textbook notes of white peach, almond skin and orchard blossom, as well as lemon zest and spice details on the finish.
TO GO Red Piquette, Gabernik 23
TO GO Xinomavro Rose, Kir Yianni
Kir Yianni Sparkling Xinomavro Rose Amyndeon, Greece (2020) 100% Xinomavro An intense mousse and a bright cherry colour, pronounced aromas of ripe strawberry and cherry and an elegant acidity adding freshness while pairing harmoniously with the discrete presence of sugars create a wine that is at the same time dynamic and balanced.
TO GO Albariño, Bodegas Garzon
Bodegas Garzon Albarino Uruguay (2019) 100% Albariño This Albariño is of a pale yellow color with greenish reflections and fruity aromas reminding of peach; balanced with citric notes. It is fresh and mineral with a marked acidity and a long and rounded aftertaste in mouth. Its ripening time takes place between 3 to 6 months on fine lees in stainless-steel tanks
TO GO Aligoté, La Sapata
TO GO Assyrtiko-Malagousia, Argatia
Argatia Haroula White Macedonia, Greece (2019) 50% Assyrtiko | 50% Malagousia Flavors of meyer lemon, herbaceous notes, ripe peach, raw honey and a long stone-like finish.
TO GO Blanc de Noirs PN, Konig
TO GO Chardonnay, Field Recordings 'Shirts'
TO GO Chardonnay, JH Meyer
TO GO Chardonnay, Mural City Cellars 'Taso'
TO GO Chenin Blanc, Force Celeste
TO GO Chenin Blanc, Mother Rock Kweperfontain
TO GO Gewurztraminer Blend, Estival
TO GO Kerner, Matic
Matic’s Kerner is light on its feet, showcasing both the floral notes of the grape as well as the acidic backbone
TO GO Listan Blanco, Tajinaste
TO GO Misket, Kavaklidere
Kavaklidere Misket Anakara, Turkey (2015) 100% Misket (muscat) Very floral, jasmie, bergamot, lemon blossom, with a crisp finish
TO GO Moschofilero Roditis, Gaia Notios
TO GO Mtsvane-Kisi, Marani Kondoli
Marani Kondoli White Kakheti, Republic of Georgia (2018) 50% Mtsvane | 50% Kisi Two native varieties compose a natural marriage of fresh, leafy and flower blossom from Mtsvane and rich tropical fruits, pineapple and ripe plums aromas from Kisi. Creamy layers of mango, peach and pineapple lingers in an elegant finish.
TO GO Muller Thurgau, Boden Funk
TO GO Pedro Ximenez, Vina Mayu
TO GO Pinot Grigio, Mazza
TO GO Posip, Vina Skaramuca
TO GO Racha, Ancient Valley
TO GO Riesling, Dreissigacker
TO GO Riesling, Mural City Cellars
TO GO Riesling, Zahel
TO GO Sauvignon Blanc Blend, Hunky Dory
TO GO Sauvignon Blanc, Aslina
Aslina Sauvignon Blanc Western Cape, South Africa (2018) Notes of green apple, lime leaf, grass, white blossoms, and grapefruit rind lead to a lip-puckering finish
TO GO Sauvignon Blanc, The Great Wave
TO GO Sumoll Blanc, Mascorrubi 'Extincta Vitis'
Mascorrubi Sumoll Blanc Catalunya, Spain (2017) 100% Sumoll Blanc It is a 100% monovarietal wine from Sumoll Blanc, a very well extinct variety that once upon a time was typical of the Tarragona and Penedès countryside. Extincta Vitis presents a yellowish color with greenish, crisp shades. It is a wine with surprising fresh nuances with notes of plants under the forest (thyme, fennel, maria lluisa) accompanied by memories of white flowers (almond) and citrus fruit and white pulp. In the mouth it is dry, with strong body and nerve. In a tasteful post appear slightly bitter sensations that give it persistence. Share it, we have only been able to make 916 bottles of it.
TO GO Tokaj, Somlo
TO GO Viognier-Grenache Blanc, Chateau Cohola
TO GO Viura, La Nevera (3L Box)
La Nevera White Boxed Wine (3L Box) Rioja, Spain 100% Viura Bright straw. Zesty citrus and orchard fruit aromas show good clarity and hints of quinine and tarragon. Dry and focused on the palate, offering bitter lemon pith and pear skin flavors that put on weight with air. Finishes with firm cut and grip, leaving a subtle herbal note behind.
TO GO Voskehat, Highland Cellars 'Koor'
Highland Cellars 'Koor' Vayots Dzor, Armenia (2017) 100% Voskehat Voskehat is the queen of Armenian grapes. It is difficult to grow as it is very susceptible to disease but once successfully harvested Voskehat offers a fascinating bouquet of aromas. Its aromatic profile can range from minerals and stone fruits to tropical notes and spiciness. Expressively tropical, with hints of pineapple and mango with subtle mineralic notes which come from the unique soil of the region – a combination of volcanic sedimentary and limestone.
Calkarasi Rosé, Pasaeli
wild strawberries and raspberries, hint of volcanic ash
Cab Franc Rosé, 1723
Wine Flight
BTL Cabernet Franc Rosé, 1723
BTL Calkarasi Rosé, Pasaeli
BTL Chambourcin Rosé, Mural City Cellars
BTL Etna Rosato, Murgo
BTL Listan Negro Rosado, Los Bermejos
BTL Pinot Blend Rosé, Matyas P3
BTL Rosé Blend, Chateau Heritage
BTL Rosé Blend, Mazza L'anima
BTL Tempranillo Rosé, El Porron
TO GO Cabernet Franc Rosé, 1723
TO GO Calkarasi Rosé, Pasaeli
Pasaeli 'Seahorse' Rosé Denizli, Turkey (2019) 100% Çalkarası grapes Pronunciation (Chal-kara-see) Çalkarası is grown exclusively in Çal District of Denizli in the Aegean region of Turkey. As a variety, it is very suitable for producing high quality rosé wines due to powerful fruit flavors balanced with good acidity. The Çalkarası for this wine is coming from a single vineyard at an altitude of 850 meters with warm days and cool nights which helps to preserve acidity. Kept with the skins for an hour and a half, it has a light salmon color. It is fermented in stainless steel tanks. The nose has lovely aromas of wild strawberries and raspberries. The palate is well balanced with good acidity and lush, juicy fruit.
TO GO Chambourcin Rosé, Mural City
TO GO Cinsault Rose, Van Loggerenberg
Van Loggerenberg 'Break A Leg' Blanc de Noirs Western Cape, South Africa (2020) 100% Cinsault Very pale and unexpectedly pretty and delicate on the nose, light note of Victoria plum. Dry on the palate, with a hint of sour cherry. Direct, dry textured, and clearly works as a food wine – with umami flavors. Very long and fresh. Serious not flirtatious
TO GO Etna Rosato, Murgo
TO GO Garnacha Rose, La Nevera (3L Box)
La Nevera Garnacha Rose (3L Box) Rioja, Spain 100% Garnacha Vivid, pale pink. Floral, stony and fresh on the nose, with scents of wild strawberry, raspberry, and red currant. Spicy and lively, the red fruit flavors showing good intensity and excellent clarity. Expands and gains power through the finish, with bright acids providing a firm, bright edge.
TO GO Listan Negro Rosado, Los Bermejos
Los Bermejos Listan Negro Rosado Canary Islands (2019) 100% Listan Negro Black volcanic soil gives a type of expression one might sense with smoke and tangy fruit. Succulent and strawberry infested; herbs, orange oil, mint and rock.
TO GO Pinot Blend Rosé, Matyas P3
Matyas P3 Blend Južnoslovenská, Slovakia (2018) 40% Pinot Blanc | 30% Pinot Gris | 30% Pinot Noir On the nose, red fruits like hard-shell fruits and berries are dominating. The fruity tones are supplemented with a gentle touch of flowers and light minerals. The wine is medium-bodied, with a kiss of of tannins, deliciously juicy in the mouth. Fruity taste is completed with light minerals and medium depth. The freshness is superbly supported by harmonious acidity.
TO GO Rosé Blend, Chateau Heritage
TO GO Rosé Blend, Mazza L'anima
TO GO Tempranillo Rose, Finca Torremilanos
TO GO Zweigelt Rose, Eckhof
TO GO Amber Blend, Teliani
TO GO Amfora Rizling, Matic
Matic Amfora Rizling Stajerska, Slovenia (NV) 100% Riesling The wine is bottled unfiltered, direct from the clay vessel to the bottle, and as such presents with a cloudy deep lemon or orange hue. Upon first nose you’ll find apple or even cider notes to this wine. Given time to breathe the nose will open with lemon, orange blossom, honeysuckle notes and after longer even dries roses. On the palate the wine is dry with a fresh streak of acidity.
TO GO Chardonnay Orange, No Es Pituko
Vina Echeverria 'No Es Pituko' Skin Contact Orange Valle Central, Chile (2020) 100% Chardonnay ‘No es Pituko’ is Chilean slang for ‘it ain’t fancy’ reflecting the fact that this wine was vinified naturally, without any additions at any stage. … Pale and slightly cloudy due to the natural vinification, this Chardonnay offers intense aromas of banana, apple and pear blended with toasted brioche
TO GO Chenin Blanc Orange, Brutal!
TO GO Chenin Blanc Orange, Field Recordings
TO GO Chenin Blanc, Mother Rock Liquid Skin
TO GO Gewurztraminer Orange, Sons of Wine
TO GO Grechetto Orange, Plani Arche
Plani Arche Grechetto Orange Wine Umbria, Italy (2019) 100% Grechetto Spicy, with notes of yellow fruits, apples, with a Robust and persistent, slightly tannic finish
TO GO Kerner Orange Wine, Matic
Kerner Orange Wine, Matic Stajerska, Slovenia (2020) 100% Kerner Beautiful stone fruit notes at first backed by a burst of acidity that makes your mouth water and crave more. Notes of fresh orange and lemon zest dance in the back palate, this wine has finesse and body to back it all up.
TO GO Mtsvane Qvevri, Shumi
Shumi 'Iberiuli' Qvevri Orange Wine Kakheti, Republic of Georgia (2017) 100% Mtsvane This deep amber colored wine has aromas of orange peel, butterscotch, and honey. It has a fruit forward palette with tannins and spice settling in on the finish.
TO GO Pinot Grigio Orange, Stefanago
Castello Stefanago Macerato Lombardia, Italy (2019) 100% Pinot Grigio (Orange Wine) The skin contact tones down the floral and tropical fruit notes of the Pinot Grigio, bringing out the herbal, savory, saline qualities.
TO GO Pipeno Blanco, Luyt 'Carrizal' 1L
TO GO Rkatsitelli-Mtsvane, Dila-O
TO GO Rumeni Muscat, Gabernik 23
TO GO Sansego Bianco, Domus Susak
Sansego Botte Bianco, Domus Susak Sansego, Croatia (2020) Blend of Chardonnay | Muscat | Sauvignon Blanc Mineral and complex with aromas of tropical fruits. Full bodied, creamy and rich with a subtle salinity, resulting from the vines exposure to sea air.
TO GO Sauvignon Blanc Orange, Matic 'Ya-Yeh'
TO GO Verdejo-Sauv Blanc, Gulp/Hablo
Gulp/Hablo Orange Wine Castilla La Mancha, Spain (2020) 50% Verdejo | 50% Sauvignon Blanc Aromatics of orange blossom and tropical jackfruit with moderately tannic dried citrus peels, tea and preserved apricots on the yeasty and textured plate
TO GO Viognier Orange, Poppelvej
TO GO Xarello Blend, Finca Parera 'Clar'
Finca Parea 'Clar' Orange Wine Penedes, Spain (2019) Xarello | Gewurztraminer | Chardonnay light, aromatic and fresh white wine. This vintage shows all its aromatic potential, with ripe white fruit and marked floral notes. In the mouth, it unfolds with lightness and honesty, with a fresh and pleasant finish.
TO GO Agiorgitiko, Halkia
Halkia Agiorgitiko Peloponnese, Greece (2018) 100% Agiorgitiko Halkia red is a classic, fresh, and natural vinification of the most planted red Greek grape, Agiorgitiko, from its birthplace in Nemea, by organic female grower Anna Halkia. An easy red wine with a rustic and fun character
TO GO Barbera d'Alba, Enzo Boglietti
TO GO Barbera-Merlot, Regio X
TO GO Blaufrankisch, Zantho
TO GO Bonarda, Colonia Las Liebres
TO GO Cabernet Blend, Burgozone
Chateau Burgozone Via Istrum Cabernet Franc Blend Danube, Bulgaira (2017) 70% Cabernet Franc | 20% Syrah | 10% Gamza Aromas of black fruits, spices and eucalyptus. Notes of black currant, dark chocolate and cedar, with good length
TO GO Cabernet Blend, Mural City Cellars
TO GO Cabernet Franc, 1723 Vineyards
TO GO Cabernet Sauvignon, Vina Echeverria No Es Pituko
TO GO Garnacha, El Marciano
TO GO Garnacha, Gulp/Hablo
Gulp/Hablo Garnacha (1L Bottle) Castilla La Mancha, Spain (2019) 100% Garnacha Super light in body bursting with red berry fruit, dry with hints of dried herbs and spice.
TO GO Lemberger, Mazza
TO GO Merlot Blend, Zvonko Bogdan Cuvee No.1
Zvonko Bogdan Cuvee No. 1 Palic, Serbia (2010) Merlot | Cabernet Franc | Blaufrankisch Flavors of ripe cherry, charcuterie and smoked meats lead you in to flavors of green pepper, black cherry and black plum. The tannins are smooth and soft, and the finish is slightly tart.
TO GO Merlot Blend, Zvonko Bogdan Magnum 1.5L
Zvonko Bogdan Cuvee No. 1 (1.5L BOTTLE) Palic, Serbia (2010) Merlot | Cabernet Franc | Blaufrankisch Flavors of ripe cherry, charcuterie and smoked meats lead you in to flavors of green pepper, black cherry and black plum. The tannins are smooth and soft, and the finish is slightly tart.
TO GO Merlot Reserve, Karamoor Estate
Karamoor Estates Reserve Merlot Fort Washington, PA (2013) 87% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc, 2% Cabernet Sauvignon, 1% Petit Verdot This luscious wine represents a meticulous and limited barrel selection of our finest Merlots from the vintage. Bold black cherry fruit amidst notes of sandalwood, eucalyptus, and marzipan transitions to tastes of juicy black plums, chocolate, & fig. This offering deserves the "Reserve" mantel for its rich flavors, silky tannins, and long lingering finish
TO GO Mission, Casa Vieja
TO GO Pais, Gustavo Riffo (1L)
TO GO Pinot Noir, JH Meyer
TO GO Pinot Noir-Malbec, Gen Del Alma
TO GO Red Blend, Galen Glen 'Red German Bastards'
Galen Glen 'Red German Bastards' Lehigh Valley, PA (2019) Cabernet Dorsa | Zweigelt | Blaufränkisch Skillful taming of their obnoxiously large leaves, results in a spicy blueberry, tannic wine with an elegantly earthy edge. Try with pork or duck
TO GO Sangiovese Blend, Gatto Rosso
TO GO Shiraz, Beefsteak
TO GO Tannat, Pablo Fallabrino
Vinedo de los Vientos 'Anarkia' Tannat (No Sulfites) Atlantida, Uruguay (2019) 100% Tannat Notes of plum, cassis, and blackberry are encapsulated by fresh baked bread and sage. The palate is textured with crushed dry leaves and a rocky minerality that leads to a soft finish of rose petal and cherry. The wine is unique, especially in Uruguay, as it has zero sulfur added. Bright and silky with medium acidity and robust tannins.
TO GO Tempranillo, La Nevera (3L Box)
La Nevera Red Blend (3L Box) Rioja, Spain (2019) Tempranillo | Garnacha | Graciano | Viura Vivid ruby. Fresh red berries, candied flowers and a hint of white pepper on the expressive nose. Juicy, appealingly sweet and light on its feet, offering raspberry and cherry flavors that show good focus and no rough edges. In a highly appealing, easy-to-drink style, yet not lacking in complexity. Closes long and smooth, with no obvious tannins and lingering red berry character. There’s serious value here.
TO GO Tempranillo, Vaiven
TO GO LBV Port, Delaforce
Delaforce Late Bottled Vintage Port Porto, Portugal (2012) Touriga Nacional | Touriga Franca | Tinta Roriz | Tinta Barroca | Tinto Cao This LBV Port is powered by jammy damson and plum fruits along with dried figs and a juicy aftertaste. The palate is dry, with tannins just in evidence, although the balance is just right. Drink now
TO GO Sake, Fukumitsuya
Fukumitsuya Junmai Sake (375mL) 5 Year Aged Sake from Japan (NV) Full-bodied sakes can improve in flavor wonderfully with age, and such well-aged sakes will give you an entirely new experience of sake. Aged sakes have such unique flavors that they can pair with various types of dishes, creating new ways of enjoying sake parings.
TO GO Vermouth, Bruno Marino
Bruno Marino Vermouth Spain This small-batch, sweet vermouth is perfumed with bright fruit, lots of herbs and a waxy coconut hint that evokes a visit to a candle shop. The palate opens with that same coconut note, overshadowing hints of raspberry jam, plum skin and dried fig.
TO GO Vermouth, Martinez Lacuesta 'Reserva'
Martinez Lacuesta Reserva Vermouth Acacia Barrel Finished Spain Delicate amber, with inclination towards orange yellow cadmium colour. Clean and bright. Wood is hardly noticeable. Bitter orange peel with black chocolate.
TO GO White Port, Ferriera
Ferreira White Porto Porto, Portugal A beautiful pale-yellow color and a fresh, yet intense aroma with hints of flowers and fruit. Smooth and very balanced on the palate, it is a rich and full-bodied wine. Once opened, preserves its characteristics for 4 weeks. Goes perfectly with fruits, ice cream and light meals.
TO GO Erse Bianco, Fessina
TO GO Erse Rosso, Fessina
TO GO Laneao, Fessina
TO GO Il Musmeci, Fessina
Etna Tasting - Wine
Beer
NA Beverages
Apple Juice
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Espresso
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Fever-Tree Sparkling Grapefruit
Fever-Tree Sparkling Lemon
Fever Tree Tonic
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Sprite
Tonic
Lemon-Hibiscus Tea
Watermelon Limeade
Spiced Pear Lemonade
Georgian Tarragon Lemonade
NA Hot Cider
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
At Jet Wine Bar, we ask you to think globally, drink locally. In the mood to send your taste buds to Santorini, Sardegna, or beyond? Jet can take you there. Jet offers meats, cheeses, small plates, sandwiches, and snacks to complement our diverse wine and beverage selection. Jet Wine Bar opened in November of 2010 as the love child of an archaeologist (Jill Weber) and an engineer (Evan Malone). We love wine, we love bars… we love wine bars! We wanted to bring a friendly, accessible wine bar to a great neighborhood.
1525 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146