French

Jeune et Jolie

2,327 Reviews

$$$

2659 State St Ste. 102

Carlsbad, CA 92008

Ebbets x Jeune et Jolie Vintage Ballcap

$40.00

Jeune et Jolie Tote Bag

$20.00

Jeune et Jolie Sticker Duo

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2659 State St Ste. 102, Carlsbad, CA 92008

