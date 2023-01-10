French
Jeune et Jolie
2,327 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
.
Location
2659 State St Ste. 102, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Delice Breton - 31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103
4.9 • 164
31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103 San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
View restaurant
Cote d’azur - 8935 Towne Centre Dr., Ste 110
No Reviews
8935 towne centre dr, ste 110 San Diego, CA 92122
View restaurant