JewBoy Sliders at Fareground

111 Congress Avenue Fareground #7

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

Two Slider Combo

$15.00

2-Pack

$9.50

4-Pack

$18.00


Combos

Two Slider Combo

$15.00

One Slider Combo

$11.00

Sliders

2-Pack

$9.50

4-Pack

$18.00

12-Pack

$50.00

Shareables

French Fries

$8.50

Mini Latkes

$8.50

Chips and Queso

$8.50

Mac and Queso

$8.50

Cold Mac Salad

$8.50

Cesar Salad

$8.50

Soda

Stubborn Fountain Soda

$3.00

Desserts

Black and White Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Chips Cookie

$4.00

A La Carte

Single Slider

$5.00

Single Side

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
