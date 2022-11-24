JewBoy Burgers

The Oy Vay Guey (Pronounced “Way”) Burger

$10.50

If we had two standards, this would be the other one. 1/3 lb of fresh ground beef smashed over grilled onions on a crazy hot flattop grill. Flipped once then topped with roasted Hatch green Chile and pepper jack cheese then steamed down to a melty perfection. Served with a little mustard on the bottom bun only.