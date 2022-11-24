Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

JewBoy Burgers

155 Reviews

$$

5111 Airport Blvd

Austin, TX 78751

Popular Items

The Jewboy Burger
The Oy Vay Guey (Pronounced “Way”) Burger
Bean And Cheese

Burgers

The Jewboy Burger

The Jewboy Burger

$9.50

Our standard. A 1/3 lb of freshly ground beef smashed over diced, grilled onions on a wicked hot flattop grill. Flipped once, double cheesed then steamed to a melty perfection. Placed on a fresh Martin's potato roll and topped with lettuce, pickles and mustard.

The Oy Vay Guey (Pronounced “Way”) Burger

The Oy Vay Guey (Pronounced “Way”) Burger

$10.50

If we had two standards, this would be the other one. 1/3 lb of fresh ground beef smashed over grilled onions on a crazy hot flattop grill. Flipped once then topped with roasted Hatch green Chile and pepper jack cheese then steamed down to a melty perfection. Served with a little mustard on the bottom bun only.

The Sloppy Jose

The Sloppy Jose

$12.00

Our standard griddled burger topped with bacon and a healthy serving of our queso. It's messy. Don't let them judge you. Eat like you mean it!

Detroit Rock City

Detroit Rock City

$12.00

A JewBoy patty with melted cheddar, mustard, red onions and our Detroit style chili poured over the top. Over the top indeed.

The Yenta

The Yenta

$12.00

Take a JewBoy, add a hot and crispy latke directly on the top of that patty and you've got something. You've really got something there. Now eat it and wonder how you ever had a burger without a latke before.

The Goyim

The Goyim

$14.00

Meat, meat, then a little more meat. A perfectly seared burger topped with house made pastrami, bacon and two slices of Swiss steamed to a gooey melt. Topped with mustard and pickles.

The Gobble Gobble Hey!

The Gobble Gobble Hey!

$12.00

Ground turkey mixed with a savory cornbread stuffing seared on our wicked hot grill just like all Jewboys. From there, we add melted Swiss and crispy bacon, then place it on a warm sourdough bun with fresh lettuce then topped with a smoky cranberry sauce and crispy sweet potato fries.

Burritos

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.00

Marinated steak, grilled onions and poblanos, fresh house made guacamole, white cheddar, sour cream and some of our chipotle red salsa wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla.

Puro Picadillo

Puro Picadillo

$9.00

Seasoned ground beef, grilled onions, hatch green chile, shredded potato latkes and queso. Served with salsa of your choice.

Bock Bock Burrito

Bock Bock Burrito

$8.00

Marinated grilled chicken thigh meat, queso, chopped red onion, cilantro and shredded muenster.

Bean And Cheese

Bean And Cheese

$5.00

Border style refried beans with a kiss of schmaltz to give it that JewBoy touch, a little queso, shredded white cheddar and some Hatch green chile. Comfort food in any culture.

Not Burgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A marinated chicken thigh grilled then topped with melted Swiss and bacon. Don't let them harass you for getting a chicken sandwich at a burger spot. It's pure pollo pleasure.

The Mensch

The Mensch

$8.00

Two Hatch green chile and cheddar latkes fried crisp, then topped with more hatch Chile and melted cheddar and pepper jack, Then we stack'm and sit'm on a fresh potato roll.

The Mutt

The Mutt

$6.00

An all beef Hebrew National doggy with one side of the bun with Detroit chili, the other side with our homeboy queso.

Coney Chili Cheese Dog

Coney Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

A Hebrew National all beef dog covered in Detroit style chili, shredded cheddar, mustard and chopped red onions.

Plain hot dog

$4.00

Sides

Basket of French Fries

Basket of French Fries

$6.50

A wide cut and battered fry cooked crispy. Perfect for dipping.

Basket of Onion Rings

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

The curve ball of the fried foods. These battered and fried rings will run circles around your taste buds.

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
Basket of Tater Tots

Basket of Tater Tots

$6.50

Because who ever gets enough tots? A healthy portion to quell even the saltiest of cravings.

Bubbe's Original Potato Latkes

Bubbe's Original Potato Latkes

$5.50

A classic potato latke made with shredded potatoes, chopped onion and garlic, salt, pepper, flour and egg. Fried crispy outside, soft and hearty inside.

Green Chile and Cheddar Latkes

Green Chile and Cheddar Latkes

$6.50

A Border spin on a deli classic. Add some Hatch green Chile and some cheddar to our latke mix and feel the heat.

One of each Latke

One of each Latke

$6.00

Why make hard decisions? Get one original and one green Chile and cheddar latke in one order. Variety is the spice of life. Duh.

Homeboy Chile Con Queso With Chips

Homeboy Chile Con Queso With Chips

$7.00

Try our border style queso. That means white cheddar, a little melt cheese, our house roasted tomatillo salsa and Hatch green Chile added to order.

Side Queso

$3.50

4 oz of our cheesy delight.

Side Chili

$3.50

4 oz of hearty Detroit style chili.

Desserts

Black And White Cookie

Black And White Cookie

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Peppermint Chocolate Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Bottles

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50

Sparkling Mineral Water.

Sidral Mundet

Sidral Mundet

$3.50

Apple soda made with natural flavors and cane sugar.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Orange Crush

$3.50

Draft Beers

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish

Pinthouse Electric Jellyfish

$8.00
Thirsty Goat Amber

Thirsty Goat Amber

$6.50

Pineapple Austin Eastcider

$6.00

Meanwhile Secret Beach IPA

$6.00
Hitmaker IPA

Hitmaker IPA

$6.00

Celis White

$6.00
Austin Beerworks Pearlsnap

Austin Beerworks Pearlsnap

$6.00

Zilker Seasonal

$6.00

Zilker Icy Boys

$5.00
Hitmaker Kolsch

Hitmaker Kolsch

$5.00

Packaged Beers

(512) Brewing Pecan Porter

$6.00
Live Oak Hefeweizen

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$5.00
Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock

$4.00
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Dos XX

$4.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00

Lonestar 16oz

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$4.00

Not Beer

Austin Eastciders Dry Cider

Austin Eastciders Dry Cider

$5.00
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Blood Orange Surge

$6.50

Blackberry Mead Tallboy

$7.50Out of stock

Indepence Redbud Sour

$6.00

Wine

Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon (2 glasses)

Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon (2 glasses)

$14.00
Josh Chardonnay (2 glasses)

Josh Chardonnay (2 glasses)

$14.00

Ruffino Rosé

$9.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Burgers, burritos and a lot of chutzpah. Diner style comfort food with an old Austin vibe. Inspired by Jewish and Border cultures.

