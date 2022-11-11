Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

JewBoy Sub Shop

review star

No reviews yet

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3

Austin, TX 78757

Popular Items

OG Philly
Puff’s Pastrami Philly
Southside Carne Asada Philly

Hot Subs

Puff’s Pastrami Philly

Puff’s Pastrami Philly

$13.00

House-made pastrami, sliced and grilled covered in grilled onions and melted Swiss with yellow mustard on an Amorosa roll. Add kraut and sub 1000 island for the Reuben experience

Southside Carne Asada Philly

Southside Carne Asada Philly

$13.00

Chunks of marinated rib eye grilled with onions and peppers covered in melted white American cheese on an Amorosa Roll. Add hatch green chile and sub pepper jack for the Border Philly.

Q-Vo Chicken Bacon Ranch

Q-Vo Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Strips of marinated chicken thigh grilled with onions and peppers covered in melted American cheese, large bacon pieces & lots of ranch on an Amoroso Roll. Add hatch green chile and sub pepper jack for border style

Chutzpah Chicken Schnitzel Parm

Chutzpah Chicken Schnitzel Parm

$12.00

Juicy Chicken thigh breaded and fried crispy. Sliced and placed on fresh French roll then covered in our rich tomato gravy, grilled red pepper and onion with melted provolone and fresh parm.

Eggplant Parmesean Sub

Eggplant Parmesean Sub

$10.00

Marinated, breaded and fried Chinese eggplant covered in a rich, tomato gravy resting on fresh melted mozzarella on an Amoroso roll. Add jalapenos for an extra kick.

🔴Meat Ball Sub🔴

🔴Meat Ball Sub🔴

$10.00

Old School meatballs fried then covered in a rich, tomato gravy resting on fresh melted mozzarella on an amorosa roll. Add jalapenos for an extra kick.

The Deep End Dip

The Deep End Dip

$12.50

Thin sliced slow roasted sirloin and grilled onions simmered in a rich au ju placed on a hoagie roll with light mayo, then covered in melted provolone cheese. Served with a cup of hot au ju for dipping. Add spicy jardinière for the italian experience.

Traif Turkey Bacon Melt

Traif Turkey Bacon Melt

$11.50

Thinly sliced house smoked turkey, bacon bits on a fresh ciabatta then covered in melted provolone cheese. Served with brown gravy. Add hatch green chile and sub pepper jack for border style.

🍤 Popcorn Shrimp Po Boy 🍤

🍤 Popcorn Shrimp Po Boy 🍤

$10.00

Crunchy popcorn shrimp fried crisp then smothered in a Schmutzy, rémoulade slaw on a toasted, buttery Mexican bolillo.

🍔 Meat Loaf Sando 🍔

🍔 Meat Loaf Sando 🍔

$10.00

Smoked meatloaf made with a house rub, then topped with American cheese, spicy ketchup, fried onion strings and kosher pickles sitting on a toasted sourdough bun.

OG Philly

$12.00

1/2 pound of grilled steak on an Amoroso Roll. Comes with House made Cheese Wiz

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$8.00

A traditional recipe fried crisp and served as a wrap or as an appetizer. Wrap served with crisp lettuce, red pepper jam, our house made Tzatziki sauce and a side of fresh potato chips.

Chicken Fried Steak Torta

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked Goat, grilled onions, and provolone sitting inside toasted french bread served with house made consume.

Cold Combos (comes with chips)

🍗 Smoked Chicken Salad Sando 🍗

🍗 Smoked Chicken Salad Sando 🍗

$10.00

House Smoked chopped chicken thighs, hatch green chile, tortilla strips and celery tossed in mayo. Served on toasted Texas toast.

Club

$13.00
Smoked Turkey & Cheddar

Smoked Turkey & Cheddar

$10.00

House Smoked Turkey Breast, fresh leaf lettuce, deli pickles and JBSS Sando Speread on a fresh French roll.

Cool Hand Mo

Cool Hand Mo

$11.00

Smoked Turkey, salami and provolone with shredded lettuce, deli pickles and JBSS Sando Speread on a fresh French roll.

👹 Deviled Egg Salad Sando

👹 Deviled Egg Salad Sando

$9.00

Savory deviled eggs chopped and mixed with bacon bits and chopped Jalapenos. Served on toasted Texas toast.

Smoked Beef and Provolone

Smoked Beef and Provolone

$12.00

Tender beef sliced thin with fresh leaf lettuce, deli pickles and JBSS Sando Speread on a fresh French roll.

PB&J

$5.00

Jiffy creamy and welch’s grape jelly. Done.

Ham N Swiss

$11.00

Side Gigs

Basket of House Made Potato Chips

Basket of House Made Potato Chips

$3.00

Freshly fried crispy potato chips. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Fideo

Fideo

$3.00+

The classic Mexican comfort food. Hearty broth loaded with thin vermicelli noodles.

Meat Ball App

$5.50

Light, fluffy and swimming in a rich tomato gravy.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Our fryers love themselves some fungi battered and fried hard. The perfect morsel for a nice ranch dip.

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.00

Sliced dill pickles breaded, battered and fried crisp. Yep. chose a dipping sauce of your choice.

Falafel

Falafel

$5.00

Our meatless version is loaded with marinated eggplant mixed with salt, pepper, paprika, onion, lime, garlic, parsley, tahini, vinegar and artisan cracker meal. Then it’s fried crisp and served with tzatziki sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

A pub classic. Breaded and fried crispy. You get the cheese pull you know you love.

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Thin and crispy dusted with house made chicken salt, parmesan and piled high. Served with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Screaming' Mimi's Matzoh Ball Soup

Screaming' Mimi's Matzoh Ball Soup

$5.00+Out of stock

Rich chicken broth, fresh veggies and of course, some fat and fluffy matzo balls

8oz Container of Schmutz

$5.00

Can't get enough of that secret sauce? We got you covered.

Desserts

Popsicles

$3.50Out of stock

Black/White Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Cinnamon Babka

$5.25

Chocolate Babka

$5.25

Grackle Chip

$4.00

Fountain Soda/ Iced Tea

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Cold Brew

$2.00

Bottled

Mexican Coke

$2.25Out of stock

Topo Chico

$2.50

Sidral Mundet

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.50

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.00

Liquid Death Mountain

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Hot and Cold Sandwiches and snacks inspired by both the Texas/Mexico border and east coast sub shop cultures

Location

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin, TX 78757

JewBoy Sub Shop image
JewBoy Sub Shop image

