Breakfast & Brunch
Vegan
Jewel Silver Lake
1,082 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
An all-day vegan-friendly restaurant serving the local and the adventurer in the heart of Virgil Village.
Location
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake - 3504 W. Sunset Boulevard
No Reviews
3504 W. Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurant
Plant Based Sandwich - Beverly Blvd
No Reviews
4574 Beverly Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurant