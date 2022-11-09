Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Vegan

Jewel Silver Lake

1,082 Reviews

$$

654 N Hoover St

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

An all-day vegan-friendly restaurant serving the local and the adventurer in the heart of Virgil Village.

Website

Location

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Directions

Gallery
Jewel image
Jewel image
Jewel image

Similar restaurants in your area

Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake - 3504 W. Sunset Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
3504 W. Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
33 Taps
orange starNo Reviews
3725 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Bacari - Silverlake
orange starNo Reviews
3626 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Plant Based Sandwich - Beverly Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4574 Beverly Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90004
View restaurantnext
Friends & Family
orange star4.1 • 212
5150 Hollywood Bl Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Egg Tuck - Koreatown
orange star4.6 • 2,804
3458 Wilshire Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Botanica Restaurant & Market
orange star4.5 • 3,342
1620 Silver Lake Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Alimento
orange star4.4 • 1,740
1710 Silver Lake Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
El Cochinito
orange star4.3 • 1,650
3508 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
The Black Cat
orange star4.2 • 1,069
3909 Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
Maury's
orange star4.5 • 213
2829 Bellevue Ave Los Angeles, CA 90026
View restaurantnext
Bar Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 144
4326 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90029
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Palms
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Atwater Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
East Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
University Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston