Restaurant info

Jewel of India is a contemporary, gourmet North Indian treasure and the latest creation by Maryland restaurateur, Anand Poojary, owner of Woodlands. Jewel strives to bring the quality and sophistication of the best restaurants of India. Enjoy the best of India: Gourmet North Indian Cuisine as well as traditional Goan or South Indian fare. If you’re looking for something a little different, Jewel also offers an Indochinese menu, a huge trend in upscale restaurants in India. In addition to the highest quality cuisine, Jewel of India offers an upscale atmosphere featuring original artwork and designer décor. Relax and sip some of our signature Indian themed cocktails as well as Indian beers and Single Malts at the bar.