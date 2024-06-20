- Home
Jewel of India - Silver Spring
10151 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20903
Food Menu
Appetizers - Chat Bazaar
- Samosa Chat
Samosa split open and covered with spicy chickpeas, minced onion, cilantro, yogurt and tamarind sauce$11.00
- Bhel Puri
Rice puffs, gram flour crisps, tossed with cilantro, tamarind chutney and onions$9.00
- Papadi Chat
Flour crisps, chick peas and potatoes mingled in a tangy sweet n' sour sauce and yogurt$6.00
- Palak Chat
Crispy spinach mixed with fresh tomatoes, onions, tamarind sauce and chaat masala. Served cold$11.00
Appetizers - Vegetarian
- Vegetable Samosa
Crispy turnovers stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas$9.00
- Vegetable Pakora
Batter fried assortment of onion, cauliflower and potatoes$9.00
- Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Homemade cheese marinated and grilled in mild spices, seared in tandoor$11.00
- Paneer Pakora
Marinated paneer deep-fried and stuffed with mint chutney$11.00
- Goat Cheese Aloo Tikki
Potato stuffed with goat cheese, green chili & cilantro$11.00
Seafood Appetizers
Grilled Appetizers
Soups / Salads
- Tomato Shurba Soup
Cream of tomato with herbs and spices$8.00
- Mulligatawny Soup
A spicy favorite, made with split peas, vegetables and chicken broth$8.00
- Vegetable Soup
Garden fresh mixed vegetables flavored with herbs and lightly spiced$8.00
- Indian Spinach Salad
A delicious spinach salad with apples, nuts, raisins and a chutney dressing with honey$10.00
- Kachumber Salad$7.00
Entrées - Tandoor
- Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in yogurt and freshly grounded spices and cooked in a clay oven$20.00
- Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Chicken marinated in yogurt, garlic, grounded spices and cooked in a clay oven$22.00
- Reshmi Kebab
Chicken cubes marinated in creamy sauce and tandoori spices, cooked in a clay oven$22.00
- Tandoori Salmon
Cubes of fish marinated in yogurt, delicately spiced and cooked in a clay oven$28.00
- Tandoori Prawns
Large jumbo prawns marinated and cooked in a clay oven$28.00
- Tandoori Lamb Chops (3 Pieces)
Seasoned in freshly ground spices, then roasted in our clay oven$34.00
- Bihari Lamb Kebab
Traditional dish of bihar. Bihari kebabs are lamb strips marinated in yogurt, raw papaya and exotic spices$25.00
- Tandoori Vegetables
Assortment of fresh vegetables marinated and barbequed in a clay oven. Paneer, pineapple, broccoli, cauliflower, apples, tomato, green & red peppers and onions$20.00
- Mixed Grill
An assortment of clay oven delicacies, tandoori chicken, lamb seekh kebab, chicken tikka, malai kebab and shrimp. An exciting way to sample the delights of tandoori cooking$35.00
Entrées - Curries (Seafood)
- Goan Fish Curry
The blend of spices and coconut brings out the mild sweetness of the tender fresh fish that is so abundant in Goa and around the coast of India$25.00
- Madras Fish Curry
Traditional fish curry cooked in coconut milk with tomato, chili and tamarind$25.00
- Shrimp Jalfrezi
Shrimp cooked with fresh vegetables and herbs$26.00
- Goan Shrimp Bhuna
Shrimp cooked in a specially prepared herbs and spices with a touch of ginger and garlic$26.00
- Prawn Vindaloo
Prawns in a hot tangy sauce$27.00
- Shrimp Moilee
Shrimp poached in coconut sauce, flavored with curry leaves and mustard seeds$27.00
- Salmon Curry$28.00
- Prawn Tikka Masala$27.00
Entrées - Curries (Chicken)
- Chicken Makhani
Tender chicken cooked in creamy tomato sauce$22.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Marinated boneless pieces of chicken grilled and sautéed in a delicious creamy tomato sauce$22.00
- Chicken Jalfrezi
Boneless pieces of chicken with fresh peppers, onions, tomatoes and herbs$22.00
- Chicken Saag
Curried chicken cooked with chopped fresh spinach, lightly spiced$22.00
- Chicken Shahi Korma
Chicken simmered in a creamy almond sauce, dried nuts and lightly spiced$22.00
- Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken simmered in a fiery vinegar flavored sauce. A specialty of Goa$22.00
- Mangalorean Suka Chicken
Dry chicken dish made with several spices ground into a perfect masala and cooked with fresh coconut$22.00
- Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken cooked in a classic curry sauce$22.00
- Chicken Xacuti
Classic Goan chicken curry cooked in spices$22.00
Entrées - Curries (Lamb)
- Lamb Rogan Josh
A specialty from Kashmir. Lean chunks of lamb cooked in a flavorful sauce with a blend of fragrant spices$24.00
- Lamb Bhuna
Lamb cooked in a specially prepared herbs and spices with a touch of ginger and garlic$24.00
- Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked in a hot flavored sauce, a Goan specialty$24.00
- Lamb Pasanda
Cubes of lamb cooked in a rich almond sauce, garnished with almonds and raisins$25.00
- Lamb Saag
Curried lamb cubes cooked with chopped fresh spinach$25.00
- Kadai Lamb
Cubes of lamb cooked, sautéed tomatoes, onions and chilies, cooked in a mild sauce$25.00
- Lal Maas
Lal maas or red/fiery hot meat curry, is another well known authentic Rajasthani lamb dish that is cooked with a lot of red chilies to give a very deep red color to the meat curry$26.00
- Goat Curry$25.00
Entrées - Vegetarian
- Palak Paneer
Fresh homemade cheese cooked in a creamy spinach sauce$20.00
- Paneer Lababdar
Homemade cheese dish cooked in aromatic spicy Indian flavors and red gravy and then garnished with lots of cream and shredded ginger$20.00
- Paneer Makhani
Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in a rich tomato and cream sauce with a dust of fenugreek and nuts$20.00
- Kadai Paneer
Homemade cheese with an irresistible flavor with the blend of green bell peppers, dried fenugreek leaves and cardamom$20.00
- Malai Kofta
Croquettes of fresh cheese and vegetables simmered in a light creamy sauce, topped with nuts and raisins$20.00
- Palak Kofta
Shallow fried spinach dumplings cooked in creamy sauce and has nuts$20.00
- Chana Masala
Chickpeas slowly simmered with pomegranate seeds, cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices$20.00
- Gobi Mutter
Fresh cauliflower and peas cooked with ginger, tomatoes and mild spices$20.00
- Lasuni Gobi
As its name suggests, it uses two main ingredients - gobi i.e. Cauliflower and lasun i.e. Garlic, it comprises of fried cauliflower florets coated with tangy and spicy sauce concoction$20.00
- Navratan Korma
Assortment of fresh garden vegetables cooked with dry fruits and nuts in a light creamy sauce$20.00
- Bhindi Dopiaza
Fresh okra simmered with diced onions and tomatoes, lightly spiced$20.00
- Dal Makhani
Black lentils and red kidney beans simmered with tomatoes, ginger, garlic and onions, finished with cream$19.00
- Jeera Aloo
Cubes of potatoes smothered and simmered with cumin, herbs and spices$19.00
- Smoke Eggplant Bhartha
Smoked eggplant simmered and cooked with spices$20.00
- Vegetable Jalfrezi
Fresh seasonal vegetables cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes in a spicy sauce$20.00
- Mushroom Mutter
Mushrooms and peas in a spiced tomato curry with a touch of fenugreek leaves$20.00
- Tadka Yellow Dal
Yellow lentils tempered with onions and mild spices$18.00
- Aloo Gobi
Potato and cauliflower cooked with onions, tomato and spices$20.00
- Paneer Tikka Masala$20.00
- Mutter Paneer$20.00
Rice and Biryani
- Jeera Rice
Aromatic long grain rice cooked with green peas$8.00
- Vegetable Biryani
Aromatic basmati rice and fresh vegetables flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins$20.00
- Biriyani - Jewel of India Special
Aromatic basmati rice, cooked with richly flavored saffron, nuts and raisins$22.00
- Goat Biriyani$24.00
Breads
- Naan
Light and fluffy white flour bread, baked in tandoor and buttered$5.00
- Tandoori Roti
Light and fluffy white flour bread, baked in tandoor and buttered$5.00
- Plain Paratha
Whole wheat flat Indian bread$5.00
- Aloo Paratha
Multi layered whole wheat bread, baked in tandoor$6.00
- Mint Paratha
Multi layered whole wheat bread, baked in tandoor$6.00
- Garlic Naan
Light and fluffy white flour bread, stuffed with garlic, baked in tandoor and buttered$6.00
- Jalapeño & Cheese Naan
Light and fluffy white flour bread, stuffed with jalapeño and cheese, baked in tandoor$8.00
- Onion Kulcha
White bread with onion filling, baked in tandoor$6.00
- Amritsar Kulcha
Potato, cauliflower and ginger$8.00
- Assorted Bread Basket
Assortment of three breads, plain naan, roti and garlic naan$15.00
- Peshwari Naan$8.00
Accompaniments
Indo-Chinese - Starters
Indo-Chinese - Soups
Indo-Chinese - Entrées
- Chili Paneer
Fresh homemade cheese, cooked in a hot soy chili sauce, served dry$20.00
- Gobi Manchurian (Dry)
Cauliflower tossed in fresh ginger, garlic and onion seasoning$20.00
- Chili Chicken
Classic soy chili chicken sauce served dry$22.00
- Chicken Manchurian
Diced chicken in minced onion, ginger and garlic paste$22.00
- Fried Rice
Wok tossed long grain basmati rice
- Hakka Noodles
Dessert
NA Beverages
Beverages
- Fresh Lemonade$5.00
- Jewel Lemonade$5.00
- Lassi Mango$6.00
- Lassi Salty$6.00
- Lassi Sweet$6.00
- Mango Shake$6.00
- Mint Limeade$5.00
- Black Coffee$5.00
- Mysore Coffee$6.00
- Black Tea$5.00
- Masala Tea$6.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- S. Pellegrino$6.00
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Soda$4.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Jewel of India is a contemporary, gourmet North Indian treasure and the latest creation by Maryland restaurateur, Anand Poojary, owner of Woodlands. Jewel strives to bring the quality and sophistication of the best restaurants of India. Enjoy the best of India: Gourmet North Indian Cuisine as well as traditional Goan or South Indian fare. If you’re looking for something a little different, Jewel also offers an Indochinese menu, a huge trend in upscale restaurants in India. In addition to the highest quality cuisine, Jewel of India offers an upscale atmosphere featuring original artwork and designer décor. Relax and sip some of our signature Indian themed cocktails as well as Indian beers and Single Malts at the bar.
10151 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20903