Restaurant info

Jewel Box Cafe has been serving the Northgate area and surrounding community for over 15 years. We strive to balance an old-time cafe feel while still embracing the modern coffee era, in the ever-changing Seattle coffee culture. You can find a variety of local products available; from our espresso beans roasted by Zoka Coffee Co in North Queen Anne, to our daily fresh pastries and bagels from Essential Baking Co. and Bagel Oasis. We are best known for our French style sweet & savory crepes and our wide range of Bubble Tea options, made even more popular thanks to our welcoming staff. Jewel Box Cafe is a place where everyone can come together in a friendly environment, have coffee with a friend, spend a moment relaxing with a book or just getting some work done. Come and join us for an experience you won’t forget!