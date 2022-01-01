Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Jewel Box Cafe- Point Ruston
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Jewel Box Cafe brings an old-timey espresso bar atmosphere with crêpes, sandwiches & bubble teas, plus a warm interior with unique furniture and a beautiful fireplace. Jewel Box Cafe also offers weekly drink and sandwich specials. Visit this quaint cafe soon and you will pleasantly surprised.
Location
5107 Grand Loop, Tacoma, WA 98407
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Tacoma
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Tacoma
4.2 • 5,998
4102 South 56th St Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurant