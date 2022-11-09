Jewell's on Main
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Jewell's is a casual dining restaurant with a Kentucky regional flare. We feature a variety of family favorites with a twist on great finds during our travels. We admit to having a unique way of doing things - you'll find generous portions including hand cut steaks, meatloaf, orange bourbon salmon and customer favorites like shrimp and grits. Come see us, you won't be disappointed!
Location
100 East Main Street, Warsaw, KY 41095
Gallery