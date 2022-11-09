Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jewell's on Main

review star

No reviews yet

100 East Main Street

Warsaw, KY 41095

Order Again

Popular Items

Glazed Meatloaf
Chicken Quesadilla
Beef Medallions

Teasers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Cornmeal dusted fried served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Crispy flour tortilla stued with chicken, cheddar, peppers, and onions served with Jewell’s special salsa

Pretzel Sticks

$6.00

Bavarian pretzel sticks served with Queso

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Cornbread battered fried dill pickles served with sweet chili mayo

Bayou Shrimp

$11.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp sauteed in a bacon pepper onion butter served with toasted french bread

Chips, Salsa, Queso

$5.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00

Jumbo mushrooms stuffed with crab, provolone, and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$7.00

Flatbread topped with buffalo chicken cream cheese, bacon, green onions, cheddar and ranch

Veggie Flatbread

$7.00

Flatbread with portobello mushrooms, peppers, onions, spinach, feta drizzled with greek balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwich Combo

Papa Burger

$11.00

Hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, and pickle on a toasted bun

Barnhouse Chicken

$10.00

Named after our beloved friend. Grilled chicken breast topped with bacon, cheddar, bbq sauce served on a toasted bun

Pork Loin

$9.00

Grilled or Fried pork loin topped topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a toasted bun

Club

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, ham, american and swiss cheese lettuce,tomato, and mayo served on choice of bread - White, Wheatberry, Rye

Reuben

$10.00

Shaved corned beef, swiss cheese, kraut, thousand island dressing served on grilled marble rye bread

Fried Green BLT

$9.00

Fried green tomato, and red tomato topped with bacon, spinach, maple bourbon mayo, gouda and served on country white bread

Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.00

Grilled chicken blended with celery, grapes, red onions, and mayo served on a croissant

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

BLT

$8.00

Sandwiches

Papa Burger Solo

$7.55

Grilled Ham & Cheese Solo

$2.83

Fried Green BLT Solo

$6.60

Pork Loin Solo

$6.60

Barnhouse Chicken Solo

$6.60

Club Solo

$6.60

Chicken Salad Solo

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Solo

$3.00

Fish Sandwich

$6.00

BLT Solo

$6.00

Reuben Solo

$6.60

Salads

Harvest Turkey Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, turkey breast, smoked Gouda, red onions, granny smith apples, and dried cranberries. Served with honey poppy seed and raspberry vinaigrette

Garden Chicken Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, diced eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and herbed croutons. Prepared blackened, crispy, or grilled

Greek Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, red onions, feta cheese, cucumbers, and oregano served with a greek vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Baby spinach, bourbon pecans, feta cheese, mandarin oranges, portabellas mushrooms, diced eggs, and red onions with a hot bacon vinaigrette

Main Cross Salad

$9.00

Seasonal fresh fruit with granny smith apples, dried cranberries, bourbon pecans on a bed of mixed greens served with honey poppy seed dressing

BLT Salad

$8.00

Iceberg and romaine lettuce blend tossed with bacon, tomatoes, croutons, creamy tomato bacon dressing.

Side Greek

$5.00

Side Main Cross

$5.00

Side BLT

$5.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Quart of Soup

$6.00

Family Favorites

Buttermilk Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Chicken tenders rolled in buttermilk batter and served with fresh cut fries - Naked, Bualo, or Bourbon BBQ

Chicken Tenders NO SIDE

$4.00+

Glazed Meatloaf

$12.00

Savory combination of ground beef, onions, and sweet bourbon glaze served with red potatoes sauteed with caramelized onions and southern style green beans

Jewell's Hot Brown

$12.00

Turkey stacked high with bacon, tomato, white bread parmesan cheddar bread crumbs, and mornay sauce

Shrimp n Grits

$15.00

Shrimp with bacon, mushrooms, green onions, tomato shrimp sauce on creamy three cheese grits

Pasta

Ranch Chicken

$13.00

Gemili pasta tossed with tomatoes and bacon in a ranch cream sauce topped with crispy chicken

Penne Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Gluten Free Penne Pasta with grilled chicken, artichokes, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and garlic in a white wine tomato basil cream sauce

Penne Shrimp Pasta

$14.00

Gluten Free Penne Pasta with grilled shrimp, artichokes, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and garlic in a white wine tomato basil cream sauce

Creamy Cavatappi

$10.00

An array of cheeses blended with Cavatappi pasta, garlic and alfredo sauce

Fish

Orange Bourbon Salmon

$17.00

Salmon grilled and glazed with orange bourbon sauce

Catfish

$12.00

Catfish fillets rolled in cornmeal, deep fried and served with fresh cut fries and coleslaw

Cod

$13.00

Cod baked with butter herb crust or fried

Trout

$16.00

Rainbow Trout topped with a bourbon pecan butter

Frog Legs

$12.00

Cornbread battered frog legs served with sweet chili mayo

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$12.00

Two grilled shrimp skewers topped o with your choice of sauce.

Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Southern fried chicken and Belgium waffle, butter and syrup garnished with green onions

Herb Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast served with a sauce of choice and two sides

Bluegrass Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken topped with country ham, swiss cheese, and a dijon cream sauce served with a choice of two sides

Bourbon Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken thighs sauteed in a bourbon bbq sauce served with a choice of 2 sides

Steaks & Stuff

Ribeye

$25.00

We use USDA Choice Beef 12 oz. hand cut daily.

Beef Medallions

$18.00

Lean flavorful cut of chuck beef.

Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

Grilled pork tenderloin medallions served with an apple glaze

Sides

1/2 Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.00

1/2 Fried Pickles

$3.00

Asparagus**

$3.00

BP

$3.00

Button Mushrooms

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Loaded Bkd Potato

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Red Potatoes

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Baby Spinach

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Squash

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Vegetable Saute

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Queso Large Side

$3.00

Extra Ranch

$0.94

MacnCheese

$3.00

Scoop chicken salad

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side BLT

$5.00

Side Maincross

$5.00

Side Greek

$5.00

Side Spinach Salad

$5.00

Sauteed Mush

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Mixed Greens

$3.00

Kids Meals

Grilled Cheese Kids

$7.00

Chicken Tenders Kids

$7.00

Macaroni and Cheese Kids

$7.00

Pasta Marinara Kids

$7.00

Mini Burger Kids

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Kids

$7.00

Catfish Kids

$7.00

Creamy Cavatappi Kids

$7.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Bread pudding topped with our special Kentucky Bourbon sauce

Cheese Cake

$6.00

New York style cheesecake topped with fresh strawberries

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Delicious chocolate cupcake lled with fudge topped off with whipped cream

Tiramisu

$4.00

One mini refreshing composition of sponge cake topped with coffee-marsala and Italian cream

Derby Pie

$5.00

The original chocolate nut pie baked by Kern’s Kitchen

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$1.09

1/2 Cut Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

DT Pepsi

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

DT Mt Dew

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

To Go Drink

Pepsi

$2.00

Dt Pepsi

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Dt Mt Dew

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

1/2 Cut Tea

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jewell's is a casual dining restaurant with a Kentucky regional flare. We feature a variety of family favorites with a twist on great finds during our travels. We admit to having a unique way of doing things - you'll find generous portions including hand cut steaks, meatloaf, orange bourbon salmon and customer favorites like shrimp and grits. Come see us, you won't be disappointed!

Website

Location

100 East Main Street, Warsaw, KY 41095

Directions

