  • JewFro/Soul Taco- Raleigh - 927 W Morgan St
JewFro/Soul Taco- Raleigh 927 W Morgan St

No reviews yet

927 W Morgan St

Raleigh, NC 27603

Order Again

Popular Items

BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN
7-LAYER DIP “GORDITA”
SWEET POTATO & BLACK-EYED PEAS

Tacos with Soul - In a Corn Tortilla

Chicken Tinga Jambalaya

$5.00

stewed chicken tinga, chorizo, sauteed peppers and onions, crispy rice and cajun remoulade

Cornmeal Crusted Catfish

$4.75

Maryland Blue Cornmeal crusted blue catfish, tomatillo salsa, red cabbage slaw, hot sauce aioli

JERK CHICKEN TACO

$5.00

Braised jerk chicken, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, yucca crisps

PULLED PORK CARNITAS

$4.75

Chipotle cilantro pulled pork, red cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, chicharrones

SWEET POTATO & BLACK-EYED PEAS

$4.75

Roasted sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, avocado, pickled red onions, crispy yucca, cilantro crema, cotija cheese

Soul In A Taco -In a Flour Tortilla

7-LAYER DIP “GORDITA”

$5.00

Flour tortilla, Chipotle Cheese Sauce, Hard Shell Corn Tortilla, Fried Avocado, pico de gallo, Black-Eyed Peas, Roasted Jalapeño Ranch

BUTTERMILK BATTERED FRIED CHICKEN

$4.75

Buttermilk battered fried chicken, pickled red onions, avocado, chipotle BBQ crema, agave hot sauce

COUNTRY-FRIED CARNE ASADA

$4.75

Cilantro-lime 7-Hills Farm steak, pico de gallo, roasted red pepper, avocado, hot sauce aioli

Shrimp Po'Boy

$5.00

Battered and fried shrimp, Tajin slaw, pico de Gallo, cajun remoulade

QuesoBirria

$10.00

2 Birria quesadillas served with consommé for dipping.

Other Awesome Things

Crab Cake Flautas

$14.00

Maryland style crab cakes rolled and flash fried in a flaky flour tortilla served with orange marmalade aioli and Old Bay aioli

Pork and Watermelon Skewers

$14.00Out of stock

Uncle Nearest maple glazed pork belly and watermelon skewers severed over pickled watermelon rind slaw

Lobster Roll Empanadas

$16.00

Two tarragon butter poached lobster fried empanadas in a flaky dough served with Amarillo aioli

Mississippi "Pot Roast" Nachos

$14.00

Slow cooked pot roast over fresh tortilla chips, topped with chipotle cheese sauce, crispy fried onions, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and gravy aioli drizzle

Shrimp and Grits Chili Relleno

$10.00

Roasted poblano peppers stuffed with chihuahua cheese grits topped with sautéed shrimp, chorizo, bacon braised collard greens and hot sauce aioli

Flaming Hot Cheeto Elote Loco

$4.75

Roasted corn on the cob, topped with spicy aioli, Cotija cheese, and rolled in flaming hot Cheeto dust, topped with cilantro

Tortas

Nashville Hot Chicken Torta

$12.00

Buttermilk battered fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot seasoning, cabbage slaw, house made pickles, roasted jalapeño ranch

Mississippi Pot Roast

$14.00

Braised beef, pickled jalapeños, gravy aioli and crispy fried onions.

Chipotle Cilantro Turkey Burger

$14.00

chipotle cilantro turkey burger topped with tomato, avocado, cilantro and hot sauce aioli on a trot bun served with tortilla chips

Restaurant Week

Lunch

$10.00

Dinner

$12.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$2.75

Jarritos

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sanpellegrino Flavored

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

