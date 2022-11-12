JEZEBELS imageView gallery
JEZEBELS

review star

No reviews yet

205 West Main Street

Brighton, MI 48116

Popular Items

THE JEZEBEL
THE CHEESEBURGER
NACHO EL GORDO

ENTREES

THE JEZEBEL

THE JEZEBEL

$14.95

Our Signature Chicken Sandwich

THE CHEESEBURGER

THE CHEESEBURGER

$12.95

1/2 Pound Angus Beef with Ketchup Lettuce and Mayo. Shown With Optional Cheese

FISH N' CHIPS

FISH N' CHIPS

$17.95

Great Lakes Walleye Panko Breaded and Fried Till Golden. Served With Fries.

NACHO EL GORDO

NACHO EL GORDO

$19.95

Fresh Tortillas Piled High With Onion, Bell Pepper, Salsa,, Corn, Cheese, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Sour Cream and Cilantro.

PIEROGIES

PIEROGIES

$12.95

SIX CHEESE AND POTATO DUMPLIGS SAUTEED WITH CARMALIZED ONION AND BACON. SERVED WITH CHEESE SAUCE AND SOUR CREAM.

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$16.95

ONE POUND OF JUMBO TENDERS WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCES. BBQ - BUFFALO - ROCKIN YAKI

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$9.95

RICE FLOWERED AND FLASH FRIED. SERVED WITH REMOULADE OR RANCH

CHILI

CHILI

$9.95

80 YEAR OLD RECIPE WITH ALL THE FIXINS, SHERDDED CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND RITZ CRACKERS.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$13.95

CLASSIC CAESAR WITH CRISP ROMAINE TOPPED WITH PANFRIED CRUTONS

MICHIGAN SALAD

$13.95

FRIED RICE

$16.95

TEQUILA LIME TACOS

$16.95

LEMON CHICKEN

$15.95

STUFFED RIGATONI

Out of stock

SIDES

$ FRIES $

$2.50

FRIES SEASONED WITH SALT N PEPPA

HAPPY HOUR FRIES

$2.50

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$5.95

SIDE OF CHICKEN

$3.95

SIDE OF BEEF

$3.95

DESSERT

Apple Pie Upsidedown

$6.95

WONTON SNICKERS

$5.95

SMOKED TWINKIES

CLOTHES

ZIP HOODIE SM

$50.00

ZIP HOODIE M

$50.00

ZIP HOODIE LG

$50.00

ZIP HOODIE XL

$50.00

ZIP HOODIE XXL

$50.00

PULL OVER SM

$45.00

PULL OVER M

$45.00

PULL OVER LG

$45.00

PULL OVER XL

$45.00

PULL OVER XXL

$45.00

BABY DOLL SM

$25.00

BABY DOLL M

$25.00

BABY DOLL LG

$25.00

BABY DOLL RAM SM

$25.00

BABY DOLL RAM LG

$25.00

MENS SM

$25.00

MENS M

$25.00

MENS LG

$25.00

MENS XL

$25.00

MENS XXL

$25.00

GLASSES

PINT WITH BEER

$5.00

PINT GLASS

$6.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
THE DARK SIDE OF BRIGHTON

205 West Main Street, Brighton, MI 48116

