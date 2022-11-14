Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar - DO NOT USE DO NOT USE

1,165 Reviews

$$

3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd

Valrico, FL 33596

CHIPS & DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$9.95

Shredded chicken baked with cream cheese, shredded cheese mix, and ranch dressing served with choice of nacho chips and French fries.

CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.95

NACHO QUEENS

$9.95

Tortilla chips smothered in lettuce, cheese, onions, and tomato.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.95

APPETIZERS

BOSCO STIX

$8.95

Artisan bread stuffed with cheese. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.

ONION RINGS

$6.95

Our signature handmade onion rings. Served with our Awesome sauce.

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.95

A basket of fries.

WINGS

WINGS

$14.95+
QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLAS

$7.95

Large flour tortillas, warmed and filled with shredded Mexican style cheeses.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$11.95

Shaved Brussel Sprouts flash fried with caramelized maple bacon and a honey balsamic glaze.

FRIED PICKLES

$7.95

Served with our horsey ranch dipping sauce.

KRAZY ROLLS

KRAZY ROLLS

$12.95

Handmade spring rolls stuffed with fish and crab meat, cream cheese & spicy may topped with Sriracha and teriyaki glaze.

REUBEN EGG ROLLS

REUBEN EGG ROLLS

$11.95

Handmade spring rolls stuffed with shaved corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing.

SHRIMP SCAMPI APP

$14.95

Large shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and fresh parsley served with garlic four points.

BONELESS WINGS

$12.95

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.95Out of stock

Large boiled shrimp served with homemade cocktail sauce and lemon

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

$10.95

Spring rolls stuffed with shaved chicken, corn, black beans, and chipotle served with Ranch dressing

1\2 POUND PEEL AND EAT SHRIMP

$8.95

1 POUND PEEL AND EAT SHRIMP

$16.95

REUBEN EGGROLLS

$11.95

SEARED AHI TUNA

$13.95

BANG BANG SHIRMP

$12.95

JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$8.95

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.95Out of stock

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

SOUPS/SALADS

FRENCH ONION

$5.95

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.95

Offered in a bowl only.

Chicken Pot Pie

$7.95

SIDE CAESAR

$3.95

FULL CAESAR

$6.95

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.95

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

COUNTRY SALAD

$12.95

Diced Fried Chicken Tenders, tomatoes, boiled egg, bacon, over baby greens served with honey mustard.

AHI TUNA SALAD

AHI TUNA SALAD

$14.95

Sesame seared Ahi Tuna, Wakami Salad, Pickled Ginger, and Balsamic Glaze over Mesclun Greens with heirloom tomatoes.

WEDGE SALAD

$10.95

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

1/2 LB BURGER

$10.95

1/4 LB BURGER

$5.95

FRENCH DIP

$10.95

Thin-sliced beef and Swiss cheese. Served with Au Jus for dipping.

LOBSTER ROLLS

LOBSTER ROLLS

$15.95

Two butter grilled New England rolls filled with chilled lobster meat, mayo, celery, green onions, and diced tomatoes.

PHILLY

$10.95

Seasoned Chicken Strips with mushrooms, onions, peppers and Provolone cheese.

FISH JAMMERS

$11.95

Tender white filet on lettuce, tomato, with tartar.

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$13.95

Maryland Style Crab Cakes served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and a Cajun Remoulade.

STEAK SLIDERS

$13.95

6oz center cut sirloin served with sauteed mushrooms, Provolone cheese, creamy horseradish sauce on a toasted garlic hoagie

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.95

HERB CRUSTED MAHI SANDWICH

$12.95

RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH

$15.95

CHOPPED CORN BEEF SANDWICH

$14.95

HOT LOBSTER ROLL

$16.95Out of stock

BR CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.95

ENTREES

SIRLOIN STEAK

SIRLOIN STEAK

$18.95

Seasoned 6oz Sirloin cooked to temp w/ a Red Wine Demiglaze and served with Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes, and brown gravy.

SHEPHERD'S PIE

SHEPHERD'S PIE

$11.95

Ground Beef, Spring Peas, Diced Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, brown gravy, and melted cheese topped with scallions.

BBQ Full Rack RIBS

BBQ Full Rack RIBS

$18.95+

St Louis style ribs slow cooked in sweet smokey BBQ sauce served with FF and Veg.

BOURBON GLAZED SALMON

$16.95

8oz. Salmon grilled in a bourbon glaze and served with a starch and a veggie.

FISH N CHIPS

FISH N CHIPS

$12.95

Crispy beer battered white fish served with classic French fries and our homemade coleslaw.

LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE

LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE

$17.95Out of stock

Hearty Mac N' Cheese baked with seasoned shrimp and bread crumbs.

SHRIMP SCAMPI ENTREE

$16.95Out of stock

Large shrimp sauteed in garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and fresh parsley served over fettuccine noodles.

SEAFOOD PLATTER

$17.95

5 Fried shrimp, fried fish, and a crab cake served with French fries, homemade coleslaw, cocktail, and tartar sauce.

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$9.95

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDFO PASTA

$14.95Out of stock

GRILLED CHICKEN DINNER

$13.95

Pork Chop Dinner

$12.95Out of stock

12oz RIBEYE

$24.95

SIDES/EXTRAS

$SD MASHED POTATOES

$2.00

$SD ASPARAGUS

$4.00

$SD BROCCOLI

$2.00

$SD GREEN BEANS

$2.00

$SD PEAS & CARROTS

$2.00

$SD COLE SLAW

$2.00

$ SD Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

$EXTRA DRESSING/SAUCE

$SD FRIES

$2.00

$SD ORINGS

$3.50

$EXTRA CHEESE

$1.00

$SD ROSEMARY FRIES

$2.50

$PROTEIN ADD ONS

$8.00+

$GUACAMOLE

$1.95

$BLACK BEANS & RICE

$2.50

$CORN SALSA

$1.00

FAMILY PACKS

FAM PACK LOBSTER ROLLS

$45.95+

Lobster Rolls w/ Homemade Coleslaw and French Fries. (Feeds a family of 3, add additional servings as needed)

FAM PACK SIRLOIN DINNER

$54.75+

Sirloin Steak Dinner (cooked MR) includes Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Asparagus. (Feeds a family of 3, add additional servings as needed)

FAM PACK SHRIMP MAC N CHEESE

$44.95+

SHRIMP Mac N' Cheese. (Feeds a family of 3, add additional servings as needed)

FAM PACK SHEPHERDS PIE

$29.97+

Shepherds Pie. (Feeds a family of 3, add additional servings as needed)

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich includes French Fries

KIDS TENDERS

KIDS TENDERS

$5.95

Chicken Tenders includes French Fries

KIDS HOT DOG

$5.95

KIDS BURGER BITES

$5.95

Burger Bites includes French Fries

KIDS FISH FINGERS

$5.95
KIDS MAC N CHEESE

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$5.95

Mac N’ Cheese

KIDS WINGS & FRIES

$6.95

APPLE JUICE WITH MEAL

$2.25

DESSERTS

Warm Strawberry butter cake served with Vanilla ice cream.
PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

PEANUT BUTTER EXPLOSION

$6.95

Fudge brownie base, layered w/ velvety smooth peanut butter mousse and rich chocolate cake topped w/ mini brownie pieces, Reese's Peanut Butter chips, and drizzled in fudge.

VANILLA ICE CREAM

$2.99

Two scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

Lava cake

$5.95

KEY LIME PIE

$5.95

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$5.95

DESSERT OF THE DAY

$5.95

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SKILLET

$7.95

French Cream Cheesecake

$5.95

POOCH MENU

Small Hamburger with Rice

$4.95

Large Hamburger with Rice

$8.95

Small Chicken with Rice

$4.95

Large Chicken with Rice

$8.95

Small Salmon with Rice

$7.95

Large Salmon with Rice

$12.95

SODA

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

TONIC

$1.75

BOTTLED ROOT BEER

$3.25

GINGER ALE

$2.50

RED BULL

$3.50

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$3.50

TONIC

$1.75

KIDS REFILL

COFFEE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Mr.Pibb

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Soda water

Cranberry juice

$2.50

Pineapple juice

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.25

TO-GO GALLONS

Margaritas Gallon To-Go

Margaritas Gallon To-Go

$20.00
Red Sangria Gallon To-Go

Red Sangria Gallon To-Go

$20.00

COFFEE

Breve

$4.00

Café Con Leche

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocachino

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Reg. Coffee

$2.50

SPECIALS

2 HOTDOGS & 1 DOMESTIC

$6.00

CHICKEN NACHO & PITCHER

$21.00

BEEF NACHO & PITCHER

$20.00

NACHO & PITCHER

$17.00

STEAK NACHO & PITCHER

$21.00

1/4 BURGER & 1 DOMESTIC

$6.00

PRETZEL WITH BEER CHEESE

$6.95

PRETZEL & BUCKET

$20.00

SHIRTS

Staff T-Shirt

$20.00

Staff long sleeve shirt

$22.00

Staff Hooded Sweatshirt

$30.00

Staff men's Polo

$30.00

Customer T-Shirt

$22.95

Customer long sleeve

$23.95

Customer Hooded Sweatshirt

$34.95

Customer Men's Polo

$34.95
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Valrico, FL 33594

Directions

JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar image
JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar image

