800 Degrees - Aventura

1,184 Reviews

$$

2956 NE 199th St

Aventura, FL 33180

APPETIZERS

UD'S WOODFIRED WINGS

UD'S WOODFIRED WINGS

$15.00

Calabrian chile, creamy gorgonzola dip.

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$14.00Out of stock

Grass-fed beef, ricotta, tomato, pecorino, grilled bread.

CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKES

$23.00

Lump crab, Calabrian chili remoulade.

ARTICHOKE

ARTICHOKE

$15.00

Jumbo artichoke, lemon butter, pecorino.

SHISHITO PEPPERS

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$11.00

Woodfired with sesame tahini.

CAULIFLOWER

CAULIFLOWER

$16.00

Woodfired whole cauliflower. Golden beet tahini.

KEY WEST PINK SHRIMP

KEY WEST PINK SHRIMP

$21.00

Woodfired "scampi", cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, white wine, grilled bread.

SPREADS & CRUDITE

$16.00

Hummus, eggplant, spicy feta, crispy vegetables, warm house made pita.

800 WOODFIRED KNOTS

$6.00

Garlic, oregano,EVOO, parmigiano.

SALADS & BOWLS

800 CLASSIC CHOPPED SALAD

800 CLASSIC CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00

Tri-color greens, salami, fontina cheese, garbanzos, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette.

PERFECT CAESAR SALAD

PERFECT CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Anchovy & garlic dressing, parmigiano, toasted croutons.

POWER BOWL VEGAN

POWER BOWL VEGAN

$16.00

Quinoa tabbouleh, Tuscan kale, avocado, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, sweet corn, cucumbers, lemon tahini dressing.

POWER BOWL CHICKEN

POWER BOWL CHICKEN

$19.00

Rotisserie chicken, quinoa tabbouleh, Tuscan kale, avocado, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, sweet corn, cucumbers, lemon tahini dressing.

POWER BOWL SALMON

POWER BOWL SALMON

$26.00

Woodfired salmon, quinoa tabbouleh, Tuscan kale, avocado, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, sweet corn, cucumbers, lemon tahini dressing.

BURRATA

BURRATA

$17.00

Local burrata, honey, tropical fruits, arugula, prosciutto, grilled bread.

GREEK TOMATO SALAD

GREEK TOMATO SALAD

$18.00

Heirloom tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, red & white onions, feta, Greek olives.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.00

Crushed tomato, local mozzarella, fresh basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil.

BIANCA PIZZA

BIANCA PIZZA

$12.00

White pie (no sauce), fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, garlic, oregano, olive oil.

VERDE PIZZA

VERDE PIZZA

$14.00

Green pie (pinenut-basil pesto), fresh mozzarella, aged parmigiano.

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

MARGHERITA PIZZA

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$14.00

Crushed tomato, local mozzarella, fresh basil, parmigiano, extra virgin olive oil.

TARTUFO PIZZA

TARTUFO PIZZA

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, wild mushrooms, truffle pecorino, roasted garlic, arugula.

SMOKED SALMON PASTRAMI PIZZA

SMOKED SALMON PASTRAMI PIZZA

$23.00

Everything-spice crust, creme fraiche, red onions, capers, dill.

DOUBLE PEPPERONI PIZZA

DOUBLE PEPPERONI PIZZA

$19.00

Crispy pepperoni, spicy soppressata on our classic margherita.

HONEY BADGER PIZZA

HONEY BADGER PIZZA

$19.00

Spicy soppressata, Calabrian chile, wildflower honey.

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.00Out of stock

Smoked provolone, fresh mozzarella, BBQ sauce, peppadews, red onion, roasted red pepper.

VEGGIE PIZZA

VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.00

Heirloom tomato, artichoke, kalamata olive, red onion, roasted red pepper.

ALLA VODKA PIZZA

ALLA VODKA PIZZA

$19.00

Grey Goose vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, sweet onion, pancetta, chile flake.

ROTISSERIE PLATES

HALF CHICKEN PLATE

HALF CHICKEN PLATE

$24.00

Bell & Evans Pennsylvania chicken, 48-hour marinade, with rotisserie basted potatoes and Peruvian green sauce.

WHOLE CHICKEN PLATE

WHOLE CHICKEN PLATE

$36.00

Bell & Evans Pennsylvania chicken, 48-hour marinade, with rotisserie basted potatoes and Peruvian green sauce.

WOODFIRED ENTREES

DWade Burger - Dry aged beef, bacon jam, caramelized onion, aged white cheddar and roasted garlic aioli. Includes 6 UD's Wood fired wings & Yukon Gold French fries.
UD'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

UD'S FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$18.00Out of stock

Brioche Bun, Bell & Evans chicken breast, Boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, house-made dill pickles, garlic aioli, UD's special sauce and served with a side of Cajun fries

DWADE'S WOODFIRED BURGER

DWADE'S WOODFIRED BURGER

$21.00

Dry-aged beef, bacon jam, caramelized onion, aged white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli, served with fries.

ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$21.00

Dry-aged beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, ketchup, mayonaise. Served with Yukon Gold french fries.

ANTARCTIC SALMON

$32.00

Quinoa tabbouleh, broccolini, lemon - caper citronette.

SNAPPER FILET

$36.00Out of stock

Crab fried rice, broccolini, lemon-caper citronette. WEEKENDS ONLY!

BABY BACK RIBS

$40.00

BBQ glaze, Yukon Gold fries, house salad.

WAGYU SKIRT STEAK

$38.00

Truffle French fries, Brussel sprouts, chimichurri.

SIDES

ROTISSERIE BASTED POTATOES

$8.00

Drippings, rosemary, sea salt.

ROTISSERIE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.00

Soy-chile vinaigrette.

YUKON GOLD FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

Herb seasoned, ketchup.

BEANS & RICE

$8.00

Escabeche.

QUINOA TABBOULEH

$8.00

Herbs, tomato, lemon.

BROCCOLINI

$8.00

Lemon citronette.

CREAMY HUMMUS

$8.00

Warm homemade pita.

SIDE CAESAR SALAD
$8.00

$8.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD
$8.00

$8.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES
$8.00

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$8.00
KID'S CHEESE PIZZA
$8.00

KID'S CHEESE PIZZA

$8.00

KID'S PEPPERONI PIZZA
$8.00

$8.00

KIDS PASTA SAUCE
$8.00

$8.00

KIDS PASTA BUTTER & CHEESE
$8.00

$8.00

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES BREAD PUDDING
$12.00

TRES LECHES BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream
$2.00

$2.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Oreo Cheesecake
$9.00

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Nutella Calzone
$14.00

$14.00

Woodfired Cookie
$12.00

$12.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Fountain Drinks

Arnold Palmer
$3.00

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Coffee/Tea

Espresso

$4.50

Americano

$5.50

Cappuccino

$6.50

Latte

$6.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Water

Double Espresso
$6.50

$6.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Juices

Pineapple Juice
$3.00

$3.00

Cranberry Juice
$3.00

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice
$3.00

$3.00

Orange Juice
$3.00

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Panna Water Bottle
$7.00

$7.00

San Pellegrino Bottle
$7.00

$7.00

Apple Juice Bottle
$4.00

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bulls - SF
$4.00

$4.00

800 Degrees Hats

800 Degrees Hat
$33.00

$33.00

800 Degrees Signed Hat
$43.00

$43.00

800 Degrees Shirts

800 Degrees T- Shirt
$15.00

$15.00

800 Degrees Polo
$20.00

$20.00

800 Degrees Food

Calabrian Chilies
$8.00

$8.00

Oregano Branch
$7.00

$7.00

Large Tomato Can
$10.00

$10.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil
$17.00

$17.00

Covid-19 Masks
$2.00

Covid-19 Masks

$2.00

GAME DAY SPECIAL

GAME DAY SPECIAL

$40.00Out of stock
Restaurant info

800° Woodfired Kitchen is Anthony Carron’s chef-inspired and innovative take on the art of cooking with wood fire. Our entire menu is woodfired to perfection, infusing each item with just the right amount of smokiness. We start with the highest-quality ingredients, scratch dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses, and we create an offering as authentic and delicious as it is remarkably diverse. The result is craveable and irresistibly delicious craft pizza, rotisserie meats, wings, salads, bowls, veggies and more. Taste the magic of woodfired! Clean Eating Promise: We believe food should nourish the body and the soul, while respecting our shared environment. To that end we practice the following: • Careful sourcing of our ingredients • Local and Organic whenever possible • We only cook with Extra Virgin Olive Oil • Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free option

Website

Location

2956 NE 199th St, Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

