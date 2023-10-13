%5 off on online orders
Popular Items

Chicken Tenders Meal

$12.95

5 pcs chicken tender with French fries a soda and honey mustard + Soda

Eatery Cheeseburger Meal (Halal)

$13.95

Beef Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche Bun with Chipotle Aioli side fries and a can soda.

SOUPS

Soup Of The Day

$5.00

SALADS

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine, Grated Parmesan, Herbed Croutons, Grape Tomato, Creamy Caesar Dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$9.95

Romaine hearts, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, Feta Cheese, and Black Olives with house made lemon vinaigrette

DESSERTS

Dessert

Bindi Cupcakes

$5.50

Small Cookie(2pcs)

$3.25

Pecan Tart

$3.50

Muffin\small muffin

$3.67

Cokiee

$3.00

Bread

$3.75

Yogurt Granola

$4.95
Brownie

$4.00
Americano+ Baklava

$4.00
Baklava (2 pcs)

$2.00

Dessert

$4.00

Bindi Cakes

$5.50

plantain chips

$2.50

GRAB & GO

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

$7.00Out of stock

Salads

Mediterranean Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chips

Chips

$2.49

chips variety

$1.75

flipz pretzel covered chocolate

$4.00

candy

$2.25

chocolate

$2.25

altoids mints

$4.00

MnM

$2.00

oreo

$2.00

energy bar

$2.00

crackers

$2.00

hi chew

$2.00

peanuts

$2.00

pantain chips

$1.00

jerky two sticks

$1.00

Infused Product

Infused Water

$4.00

Fresh Fruit Cups

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.59

DRINKS

Slushy

$2.50

Calypso

$4.00

Water

$1.50

Bottle Drinks

$2.50

Can Drinks

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.75

Monster

$4.50

Sensbl

$4.00

LUNCH & DINNER PLATTERS

Veggie Sliced Pizza

$4.00
Pepperoni Sliced Pizza

$4.00
Chicken Sliced Pizza

$4.00
Cheese Sliced Pizza

$3.50
Two Plain Pizza With Soda

$8.00
Fish & Chips Meal

$12.95

Beer Battered Atlantic Cod (2 Pieces) servers with coleslaw, tartar sauce, Fries and Soda

Mac & Cheese With soda

$8.95
Falafel Platter

$11.95

7 pcs Falafel with salad, tahini sauce

Chicken Wings Meal

$12.95

Battered and double fried bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with Celery, Carrot and your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing. Comes with side fries and a soda.

Chicken Tenders Meal

$12.95

5 pcs chicken tender with French fries a soda and honey mustard + Soda

Oven Baked Chicken (Halal)

$12.50

Quarter Chicken Leg Choice of Rice, fries Mac & cheeseor Salad (choose 2) + Soda

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$18.15Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Roasted Vegies

Buffet menu

$12.95

Side Rice

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Cheese Pie

$4.00

Turkey Bacon Pizza

$4.00

WHOLE PIZZA VEGGIE CHICKEN PEPPERONI

$25.00

Home Fries Potato

$4.00

Side Veggie

$3.00

Side Beef

$5.00

Red Snapper Fish

$23.00Out of stock

Salmon

$15.00

Fresh Salad

$4.00

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Mushroom Pizza

$4.00

Gyro Platter Dinner

$15.00

beef rosto

$15.00

beef soute

$13.95

pizza cheese pie

$25.00

LUNCH & DINNER SANDWICHES

Falafel Sandwich

$10.95

Falafel with lettuce, cucumber tomato salad, and our signature tahini sauce in a pita bread

Shrimp Po'Boy with Soda

$13.95Out of stock

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Coleslaw, Tomato, Pickles, Remoulade Sauce on a Sub comes with a can soda

Crispy Chicken Burger Meal (Halal)

$12.95

Breaded Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, and barbecue sauce on a Brioche Bun. Comes with Side Fries and a can soda

Vegan Burger with Soda

$12.95

Plant Based Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Mushroom, and hummus on a Ciabatta Bun comes with a can soda

Eatery Cheeseburger Meal (Halal)

$13.95

Beef Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche Bun with Chipotle Aioli side fries and a can soda.

talipia fish

$15.00

Borek

$4.00