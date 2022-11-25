  • Home
  JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 1 - 391 E LAS COLINAS BLVD, 130
JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 1 391 E LAS COLINAS BLVD, 130

No reviews yet

1710 Young Street

Dallas, TX 75201

Order Again

Starters

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Eggrolls

$7.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$7.00

Mushrooms

$7.00

Salads

Asian Chicken

$11.50

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Cobb

$12.50

House

$8.00

Sandwiches

Club

$9.00

Drunken Chicken

$10.00

BBQ Brisket

$10.00

Spicy Chicken

$9.50

Spicy Cod

$10.50

Burgers

Classic

$10.00

Triple B

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

House Beans

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

House Favs

Brisket Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Drunken Ckn Quesadilla

$9.00

Spicy Ckn Quesadilla

$9.00

Tacos (3)

$9.00

Wings & Waffle

$12.00

Chicken Wings (10pcs)

$13.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.25

Chocolate Overload

$5.25

Cookie

$2.00

KIDS

Chicken Strips (2)

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Bottled Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Coke (glass)

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Sprite (glass)

$2.50

Redbull

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$1.50

Fountain

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Misc

Ice Bag

$5.00

Keepsake Glass

$5.00

Smart Water

$2.49

Snapple

$2.25

Styro Water

$0.40

Dasani Water

$2.00

Aquafina

$1.50

Redbull

Redbull

$3.00

Employee Redbull

$1.75

SF Redbull

$3.00

Yellow Redbull

$3.00

Red Redbull

$3.00

Orange Redbull

$3.00

White Redbull

$3.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Community Mosaic

$5.00

Dallas Blonde

$5.00

Deep Ellum IPA

$5.00

Karbach

$6.00

Michelob Gold

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Ziegenbock

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Import 6 Pack

$30.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bishop Cider

$5.00

Dallas Blonde

$27.00

Community Mosaic

$27.00

Deep Ellum IPA

$27.00

Easy Peasy IPA

$27.00

Angry Orchard

$27.00

Ziegenbock

$24.00

Michelob

$20.00

Bud Light

$20.00

Miller Lite

$20.00

Spiked Seltzer

$5.00

Spiked Seltzer Bucket (5)

$21.00

Cocktails

AdiosMF

$11.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.25

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Chocolate Old Fashioned

$8.00

Deep Ellum + Coconut Red Bull

$6.50

Deep Ellum + Orange Red Bull

$6.50

Deep Ellum + Red Red Bull

$6.50

Deep Ellum + Regular Red Bull

$6.50

Deep Ellum + Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.50

Deep Ellum + Yellow Red Bull

$6.50

French Connection

$14.00

Goza Reposado Marg

$11.00

House Marg

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$7.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Passion Punch

$7.00

Patron Marg

$12.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pina Loca Marg

$9.00

Pitcher House Margarita

$45.00

Premium Marg

$9.00

Prickly Pear & Tequila

$5.50

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Dallas Blonde Draft

Dallas Blonde Short

$4.00

Dallas Blonde Tall

$6.00

Liquor

1800

$9.00

1800 DBL

$16.00

2 Gingers

$7.00

2 Gingers DBL

$12.00

Ameretto

$4.75

Ameretto DBL

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi DBL

$12.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$16.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Bulleit DBL

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$12.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$6.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Apple DBL

$15.00

Crown DBL

$14.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$7.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$7.00

Deep Eddy Orange DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach DBL

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red DBL

$12.00

Dewar's

$9.00

Dewars DBL

$16.00

Dp Ellum V Grapefruit

$7.00

Dp Ellum V Grapefruit DBL

$12.00

Dp Ellum V Lemon

$7.00

Dp Ellum V Lemon DBL

$12.00

Dp Ellum Vodka

$7.00

Dp Ellum Vodka DBL

$12.00

Fireball

$6.00

Fireball DBL

$10.00

Glenlivet

$11.00

Glenlivet DBL

$18.00

Goza Repo DBL

$17.00

Goza Reposado

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$11.00

Gran Marnier DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose DBL

$17.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Hendricks DBL

$17.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Hennessy DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey DBL

$10.00

Jager

$7.00

Jager DBL

$12.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson DBL

$14.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam DBL

$10.00

Johnnie Walker BLK

$11.00

Johnnie Walker BLK DBL

$18.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Jose Quervo Gold DBL

$12.00

Jose Quervo Silver DBL

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark DBL

$16.00

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu DBL

$12.00

Midori

$4.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Silver DBL

$18.00

Pina Loca

$8.00

Pina Loca DBL

$14.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$5.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum

$7.00

Plantation O.F.T.D. Rum

$8.00

Remy Martin

$11.00

Remy Martin DBL

$18.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Rumple

$6.00

Rumple DBL

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray Gin DBL

$17.00

Tito's

$7.00

Titos DBL

$12.00

Woodford

$10.00

Woodford DBL

$17.00

Woodford Rye

$10.00

Woodford Rye DBL

$17.00

Martini

Martini

$10.00

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Premium Martini

$13.00

Premium Dirty

$13.00

Pitcher of Martinis

$65.00

Popular Shots

Big Tex Bomb

$6.00

Buttery Nip

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Mex Candy

$5.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Well Drinks

Well Coconut Rum

$5.25

Well Gin

$5.25

Well Rum

$5.25

Well Tequila

$5.25

Well Vodka

$5.25

Well Whiskey

$5.25

Wine

Andre Glass

$6.00

Jawbreaker (cab sauv)

$6.00

Jawbreaker Bottle

$22.00

Large Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Mind Bender (chardonnay)

$6.00

Mind Bender Bottle

$22.00

Pink Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Risk Taker (CA red blend)

$6.00

Risk Taker Bottle

$22.00

Zombie Zin (red zinfindel blend)

$6.00

Zombie Zin Bottle

$22.00

Riesling

$6.00

Delivery Fee Marriott

Delivery Fee

$3.00

Butler Delivery Fee

Butler Delivery Fee

$3.00

100 Wings

100 Wings

$95.00

Box Lunch

Apple Walnut Tuna

$14.00

Club

$14.00

B.L.T

$14.00

Breakfast Catering

Breakfast Buffet Catering

$370.00

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$3.50

Dessert Tray

Dessert Tray

$55.00

Eggrolls/Flautas

Eggrolls/Flautas

$60.00

Facility Rental

Facility Rental

$1,000.00

Friday Party

Friday Party

$150.00

Fruit Tray

Fruit Tray

$37.00

Morning Favorites Tray

Morning Favorites Tray

$3.50

Nachos (Queso & Salsa)

Nachos (Queso & Salsa)

$27.00

Salad Tray

Salad Tray

$37.00

Saturday Farewell Party

Saturday Farewell Party

$369.00

Sliders (50)

Sliders

$112.50

NBC Holiday Party

NBC Holiday Party

$1,010.00

Super Bowl Catering

Wings, Fries, Cheese Quesadillas & Mozzarella Sticks

$225.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1710 Young Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 1 image
JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 1 image
JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 1 image

