JG's Old Fashioned Hamburgers 12101 Greenville Avenue

No reviews yet

12101 Greenville Avenue Suite 109

Dallas, TX 75243

BURGERS

All Burgers are cooked to Medium Well, unless otherwise noted.

Hamburger

$7.50

Our burgers are 1/3lb. 100% certified Angus beef served on a toasted bun. The Hamburger is topped with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato, cooked medium-well unless specified

Cheeseburger

$8.25

Our burgers are 1/3lb. 100% certified Angus beef served on a toasted bun. Our Cheeseburger is topped with American cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato, cooked medium-well unless specified.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

Our burgers are 1/3lb. 100% certified Angus beef served on a toasted bun. The Bacon Cheeseburger is topped with american cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato, cooked medium-well unless specified.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.50

Our burgers are 1/3lb. 100% certified Angus beef served on a toasted bun. The Mushroom Swiss Burger is topped with sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato, cooked medium-well unless specified.

Bleu Cheese Burger

$9.00

Our burgers are 1/3lb. 100% certified Angus beef served on a toasted bun. The Bleu Cheese Burger is topped with aged bleu cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato, cooked medium-well unless specified.

Double Hamburger

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger

$10.50

Our Double Cheeseburger is 2/3lb. 100% certified Angus beef served on a toasted bun. The Double Cheeseburger is topped with american cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato, cooked medium-well unless specified

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Our Double Bacon Cheeseburger is 2/3lb. 100% certified Angus beef served on a toasted bun. The Double Bacon Cheeseburger is topped with hickory smoked bacon, american cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato, cooked medium-well unless specified

American Kobe Burger (1/2 LB)

$10.50

Our Kobe Burger is 1/2lb. of certified Kobe Beef, served on a toasted bun. The Kobe Burger is is topped with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato, cooked medium-well unless specified - please add your selection of cheese if desired.

Turkey Burger

$8.50

Our Turkey Burger is served on a toasted bun. The Turkey Burger is is topped with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato unless specified. - please add your selection of cheese if desired.

Veggie Burger

$8.50

Our Veggie Burger is served on a toasted bun. The Veggie Burger is is topped with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato unless specified. - please add your selection of cheese if desired.

Triple (1lb)

$14.00

Our Triple Burgers are 1 full lb. 100% certified Angus beef served on a toasted bun. The Triple Hamburger is topped with mayonnaise, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomato, cooked medium-well unless specified

SANDWICHES

JG's Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Herb marinated chicken breast, with lettuce, tomato and housemade honey mustard sauce served on a whole wheat bun

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$9.75

Herb marinated chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon and swiss cheese topped with lettuce, tomato and housemade honey mustard sauce served on a whole wheat bun

Chicken Mushroom Swiss Sandwich

$9.50

Herb marinated chicken breast, with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and housemade honey mustard sauce served on a whole wheat bun

Chicken Avocado Swiss Sandwich

$9.50

Herb marinated chicken breast, avocado and swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and housemade honey mustard sauce served on a whole wheat bun

Turkey Bacon Club

$8.50

Our special three-layer sandwich with oven roasted turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise

Turkey Swiss Sandwich on Wheat

$7.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a whole wheat bun

BLT

$7.00

Traditional bacon, lettuce, tomato served on toasted wheat bread with mayonnaise

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Classic Grilled Cheese Sandwich, with American Cheese melted between two pieces of toasted white bread.

Hot Dog (all beef 1/4lb)

$5.00

All beef 1/4lb hot dog served on a bun

Chili Cheese Dog (all beef 1/4lb)

$6.25

All beef 1/4lb hot dog served on a bun, topped with chili (no beans) and cheddar cheese

Chicken Tenders (4)

$6.00

Our Chicken Tender Combo features four white meat chicken tenders, french fries, a drink and your choice of dipping sauce

SALADS

Side Salad

$4.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, croutons and choice of dressing

Classic Caesar

$7.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken, croutons and parmesan cheese. Comes with one pieces of toast on the side.

JG's salad supreme

$11.00

Baby spinach tossed with creamy caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, toasted almonds and parmesan cheese. Comes with one pieces of toast on the side.

Turkey Club Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, deli sliced turkey, bacon, avocado & cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing. Comes with one pieces of toast on the side.

SIDES

Fries

$3.50

Large Fries

$5.50

Cheddar Fries

$4.75

Large Cheddar Fries

$6.75

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.75

Onion Rings

$4.25

Large Onion Rings

$7.00

Tater Tots

$4.25

Large Tater Tots

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Stuffed Jalapeños (3)

$5.75

Cheese Sticks

$5.75

Combo Fries + Onion Ring Basket

$6.50

Chips

$1.25

DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Juice Box

$1.25

Soda Can

$1.75

DESSERTS

Shake

$5.25

Cookie

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

12101 Greenville Avenue Suite 109, Dallas, TX 75243

Directions

